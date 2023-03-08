39 Unwritten Rules For The Road As Shared By Folks Online

Whether you’re new to this or a seasoned veteran, check out what unwritten traffic rules (and just straight up pleas) people have listed in a now-viral Reddit thread to help newbies become better drivers in the long run. Or at least less annoying drivers, but that’s also within the scope of the solutions.

That’s why we have rules. And I’m not talking about laws and regulations that lay down the framework to how people should behave on the roads—unwritten ones too, ones that transcend the theoretical groundwork for how traffic should work and explain how to not be a goofball while going from point A to point B.

While you wouldn’t be wrong to think that manning a motorized vehicle can equate to controlling a manslaughter machine, everyone and their mothers are trying their darndest to make sure it never becomes such an implement. Sure, it’s dangerous, but only as much as people collectively allow it to be.

#1 Keep your cool. Road rage kills.

#2 If it’s your turn to go at a four-way stop, then go. None of this “wave the other guy through” c**p. You’re messing up the sequence.

#3 If it’s raining put your God Damn lights on. No matter the time of day

#4 Don't be nice, be predictable.



What this means is, don't slam on your brakes to let someone else go, drive predictably.

#5 Assume everyone else is an idiot.

#6 Green means legal, not safe. Assume everyone is a moron trying to crash into you.

#7 Don’t trust a turn signal.

#8 WaffleHouseLove27 said:

Always leave yourself a way out …



Soggy-Change replied:

My mom taught me this as we lived near a rough neighborhood. Keep enough space between you and the car in front for you to get the [heck] out of there.

#9 Always know what's around you! Know what cars are behind you or in the lane next to you. That way, if you feel you have to change lanes quickly you know whether you can or can't.

#10 For the love of god, turn off your brights when you’re behind someone else.

#11 Daytime driving lights are not night driving lights.

#12 Merging onto a highway/interstate should be a very active process. Try to match the speed of traffic and fit into an open slot. Don't slow down to a crawl and wait for a wide berth.

#13 The car with the most duct tape has the right of way ....

#14 If I go out of my way to let you merge, you better raise your hand in acknowledgment of this selfless act



Edit: riddle me this all you nerds who clearly can’t take a joke or haven’t ever driven in a city before — say there’s two lanes of traffic, a car up ahead has their hazards on, I could keep going, OR I could let the car next to me over. That’s when a courtesy wave is appreciated. Cut it out with the Merging is the Law s**t lol

#15

Don’t hang out in my blind spot! Either speed up and pass me, or slow down a bit.

#16 Put your blinker on before you start to break brake.



Nothing drives me nuts like people who come to a full stop on a one lane road, and then put the blinker on while we wait for passing traffic.

#17 If someone flashes their lights at you, they’re not just a d**k, they’re trying to communicate something. I drove past someone who flashed their lights at me, slowed down a little because I was confused, and just around the turn was a f*****g fallen boulder in the road. I probably wouldn’t have stopped in time if I hadn’t already been slowing down thanks to the guy who flashed his lights at me!

#18 Zipper merging is your friend.



Don't be a d**k. Follow the pattern.

#19 If you find yourself driving in Boston, find a safe place to pull off, and call yourself an Uber. Have your car towed out of the city, and never try to drive here again. Please trust me, it’s not worth it.

#20 If someone is tailgating you and you truly feel uncomfortable speeding up, simply move over and let them pass if it is safe to do so. It isn’t an ego thing, you’re not lesser for letting someone pass you. You never know the reason someone may be speeding, and if you’re not a cop, it’s really not your job to regulate speed limits.

#21 If you are in the left lane, go faster than the right. Do not match pace and for the love of God not slower. You will p**s everyone off.

#22 ALWAYS!!! and I mean ALWAYS!!! Turn down you music volume when you are attempting to locate an address number or street sign.

#23 Don’t cut corners. I’ve nearly had head on collisions because people can’t just slow down a little and turn into the lane properly.

#24 If I flash my lights towards you and we're in a well lit environment this means your high beams are on and I'm blinded by the lights of a hundred suns your car is targeting me with.



Also turn your damn high beams off when driving behind other cars, my car's internal light works fine I do not need extra interior lighting.

#25 Try to give other drivers as much information as possible. Always use your turn signals, even in a turn lane. People have no way of knowing if you’re actually about about to turn or not.

#26 It's written, but let's reiterate that the passing lane is for passing.

#27 There’s no shame in being the slower car. I’ve got pride…and a Jeep Wrangler.



It handles like the Red October…just get out of the way and be slow and it’s fine.

#28 A light tap on the horn is a "heads up" and not an "eff you", so don't take it personally.

#29 At my old job I drove a box truck or a large cargo van. The thing about these vehicles is that they’re huge and they take a long time to brake. You have to start braking in advance. Additionally I have no view out the back.



What this means is that if you ride my a*s and I start slowing down and you crash directly into the back of my truck your BMW will probably be totaled and you could be injured but my truck will be mostly fine. As far as insurance goes, good luck because it’s registered to my company who will fight tooth and nail to suck you dry of your money. I won’t suffer any consequences, and I didn’t even see you in the first place.



So don’t get super close behind trucks.

#30 If you are on the zoom zoom lane you should go zoom zoom.

#31 Put your phone away and keep your eyes on the road. You are operating a 1000+ pound machine that has no issues destroying flesh and bones. Distracted driving is as dangerous if not more dangerous than drunk driving.



Kind of Houston specific but don't look at other people at red lights.

People are f*****g psychos behind the wheel and it's best not to engage with them.



EDIT: Check it out y'all. I know distracted driving is against the law. Spare me. OP seems like a new driver looking for advice so I felt the need to emphasize that. Relax.

#32 Be careful when opening the door after parking. Always look out for cyclists, other cars and buses.

#33 Leave the house ten or fifteen minutes early.

#34 *Always ignore* other drivers or bicyclists when they wave you on to pass, or to go through an intersection, or merge, whatever.



You cannot trust them to see everything; you have to look if it’s safe with your own eyes.



Even if someone official waves you on, do a quick check.

#35 If somebody lets you through, you must raise your hand as you pass them in thanks.

#36 Assume everyone else is uninsured, on a revoked license, drunk, high, with stolen plates on a stolen car.

#37 If you live where it snows BUY THE DAMN WINTER TIRES. It could save your life.

#38

If there is a car in a driving test be kind to them.