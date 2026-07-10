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Some family members can hear that a big piece of family news will stay private until the right moment and simply respect it. Others take it as a personal insult, acting as if they’ve been robbed of something they were owed, and start spiraling because they didn’t get a front-row seat to someone else’s milestone.

For the expectant couple in this story, that boundary was their baby’s name. They had finally picked one they loved for their daughter and planned to keep it under wraps until she was born. But with a future grandma addicted to constant Facebook updates, things got complicated fast.

More info: Reddit

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Some relatives hear the word “boundary” and immediately treat it like it’s a personal attack

Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This pregnant woman was dealing with a future mother-in-law who made no secret of disliking her

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Things got worse after the couple chose a baby name and decided to keep it private until after birth

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Image credits: dusanpetkovic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Future grandma refused to let it go, disturbing them with nonstop demands for the baby’s name

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Image credits: loawren

The couple gave her a fake name, and she ran straight to Facebook with it almost immediately

The Original poster (OP) shared that her future mother-in-law had never exactly welcomed her with open arms. Instead, the woman regularly told her son he could do better, acted as if their baby on the way were a trap, and made it painfully clear that she did not see her as part of the family. So, when the couple finally chose a name they loved for their daughter, they decided to keep it private until birth.

​This was partly due to the surprise, but mostly because the future grandma had a bad habit of treating private family news as her own Facebook content. The second she found a name had been picked, she started bothering them nonstop to tell her the name, acting like not being told her grandkid’s name was some kind of cruel betrayal.

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Trying to get the meddlesome woman off her back, the pregnant mom agreed to share the name on the condition that she would not post it online after being told. Future grandma eagerly agreed. The poster sent her a fake name, and the mother-in-law wasted no time proving exactly why she could not be trusted. Within minutes, she was on Facebook proudly announcing the baby’s name.

That was when her son decided to push her off her high horse and told her that they had, in fact, given her the wrong name. His mom had broken her promise by plastering the wrong name all over social media and humiliating herself. Instead of apologizing, she threw a tantrum, whining about how awful it was that she had been deceived. She even went so far as to call the mom-to-be colorful names.

Image credits: TriangleProd / Mganific (not the actual photo)

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This story touches on a boundary that many new parents are trying to enforce by keeping pregnancy updates, baby details, and other information off social media until they are ready to share it themselves. The American Psychiatric Association recently noted that “sharenting” can create privacy issues, strain family relationships, and leave children with a digital footprint they never agreed to.

It also reflects a broader issue around family boundaries and adult children trying to protect their own milestones from overbearing relatives. Psychology Today has written about how setting boundaries with parents can become difficult when entitlement is dragged into adult decisions. This is why a seemingly small boundary about the baby name can become a much bigger issue.

At the end of the day, the fake name stunt boils down to trust. Once someone has a habit of grabbing private family news and posting it online without permission, they stop being a safe space to share things. UNICEF’s online privacy guidance urges families to be careful about what gets shared online because once personal details are exposed, they can be hard to erase.

Readers were firmly on the couple’s side, saying that the future grandma had already shown why strict boundaries would be necessary once the baby arrives. What do you think? Was this a fair boundary test, or did the couple take it too far?

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Readers said that the stunt proved exactly why firm boundaries would be needed once the baby arrives to protect her

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