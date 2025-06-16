“Want A Free House”: 91 Infuriating Moments Where Entitlement Reached Cosmic Levels (New Pics)
In this economy, even treating yourself to a small dessert can feel like a luxury. So it’s no surprise that people are constantly looking for ways to cut costs wherever they can.
But there’s a big difference between being budget-conscious and being downright shameless. When that line is crossed, you might just find yourself featured on the subreddit Choosing Beggars, a corner of the internet dedicated to calling out the most entitled and outrageous attempts to score something for nothing.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most audacity-filled requests out there. Scroll through and see which ones made your jaw drop.
I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild
Looking For A Dog Sitter, 42 Hours A Week, For Free Or Cheap
Posted in a local town chatter. Looking for a dog sitter for 10 hours and 30 mins a day! Surely this should be free or cheap. Oh, and it must be in your house. I have low money and just now trying to get back on my feet, but I bought an expensive dog and now need free daycare for it. And go!
Please, No Offers Of Something Slightly Less Extraordinary
Choosing Beggar Wants A Free Holiday, Emphasis On Completely Free
Military Spouse Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free
As a former military spouse, you have free housing, free medical care, a built-in community ... and you expect extra benefits? Bless your heart...
Give Me A (Basically) Brand New Car- For Free Of Course
Send Me TV Options And Deliver The One I Want To My House
I'm in a few buy nothing groups in my city and this person has posted several times asking for a 54 inch TV (or better) and wants to choose from a selection of free TVs. On top of that, you get to drive it to their place and will probably have to set it up.
Hey Can You Give Me A Car For Free? Only 2016+ Please
God doesn't honor the prayers or desires of outright lazy, worthless slugs.
Free Tattoo?
Remove My Old Bricks And Pay Me To Do So
Wants A Free Roof In Exchange For Reviews
5 Weeks Of Dogsitting For Free
This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas
How Dare You Not Have The Most Top Quality Food And Beverage For Me, For Free?
He Wanted A $3000 Organ For Free. Oh, And I Was Also Supposed To Cover Shipping Costs
Influencer Wants Personal Song Written Plus One Hour Set At Wedding For Free
Photographer With 8 Years Of Experience Wanted... To Work For Free
Why Won’t Someone Teach My Husband An Instrument For Free?
Customer Mad About Free Gift
Wants A Free Photographer And Overpriced Rent
Whataburger Is Offering Free Breakfast Every Day To Furloughed Workers. They Even Announced They'll Keep It Going To Help Workers Get Back On Their Feet Despite The Government Reopening
Gimme Free Stuff
Give Me Your Free Tickets
Lady Saw My Ad For An Xbox One X I Was Selling, Demanded It For Free
Just Buy Her A House
If You Do, You’ll Get Much More Spam
"Free? Not For Me, You Don't Have What I Want"
The One I Got For Free Isn’t The Want I Wanted
Male Seeking New Housemates For Free But Makes It Up With "Fun Cool Vibes"
This Was In The Comment Section Of A Mobility Aid For Adult Happy Times. She Has 570 Followers
Drive Me For Free
Free Editing
"Your Art Is Mediocre At Best So Please Design Me A Free Tattoo"
Actual Beggar Shows Up To R/Choosing Beggars To Ask For Free Art Comission
Sure, I’ll Just Hand Over My Painstaking Work For Free. Need Help With A Response
Complain About Free! Tickets
Just Trying To Give Away A Free IKEA Couch
I Teach His Son How To Play Guitar. He Wants A Free Lesson For No Reason, Then Blocks Me
The Pup Cups Are Free. Boo, And I Cannot Stress This Enough, Hoo
Is the dog complaining? My dog is grateful for licking plates!
It’s The “You Can Dance For Free!” For Me
They should ask this in a group for photography students and amateur photographers. Some of them might be very happy to have an opportunity to practice, especially the shy ones (I know that I would have loved it as a student to have people come up to me instead of having to ask them if I could photograph them). But asking professionals to do it for free, doesn't make much sense.
They Wanted A Free Commission So I Gave Them Something That Took 10-15 Mins To Make And That’s Their Reaction
Taking Tinder Dating To A Whole New Level
"TikTok Influencer" Wants Free Expensive Products
Barbie App Review: “Give Me All The Stuff Free Or Else I Will Sue”
This Level Of Delusion
Let Me Borrow Your Nice Car For Free And Let Me Smoke In It
“Come Volunteer First For 5 Hours And Then We’ll Talk From There”
My Local Buy Nothing
On A Facebook Group Where People Give Away Unwanted Items For Free To People Who Need Them
Choosing Beggar Gets Upset That An Artist Charges For Custom Work While Giving Away Free Pre-Made Sketches In A “Buy Nothing” Group
The Television Is Free, My Fuel Is Not
Eb Wants Free Lipstick Because Black People Are Getting M**dered By Police
“I Post More Pictures Than Others, So I Am Entitled To Free Stuff”
Good Luck With All Of That
"Please Give Me Free Stuff, And Deliver It To My Home Because I'm Busy"
So This Girl Constantly Ask For Free Stuff To Improve Her "Bad Mood" But Even This Is Too Far
At Least She Was Asking In A Free Stuff Group
Give Me A Free RV, Also I Should Get To Smoke Inside Because This Isn’t Russia
I Need A Free 100-Mile Bus Trip For 20 People And Don't You Dare Offer Me Any Less
You've Already Given Me Free Money, But It's Not Enough
Guy Who Hacked My Ps4 Account Admits It, And Would Like Some More Free Games Pls
LOL - at least they're polite? Might have obliged this one.
All These Teens Do Is Play Fortnite! They Should Work For Me For Free
"Why Won't My Friend Work For Free?!"
Personal Attendant = Free Labor
Bride Wants Specific Free Stuff But Only On Her Specific Terms
I kinda get this one. If you have stuff you've used for an event that you'll never use again, why not pay it forward?
Woman Gets Trolled After She Gets Too Choosy
I Hate Market Place
Owners Of Expensive SUV Asking For Free Drinks
I Want A Very Specific Laptop. But For Free
I Need Free Sneakers But Only Top Of The Line Will Do
If I Was That Employee I Would Have Responded With, “Do You Promise?”
Whining Because Nurses Got Free Food From McDonalds
Give Me Free Hair Extensions
Desperately Need Food, Must Be Delivered
This is a very common thing in my area. I get people needing food due to unforeseen circumstances but 9 times out of 10, they only want food that can be delivered. If you are desperate for food, wouldn’t be willing to go get it? People routinely remind these folks that public transit in our city is currently free - this person is proactively shutting down the “you can use the bus to pickup for free” rhetoric.
Give Me Free Baby Stuff, Oh And I Don't Drive
Just Remind You Every Two Days To Give Me Free Stuff
The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare
Yes, watch two very young toddlers for free with gentle guidance. The comments are ripping her to shreds.
Oh, You Won't Give Me Free Ice Cream Even Though I'm Using My Kid As Leverage?
Wanting 15 Acres Of Land For Free
Found this beautiful posting on my local Craigslist. They want 15 acres of land for free. They also want someone with no heirs, are elderly, and someone who has a "spiritual calling" to help others.
"Can Someone Come To My House And Give Me A Gel Manicure For Free? Oh And Scrape The Old Gel Off Too?"
Free Stuff Group On Facebook, Guy Really Needs A Coffee
65" TV? Of Course It's Free For Your Crotch Goblin
Entitled Parent Thinks Having A Ticket For Their Baby Means Their Nanny Should Get In For Free
I Brought Other People In So I Deserve Free Food
Crazy Person Wants A Free Place To Live
Saw this on nextdoor a couple months ago.
Free Horse Please. Saw This On The Freecycle Emails This Week
This is not actually unreasonable. Sometimes people are looking to rehome horses as long as someone can take care of them.
Influencer Leaves Restaurant Bad Review For Not Getting Free Food Or Drinks After Telling Manager It Was Some Of The Best She’s Ever Had
Karen Wants A Free Milkshake
All of these folks must be praying Christians - "Ask and ye shall receive." Good grief.
