Florida School District Scrambling To Overhaul Policy After Student Earns Historic 11.99 GPA

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An 11.99 GPA might sound like a misprint, but for Florida student Vaibhav Bhaskar, it was the result of months of hard work and sheer dedication to his goals.

The teenager’s eye-popping results broke the previous Florida state record. But his historic score has led the school district to change how it calculates grade point averages.

Highlights Florida student Vaibhav Bhaskar graduated from Steinbrenner High School in Lutz with an 11.99 GPA.

The teenager’s eye-popping results broke the previous Florida state record.

But his score prompted the Hillsborough County school district to change how it calculates GPAs.

“I had the mindset that I was going to accomplish those goals no matter what,” the teenager said.

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Florida student Vaibhav Bhaskar broke the state record with an 11.99 GPA

Image credits: gradstage

During his sophomore year, Vaibhav Bhaskar had five goals in mind, including “break the state GPA record” and “become valedictorian.”

“I have a whiteboard in my room, and I listed five goals on it for my high school career back when I was a sophomore,” he told the New York Post.

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Once he had his goals set, the student of Steinbrenner High School in Lutz did everything in his power to make sure he walked onto his graduation stage as a record-breaking valedictorian.

Image credits: Connor Stapleton

“Once I had those goals defined, and I had the mindset that I was going to accomplish those goals no matter what, from then on it just became about patience,” he told the outlet.

“So, I would say balance is an important thing.”

The teenager amassed an 11.99 weighted GPA, breaking the state record of 11.84 previously set by Dylan Mazard, who graduated from Gaither High School in 2022.

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“I have a whiteboard in my room, and I listed five goals on it for my high school career back when I was a sophomore,” he recalled

Image credits: Sun/Pexels (not an actual photo)

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Vaibhav is on his way to Duke University to study finance and economics. And his achievements were praised by school officials.

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But Hillsborough County is now evaluating its policy of awarding bonuses beyond the standard 4.0 straight-A score for Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses.

Image credits: The Patrick Carr Show

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To achieve the historic score, Vaibhav didn’t just enroll in a few advanced classes. He took almost every single one that was available to him.

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“I took all the hardest classes. I kind of exhausted all of my school’s curriculum, and saw what I could do beyond that,” he told the Tampa Bay Times.

This included 20 Advanced Placement courses and 24 Dual Enrollment college courses, which he took through the University of Florida’s online program.

By the time he graduated high school, the hardworking teenager had already earned enough college credits to secure an associate degree.

But fitting all that coursework into a span of four years took a lot of sacrifices from the high schooler, such as giving up his school’s designated lunchtime to squeeze in extra classes.

The teenager said he took all the hardest classes possible and “exhausted” the school’s curriculum

Image credits: Monstera Production/Pexels (not an actual photo)

For years, Hillsborough County used a GPA formula that set it apart, allowing students to stack weighted points from Advanced Placement, honors, and dual enrollment courses on top of a base 4.0 scale.

This allowed students to produce scores far higher than those seen in most other districts across the state and country.

As those numbers continued to rise, colleges increasingly recalculated them to fit standard scales.

Image credits: Vaibhav Bhaskar

At the same time, the staggeringly high GPAs left school officials concerned about the pressure this kind of competition placed on students.

Vaibhav’s score has prompted the Hillsborough County school officials to update their policy so that no student can score such a high GPA again. This means Vaibhav’s 11.99 GPA may not just be a record but could also be the last achieved under a system that allowed numbers to climb that high.

By putting a GPA ceiling, students won’t push themselves to extreme lengths just to spruce up their university applications.

Vaibhav’s score led Hillsborough County school officials to revise their policy of calculating GPAs

Image credits: C.T. PHAT/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Explaining its decision, the district said the old system forced college admissions officers to “recalculate” the “unusually high” GPAs to ensure they were in line with the rest of Florida.

Moreover, “the current weighting often encourages students to enroll in excessive online courses to achieve an inflated GPA, resulting in stressful and unhealthy learning habits and mental health concerns,” the district added.

Vaibhav said he supported the idea of a change in the district’s policy.

“I actually absolutely agree with the change because it’s a way more standardized way to calculate GPAs,” he told the New York Post.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not an actual photo)

“My 11.99 GPA on our district’s scale probably translates to a 4.93 on a standard 5.0 scale,” he added before noting that the “scale” didn’t matter much because “colleges will recalculate your GPA.”

Nevertheless, he was happy about the 11.99 that will forever be attached to his name.

“On my scale, it was favorable because it gives those crazy numbers, and 11.99 obviously sounds a lot better than 4.93,” he said.

Vaibhav said he’s been sleeping in every day ahead of going to Duke University to study finance and economics

The proud valedictorian is now enjoying his summer, with plans of catching up on as much sleep as possible.

“After the first two weeks of graduation, I wouldn’t say I was burned out, but I was definitely tired,” he told the outlet.

Now that he’s “sleeping in every day,” he said it “felt almost surreal that I didn’t have anything left to do.”

“When you’re too good and they make a rule after you, boss move,” one commented online