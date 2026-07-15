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Cyclist Karen Tries To Shame Man Just For Walking His Dogs On The Sidewalk, But It Epically Backfires
Man in red shirt and sunglasses walking his dogs on the sidewalk, with a black car and trees in the background.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Cyclist Karen Tries To Shame Man Just For Walking His Dogs On The Sidewalk, But It Epically Backfires

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A female cyclist recently sparked huge backlash online after a video of her berating a male pedestrian on the sidewalk went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video, seemingly filmed by the cyclist herself, surfaced on social media on July 13. It showed the man walking with his two dogs on leashes on a sidewalk by a highway.

The woman can be seen following the man and confronting him for not moving out of her way.

Highlights
  • A female cyclist accused a man of racism after he allegedly refused to let her pass on the sidewalk.
  • The viral video drew severe backlash from netizens, with many calling out the woman for her "entitled" behavior.
  • Cyclists are not allowed on the sidewalk in several U.S. states and are required to follow strict pedestrian rules in those where it is legal.

The location, identities of the individuals involved, or a more elaborate context for the incident are not known.

As the video went viral, most viewers sided with the pedestrian, slamming the cyclist for her actions.

“If you don’t want to ride your bicycle on the road and obey traffic laws, then cycling is not for you,” one user said.

RELATED:

    A female cyclist accused a man of racism for not giving her space on the sidewalk

    A Cyclist Karen shaming a man for walking his dogs on the sidewalk, with the man looking annoyed.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

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    The video, shared by @KimKatieUSA on X on July 13, starts with the female cyclist addressing the man in front of her, accusing him of racism for not giving her space when she requested to pass by.

    “I asked you nicely,” she is heard saying. “We’re not doing that… You don’t dictate where you walk.”

    “You don’t get to take the whole sidewalk, bro.”

    A man walking his dogs on the sidewalk, illustrating the scene before the Cyclist Karen confrontation.

    Image credits: KimKatieUSA/X

    When the man turns around and urges her to ride on the bike lane, she answers, “It doesn’t matter whether there are bike lanes or not.”

    At this point, the man makes an offensive gesture at her and starts walking again.

    “You’re trying to be entitled, and then you stick your finger. I’m so sick of you people and your racist ways… Why are you being so nasty?” she continued as the man used a slur word and walked on again.

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    A man with two dogs on a sidewalk, looking toward the camera after being shamed by a Cyclist Karen.

    Image credits: KimKatieUSA/X

    “You people are not going to keep pushing us with our backs against the wall because you f***ing feel entitled, weirdo.”

    After she tells him that his refusal to move was forcing her to walk her bicycle behind him, the man steps aside with his dogs and lets the woman pass, but the heated exchange does not stop right away.

    More curses are exchanged before the woman pedals away, yelling at the man, “Even your dogs aren’t barking at me, you moron.”

    Netizens ripped into the cyclist for her “entitled” behavior

    A tweet supporting the man and criticizing the Cyclist Karen for shaming him for walking his dogs.

    Image credits: dakotarayyxoxo

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    A tweet explaining that bikes should yield to walkers and not be on sidewalks, referencing the Cyclist Karen incident.

    Image credits: cindicheever

    Social media users blasted the cyclist in the post’s comments, condemning her for riding on the sidewalk despite an allegedly available bike lane and then getting embroiled in an altercation with a pedestrian.

    “Roads are for bicycles. Sidewalks are for people and their pupper frens,” one said. Another wrote, “She’s definitely in the wrong. If a bike lane is available, she must use it.”

    Man walking his dogs on the sidewalk, with a cyclist Karen attempting to shame him.

    Image credits: KimKatieUSA/X

    “She needs to educate herself on pedestrian right of way so she doesn’t go out just like this and make herself look and sound ignorant,” wrote a third.

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    “She’s filming a confrontation she created, playing the victim while violating local traffic laws by riding her bike on the sidewalk,” wrote a fourth.

    “On the sidewalk, a PEDESTRIAN has the right of way, not you,” a fifth individual wrote.

    A few defended her as well.

    “Yeah, but he could’ve moved aside to let her pass. He doesn’t have to be selfish,” one said.

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    Some thought that the entire interaction was scripted.

    “Idk if the guy is in on it, but this is 100% staged,” a netizen wrote.

    Cyclists are required to follow “right-of-way” rules in the U.S. states where sidewalk-riding is allowed

    Twitter post stating roads are for bicycles and sidewalks are for people and their dogs, related to the cyclist Karen incident.

    Image credits: StealthyStoat

    Twitter post discussing pedestrian right of way and the cyclist Karen trying to shame a man.

    Image credits: HeidiS_1980

    In most countries worldwide, including cyclist-friendly European nations such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark, cycling on the sidewalk is illegal for adult riders.

    In countries where it is allowed, such as Japan and Hungary, there is a speed limit, and cyclists are expected to prioritize pedestrians and their safety under local law.

    In the USA, the law varies from state to state and further depends on the traffic rules and regulations of the local municipalities.

    A person riding a bicycle on a designated bike lane, highlighting proper cycling etiquette.

    Image credits: Kate/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    In states like Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, bicycles are considered vehicles and are prohibited on sidewalks.

    Colorado, Connecticut, Oregon, and Delaware are among the states that permit sidewalk cycling, but cyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

    Potential conflicts with pedestrians are not the only reason cycling on the sidewalk could prove risky for both parties, according to statistics.

    A young woman cycling with headphones, illustrating a peaceful ride, contrasting with the cyclist Karen's behavior.

    Image credits: AntonioDiaz/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    In 1999, a detailed study by the U.S. Department of Transportation collected data from the ER departments of eight hospitals and found that 70% of reported bicycle injuries and 64% of reported pedestrian injuries resulted from events that didn’t involve a motor vehicle.

    In addition, 31% of cyclists and 53% of pedestrians were injured at non-roadway locations, including on sidewalks.

    A 2015 Cornell University study also found that on roads with both bike lanes and sidewalks, where bicyclists are required to travel in the bike lane, crash rates are 38%-56% lower than on roads where the infrastructure is missing.

    “She’s definitely in the wrong.” Netizens picked sides in the argument between the cyclist and the pedestrian

    Screenshot of a tweet stating a cyclist is not a pedestrian and cannot ride on the sidewalk when pedaling.

    Image credits: SunWillRise2024

    Screenshot of a tweet indicating that bikes are not allowed on sidewalks in that location, related to the cyclist incident.

    Image credits: uffdaput

    Screenshot of a tweet explaining that a cyclist should use a bike path and pedestrians have priority on sidewalks.

    Image credits: Tia4419

    Screenshot of a tweet detailing that a cyclist must use a bike lane if available and yield to pedestrians on sidewalks.

    Image credits: 911Stacia13335

    Screenshot of a tweet suggesting the cyclist could have used the grass to pass, relevant to the sidewalk encounter.

    Image credits: AubsLoves2Dance

    A social media user comments on cyclists riding on sidewalks, expressing frustration with their behavior when people walk their dogs.

    Image credits: BH57183

    A social media user comments on a cyclist Karen, comparing her behavior to someone wanting to get off a plane first.

    Image credits: Gingertwpz

    A social media user comments that a cyclist is incorrect for riding on the sidewalk and it's illegal in many states.

    Image credits: VerticalTrader1

    A social media user comments that bikes are not allowed on sidewalks, supporting the man walking his dogs.

    Image credits: caninesanity

    A social media user comments that bikes, scooters, and skateboards belong on streets, not sidewalks, for walking dogs.

    Image credits: starwatcher333

    A social media post about a cyclist shaming a man walking his dogs, sparking debate on sidewalk etiquette.

    Image credits: Activism_420

    A social media post on cyclists and dog walkers, addressing sidewalk yielding rules and common courtesy.

    Image credits: NorseGods72

    A social media post discussing cyclist behavior and dog walkers, emphasizing pedestrian right of way on sidewalks.

    Image credits: KagenoriSkunk

    A social media post commenting on cyclist and dog walker disputes, advocating for politeness to avoid arguments.

    Image credits: bigwhitelb

    A social media post about a cyclist-dog walker incident, suggesting both parties exhibited poor behavior and lack of courtesy.

    Image credits: DustyABro

    Tweet by Dkc27 about a cyclist shaming a man for walking his dogs on the sidewalk.

    Image credits: dkc127

    Tweet by Cranberry Sauce about a cyclist shaming a man for walking his dogs on the sidewalk.

    Image credits: GeorgetownCran

    Tweet by trublmunky about a cyclist shaming a man for walking his dogs on the sidewalk.

    Image credits: tmunkky

    Tweet by Wandering Woman about a cyclist shaming a man for walking his dogs on the sidewalk.

    Image credits: WanderingUS70

    Tweet by FDNY Forever about a cyclist shaming a man for walking his dogs on the sidewalk.

    Image credits: JohnPatrick911

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It doesn't matter whether they have bike lanes or not...(I'm going to play the race card whenever I get the chance)". Actually it does matter a great deal. Stupid woman.

    2
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    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The slur that I heard was "b*tch". He may have been rude, but he had the right of way. I have no idea how he would have treated a white woman with a bike on the sidewalk.

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    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems like the bicyclist decided to racially bully someone while engaging in illegal activity.

    1
    1point
    reply
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a cyclist once trying to get me and my dog from the sidewalk (a narrow one) because "dogs don't belong on a sidewalk". she got my second favourit answer "as far as I see it my dog doesn't use wheels, so HE is allowed to use the sidewalk-you are not". favourit is "you look wayyy to old to use the sidewalk" with eye brows up. (only kids and adults with kids are allowed to ride on it)

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It doesn't matter whether they have bike lanes or not...(I'm going to play the race card whenever I get the chance)". Actually it does matter a great deal. Stupid woman.

    2
    2points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The slur that I heard was "b*tch". He may have been rude, but he had the right of way. I have no idea how he would have treated a white woman with a bike on the sidewalk.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems like the bicyclist decided to racially bully someone while engaging in illegal activity.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a cyclist once trying to get me and my dog from the sidewalk (a narrow one) because "dogs don't belong on a sidewalk". she got my second favourit answer "as far as I see it my dog doesn't use wheels, so HE is allowed to use the sidewalk-you are not". favourit is "you look wayyy to old to use the sidewalk" with eye brows up. (only kids and adults with kids are allowed to ride on it)

    1
    1point
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