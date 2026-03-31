Do you stay polite? Or do you quietly start plotting your escape while smiling through the absolute horror? I don't know, but from stomach-turning hygiene habits to things that should probably require a hazmat suit, netizens shared the most disgusting things they've ever seen in someone else's house. And well, we’ve gathered some of the most nose-wrinkling stories for you to scroll through, if you think you can handle it.

Just thinking about it, walking into someone else’s home can feel a bit like stepping into an alternate reality, except it's on the same planet with just completely different standards. You expect a little mess here and there, maybe some questionable decor choices, but sometimes you’re hit with something so bizarre or downright disgusting that your brain just freezes.

#1 They were cooking pasta one time I was there and old mates got the big spoon out mixing the pasta and the sauce and this cockroach 🪳 drops in from the range hood there and we’re still talking and he just keeps mixing the pasta and the sauce and my eyes 👀 we’re just glued to the pot he just kept mixing it.

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#2 I used to go into houses for a living. There were so many horror stories, but one that stands out was a lady who would grocery shop for fresh meat and veggies, then get home, tie off the plastic bag, and leave it in the kitchen.



The kitchen had HUNDREDS of tied off grocery bags and the place smelled overwhelmingly of spoiled meat.



Mental illness was at play.



It was the first time I vomited right outside of a house.



I hate that I can recount at least four more houses just as bad.

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#3 I had gone on a few dates with a resident physician (mind you). I finally went to his house to watch a movie. I walked in and there were dirty dishes EVERYWHERE. I’m not talking like rinsed off and just needed to go in the dishwasher, and I don’t I mean just a few dishes. I mean DIRTY and the counter was full. I asked for a bottle of water if he had one, but he didn’t. Instead he washed a cup with a gross looking sponge that was on the sink. Anyway, I declined and got on up out of there. It was shocking to see how someone who seemed so put together could live like that.



There was also random trash all over the place, stains on the carpet, and it smelled bad… just wild.

According to Happy Citta, cleanliness standards vary widely due to a mix of personality, upbringing, cultural background, genetics, and mental health factors. People develop hygiene habits early in life, often by observing and mimicking their parents, with consistent routines reinforcing lifelong practices. ADVERTISEMENT Homes with more chaos or permissive parenting can produce adults with looser standards, while cultural norms, religious beliefs, and historical contexts further shape what is considered acceptable hygiene. Understanding these factors helps explain why some of the more shocking home discoveries are less about laziness and more about deeply ingrained habits or challenges. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Yea easy. In high school, my friend invited me over to his parents house and I had no idea they were disgusting. Immediately as I walked in, I questioned why there was a bed in the living room. I learned that the actual bedroom was filled with animal waste and trash. I had to pee and was so taken back. There were used shaving razors everywhere rusted, use pads on the floor, animal turds....it was so bad. Its like burned in my brain. I have never seen a place that I didnt want to breathe the air. I asked to immediately go outside. I asked my friend what happened and he said his mom and dad were always that way. It was nuts.

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#5 Worst I ever saw was literal CSAM on someone's PC they were actively watching, working in their (multi million dollar) home as an electrician.



I went into the crawl space, called 911 down there, and reported them. Didn't do any work.



Cops did there job for once in forever and were there in like 5 mins. Dude got taken out in cuffs, I got paid a couple hours of filling paperwork and giving reports.

#6 Childhood friend's house: Roaches everywhere. I mean EVERYWHERE. So many that they didn't even run from the daylight.



When one crawled across me in bed my friend said 'don't worry, they don't bite'. I spent the rest of the night standing under a lamp trying to keep most of them away praying for daylight and my parents to pick me up.



I still get nightmares and am so traumatized I almost didn't take a trip to Hawaii with my partner because I was so afraid I'd see them in the rental (there weren't any I saw thank the goddesses).

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Building on that, Psychology Today explains why homeowners often fail to notice the clutter or mess in their own homes, even when it would shock a guest. This is due to a psychological process called habituation, where the brain filters out repeated, unchanging stimuli to focus on new threats or opportunities. Items like piled mail, dishes, or unused gadgets gradually blend into the background for the homeowner, creating what is sometimes called "clutter blindness". Guests, coming from outside, see everything fresh and overwhelming. Personality traits, such as lower conscientiousness, can intensify this effect, helping explain why some of the most extreme and disgusting home experiences persist unnoticed by those who live there.

#7 This makes me want to vomit thinking about it but when I left my parents house, nobody picked up the slack of all that I was doing (which was pretty much everything). I’d occasionally visit and a few months later there was my mothers used sanitary pads & messed up adult diapers (she had bowel reconstruction & would quite literally do something she deemed more important - like opening make up she stole, rather than go to the bathroom when she needed to) scattered in the bathroom, dirty laundry pilled high, dishes with food still left in them probably from weeks ago with maggots and flies, cat waste in some of the rooms, broken glass scales, and clothes/junk/rubbish littered nearly every surface… the last time I was there I couldn’t even walk through the house and the smell was HORRENDOUS! I went no contact in 2021.

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#8 My ex’s mom was a hoarder. The first time walking in that house took an incredible amount of self control to stop myself from gagging immediately.



The floors were covered with ash, cat litter and waste. There were puke stains all over the place (completely carpeted house btw), and the kitchen was completely unusable from years of old food containers and garbage piled up. Food in the fridge was mostly rotten, and they had a stash of empty liquor bottles stacked to the ceiling in the corner of the kitchen.



The worst though was the bugs. There was just so much trash in that house that there were bugs all over the walls and ceiling. I remember looking under his bed with my phone flashlight and seeing a bunch of spiders staring back at me.

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#9 Went to a classmate's place back in high school to play video games. We were alt/punk kids, so a bit of grime was to be expected but he was notoriously unkempt. Not from a bad family or anything, they had a nice single-family house (which isn't the norm over here) in a good neighborhood. But man, the guy was messy. This went beyond 'rebellious teenager refusing to clean up', he had stuff like moldy food just lying in a cupboard. Maggots crawling up the walls. Smashed mosquitoes on his bed. Never felt that uncomfortable visiting somebody at their place.

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The role of smell in these experiences cannot be overstated. Clean Link highlights that odor has a uniquely direct connection to the brain’s memory and emotion centers, traveling straight from the olfactory bulb to the amygdala and hippocampus. This means that foul odors, like rotting food or mold, are tagged as survival threats and stored as vivid, highly emotional memories. Odor-triggered recollections are more intense than visual or auditory ones, which explains why even a brief whiff of a stinky, neglected room can instantly revive feelings of disgust and horror.

#10 I opened my neighbor’s fridge (per their request) to put groceries inside and found a baby goat that was gone shortly after birth. It was just sitting on a plate uncovered, right next to some leftovers.

#11 Went back to a dates place once after drinks and walked straight back out the door without a word after seeing a literal *OCEAN* of used, uncapped, presumably dirty, syringes littering every surface. Punctuating the carpet of garbage and food wrappers 🤢

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#12 I was supposed to stay at a friend of a friend’s house (along with my friend) the night before I had to catch an early flight. FOF lived about 5 mins away from the airport.



We got to the house and every inch of the carpet was covered in cat waste. The air was thick with smoke and there was trash covering every surface. Dude offered to give me some blankets to lay out on the floor for the night.



I made an excuse about being super nervous to miss my flight and asked my friend to just take me to the airport ASAP instead. I was never happier to sleep sitting up in an airport terminal!

Finally, as House Beautiful points out, people form rapid judgments about others based on their environments, often within seconds. Guests frequently associate messiness with negative traits like unreliability or incompetence, while clean, organized spaces convey trustworthiness and respectability. ADVERTISEMENT According to them, guests also assess tidiness, smell, and decor in as little as 38 seconds, with first impressions overall forming in about 7 seconds. This explains why a shocking or disgusting home can provoke an instant, visceral reaction, before the visitor even has time to process the situation rationally.

#13 Dog mess every where.

#14 A married couple lived in a small apartment and their water pipes were plugged.

Instead of getting someone in to fix them, they used a bucket.

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#15 Dogs cleaning off the plates before a 10yr old washed them, I had no trust they were clean

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At the end of the day, these stories aren’t just about shock value, they’re a reminder that everyone has a different definition of "clean enough". What seems like a minor mess to one person can feel like a full-on biohazard to someone else. Still, there’s something oddly fascinating about seeing how wildly standards can vary once you step outside your own front door. Of course, not every visit turns into a horror story. But the ones that do? They stick with you forever, and often come with a tale you can’t wait to share once you’ve recovered. Curious to see just how bad it can get? Scroll on to check out the grossest, most unforgettable things people have encountered in someone else’s home!

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#16 Used to be a door to door salesman so I saw some things. Absolute worst was a guy who had a pigeon coop in his living room. There seemed to be about 100 pigeons and that s**t is literally toxic. Had to hold my breath and leave to call the local authorities.

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#17 He said; coffee is ready, help yourself! WELL there was Mouse waste all over the kitchen and even in the cups in the top cupboard. We had been for coffee before but never entered the house! I couldn't leave fast enough and was sick for days ! 🤢

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#18 Mushrooms growing in their shower….

#19 I was in middle school and I had this friend. They lived in the country and they weren’t financially well off. I slept over and they hadn’t cleaned their house at all, so that was gross. But they had a lot of exposed framing in their house and giant coolers everywhere and when I asked about it, they said they had snakes in the walls and they opened the coolers and they were almost full to the brim of bloody not alive snakes. I was 12 and I will never forget it.

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#20 I met an online friend group in person once. We met at one of the girls house. Her mom, sister, and her had a room for the cats. The room was used as their litter box and they NEVER cleaned it. They poured litter on the floor in a spare bathroom and let their cats go ham. It was disgusting.

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#21 Toss up between a wall full of black mold behind the toilet and pots and pans green with moldy left overs in the refrigerator. Same house btw. We broke up shortly after.

#22 I finally took a friend up on joining his family for dinner for the first time. I'd never been in their house before. They had cats that they let wander the counters and dining table WHILE THEY WERE FOOD-PREPPING AND COOKING. THERE WAS VISIBLE CAT HAIR IN THE FOOD BEFORE, DURING, AND AFTER COOKING. There were bits of cat litter scattered across the counter.



We were expected to just accept that that's how households with pets are and to eat the food anyway. Absolutely not. I noped out of there after staring at them in disbelief and horror when they calmly served me and themselves spaghetti with white and orange cat hairs stuck all over and in it. This person is, unsurprisingly, an ex-friend.

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#23 Fluffy mould on everyone's toothbrush.

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#24 A pile of used sanitary pads in the corner of their bathroom. Also they’re dog using all of upstairs as its toilet and the owner never ever once cleaning up after it. They were in a rental too 🤢.

#25 Not a house but a car, a crane controller that i worked with had a car so filthy inside that he had placed carboard between the passenger seat and hes one so the rubbish wouldnt fall into his footwell. He once said that he had never thrown anything into a bin in the whole 6 years he owned the car. It was window height rubbish from the dashboard to the rear window like a skip on wheels. If he ate a sandwich snd didnt fancy the other half, that got thrown into the back, if he had a coffee go cold, that got thrown into the back. He was rventually let go due to lack of hygiene.

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#26 The completely urine-soaked mat in front of the toilet made me back out of the loo and try not to hurl!!

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#27 The carpet squished when you walked on it from cat pee. They kept the (very dirty and full) litter box on the kitchen table.

#28 Pickle jar full of throw up in someone's bedroom. Like one of the big pickle jars...

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#29 Fast food bags and cups. Fun fact, it ended up being a place for squirrels to come along…he ended up punching a hole in his bedroom wall from the breakup.

#30 I used to clean carpet. Two separate houses had free roaming chickens in the house. In both houses, the birds were on the dining table and kitchen counter pooping where ever they happened to be. I went to do an estimate for a landlord who had just evicted someone. I didn't cross the thresh hold. The carpet was covered in very large dog poops and reeked of both poo and urine. I told him that I couldn't clean that. Then I told him that the carpet installers who worked for my parents store would not do tear out, either.

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#31 While at my friend’s house in High school we were playing video games and his older sister had 2 different guys over and was being intimate with them separately within 2 hrs of each other. I went to the hall bathroom and the trashcan was filled with used condoms spilling onto the floor and leaking fluids.

#32 Cats all over the kitchen counters.

#33 Reusable cloth toilet paper. Yes, they used it for both #1 and #2. Instead of putting it in the toilet you put it into a little bin on the side of the room to be washed. Needless to say I held it until I got back to my own house.

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