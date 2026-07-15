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Some entitled parents think that just because they have kids, it gives them permission to make absurd demands from random strangers. Honestly, it’s actually quite funny to see them throw toddler-like tantrums when their wishes aren’t fulfilled, but sometimes it can take a dangerous turn.

Just look at this Karen mom who harmed her own son by letting him steal a stranger’s drink. This guy had warned her that his beverage had alcohol in it, but she dismissed it as “lies.” Read on to uncover all the drama that followed after the security got involved!

More info: Reddit

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It’s funny how some entitled parents think they can make absurd demands from strangers just because they have kids

Image credits: frantic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

During Liberation Day festival in Holland, the poster had mixed whiskey in his Coca-Cola Vanilla bottle, when a random mom demanded he give it to her child

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Image credits: Jakob Rosen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Apparently, the store didn’t have vanilla, so her son wanted the poster’s bottle, but he told the mom that he had mixed whiskey in his drink

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Much to his horror, the mom claimed he was lying, but before he could do anything, her kid snatched the bottle, ran away, and started drinking it

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Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Immediately, the child started throwing up violently, so the entitled mom accused the poster of harming her son and tried to attack him aggressively

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Image credits: UnoriginalUse

In fact, she even tried to cook up lies about what went down to the security, but passersby reiterated the poster’s version, and she was berated for her actions

In today’s episode of entitled parents, the original poster (OP) shares how one tried to get him in trouble but failed miserably. This was during the Liberation Day festival in Holland, where people aren’t allowed to bring their own food and drinks. However, his friend stayed in the area, so he kept his alcoholic beverages there previously and retrieved them when the festival started.

Anyway, he had mixed alcohol in his Coca-Cola Vanilla, and he was enjoying it when the entitled mom entered the picture. She straightaway demanded that he give her the bottle as her kid wanted it. The poster was taken aback by her and asked her to purchase one, but they didn’t have vanilla flavor, and the child was screaming for the one the author was holding.

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That’s when our guy revealed that his drink had alcohol in it, which was naturally unfit for a kid. Much to his surprise, the woman laughed it off as “lies,” so he just decided to ignore them. Lo and behold, her son grabbed the bottle from his hand and ran away, followed by the entitled mom. Well, there wasn’t much the OP could do about it now, so he shrugged it off and took another drink.

Soon he saw the kid violently throwing up, and said “told you so” to his mom, but the woman totally lost it. She accused him of “harming her baby,” and aggressively tried to attack him. When security got involved, she tried to lie her way through the situation. However, the woman fell flat on her face when bystanders backed the author’s version about what really happened.

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Image credits: ekoneva695 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Peeps online were absolutely shocked by the mom’s behavior, and didn’t shy away from calling her names. Experts highlight that in general, a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. In its extreme form, it may even be part of a personality disorder such as NPD.

Moreover, it was shocking how she just let her kid steal the stranger’s drink, and even acted violently towards the poster in front of the little one. Developmental psychologists emphasize that “children learn by imitating adults and they will copy everything that they see an adult demonstrate to them, even if there are clear or obvious reasons why those actions would be irrelevant.”

Research also stresses that through the process of modeling, children can learn aggressive behaviors by observing others. In fact, if these violent actions are reinforced, children might be likely to imitate them and execute aggressive acts themselves. I totally agree with netizens that the entitled mom didn’t just harm her child in this story, but she was ruining his future as well.

However, folks were delighted that she tried to wriggle her way out of trouble but was told off by security. After all, she completely deserved it for putting her own child in danger. Don’t you agree as well? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you have done in this situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

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Just like the poster, netizens were shocked by the entitled mom for endangering her own child, and didn’t shy away from cursing her

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