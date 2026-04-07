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We’ve all had that one friend who asks for a tiny favor that somehow spirals into something wildly unreasonable, like borrowing your charger and ending with you helping them move apartments. However what happens when that favor involves two kids, leaving work early, and turning your adult-only home into a child-safe haven in under an hour?

Yeah, that escalated quickly, but that was the exact reality of today’s Original Poster (OP). After receiving an unreasonable request from her friend and insisting that she couldn’t be of help, she was left wondering if she was the bad guy.

More info: Reddit

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Some people don’t just ask for help, they expect it, as if the world and everyone in it exists to pick up the slack whenever it suits them

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s friend called last-minute, asking her to pick up her two kids from school and watch them for the weekend, despite no emergency and very little notice

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Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She explained that she couldn’t leave work, and that their home wasn’t set up for a young autistic child, and they had no supplies, but the friend insisted and hung up

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Image credits: branin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She tried again to reach the friend but failed, so she reached out to the friend’s mother hoping for backup but the mother asked her to “figure it out”

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Image credits: Puzzleheaded-Chef516

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Still, she refused to pick the children up even when the school called, and child services were contacted due to the lack of available caregivers

The OP shared that her friend is a single mom who has two daughters. She added that she often let the older daughter come over, but couldn’t take the younger daughter since her house wasn’t small-child friendly or set up for a neurodivergent child.

One day, the OP received a call from the friend asking her to pick up her two children from school in 15 minutes, despite the fact that the school is 45 minutes away. Apparently, her and and her boyfriend were already leaving town for the weekend. When the OP explained she was still at work and couldn’t make it in time, the friend insisted she make an excuse and leave work immediately.

The OP noted that what made the request more complicated was the younger child’s needs. However, the friend suggested the OP simply buy what’s needed to make the home suitable. Hoping for backup, she reached out to the friend’s mother, but instead of support, the mother insisted that it was a small favor and urged her to figure it out.

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Meanwhile, the school was unable to reach the friend and begins calling the OP as an emergency contact. When the OP refused to pick the children up, the school had no choice but to call child services. At the end of the day and after a lot of revelations about the friend and her mother, custody battles began. While the younger child’s father decided to take her, the grandfather decided he would take the older daughter in.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This situation highlights why maintaining clear boundaries in friendships is so important. Verywell Mind explains that when people set and uphold limits, they experience less stress and burnout and are less likely to feel resentment toward friends. Conversely, vague or ignored boundaries often lead to feelings of exploitation, ongoing conflict, and emotional strain.

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Sudden, last-minute childcare requests add another layer of stress. Research from Psychology Today shows that unplanned care forces caregivers to rapidly rearrange work or personal schedules, which can disrupt routines, reduce productivity, and create anxiety. Instability in childcare arrangements and the repeated need for backup care further increases emotional burden.

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Experts also emphasize how to enforce these boundaries effectively. Twisted Sifter recommends a calm, direct “no” when faced with last-minute childcare demands, without over-explaining or justifying. Additionally, they recommended offering only what you can realistically do and politely but firmly repeat their limits if pressed.

Netizens strongly sided with the OP, emphasizing that she was not at fault for refusing the last-minute childcare request. They also criticized the mother’s behavior as irresponsible and unsafe. What do you think about this situation? At what point does asking a friend for help cross the line into irresponsibility? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens highlighted that the responsibility legally and morally rests with the friend, not the author, and that her firmness was the right choice

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