ADVERTISEMENT

In this economy, even treating yourself to a small dessert can feel like a luxury. So it’s no surprise that people are constantly looking for ways to cut costs wherever they can.

But there’s a big difference between being budget-conscious and being downright shameless. When that line is crossed, you might just find yourself featured on the subreddit Choosing Beggars, a corner of the internet dedicated to calling out the most entitled and outrageous attempts to score something for nothing.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most audacity-filled requests out there. Scroll through and see which ones made your jaw drop.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Giving Away A Free Dishwasher On Craigslist And Caught One In The Wild

Text message exchange showing entitlement over a free dishwasher listing on Craigslist with negotiation attempt.

nashjoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Looking For A Dog Sitter, 42 Hours A Week, For Free Or Cheap

    Curly brown dog sitting on couch with a text asking for a free or cheap dog sitter, showing entitlement.

    Posted in a local town chatter. Looking for a dog sitter for 10 hours and 30 mins a day! Surely this should be free or cheap. Oh, and it must be in your house. I have low money and just now trying to get back on my feet, but I bought an expensive dog and now need free daycare for it. And go!

    Fourfor4whore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spent all my money on this $2k dog and I need someone to take care of it for free. Good gravy!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Please, No Offers Of Something Slightly Less Extraordinary

    Social media post demanding a free deep clean of a three-bedroom townhouse, showing entitlement for a free house.

    tootiederangey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Interested... For Free Plus Delivery

    Text exchange showing entitlement in a request for donated items with unreasonable demands and expectations.

    SlowShoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Choosing Beggar Wants A Free Holiday, Emphasis On Completely Free

    Social media post demanding a free all-inclusive holiday with specific features, showing extreme entitlement.

    Stirling_Calvert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just thought it was a CB, but the part about "no phone service" is frightening if you think about it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Military Spouse Demanding To Have Her Next Meal For Free

    Receipt showing a military spouse demanding free drinks, highlighting entitlement moments from the free house trend.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a former military spouse, you have free housing, free medical care, a built-in community ... and you expect extra benefits? Bless your heart...

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Give Me A (Basically) Brand New Car- For Free Of Course

    Social media post demanding a free 2020 to 2025 Toyota RAV4 with low mileage and excellent condition.

    AdComfortable5370 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Send Me TV Options And Deliver The One I Want To My House

    Request for a free TV with remote and wires shows entitlement at cosmic levels in a humorous social media post.

    I'm in a few buy nothing groups in my city and this person has posted several times asking for a 54 inch TV (or better) and wants to choose from a selection of free TVs. On top of that, you get to drive it to their place and will probably have to set it up.

    PuffinFawts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Hey Can You Give Me A Car For Free? Only 2016+ Please

    Facebook post requesting a free car with three children, illustrating entitlement and desire for a free house concept.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God doesn't honor the prayers or desires of outright lazy, worthless slugs.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Free Tattoo?

    Post from Tattoo Lovers of Ohio asking for someone to tattoo a joker on forearm for free, showing entitlement levels.

    Valuable_Row3748 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Remove My Old Bricks And Pay Me To Do So

    Post asking for someone to remove 100 bricks from mini-wall in an example of entitlement near a free house.

    snahtanoj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Wants A Free Roof In Exchange For Reviews

    Social media post illustrating entitlement with a demand for free roof replacement and perks for businesses.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    5 Weeks Of Dogsitting For Free

    Text post asking for free pet care while owners go on holiday, showing entitlement in free house and pet sitting requests.

    constantine_benvolio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This Was On A Post About Giving Free Stuff For People In Need For Christmas

    Screenshot of an online post showing entitlement in a conversation about requesting a PlayStation 4.

    Togic996 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    How Dare You Not Have The Most Top Quality Food And Beverage For Me, For Free?

    Text post showing entitlement with complaint about not drinking cheap soda at BBQ, highlighting infuriating moments of entitlement.

    gc144 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lifeisgood4226 avatar
    Tugg Ster
    Tugg Ster
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    rude, entitled people are a dime a dozen. You are expendable

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    He Wanted A $3000 Organ For Free. Oh, And I Was Also Supposed To Cover Shipping Costs

    Text message exchange showing entitlement with a church asking for a donated organ, highlighting infuriating moments of entitlement.

    darthpickles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Influencer Wants Personal Song Written Plus One Hour Set At Wedding For Free

    Text message exchange showing entitlement as someone expects free music and promotion at a wedding with influencers, illustrating cosmic entitlement.

    definitelymaybe22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Photographer With 8 Years Of Experience Wanted... To Work For Free

    Social media post demanding a free photographer with 8 years experience for a wedding, showing entitlement and unrealistic expectations.

    canibedead_now Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, they certainly do mean free. Not even willing to feed a mf'r.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Why Won’t Someone Teach My Husband An Instrument For Free?

    Request for free guitar lessons highlighting moments of entitlement reaching cosmic levels.

    MoopsiePoopsie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Customer Mad About Free Gift

    Entitled customer demands refund for free gift lipstick, showcasing infuriating entitlement in a cosmic level interaction.

    justcallmeallison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Wants A Free Photographer And Overpriced Rent

    Post requesting a free photographer for a room rental, showing entitlement and unreasonable expectations for free services.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Whataburger Is Offering Free Breakfast Every Day To Furloughed Workers. They Even Announced They'll Keep It Going To Help Workers Get Back On Their Feet Despite The Government Reopening

    Whataburger Is Offering Free Breakfast Every Day To Furloughed Workers. They Even Announced They'll Keep It Going To Help Workers Get Back On Their Feet Despite The Government Reopening

    defend74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Gimme Free Stuff

    Facebook post with a colorful background asking for a free upright grand piano in working order, showing entitlement.

    VictorWardJohnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Give Me Your Free Tickets

    Facebook post showing a person asking for three free Elton John tickets, highlighting entitlement moments.

    jimmythebartender_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Lady Saw My Ad For An Xbox One X I Was Selling, Demanded It For Free

    Text message conversation showing entitlement where one person demands a free item despite it being for sale.

    Sphyre1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Just Buy Her A House

    Text post showing a person demanding a free house and help with moving, highlighting extreme entitlement moments.

    FeralGentleman34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    If You Do, You’ll Get Much More Spam

    Text conversation showing persistence in asking for a free PC daily, illustrating entitlement in online requests.

    LinusTech Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    "Free? Not For Me, You Don't Have What I Want"

    Table with free groceries and household items outside, illustrating moments of entitlement reaching cosmic levels.

    PurgeTheHeretic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know...I just want to throat punch this person.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    The One I Got For Free Isn’t The Want I Wanted

    Request for a free newborn car seat for a boy, showing entitlement and expecting others to trade or donate easily.

    AntiYourOpinion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Male Seeking New Housemates For Free But Makes It Up With "Fun Cool Vibes"

    Social media post of a young photographer seeking free housing with female vegan housemates, showing entitlement.

    missthrowaway87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    This Was In The Comment Section Of A Mobility Aid For Adult Happy Times. She Has 570 Followers

    Screenshot of a digital comment thread showing entitlement humor about getting something mailed for free and delivered to a house

    xJupiter17- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Drive Me For Free

    Social media post showing entitlement asking for a free driver to help for a month without pay or license.

    Donttouchthatagain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Free Editing

    Text message exchange showing entitlement and frustration over unpaid trial work, highlighting moments of entitlement reaching cosmic levels.

    YamiTheIronBound Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    "Your Art Is Mediocre At Best So Please Design Me A Free Tattoo"

    Text message exchange showing entitlement and rude rejection after an artist states they charge commission for tattoo design.

    meow_mayhem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Actual Beggar Shows Up To R/Choosing Beggars To Ask For Free Art Comission

    Reddit thread showing a user demanding free commissions, highlighting extreme entitlement and choosing beggars behavior.

    personal_cheezits Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Sure, I’ll Just Hand Over My Painstaking Work For Free. Need Help With A Response

    Message requesting a free high resolution image of a painting, showing entitlement in social media communication.

    ComeAbout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Complain About Free! Tickets

    Text message conversation showing entitlement over gifted theater tickets with complaints about bad seats and refusing future gifts.

    psychonautic_savior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Just Trying To Give Away A Free IKEA Couch

    Chat conversation showing entitlement over free couch delivery, illustrating moments where entitlement reached cosmic levels.

    geese_photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    I Teach His Son How To Play Guitar. He Wants A Free Lesson For No Reason, Then Blocks Me

    Text message exchange showing a teacher dealing with a parent's entitlement and refusal to pay for lessons.

    fblake91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    The Pup Cups Are Free. Boo, And I Cannot Stress This Enough, Hoo

    Social media post complaining about the size change of a pup chino cup showing entitlement and frustration.

    gabeybaby05 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the dog complaining? My dog is grateful for licking plates!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    It’s The “You Can Dance For Free!” For Me

    Request for a free wedding photographer collaboration showing entitlement in the context of wanting a free house.

    michellechanphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should ask this in a group for photography students and amateur photographers. Some of them might be very happy to have an opportunity to practice, especially the shy ones (I know that I would have loved it as a student to have people come up to me instead of having to ask them if I could photograph them). But asking professionals to do it for free, doesn't make much sense.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    They Wanted A Free Commission So I Gave Them Something That Took 10-15 Mins To Make And That’s Their Reaction

    Text conversation showing a drawing critique with entitlement and disappointment in the context of free house requests.

    OofLiv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Taking Tinder Dating To A Whole New Level

    Text message conversation showing entitlement in asking for free car repair labor with a photo of a damaged car.

    DingoDamp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    "TikTok Influencer" Wants Free Expensive Products

    Text message exchange highlighting entitlement in social media influencer asking small business for free products.

    fisherman195 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Barbie App Review: “Give Me All The Stuff Free Or Else I Will Sue”

    Review text demanding everything free with threats to sue, showing entitlement at cosmic levels in game purchases complaint.

    HazelnutFreak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    This Level Of Delusion

    Screenshot of a Buy Nothing post where a user wishes for a free 2024 Ford Edge, showing entitlement online.

    DinohKitteh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Let Me Borrow Your Nice Car For Free And Let Me Smoke In It

    Social media post showing entitlement asking to borrow a reliable car for 500 miles, reflecting wanting a free house attitude.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    “Come Volunteer First For 5 Hours And Then We’ll Talk From There”

    Post showing a job listing with unpaid trial shift, reflecting entitlement in hiring practices and work expectations.

    dadraftsman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    My Local Buy Nothing

    Post requesting free electronics, toys, and baby items, showing entitlement in a community group message.

    mycatsnameisarya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    On A Facebook Group Where People Give Away Unwanted Items For Free To People Who Need Them

    Person on social media demanding genuine AirPods Pro with receipt, showing entitlement in free stuff request.

    GreenBolivian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Choosing Beggar Gets Upset That An Artist Charges For Custom Work While Giving Away Free Pre-Made Sketches In A “Buy Nothing” Group

    Screenshot of a social media argument showing entitlement over free artwork versus paid custom sketches.

    piebaldism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Everyone Named Sheldon Gets A Free Laptop

    Text message conversation showing entitlement when buyer demands huge discount based on sharing the same name, illustrating entitlement levels.

    askingu2bmymeme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    The Television Is Free, My Fuel Is Not

    Screenshot of a marketplace chat showing entitlement over free TV delivery refusal and heated exchange.

    ohnomysandwich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Eb Wants Free Lipstick Because Black People Are Getting M**dered By Police

    Tweet expressing entitlement to free lipstick to cope with stress, illustrating infuriating moments of entitlement.

    DipTheChicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, by that logic I should get a free car. I'm old and grouchy and mine is about to fall apart. Get off my lawn, d@mmit!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    “I Post More Pictures Than Others, So I Am Entitled To Free Stuff”

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing entitlement by an influencer asking for free products.

    Timoasif Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Good Luck With All Of That

    Social media post demanding free AirPods, highlighting entitlement in viral online moments about wanting a free house.

    skankboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    "Please Give Me Free Stuff, And Deliver It To My Home Because I'm Busy"

    Request for free baby items with home delivery, showcasing entitlement in moments of asking for a free house.

    jloh217 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    So This Girl Constantly Ask For Free Stuff To Improve Her "Bad Mood" But Even This Is Too Far

    Text post expressing entitlement by asking someone to buy AirPods for free to improve their day, showing entitlement levels.

    Drive_me_intodeath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    At Least She Was Asking In A Free Stuff Group

    Social media post demanding a free iPhone, showing an example of entitlement in free stuff requests.

    Reece_Ord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    “The Universe”

    Social media post showing entitlement about a new house and others responding about free house upgrades.

    Flowbro11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Give Me A Free RV, Also I Should Get To Smoke Inside Because This Isn’t Russia

    Post requesting a free medium-size camper to avoid living in a van, reflecting extreme entitlement and housing struggles.

    Ahpla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    I Need A Free 100-Mile Bus Trip For 20 People And Don't You Dare Offer Me Any Less

    Facebook conversation showing entitlement and frustration over free transportation for 20 people, illustrating infuriating moments of entitlement.

    Euthy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    You've Already Given Me Free Money, But It's Not Enough

    Text message exchange showing entitlement and generosity, highlighting moments of frustration and giving during the holiday season.

    TheHighwayChode Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Guy Who Hacked My Ps4 Account Admits It, And Would Like Some More Free Games Pls

    Screenshot of a gaming message where a user entitledly asks to share a password, reflecting entitlement reaching cosmic levels.

    cerebralspinaldruid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL - at least they're polite? Might have obliged this one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #65

    All These Teens Do Is Play Fortnite! They Should Work For Me For Free

    Employer expresses entitlement by expecting to hire teens for free, highlighting infuriating moments of cosmic entitlement.

    HeavenlyPoopPoster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    "Why Won't My Friend Work For Free?!"

    Social media post showing entitlement over hiring a musician, expecting free performance and cash gift instead of payment.

    Kaos_in_a_box Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Personal Attendant = Free Labor

    Screenshot of a social media post asking for personal assistants at a wedding, showing entitlement levels online.

    RoseEmmy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Bride Wants Specific Free Stuff But Only On Her Specific Terms

    Person requesting free or extremely cheap wedding items including tablecloths and chair covers, showing entitlement for a free house.

    idkwhatsgoingonagain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda get this one. If you have stuff you've used for an event that you'll never use again, why not pay it forward?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    Woman Gets Trolled After She Gets Too Choosy

    Facebook conversation showing entitlement demanding a free playset delivery and installation with conditions included.

    givingadvice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    I Hate Market Place

    Chat conversation showing entitlement as someone demands free delivery for a listed item, reflecting want a free house mindset.

    Select-Perspective-4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Owners Of Expensive SUV Asking For Free Drinks

    Black Mercedes SUV with "Just Married! Buy us a drink" written on the rear window, showcasing entitlement moments.

    thrftstorenailpolish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    I Want A Very Specific Laptop. But For Free

    Social media post demanding a free laptop with high specifications, showcasing entitlement in online requests.

    pax1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I Need Free Sneakers But Only Top Of The Line Will Do

    Request for free size 12 basketball sneakers highlights entitlement in a growing child's needs, showcasing infuriating moments.

    420MemeGawd69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    If I Was That Employee I Would Have Responded With, “Do You Promise?”

    Tweet describing entitlement when a woman demands a free coffee and leaves after refusal, showing entitlement moments.

    SofieHagen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Whining Because Nurses Got Free Food From McDonalds

    Social media comment expressing entitlement over free food for nurses while others lose homes in entitlement moments.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one I can forgive. Many people were in a very desperate situation all of a sudden, and sometimes people act unreasonable when they're very frustrated about their situation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    Give Me Free Hair Extensions

    Person asking for a free hairstyle matching long wavy blonde hair extensions from Amazon in an entitlement request.

    _Hero-of-Time_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Desperately Need Food, Must Be Delivered

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a person asking for free groceries due to stolen card and urgent needs.

    This is a very common thing in my area. I get people needing food due to unforeseen circumstances but 9 times out of 10, they only want food that can be delivered. If you are desperate for food, wouldn’t be willing to go get it? People routinely remind these folks that public transit in our city is currently free - this person is proactively shutting down the “you can use the bus to pickup for free” rhetoric.

    Copper0721 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Give Me Free Baby Stuff, Oh And I Don't Drive

    Person holding positive pregnancy tests with caption asking for free baby items showing entitlement levels.

    defineillegal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Just Remind You Every Two Days To Give Me Free Stuff

    Man named Thomas responding to entitled private message requests showing extreme entitlement moments.

    saiij Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare

    Request for unpaid mommy-helper after school to care for well-behaved boys, showing entitlement in job expectations.

    Yes, watch two very young toddlers for free with gentle guidance. The comments are ripping her to shreds.

    boardcertifiedbitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Oh, You Won't Give Me Free Ice Cream Even Though I'm Using My Kid As Leverage?

    Alt text: Person expresses entitlement and anger over denied free ice cream causing a public meltdown at a Dairy Queen location.

    GothSpite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Wanting 15 Acres Of Land For Free

    Text of a letter seeking a generous landowner to donate or discount land for building a multi-family intentional community.

    Found this beautiful posting on my local Craigslist. They want 15 acres of land for free. They also want someone with no heirs, are elderly, and someone who has a "spiritual calling" to help others.

    MiniManMafia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    "Can Someone Come To My House And Give Me A Gel Manicure For Free? Oh And Scrape The Old Gel Off Too?"

    A social media post showing entitlement asking someone to come to their home to remove gel polish and do nails for free.

    Weird_Custard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Free Stuff Group On Facebook, Guy Really Needs A Coffee

    Social media post asking for a free ride and coffee, highlighting entitlement in wanting free stuff in Durham Ontario.

    TheFragileZebra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    65" TV? Of Course It's Free For Your Crotch Goblin

    Text message conversation showing entitlement where a buyer asks for a free house delivery due to pregnancy and kid.

    bitofagrump Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Entitled Parent Thinks Having A Ticket For Their Baby Means Their Nanny Should Get In For Free

    Screenshot of a complaint about family membership policies, highlighting entitlement frustrations and unfair rules at a zoo.

    sproggymuffin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    I Brought Other People In So I Deserve Free Food

    Social media post showing entitlement over not getting a free meal despite group spending $800 at a restaurant.

    MBNC1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Crazy Person Wants A Free Place To Live

    Request for a free house from a vegan artist seeking safe, rent-free long-term housing with food and pet fish included.

    Saw this on nextdoor a couple months ago.

    kuroolv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Free Horse Please. Saw This On The Freecycle Emails This Week

    Online post seeking a free horse for a young rider, illustrating entitlement reaching cosmic levels in requests.

    ordyjohn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is not actually unreasonable. Sometimes people are looking to rehome horses as long as someone can take care of them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Influencer Leaves Restaurant Bad Review For Not Getting Free Food Or Drinks After Telling Manager It Was Some Of The Best She’s Ever Had

    Person holding a large food cup, paired with a rant review exemplifying entitlement in customer service complaints.

    westcoastcdn19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Karen Wants A Free Milkshake

    Customer showing entitlement over happy hour shake price dispute at steak 'n Shake, highlighting infuriating entitlement moments.

    BeardedFrog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!