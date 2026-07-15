ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I purchased a new chair for my home office, and my back almost thanked me. It really made me appreciate good product designers who make our lives easy with their creativity. Unfortunately, some of them are just not gifted enough and end up creating something weird.

Believe it or not, but there are a lot of product designs that are an absolute failure. Some of them are so absurd, you wouldn’t know whether to laugh out loud or question the sanity of the designer. Just scroll down to check out these hilarious and nonsensical failed creations!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pure Fun To Clean

Pure Fun To Clean

Wermikulit Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Lieve In Rself

    Lieve In Rself

    putji Report

    11points
    POST

    I don’t know about you, but some of these products really got me thinking about how a small change can impact the whole thing as worthless. Well, I am not an expert at this, so Bored Panda reached out to product designer Sharanya Salehittal for an interview. 

    She believes that at the end of the day, a product design fails when it loses touch with reality. It doesn’t matter how sleek or futuristic an idea looks on a computer screen. She stressed that if it doesn’t work for actual human beings in the real world, it’s a flop. Designers usually get tripped up by forgetting that they are building for people, not for their own egos, Sharanya added.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    I’m Not Sure How To Hold This Coffee Mug

    I’m Not Sure How To Hold This Coffee Mug

    SilverNature3 Report

    11points
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You hold it like you're giving a hand-job.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Which Direction Opens It? The Arrows Go The Same Direction

    Which Direction Opens It? The Arrows Go The Same Direction

    KaiJenson Report

    11points
    POST

    Our expert narrated that “the first big trap is solving a problem that nobody actually has. We see this all the time with hyper-complex gadgets that replace simple daily tasks: think of a smart device replacing a basic kitchen tool. When you over-engineer something, you end up creating a costly solution to a minor inconvenience, leaving users wondering why it exists in the first place.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, she commented, there’s the user experience. If someone has to read a thick manual just to figure out how to turn an object on or change a basic setting, the design has failed. Sharanya strongly believes that good products blend seamlessly into our daily habits. When a design conflicts with our natural intuition or forces us to think too hard, we quickly become frustrated and give up on it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The World's Worst Urinal. At Least You Can't Cross The Streams

    The World's Worst Urinal. At Least You Can't Cross The Streams

    5parky Report

    11points
    POST
    #6

    This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

    This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

    elevencharles Report

    11points
    POST
    #7

    Innovative Water Trap Disguised As Public Seating

    Innovative Water Trap Disguised As Public Seating

    Nohokun Report

    11points
    POST

    Sharanya claimed that we also see designs fail when beauty gets in the way of basic utility. “Yes, everyone loves a gorgeous, minimalist aesthetic, but not if it makes the product harder to use. If you create a beautiful mouse but put the charging port on the bottom, it is totally useless while plugged in. You have valued how it looks over how it actually works,” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the physical side, a design is bad if it can’t withstand the wear and tear of real life, Sharanya stressed. She thinks that products need to survive being dropped, shoved into bags, or left in the sun. When companies cut corners on materials or fail to test for human clumsiness, things break, fail, or, in the worst cases, become safety hazards.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    The Least Appetizing Way To Present Sliced Meat In An Italian Supermarket

    The Least Appetizing Way To Present Sliced Meat In An Italian Supermarket

    KyouCat Report

    10points
    POST
    #9

    Found In Nz

    Found In Nz

    92233720368547758080 Report

    10points
    POST
    #10

    The Design Is Very Human

    The Design Is Very Human

    SaintFTS Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While that was all about failed product designs, our expert also shared some wise words on successful ones. “Think about the best products you own. Chances are, you rarely think about them at all. That’s because truly great design is almost invisible. It quietly slips into your daily routine, solves your problem, and works without constantly begging for your attention,” she explained.

    Sharanya noted that a great product explains itself. You shouldn’t need to dig up a user manual or watch a tutorial video to figure out how to turn it on or open a lid, she added. When a design is intuitive, its shapes, buttons, and textures naturally guide you, making the whole experience feel like second nature.
    #11

    Hopefully The Braille Works

    Hopefully The Braille Works

    palebluedot54 Report

    9points
    POST
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also not a design fail, some muppet installed it upside down.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    This Toothbrush Has No Bristles

    This Toothbrush Has No Bristles

    dr_sykne Report

    9points
    POST
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a design issue, it’s a production failure that wasn’t caught.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Incredibled Bounce House Fail

    Incredibled Bounce House Fail

    hailsatans-bikers Report

    9points
    POST

    She expressed that a successful design also prioritizes doing its actual job quite well. Good designers don’t get distracted by flashy gimmicks or useless extra features just to look high-tech. Instead, they focus entirely on solving a real, everyday frustration and making sure the product delivers on that core promise every single time, Sharanya stated.

    Another thing she pointed out about a really great creation is that it knows when to get out of the way. As per her, “It doesn’t clutter your living space with loud colors, flashing lights, or unnecessary details. By using ‘as little design as possible,’ it keeps things clean and simple, blending beautifully into the background when you aren’t using it.”
    #14

    This Clock I Have Looks Nice And Works Well, But The Hands Blend With Its Face At Certain Times, Making It Tricky To Read

    This Clock I Have Looks Nice And Works Well, But The Hands Blend With Its Face At Certain Times, Making It Tricky To Read

    stevenm1993 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    My BF Got This Pen From A Hospital

    My BF Got This Pen From A Hospital

    Beepbooppbop Report

    8points
    POST
    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Urology department?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Take A Deep Breath

    Take A Deep Breath

    FloatyFloatyCloud Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My therapist told me I shouldn't do that. I'm thinking of switching therapists.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Sharanya claimed that “There’s also a deep element of honesty and durability. A well-designed product doesn’t pretend to be more premium than it actually is to trick you into a purchase. It’s built with quality materials, engineered to withstand real-world wear and tear, and designed to outlast passing, cheap trends.”

    Eventually, she believes that a great design isn’t about making a loud artistic statement; rather, it’s about making your life just a little bit easier. When a creator successfully balances usefulness, simplicity, and longevity, they are giving you a reliable tool you can actually depend on, she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    How Else Do You Feed A Dog A Treat

    How Else Do You Feed A Dog A Treat

    jballs_o Report

    8points
    POST
    #18

    What Is Wrong With This Mannequin

    What Is Wrong With This Mannequin

    CaptainWhiskersDraws Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    Double Laundry Sink With Fixed Spout

    Double Laundry Sink With Fixed Spout

    Money_Record_3303 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When we asked Sharanya if she had ever designed a product that was actually a big flop, she laughed and stated that obviously she has. “Not once or twice, but my designs have failed multiple times, not only when I was a student, but also after I started working professionally.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But that’s the beauty of it all, because you always get a chance to redo things, and then create the best version ever. After all, the whole of life is a trial-and-error process, right?” she elaborated.
    #20

    velcome

    velcome

    RainisTheCat Report

    8points
    POST
    #21

    Numbering System At A Therapists Office

    Numbering System At A Therapists Office

    Nearby_Inflation2009 Report

    8points
    POST
    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they don’t treat people with OCD…

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Gap Between The Platform And Station Building Means The Seats Are Always Wet When It Rains (UK So It Rains A Lot)

    Gap Between The Platform And Station Building Means The Seats Are Always Wet When It Rains (UK So It Rains A Lot)

    slugslayer50 Report

    8points
    POST

    While concluding the interview, Sharanya shared a peculiar product whose design she really admires and thinks was quite successful. “I consider that the Sony Walkman was forward-thinking, providing portable music with excellent design and longevity. It transformed personal audio and set the stage for MP3 players and smartphones,” our expert summed up.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Life Is With Better Bulldoc

    Life Is With Better Bulldoc

    Jimjams101 Report

    8points
    POST
    iffydust avatar
    Iffydust
    Iffydust
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The new upgraded bulldoc!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Overpass With 90° Turns In India

    Overpass With 90° Turns In India

    EphemeralCacophony Report

    7points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A civil engineer that failed the university course on how to build a curved bridge that doesn't fall down. Curvature generates torque that requires a box girder design. A bad box girder design in steel has problems with residual stresses, so either switch to concrete or have very accurate fabrication (the very accurate fabrication possibly being impossible in India).

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    Why

    Why

    iliveindarknights Report

    7points
    POST

    While that was an unusual answer, it definitely ticked all the boxes about what she had explained a good product design should look like. Anyway, that interview definitely broadened my very narrow horizon about this intriguing field. What about you? Also, which of these bizarre failed objects made you laugh the loudest? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I've Spilled More Gas With Spill Proof Gas Cans Than I Ever Did With The Old Kind

    I've Spilled More Gas With Spill Proof Gas Cans Than I Ever Did With The Old Kind

    Gaspuch62 Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    I Don’t Think It’s A Spaceship

    I Don’t Think It’s A Spaceship

    Impossible-Step-8691 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    I Need To Know The Thought Process Behind This Design

    I Need To Know The Thought Process Behind This Design

    Top-Matter8226 Report

    7points
    POST
    #29

    Car

    Car

    fantasis777 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Well I'm A Bear Too, Just A Different Kind

    Well I'm A Bear Too, Just A Different Kind

    nah_Im_just_pathetic Report

    7points
    POST
    #31

    Most Useful Fencegate Ever

    Most Useful Fencegate Ever

    Jealous_Mark6357 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Hooks For Bags In My School

    Hooks For Bags In My School

    Kar_Karich22853 Report

    7points
    POST
    #33

    How Am I Supposed To Get My Tissues Out Of This Box

    How Am I Supposed To Get My Tissues Out Of This Box

    posenby_w Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    He's Not Battle Ready, He's Hospital Ready

    He's Not Battle Ready, He's Hospital Ready

    Coiled_GLaDOS Report

    7points
    POST
    #35

    This Things Face Is Upside Down

    This Things Face Is Upside Down

    _Mush_r00m_ Report

    7points
    POST
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Production error

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Ace Of Spadiamonds

    Ace Of Spadiamonds

    academician1 Report

    7points
    POST
    #37

    This Bath Foam Packaging Looks So Much Like Food That They Had To Put Up A Warning Sign Behind It

    This Bath Foam Packaging Looks So Much Like Food That They Had To Put Up A Warning Sign Behind It

    Lords_of_Misrule Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Ah Yes, A See-Through “Surprise” Egg

    Ah Yes, A See-Through “Surprise” Egg

    AsingleMiitopian46 Report

    7points
    POST
    #39

    Ultra Bright Switchboard Leds

    Ultra Bright Switchboard Leds

    CarefulCurate Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    I Have An Irrational Fear Of Slipping And Being Impaled By This Bluey Soap With Pointy Plastic Ears

    I Have An Irrational Fear Of Slipping And Being Impaled By This Bluey Soap With Pointy Plastic Ears

    VoidAssembly Report

    7points
    POST
    #41

    A Token Of Appreciation From My Boss. Only Points Down When Read Correctly

    A Token Of Appreciation From My Boss. Only Points Down When Read Correctly

    Lili-Saramira Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Ahh Yes Some Nice Mayonnaise

    Ahh Yes Some Nice Mayonnaise

    OilNatural7164 Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    Who Doesn’t Enjoy A Nice Day At The Bchea?

    Who Doesn’t Enjoy A Nice Day At The Bchea?

    GiveMe1Dollar Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    My Walking Pad Remote Made The Traditional Button Catapult You To 3mph And I Hit It Every Time I Need To Pause The Workout

    My Walking Pad Remote Made The Traditional Button Catapult You To 3mph And I Hit It Every Time I Need To Pause The Workout

    laundreedae Report

    7points
    POST
    #45

    This Pretty Much Unusable Chessboard Setup The City Built On My Street

    This Pretty Much Unusable Chessboard Setup The City Built On My Street

    GoraSou Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    These New Peugeots Are Great, They Blind You With Glare On The Metallic Finish

    These New Peugeots Are Great, They Blind You With Glare On The Metallic Finish

    ForeverSJC Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    Plastic Knobs Above The Grill. Awesome

    Plastic Knobs Above The Grill. Awesome

    BarryTownCouncil Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    One Of These Is Chocolate Milk And The Other Is Not

    One Of These Is Chocolate Milk And The Other Is Not

    Additional_Mode8211 Report

    6points
    POST
    #49

    Who Wants To Eat This?

    Who Wants To Eat This?

    Final-Choice8412 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Smartwater Doesn’t Let You Remove The Bottle Cap To Refill Them

    Smartwater Doesn’t Let You Remove The Bottle Cap To Refill Them

    stml Report

    6points
    POST
    #51

    It Looks Like The Face Is Upside Down

    It Looks Like The Face Is Upside Down

    schneemello Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Marriott Hotel Night Stand LED Aimed At My Face

    Marriott Hotel Night Stand LED Aimed At My Face

    MCWoody1 Report

    6points
    POST
    #53

    Rosemary Is On My Kitchen Mat Twice. Guess They Couldn't Think Of Another Herb

    Rosemary Is On My Kitchen Mat Twice. Guess They Couldn't Think Of Another Herb

    LemmonLizard Report

    6points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they ran out of thyme...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Couldn’t Find My Hotel Light Switch

    Couldn’t Find My Hotel Light Switch

    Dragongal7 Report

    6points
    POST
    #55

    Recently Bought This Drink, And Only Just Now Noticed That It Doesnt Say "Strawberry", It Says "Stwrabrery"

    Recently Bought This Drink, And Only Just Now Noticed That It Doesnt Say "Strawberry", It Says "Stwrabrery"

    t0oby101 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Backpack That Has Zippers On The Bottom Leading To The Main Bag That Open Up Automatically When You Put Too Much In

    Backpack That Has Zippers On The Bottom Leading To The Main Bag That Open Up Automatically When You Put Too Much In

    Outside-Refuse6732 Report

    6points
    POST
    #57

    This Panda Plushie With, Apparently, Two Faces, I Found At A Claw Machine I Took My Baby Cousin To See In An Ice Cream Shop

    This Panda Plushie With, Apparently, Two Faces, I Found At A Claw Machine I Took My Baby Cousin To See In An Ice Cream Shop

    AlisanBeDamned Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    When Did We Decide This Was The Best Design?

    When Did We Decide This Was The Best Design?

    that-country-girl Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    For A Second, I Thought It Was Binary!

    For A Second, I Thought It Was Binary!

    iZraHell Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    This Circular Pill Organizer That Opens Inward

    This Circular Pill Organizer That Opens Inward

    Scary_Leadership9807 Report

    5points
    POST
    #61

    No Apple

    No Apple

    boop66 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow