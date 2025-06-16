Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most audacity-filled requests out there. Scroll through and see which ones made your jaw drop.

But there’s a big difference between being budget-conscious and being downright shameless. When that line is crossed, you might just find yourself featured on the subreddit Choosing Beggars , a corner of the internet dedicated to calling out the most entitled and outrageous attempts to score something for nothing.

In this economy, even treating yourself to a small dessert can feel like a luxury. So it’s no surprise that people are constantly looking for ways to cut costs wherever they can.

#1 I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild Share icon

#2 Looking For A Dog Sitter, 42 Hours A Week, For Free Or Cheap Share icon Posted in a local town chatter. Looking for a dog sitter for 10 hours and 30 mins a day! Surely this should be free or cheap. Oh, and it must be in your house. I have low money and just now trying to get back on my feet, but I bought an expensive dog and now need free daycare for it. And go!



#3 Please, No Offers Of Something Slightly Less Extraordinary Share icon

#4 Interested... For Free Plus Delivery Share icon

#5 Choosing Beggar Wants A Free Holiday, Emphasis On Completely Free Share icon

#6 Military Spouse Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free Share icon

#7 Give Me A (Basically) Brand New Car- For Free Of Course Share icon

#8 Send Me TV Options And Deliver The One I Want To My House Share icon I'm in a few buy nothing groups in my city and this person has posted several times asking for a 54 inch TV (or better) and wants to choose from a selection of free TVs. On top of that, you get to drive it to their place and will probably have to set it up.



#9 Hey Can You Give Me A Car For Free? Only 2016+ Please Share icon

#10 Free Tattoo? Share icon

#11 Remove My Old Bricks And Pay Me To Do So Share icon

#12 Wants A Free Roof In Exchange For Reviews Share icon

#13 5 Weeks Of Dogsitting For Free Share icon

#14 This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas Share icon

#15 How Dare You Not Have The Most Top Quality Food And Beverage For Me, For Free? Share icon

#16 He Wanted A $3000 Organ For Free. Oh, And I Was Also Supposed To Cover Shipping Costs Share icon

#17 Influencer Wants Personal Song Written Plus One Hour Set At Wedding For Free Share icon

#18 Photographer With 8 Years Of Experience Wanted... To Work For Free Share icon

#19 Why Won’t Someone Teach My Husband An Instrument For Free? Share icon

#20 Customer Mad About Free Gift Share icon

#21 Wants A Free Photographer And Overpriced Rent Share icon

#22 Whataburger Is Offering Free Breakfast Every Day To Furloughed Workers. They Even Announced They'll Keep It Going To Help Workers Get Back On Their Feet Despite The Government Reopening Share icon

#23 Gimme Free Stuff Share icon

#24 Give Me Your Free Tickets Share icon

#25 Lady Saw My Ad For An Xbox One X I Was Selling, Demanded It For Free Share icon

#26 Just Buy Her A House Share icon

#27 If You Do, You’ll Get Much More Spam Share icon

#28 "Free? Not For Me, You Don't Have What I Want" Share icon

#29 The One I Got For Free Isn’t The Want I Wanted Share icon

#30 Male Seeking New Housemates For Free But Makes It Up With "Fun Cool Vibes" Share icon

#31 This Was In The Comment Section Of A Mobility Aid For Adult Happy Times. She Has 570 Followers Share icon

#32 Drive Me For Free Share icon

#33 Free Editing Share icon

#34 "Your Art Is Mediocre At Best So Please Design Me A Free Tattoo" Share icon

#35 Actual Beggar Shows Up To R/Choosing Beggars To Ask For Free Art Comission Share icon

#36 Sure, I’ll Just Hand Over My Painstaking Work For Free. Need Help With A Response Share icon

#37 Complain About Free! Tickets Share icon

#38 Just Trying To Give Away A Free IKEA Couch Share icon

#39 I Teach His Son How To Play Guitar. He Wants A Free Lesson For No Reason, Then Blocks Me Share icon

#40 The Pup Cups Are Free. Boo, And I Cannot Stress This Enough, Hoo Share icon

#41 It’s The “You Can Dance For Free!” For Me Share icon

#42 They Wanted A Free Commission So I Gave Them Something That Took 10-15 Mins To Make And That’s Their Reaction Share icon

#43 Taking Tinder Dating To A Whole New Level Share icon

#44 "TikTok Influencer" Wants Free Expensive Products Share icon

#45 Barbie App Review: “Give Me All The Stuff Free Or Else I Will Sue” Share icon

#46 This Level Of Delusion Share icon

#47 Let Me Borrow Your Nice Car For Free And Let Me Smoke In It Share icon

#48 “Come Volunteer First For 5 Hours And Then We’ll Talk From There” Share icon

#49 My Local Buy Nothing Share icon

#50 On A Facebook Group Where People Give Away Unwanted Items For Free To People Who Need Them Share icon

#51 Choosing Beggar Gets Upset That An Artist Charges For Custom Work While Giving Away Free Pre-Made Sketches In A “Buy Nothing” Group Share icon

#52 Everyone Named Sheldon Gets A Free Laptop Share icon

#53 The Television Is Free, My Fuel Is Not Share icon

#54 Eb Wants Free Lipstick Because Black People Are Getting M**dered By Police Share icon

#55 “I Post More Pictures Than Others, So I Am Entitled To Free Stuff” Share icon

#56 Good Luck With All Of That Share icon

#57 "Please Give Me Free Stuff, And Deliver It To My Home Because I'm Busy" Share icon

#58 So This Girl Constantly Ask For Free Stuff To Improve Her "Bad Mood" But Even This Is Too Far Share icon

#59 At Least She Was Asking In A Free Stuff Group Share icon

#61 Give Me A Free RV, Also I Should Get To Smoke Inside Because This Isn’t Russia Share icon

#62 I Need A Free 100-Mile Bus Trip For 20 People And Don't You Dare Offer Me Any Less Share icon

#63 You've Already Given Me Free Money, But It's Not Enough Share icon

#64 Guy Who Hacked My Ps4 Account Admits It, And Would Like Some More Free Games Pls Share icon

#65 All These Teens Do Is Play Fortnite! They Should Work For Me For Free Share icon

#66 "Why Won't My Friend Work For Free?!" Share icon

#67 Personal Attendant = Free Labor Share icon

#68 Bride Wants Specific Free Stuff But Only On Her Specific Terms Share icon

#69 Woman Gets Trolled After She Gets Too Choosy Share icon

#70 I Hate Market Place Share icon

#71 Owners Of Expensive SUV Asking For Free Drinks Share icon

#72 I Want A Very Specific Laptop. But For Free Share icon

#73 I Need Free Sneakers But Only Top Of The Line Will Do Share icon

#74 If I Was That Employee I Would Have Responded With, “Do You Promise?” Share icon

#75 Whining Because Nurses Got Free Food From McDonalds Share icon

#76 Give Me Free Hair Extensions Share icon

#77 Desperately Need Food, Must Be Delivered Share icon This is a very common thing in my area. I get people needing food due to unforeseen circumstances but 9 times out of 10, they only want food that can be delivered. If you are desperate for food, wouldn’t be willing to go get it? People routinely remind these folks that public transit in our city is currently free - this person is proactively shutting down the “you can use the bus to pickup for free” rhetoric.



#78 Give Me Free Baby Stuff, Oh And I Don't Drive Share icon

#79 Just Remind You Every Two Days To Give Me Free Stuff Share icon

#80 The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare Share icon Yes, watch two very young toddlers for free with gentle guidance. The comments are ripping her to shreds.



#81 Oh, You Won't Give Me Free Ice Cream Even Though I'm Using My Kid As Leverage? Share icon

#82 Wanting 15 Acres Of Land For Free Share icon Found this beautiful posting on my local Craigslist. They want 15 acres of land for free. They also want someone with no heirs, are elderly, and someone who has a "spiritual calling" to help others.



#83 "Can Someone Come To My House And Give Me A Gel Manicure For Free? Oh And Scrape The Old Gel Off Too?" Share icon

#84 Free Stuff Group On Facebook, Guy Really Needs A Coffee Share icon

#85 65" TV? Of Course It's Free For Your Crotch Goblin Share icon

#86 Entitled Parent Thinks Having A Ticket For Their Baby Means Their Nanny Should Get In For Free Share icon

#87 I Brought Other People In So I Deserve Free Food Share icon

#88 Crazy Person Wants A Free Place To Live Share icon Saw this on nextdoor a couple months ago.



#89 Free Horse Please. Saw This On The Freecycle Emails This Week Share icon

#90 Influencer Leaves Restaurant Bad Review For Not Getting Free Food Or Drinks After Telling Manager It Was Some Of The Best She’s Ever Had Share icon