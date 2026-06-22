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Some people love dishing out jokes, right up until they’re the punchline. Family gatherings are often full of playful teasing, harmless banter, and maybe occasional awkward comments that everyone pretends not to hear. Still, every now and then, someone fires back with a joke so accurate that the room erupts in laughter and one person suddenly decides the joking has gone too far.

That’s exactly what happened when today’s Original Poster (OP) attended a family dinner with her father, sisters, and some family friends. When her father started making jokes about the “challenges” of living with women, her response left him feeling embarrassed.

More info: Reddit

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People often have no problem serving up sharp comments, playful digs, or harmless teasing, until the same energy finds its way back to them

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author attended a family dinner where her father joked with a friend about being “lucky” to have sons, claiming women are difficult due to mood swings and periods

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The father repeatedly made comments reinforcing stereotypes about women being emotional during their periods, which he presented as harmless jokes

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Image credits: photoroyalty / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She then responded in a similar joking tone, saying her father himself is often moody and would be “worse as a son”, which made the guests laugh

Image credits: Top_Pressure_7878

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After the dinner, the father accused her of embarrassing him in front of his friends and said she was disrespectful for turning the joke back on him

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During a family dinner with her sisters and family friends, the OP listened as her father joked that his friend was fortunate to have sons instead of daughters. According to him, living with women was difficult as it meant dealing with mood swings, periods, and a household atmosphere that becomes difficult whenever hormones enter the picture.

The OP noted that her father had apparently made similar remarks many times before, often portraying women as unpredictable or unpleasant during their period. However, his friend eagerly joined in, agreeing that he felt grateful not to face those challenges at home. At this point, the OP pointed out that if her father had a son who behaved exactly like him, that might actually be more difficult.

She then compared his constant irritability and moodiness to someone being permanently on their period. Her father’s friend burst out laughing, and even the friend’s wife joined in. The friend’s wife even jokingly reminded the friend that he wasn’t exactly free from those same moody tendencies either. Interestingly, the OP went further and challenged the accuracy of her father’s comments altogether.

From her perspective many of the household disagreements her father blamed on hormones often started with him. After dinner, he confronted the OP and accused her of embarrassing him in front of his friend, arguing that comparing a man to having a period was insulting and disrespectful as his circle took pride in being masculine, and her comment made him appear weak.

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The father’s comments about women becoming moody and difficult during their periods echo a stereotype that has existed for decades. However, The Thought Co insists that the reality is far more nuanced. They note that cultural beliefs and societal expectations can influence how menstrual symptoms are perceived, sometimes reinforcing assumptions that women are inherently more emotional during that time of the month.

The OP’s response also touches on another point raised by experts. PMHC Cares caution against automatically blaming someone’s behavior on hormones, as doing so can oversimplify complex emotions and perpetuate gender-based stereotypes. They point out that people of all genders experience emotional fluctuations due to factors such as stress, lack of sleep, health concerns, and daily pressures.

The disagreement may have become even more heated because the joke was directed back at the person who started it. As Big Think highlights, people are often more comfortable making jokes than being the subject of them. They explain that teasing can feel harmless until the spotlight shifts, particularly in front of friends or peers.

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Netizens sided with the OP, arguing that her father was guilty of the very behavior he criticized as he had no problem making jokes about women but became offended the moment a similar joke was directed at him. What do you think about this situation? Was the daughter simply matching her father’s energy, or did she cross a line by making the joke in front of his friends? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens noted that the author’s father seemed more upset about being embarrassed in front of his friends than about the joke itself

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