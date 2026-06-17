When someone asked netizens to share what they learned about a friend that suddenly made them despise them, they didn’t hold back. From hidden double lives to jaw-dropping confessions and unexpected betrayals, these revelations left people seeing their friends in a whole new light, and not in a good way.

Friendships usually start with good vibes, laughs, and the belief that you’ve figured someone out early on. At first, everything feels simple because this person is funny , that one is reliable, and they're definitely one of the good ones. However, people are a lot more complicated than first impressions suggest, and sometimes it takes just one unexpected detail to completely flip how you see someone.

#1 A group of friends I had loved to go out to lunch, yoga, bars, etc. Everything they did required spending (their parents) money. I frequently turned down their invitations to go out since my budget could not handle that kind of spending. Plus, I was trying to pay my own way through school.



Well, one day, they sat me down and said that I should stop spending so much money on food and get my parents to pay for things. I was also told to try harder at picking up another job so I could afford their lifestyle. I already had two part-time jobs and went to college full time. They stopped speaking to me not too long after.

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#2 I have a friend who is known to be stingy. You can't split a bill with her at a restaurant because any way you do it, it's wrong. She bought her girlfriend a pair of sunglasses, and when she gave them to her she said "I only got you these because they're buy one get one free and I got one for myself". (Don't ask me why they're still together).





She has a well-paying job, a car, and her parents paid for college. There is no absolute necessary reason for her to be this way, she just is. The real kicker where I discovered how much of a real jerk she is was the day I found out that, for her entire college career, she scammed her parents into both paying for her apartment so she could pocket the extra money.





Her parents are divorced. She would call her mom up and ask for that month's rent money plus some other expenses. Then she'd call her dad and do the exact same thing. She knew they did not communicate with each other about her college expenses because she would ask when she needed money. Her parents are financially sound but not "rich" by any means, but they provide for their family.





I have no respect for that friend anymore.





Side story: Her mom sent her a hallmark card for Halloween with a nice note, and her exact words after reading it were, "I'm going to have to call her, there's no money in this card.".

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#3 A friend of mine was telling me a story and he was laughing so hard as he told it he was almost in tears from laughing...



He saw this man walking down the street who had cerebral palsy, so he asked him for a light for his cigarette. My "buddy" mimicked the poor guy shaking trying to get the lighter out of his pocket and was just laughing and laughing... He thought it was the funniest, most hilarious thing he ever saw...



I never talked to him again... And I hope he gets the same darn thing as the poor man he was laughing at. What an absolute jerk....

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One of the key reasons people can feel so shocked when learning something unexpected about a friend is the way early impressions shape how that person is perceived over time. Psychotricks explains that the halo effect plays a major role in this process, where a single strong trait such as charisma, confidence, humor, or kindness, can lead others to assume that the person is generally well-rounded in all areas. ADVERTISEMENT This mental shortcut helps friendships form quickly because positive assumptions make someone easier to trust and like. However, it also creates blind spots, where behaviors that don’t align with that idealized image are more easily excused, minimized, or simply not noticed until much later.

#4 I wouldn't have ever called him a friend, but I had a longtime acquaintance in high school that pulled some stunt. We were in a class with an amazingly nice, always helpful, and just all around awesome teacher, who recently lost her husband to cancer, and she was selling baked goods to raise money for a cancer drive. The acquaintance of mine didn't have money but wanted some food, and I had money and didn't want any, so I lent him a few bucks. He goes up to the crowd of people buying items, and comes back with three bags of cookies, and hands me my money back. I just looked up at him confused, and he just grinned hugely, and wagged his fingers, saying "Five finger discount", and then started laughing. Sure, three bags of cookies wasn't a big deal, but I've never been more disgusted with a person. I payed the teacher the money she was supposed to have, and also told the guy's girlfriend what he did. Realizing I was pissed, he then spread a rumor that I was trying to spread a rumor about him, to cover his own a*s. I never really did anything other than just pay the teacher back, but I guess that he was scared of the social stigma that me telling the story could have, and acted preemptively.

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#5 I once went to a famous sports bar (yes, I'm sorry) with some college drinking buddies. one of my good friends, a roommate at the time, after a few beers chose for no good reason to mock our waitress -- for, of all things, the hair on her arms. from the get-go it was clear he'd struck a sensitive nerve with her, but that didn't deter him -- in fact, maybe it encouraged him.



i found her a few minutes later, hiding behind the waitress' station, near tears. no amount of apologizing changes that, even though i tried.



i haven't talked to that guy in more than a decade now. can't say i regret it, but i still regret that day at that bar.

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#6 She stole over 200$ in cash and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from my grandmothers house when I had invited her down for a vacation.

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As relationships continue, perception becomes even more flexible because people naturally behave differently depending on their environment, the group they are with, and the level of pressure they are under. Bolde explains that what is often described as "true colors" tends to emerge in moments where social control is reduced or stress forces quicker, less curated reactions. In reality, though, personality is not fixed in a single form. People constantly adjust how they act based on context, which means someone might appear completely different with friends than they do at work or with family. This shifting behavior is often part of normal social adaptation and impression management rather than intentional deception.

#7 Friend of 10 years hangs out with myself, my girlfriend, and another mutual friend. Afterwards, he starts texting my girlfriend saying that she's cute and that they should be intimate behind my back. Instantly cut him out of my life, tell him to get lost after he says that it was her that was sketchy. I saw everything that had been said, and it was very one-sided.



**Edit:** A few days after he and I had this verbal altercation, he was arrested and received a DUI. No driving for 90 days. Karma might be a real thing, people.

#8 I had a good friend with a really sweet girlfriend he has been with for years....He asked me to drive him to his other girlfriends house one night.

#9 I had an ex friend who lied to the entire school about having cancer



He just used a plethora of lies to cover his tracks on the subject. He said he was on Chemo, but His hair did not fall out (I know it does not always do that), and he had no signs of being sick what so ever. He also claimed it was terminal... But he is still alive and well. And if you ever ask him about it he refuses to acknowledge he had cancer by saying "oh it was a mistake I did not have cancer" or something else along those lines.

After he was found out he started making up lies about and flat out insulting his former closest friends including myself. Saying things that I was too awkward to have friends, and that I liked girls way younger than me in a creepy way. It was just destructive and flat out untrue.

WebMD highlights a great distinction by separating the idea of a "bad friend" from a "bad person". A bad friend may display behaviors that directly harm the relationship, such as unreliability, gossiping, competitiveness, lack of support, or poor respect for boundaries. These behaviors are frustrating but they do not necessarily define someone’s entire moral character. In contrast, a "bad person" is described through broader patterns of behavior that extend beyond a single relationship, including repeated manipulation, harm toward others, or a consistent lack of remorse. This distinction matters because it shows how someone can struggle with interpersonal skills or emotional maturity without necessarily being fundamentally harmful in every area of life.

#10 I found out the other day that one of my friends was a hardcore born-again christian. I have absolutely no problems with people being religious, but when you start saying that i cannot be a good person without God, that gay people are an abomination and black people are below us because your 'God' says so, i can't handle that.

#11 I was in a serious wreck and was hospitalized for a month when I was 19. During this time I had given my 27 year old sister my bills and debit card so she could pay them since I was unable to (my parents were too consumed with looking after me to be able to handle my finances at the time). She decided to help herself to about $1000 of my hard-earned money...money that I'd saved up for college by working full-time...while I was bedridden in a hospital and unaware of whether I'd walk again. o.O



She might still be my sister, but I definitely don't consider her my friend anymore.

#12 I found out that she had thrown away a bunch of her clothes. I asked her why she didn't donate them to a clothing charity. She said she wouldn't want anyone else wearing them **because they weren't fashionable any more**.



Yes, I argued with her, and pointed out that cold homeless people wouldn't care about fashion. She wouldn't budge. Friendship over.

Even so, the impact of a serious revelation can still reshape or even end a friendship, especially when it changes the perceived meaning of the person involved. Psychology Today notes that long-term friendships often survive because they accumulate shared history, loyalty, identity, and repeated acts of support, creating what can be thought of as emotional credit. However, when a discovery introduces betrayal, hidden motives, or repeated dishonesty, it can fundamentally disrupt trust at the core of the relationship. While some friendships may recover if both people are willing to take responsibility, be honest, and rebuild trust slowly over time, recovery becomes unlikely when the behavior reflects a consistent pattern rather than a one-off mistake.

#13 A few years ago I was in the passenger's seat of my friend's car when he hit someone in a crosswalk. He didn't want to stop, but I yelled at him till he eventually pulled over. When we went back to see if the guy was okay, the guy said he thought he should go to a hospital. I took my cell out and called an ambulance while my friend was talking to the guy. When the guy asked what my friend's name was, he looked at me, looked back at the guy and gave him a false name. Right after I called the ambulance I also called the cops. I never spoke to him again after that incident.

#14 A girl I used to date, who is now in a relationship with a mutual friend, gets too drunk. One night she, without warning, kicked her boyfriend in the groin so hard that he doubled over. She then kicked him again in the chest. He ran out the door and back to his place, while she loudly announced to everyone at the party that she didn't give a s**t, then left with some friends for a different party.



A few days later I saw her again. She, probably not even remembering what had happened, gave me a hug. Coldest hug I can ever remember.



TL;DR Domestic a***e is not okay.

#15 I had a friend who liked to key cars and told me.



F**k that b***h.

At the heart of these stories is the simple truth that friendships often rely on what we think we know about someone. However, a single revelation can completely reshape years of trust and admiration. Sometimes the discovery is serious enough to end the friendship immediately, while other times it lingers in the back of your mind, changing the way you see that person forever. Of course, not every friendship survives these moments. Some people are willing to overlook flaws, while others see certain behaviors as absolute deal-breakers, and sometimes, rightfully so. Now, we would love to hear from you. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever discovered about someone you considered a close friend?

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#16 That he runs a scam wherein he intentionally goes into debt with creditors, thus prompting them to try to contact him via auto-dial without his express consent (an obscurely illegal practice), so he could engage his sheister lawyer to sue them. He has literally amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars doing this. I've seen the checks. It's despicable, and yet he's immensely proud of the way he's "beat the system". To me, it's nothing more than legal extortion.

#17 My roomate doesn't support interacial marriages. Not only is that really backwards, he doesn't have a reason for his opinion. He says "it's just my opinion, I don't need a reason to have it."



So not only is he kinda racist, he's willfully ignorant on the matter, and that's what REALLY pisses me off.

#18 I had a friend in college from some classes. Didn't know him too well, but I started dating a new girl and they were friends. So, one night, the three of us went out for drinks with three other girls. The 4 girls all went to use the restroom together (Women...) and he and I stayed at the table.



He broke out a little plastic baggie of pills and dropped one in the drink of one of the girls. He didn't even bother trying to hide what he was doing from me; he just kind of grinned. When the girls got back, I poured the drink out and loudly announced what he had done. I never saw that guy again.



Edit- spelling.

#19 That he was the one my ex was cheating with.

#20 I have a lot of guy friends (I am a girl) who kind of just see me as one of the guys most of the time. A lot of them have girlfriends that they treat well, but I have noticed when their girlfriends aren't around, they are much more s****l and even a little sexist. I assume this is how most guys are when it is just them, but one guy in particular is an absolute pig and is extremely derogatory about women. The crazy thing is that he is the nicest guy when his girlfriend is around and treats her like a princess. This, combined with his superiority complex and the fact that he is racist, makes me want to **KICK** him in the balls every time I see him.

#21 Friends cheating on their significant others. But, this is something where expectations are *everything*. Of my friends there are a few that you would expect to find cheating on their girlfriends or boyfriends. I think everyone has one or two of those in their group of friends; people who you just accept as being a bad boyfriend or girlfriend.



It's when one of the other, more trustworthy friends does something stupid in their relationship that it affects the friendship. It seems a little unfair to hold them to higher standards, so I hope I'm not the only person who does this.

#22 I have a friend who was cheated on by his girlfriend of 4 years and continued the relationship with her for a couple of months before she decided to break up with him (he decided to stay friends with her too...). Let me add that his family had financially supported her all throughout college with luxuries such as a car, cellphone, and most importantly, a home. They have been broken up no more than 3 months yet she still controls almost every aspect of his life. Just recently, she got jealous because he went to take a walk with another girl at a party. When they returned, she blew up and hit him hard enough to cause a nosebleed in front of everybody. Not more than an hour after everybody had gone home, he had talked it out with her so that everything was OK between them. Why!?

#23 My best friend throughout college thought my bisexuality was a choice. That I was saying I was attracted to other guys just for attention.



Because you know...there are all those dudes that f**k other dudes just for attention...

#24 Once i had a friend named Ashley; two of my friends dated her. She kept telling her boyfriend at the time (my friend Jon) that she had to go out of town on business trips. He would take her and drop her off and pick her up from the airport like any good man would do for his girl. After months of this routine, another mutual friend of ours joined a website called sugardaddies.com and was looking for a chick to get with on there. Turned out that Ashley was on the website, the so called business trips turned out to be trips out of town to sell herself for money and gifts; while dating my friend the whole time! I have never spoken to her after finding this out, it disgusted me and wrecked my good friend for a long time.

#25 Was hanging out on my friend's patio for a bbq, and one of my friends drove there. He kept drinking more and more, but still insisted on driving home because "it's ok if I go really slow". Made me angry, especially since we live in a huge city where cabs/public transportation are so accessible.

#26 I was in a series of long-ish term relationships before moving to a large city, where I was then single for four years. Because of the nature of dating, my "number" shot up tremendously in that time. A friend of mine was in a six-year relationship when I had a test result come back positive for HepB. While I was waiting for the results to come back, she made an off-handed comment to me (during a party, in front of people) which was, "Well, that's what you get." I was absolutely floored. Not long after, I even went as far as to break down for her that dating someone for two or three months, sleeping with them, and then breaking it off can realistically happen three or four times a year, and your "number" goes up shockingly fast while still dating responsibly (IMHO).



Not only were my dating habits NOT a string on one night stands and people who I barely knew, but it turns out that my tests came back positive because I had HepB antibodies. I likely had a vaccination for it when I was younger, and this doctor didn't have access to my pediatric records, so they wouldn't have known that. It had nothing to do with my s****l history.



My vindication came when my friend's fiance broke up with her because she's a spoiled little priss pants, and she slept with at least 10 guys in the first year she was single. Ha.

#27 Guy I know. Married once, wife cheated on him early on and they get divorced. A few years pass, he's married again and he's very successful in life, runs a company, has big house, nice cars all the good things. Except his second wife has become a total b***h. He develops a drinking problem, because in addition to being a total b***h and a raging alcoholic herself, she's she's cut him off s******y because they already have kids. Then of course come to find out she's cheating on him. After years of grief with his own drinking, family help and rehab, he sobers up and divorces her. An old flame, the one that got away 30 years ago, comes back into his life and they get married. All seems well and good and he's finally happy. Hooray for them!



A few years later he starts drinking again and he starts cheating on his wife. Claims she's not an "equal partner" because he's rich and successful and she's just a school teacher. A*****e is now divorced again.



The saddest part of that though, is that guy is my brother. The old flame was a family friend and my sister's BFF.

#28 In 7th grade we had a guys step team from a local (predominantly black) high school perform at an assembly at my all girls private school. It was a d**n good show, but being that it was an all girls school, there were a lot of "ow OWs" and catcalls whenever some ~~hot~~ any guys were in the school.



After the assembly I was waiting for the bus with my friend and mentioned to her that the catcalls were kind of disrespectful in my opinion, and distracting from the show. She responded, "Besides, why would they catcall *them*? They're just black people." I stopped hanging out with her after that.

#29 Spousal a***e is a quick way to get unfriended in my books. I don't want to associate with anyone who can't take a punch.

#30 I had a friend in college whom I caught trying to have his way with another one of our friends while she was passed out. I promptly kicked his a*s and told him to never come near either of us again.

#31 I had this friend for a while who would constantly cheat on his girlfriends. That, I figured, was not any of my concern. Not like we were dating. However, this one night at a party he drunkenly forced himself onto one of my good friends and tried to r**e her... I pretty much stopped trying to stay in contact after that and we naturally grew apart.



Edit: While I do agree with all who replied saying I should've done something, the best I could do at the time was support her and upon her request, keep it to myself. She asked me to comfort her, not avenge her. But I forgot to mention that bit. Whether that makes up for anything, I don't care. I did my bit by comforting the girl. Her boyfriend did his bit confronting my "friend". I guess more details would've cleared this up a bit.

#32 He's rude to waiters/waitresses/bartenders. Nope, you're an a*s.

#33 Recently found out a friend actually hit his girlfriend. There is no way to look at someone the same way after that.

#34 I was once at a club with a guy I had known for about six months at college, and our respective girlfriends, we were quite a close group and he seemed like the most genuine guy you could know. Anyway, he gets into an argument with his girl and they both go outside to settle it in privacy, kinda k****d the mood but I thought little of it. He came back to say that his girlfriend had gone home in a bad mood and they had essentially broken up. I remember he slyly said something like "She lost her looks now anyway." A few days later I ran into his girlfriend and she had a swollen lip and a black eye. Never talked to that s*****g again.