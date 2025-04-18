If, however, you are intrigued to see just how sickening people can be, continue scrolling to find the appalling stories shared by members of the ‘Ask reddit’ community on the list below. But don’t tell me you haven’t been warned.

If you think your roommate leaving dirty dishes in the sink for three days is disgusting, you might want to stop right here and not brave the list below. That’s because it contains stories of some of the most vile and disgusting things people have ever witnessed others do, and believe me when I say this – they’re way worse than dirty dishes in the sink.

#1 When I was a kid, 13-14 probably, me and my group of 'friends' (I was good mates with 3, but got on with the other few), were out in the woods and rivers just messing around, and there was a mother duck with a bunch of her cute little fluffy ducklings, they were cute, just minding their own business, then all of a sudden a rock hits the duck right in the neck instantly crippling it, it started flapping around, blood pumping out of its neck and the ducklings were all panicking and I was just devastated, turned around and three of them (the other lads) were in hysterical laughter over it, one of them had thrown the rock full force at the duck, as a laugh. I genuinely didn't know what to do, the ducklings has all scattered and the duck just floated dead in the water, I just left, went home and in a decade I've never been able to get it out of my head.



Edit: thanks for all the support, I legit didn't think this would blow up to be honest, but it is nice to see how many people actually care about animals and were moved by my story, this was 10 years ago roughly and I don't speak to any one from the those day. Thanks again.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 From afar I saw a man put something in another guy's drink while he was talking to his friends.



I didn't think he knew the guy so I was appalled that I actually saw that, I walked up to the guy with the drink and told him and the bartender.



The preparator vanished, but it has made me paranoid now about going out.

#3 I’m on the rowing team and my boat is rowing under the bridge as usual when these kids on the bridge waited for the right moment that we would pass under and just P**SED ALL OVER US. Our coxswain sort of saw it coming since the kids were aligning themselves with our boat but just fully realized when they started unzipping, by then it was too late to shift course. Our backs face the bridge as we row through so we had no idea what was going on at first, but man their p**s smelled awful and we just had to continue our 90 minute practice in urine soaked clothes. F**k those kids.



Edit: Just to clarify to everyone, jumping in the Christina river is the worst thing you could do. It is just so god d**n polluted we would have smelled worse if we did.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I saw a drunk guy spits out his phelgem,then afterwards he picked it up and ate it right in front of us



Me and my brother puked so bad from that scene.

#5 I once saw a woman drop her cigarette into a puddle of p**s, fish it back out and try to light it for a good while with it in her mouth, then when she finally realised it was too soaked through to light properly, she put it back into her carton.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 England Vs Wales Rugby match while at University, I am Welsh and this was a Welsh University. We were watching in the bar and Wales beat England, so everyone was on a high. I decide to go for a pee and see that one of the Urinals has a bucket full of pee underneath it. I mean brimming. I avoid this urinal, like a good boy. An England fan then comes in, angry about the loss. Sees me wearing a Wales rugby shirt, tells me to F off. Then this a*s hat grabs the bucket and throws the whole thing at me, drenching me in the p**s of about 40 different dudes. Ruined the day, ruined the win, very vile, very disgusting.



EDIT: who would have thought that me getting tanked by a bucket of p**s would be my top rated comment!

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Not exactly vile but gross as hell. I took chinese food back to the restaurant the next day because it was hard as rock when it arrived. As I waited for the person to give me my change back I saw someone in the back open the bag and start eating my day old rock hard teriyaki chicken.

#8 I saw a drunk man in London place his bare pizza slice on top of a public bin, pause and then eat a bite before putting it back down and then repeating until he had eaten it all.

The bin tops in London tend to be covered in garbage juice and bird s**t. He was also using his hands to prop himself up on the bin using the rim.

I took a photo of him and he chased me for quite some time until a closing bar let me in to escape out of the back when a taxi came by.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Did some work at a train station a while ago. One morning the station master called me into the office, where they were reviewing the cctv footage from the night before.

Saw a woman walk up to the drinking fountain, hitch up her dress, straddle the fountain and proceed to wash her v****a right there in the fountain while the other commuters watched on.

Haven’t touched a public fountain since.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 While I was standing in front of the freezer, trying to decide what kind of ice cream to get, I noticed a foul smell getting stronger and the sounds of a cart getting closer. I look to my left, and this hulking, well over both 6'0'' and 30 BMI, creature of indeterminate gender came slowly down the aisle, audibly wheezing and pushing a cart literally *filled* to the brim with every processed food imaginable, staring straight ahead with dead eyes and a gaping mouth. He/she was drinking from an open carton of Half and Half, and as it passed, I could see he/she was wearing what was basically a sweatpant "kilt", with towels duct-taped around their cankles to sop up visibly oozing diabetes sores. My munchies immediately passed, and I left Walmart without buying anything, for I had seen the dark path it might lead me to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I was at a pretty busy movie theater and I watched a guy coming out of the bathroom with a large soda in one hand and a plate of pretzel bites in the other. He pulls the door open and hip checks it to keep it open. A single pretzel bite falls off the tray onto the highly trafficked men's room floor. Like right in that line of sticky footprints that forms in a really busy restroom. Just picked that thing up and popped it right in his mouth. Might as well just lick all the urinals at that point. It was only one little nugget of food. Let it go, man, let it go.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Beat his child in the car parked directly in front of the store with a flip flop. He straight up hit her in the face with it multiple times. She was trying to cover herself so he hit her hands.



He’d reach all the way back and beat the f*****g soul out of her and you could hear her cry in the car. I was like 12 at the time so my sister just told me to go in the store and stop staring.

#13 I know that this is mild, but I saw a guy smoking a cigarette, drop it on the ground, walk into a grocery store for roughly 30 minutes, then walk back out, pick up the cigarette and keep smoking it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I guess I've had a pretty normal life, so this one is kinda lame. When I was 10 years old I was at an overnight camp with a friend of mine. We were in a large room that had a radiator up against the wall. My friend happened to see a large wad of chewing gum stuck to it. She pried it off, put it in her mouth and chewed it as if that was normal behavior.

#15 I saw a guy licking the bar codes on the empty soda cans he was trying to feed to the recycling machine. Every time it rejected one (because the barcode was too filthy to read) he just stuck his tongue out and went to town. God only knows the crud he was licking off. I later saw him fishing through trash cans to find more cans to deposit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My ex boss used to eat on video calls and then floss her teeth with her hair that was still attached to her head, in full sight of all of us. And then would tuck said hair(s) behind her ear and continue with the meeting.

#17 Someone on the bus kept violently coughing up phlegm into a handkerchief.. Then locked eye contact with me, smiled and proceeded to slowly lick the s**t in the handkerchief.. Without breaking eye contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 So I work 3rd shift in a 24h fast food chain and I have a daily visitor I'll call Brian.



Brian is 69 and had a stroke 3 years ago so he doesn't listen or answer very well and generally ignores everyone.



Every time he goes outside for a cigarette, he'll come back in and proceed to cough obnoxiously loud with all his might every couple of minutes and completely gross out other guests. Every night.



I've grown used to it but d**n, it's brutal.

#19 1. I used to work in a really bad part of town and one afternoon driving home from work I saw some random guy, most likely hopped up on d***s, stick his hand down his throat and vomit all over the sidewalk next to our car.



2. During Christmas time some lady straight up changed her baby ON THE TABLE in the foodcourt of the mall. Didn’t wipe it down or anything. Told the custodial crew, they didn’t do anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 This story is about my aunt, but what she did took place in public, so I think it’s relevant to this thread.



Throughout my childhood, my paternal grandmother lived with my nuclear family and babysat me every day while my parents worked. When I was seven, my grandmother was diagnosed with cancer, so my dad took a job that allowed him to work nights so that he would be accessible to me during the day (the incident I’m prefacing took place during summer vacation, and my mother was pregnant, so 24-hour childcare would be required eventually). However, because he needed to get some sleep during the day, he asked my aunt, his sister, to keep an eye on me during the day, which she did inexpensively as she didn’t work and she was inclined to help care for my grandmother as well.



One day, my aunt needed to drive my grandmother to an appointment. Her appointments were frequent, and I was always brought along, which in and of itself was pretty stressful to seven-year-old me as my grandmother’s situation was not well-explained to me and I was often confused and scared.



On our way to the appointment, on a public street with witnesses, a black cat crossed the road in front of my aunt. She had plenty of time to stop (I saw the cat up ahead and wasn’t even concerned as it was so far away), but instead she deliberately sped up a little, struck the cat, and while cackling yelled, “Gotcha!” My grandmother didn’t say anything about it and my parents assumed I misunderstood what had happened. I didn’t misunderstand. I didn’t look out the window to see if anyone on the street noticed or reacted, but that poor cat lost its life and the trauma I was already immersed in became so much more unbearable.



I’m in my mid-twenties now and I haven’t spoken to my aunt in years (she lives a few states away now, which has made avoiding her much easier). I don’t ever intend on speaking to her again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When I was a little kid, there was a guy next door to me that was quite a bit older (probably highschool, whereas I was around 6-8 years old).



I looked up to this guy a lot -- at the time, I thought he was really cool.



One day, his pregnant cat was giving birth in his garage, and we were there watching. I was super excited -- I was about to see kittens. =D



After the first one was born, my friend picked up the kitten (while the mom-cat hissed bloody murder at him), and he just casually said "Well, we've already got a cat" and he proceeds to put the kittens neck into the blades of a pair of scissors.



I lost my f*****g s**t. I'm screaming at the top of my lungs, I'm demanding that he put the kitten down immediately, pleading, everything. He looks genuinely shocked, like he doesn't understand my objections. I still remember his face -- he wasn't teasing me or trolling, he was legit about to chop the heads off of all the kittens.



Eventually, the other neighbors come running over, and when they hear what the guy was about to do, they couldn't believe it either. The guy finally put down the kittens, and when the guy's parents came home, they were appalled, grounded the guy, and let the mom raise the kittens, and found homes for them.



I couldn't talk for about a week, after all that screaming. Never talked to that guy again. He's probably off being a psycho somewhere, but at least he didn't k**l the kittens.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I worked at a grocery store when I was 19–20, and I was heading out to my car for my break. It was raining pretty heavily, so I was going to sit in my car and read for a bit. As I exited the store, I noticed something long and lumpy laying in the middle of the parking lot, but it was hard to make out through the rain. A couple people went by it, gave it a quick glance and continued running to their car to get out of the rain.



I approached it and discovered it was an elderly man who had fallen! Everyone had just looked at him and kept walking!! He had a gash on his head and was bleeding, too … I ran back into the store and hollered at my manager to call an ambulance because someone had fallen and needed help. I rushed back out and sat with him until the ambulance came.



After he left and things settled down, I felt so angry and disgusted at those two people who just passed him by and left him there, hurt, scared, and shaking, alone. I’ll never know who they were or what their thought process was to justify leaving him like that, but I’d like to say … WTF?! to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Not something I witnessed, but something I did.



When I was 13 I projectile vomited on a subway platform holding probably 200 people at Grand Central Station in NYC. I had just finished a luke warm hot cocoa.



I didn't hit anyone, but I figure it must've been the most vile, disgusting thing one of those people has seen in public.

#24 I saw a woman walk up to a bin and extremely loudly and violently begin hocking up lugies and spitting them into it with an audible splat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Does a nursing home count as public? I once had a resident come screaming up the hallway, completely starkers, chewing a brown washer (that's a flannel/cloth). She'd scream, then take a bite on this washer.



It took three of us to help her as she was so angry. As you may have guessed, that was faeces on the washer and her mouth was full of it. She was so angry, and would attempt to throw herself forwards and take lunging bites at us. Her room was a poonami... it was just all round horrid.



The lady herself had dementia, so I had no blame towards her, though she was always on edge or quick with anger. It's a weird area in aged care, as silly as it may sound, opinions are divided on helping a resident that has faeces everywhere. Do we honour their choice of saying no despite the mess, or do we intervene/force that person into getting cleaned.



This lady I like to think we helped as best we could, but far out... I now always carry a spare change of clothes and couldn't get my appetite back for a couple of days after that! Of all the poop I've seen, that had to be the worst one!



None of the other residents really cared haha, they're pretty non judgmental most of the time!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I was in Venice. Lots of people pee in the canals, so that's not especially bad. What got to me was the woman holding her 2 year old son up at arms lengths, raised high like f*****g Simba from the opening credits of the Lion King, while he dropped trow and pissed in the canal.

#27 I saw a man poop his pants at Lowe's. He was wearing shorts and a solid t**d fell out of the bottom of them. He then picked the t**d up in a panic and put it in his pocket before rushing to the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 When I was a bank teller, I had a guy stare at me straight in the eyes while he pulled a long string of thick snot from his nose into his mouth. (I'm gagging just typing this out.)



I saw a homeless woman lying on the ground in front of a store front - Downtown Chicago, during rush hour - a*s faced to the street with a huge pool of s**t behind her.

#29 Not sure if this counts as public, but I was at a party with some people from my high school, we all graduated a year or two before.



Anyway, we found out that a guy was cheating on his girlfriend at this party and the girl's best friend started drunkenly going off. She is known for her crazy antics, but I watched this girl scream, go off, "you're a f*****g a*****e!" type stuff.



This is very r/thathappened -esque part. She just kept screaming and screaming, people are holding her back. Then she proceeded to unzip her jeans, took out her bloody tampon, and threw it at his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I was at a waffle house at 4:30 in the morning and saw an older Mexican couple seated beside one another: the wife was popping pimples on the husband's back.

#31 Saw a guy with a glass eye pop it out, put it in his mouth to clean it then put it back in. I gagged.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Reach into their pants while waiting in line and perform a deep a*****e scratch before paying for something.

#33 I was walking down the street when a man about 10 feet in front of me stepped off the curb, pulled down his shorts, bent over and arched a stream of liquid s**t about a foot out. Right onto the busy sidewalk. When you gotta go, you gotta go, but he could have at least sprayed *away* from people.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I watched 7 guys beat a man to death in a bar. It was sickening and the way the police treated the scene afterwards made me lose faith in my local force for a long time.



EDIT: Since people are asking me questions, I'll tell the tale.



I used to frequent a bar during my early college years on the corner of downtown in the college town I lived in at the time. The bar itself was a strange mix of the metal heads and hood rats. A respectful air existed between the two counter cultures but as with any place where the beer is cheap and flows as freely as the testosterone, fights often broke out there. Rarely were these fights between the regulars, mostly it was from outsiders coming in already drunk causing a ruckus. The best part about the bar is that outside there was a patio that everyone liked to drink on that overlooked at the downtown foot traffic. We called the place Thunderdome because the place was perfectly positioned in a spot where all the people who came downtown to go club or booze it up had to pass through. Usually the fights were outside.



On one particular night, I was on the aforementioned patio drinking 2 dollar pitchers of bud light with a h****n a****t, a homeless guy, and a few other good friends of mine. I walked inside at one point to get a refill and sitting at the bar was this guy loudly using racial slurs that should be offensive to anyone but were particularly offensive to my fellow black patrons at the bar. The guy was obviously a bit sloshed, but then...who there wasn't? A few people approached him singly and warned him that this wasn't the place to do that. This only seemed to encourage the belligerence and he proceeded with a fresh tirade of racially insensitive vitriol.



As one might expect in such an establishment, a gentleman was offended finally past the point of his personal tolerance and he stripped down to his wife beater and proceeded to jump on the guy with the intent to shut him up the hard way. I wish I could say he fought the good fight and that was the end of that. No one wishes to see an a*****e win, but the stars weren't aligned for simple solutions that night.



The jerk on the stool prevailed and the man that jumped him ran out of the bar and took off towards a side of town that some people might refer to as "the ghetto" which was not that far away from downtown in those days. Those of us who were regulars knew that prudence dictated that the man should skedaddle immediately. Multiple people tried to prevail on his sense of survival to gtfo. Alas, encouraged by his vanquishing of one foe, and riding a mixture of adrenaline, alcohol, and general s*****g idiocy, he loudly proclaimed how much his fields were barren of f***s to give in the parlance of the times.



About twenty minutes later, the original man came back and six of his crew followed with him each one bigger than the last. As they came through the front door, hoodies and shirts started coming off and their inebriated quarry tried to make a run for the back door but they cut him off and cornered him. The group pressed in from all sides and one of the guys behind him smashed a full 40 oz over his head, poleaxing him. They then proceeded to put the boots to him. One guy literally kicked him until his shoes fell apart. They beat him and beat him until all seven of them were covered in sweat and too tired to strike him anymore. Two of the guys picked up a booth and dropped it on the man's head.



Most of the patrons were pretty awestruck at the sheer brutality. It says something that the h****n a****t, who had warrants out for his arrest and had been living off the grid for three years finally broke the group silence by saying, "G*****n...someone call the cops."



After dropping the booth, the men picked up the remnants of their clothes and walked out back the way they came.



We watched the guy on the ground go into a full body shake like something from Texas Chainsaw M******e in a huge puddle of his own blood that was slowly expanding.



At some point the police showed up followed by an ambulance and a stretcher. They carted the guy out. While everyone there would have countenanced the guy losing a fight, what occurred was just too overboard. My buddy and I decided to approach the police and offer to tell them which way the men went and a brief description of their clothes.



The actual words spoken to us were, "We don't care."



They left and I never heard anything about that guy in the news or anywhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Public toilets of my student dorm. We had one toilet on each floor.



Every morning the cleaning lady cleaned the toilet and the bathroom in general. That was the only time of the day I took a s**t. At 6am the cleaning ladies arrived, at 7:30 I was s******g and at 8 I had to be at University.



By noon there was s**t on the floor surrounding the toilet, s**t on the toilet itself (on, not in), often s**t on the walls and once I found s**t on the f*****g ceiling. There was often puke from guys that were drunk, and p**s was pretty much everywhere. I actually had special flip flops that I used only when I needed to use the bathroom, used them for 1 month and replaced with a new pair.



The worst part were the weekends when the cleaning ladies weren't coming. Saturday morning was already hell. By Sunday night the toilets in the campus were pretty much unusable, you could find s**t in the showers or the sink, I s**t you not.



Funny thing is, I never found any of these m***********s taking a dump. I swore to myself that when I do, I would grab his f*****g head and wipe the floor of s**t with him. They were like ninjas taking a quick dump and going back into their rooms.



In the weekends when I had to s**t I went to McDonald's or kept it in me and waited for Monday morning.



2 girls 1 cup is nothing compared to these memories.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 While I was commuting into work and waiting on an off ramp next to a homeless encampment, I watched a guy walk through the encampment picking up needles, sticking himself with each one, and squeezing the last drops of h****n out. Just while I was waiting, he probably stuck himself with ten needles.

#37 Not exactly in public... My grandmother hated the birds that made a nest in the tree in her front yard. She told my dad to get rid of them. My dad saw there were baby birds in the nest. He tossed the nest and the baby birds into a garbage bag and slammed it repeatedly on the ground. I’m still f*****g horrified.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Once I saw this old grandma lady waiting in the bus stop. The bus stop is all made of glass and it has those perforated benches on it.



So I was passing just being the bus stop and this lady starts peeing on the bench, like with her butt cheeks splayed on the glass. Needless to say that the pee spread all over the bench and it looked like niagara falls..

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Some guy in a parking lot exited his car with a large Styrofoam cup, removed the lid, and dumped the contents all over the ground.



Pretty sure it was vomit. Why he had vomit in a cup with a lid is beyond me.

#40 When I was in jr high, this guy in my class thought he was being sneaky by hiding behind his book and picking his nose and eating his BOOGERS. He all thought we couldn’t see, but when his book came out, we all knew what he was going to do. Yuck.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I was in a reception area of my local council office waiting to see someone when a young couple with their toddler walked in. The man asked to see someone and they sat down. The lady on reception must have glanced at the man because he got up walked to her and asked what she was looking at, she ignored him, he then told her if she did it again she would receive a mouthful of spit in her face.



Security was called and he was asked to leave, after some exchanged words the man went towards the door, as he walked out he shouted ‘B***h, hither’, and to my shock his partner stood up and walked out behind him.



The most vile human acting in the most disgusting way.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Homeless dude in LA gets up from his perch. Walks over to put his back against a nice marble wall, slides down to a sitting position and just s***s down the wall.



Gets up like nothing happened and goes back to his spot.



I'm not sure which thing I was most bothered by. The fact that he did that or the fact that nobody gave a f**k that it was happening.

#43 Guy on the L in Chicago had his pants around his thighs, no underwear, and was touching himself through his dingy white T-shirt about 18 inches away from this poor woman. She was in a seat shielding herself with her knees up to her chin and her purse against her face.



Two heroes took him by the shoulders and pressed him up against the car door until the next stop, where they pushed him out.



Edit: spelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I attended the New Year's celebration on Copacabana beache in Rio De Janeiro. It was amazing is so many ways, and truly a once in a lifetime experience.



Towards the end of the night, as drunkenness was at an all time high, and available porta potties we're at an all time low, we watched numerous people just squat down and drop a deuce. Some we're kind enough to dig a little hole, other people left it right on top for the world to see. And this wasn't one or two instances. We probably saw a dozen people do this. Walking home was like walking through a mine field.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I was having a burger at a [insert burger chain here]. I'm scanning the room (as one does) and I see this *very* large man sitting alone at a 4 Top. He's in a filthy grease-stained T-shirt that struggles to stretch over his mountainous belly (which is covered in slops from his feeding frenzy), and he's packing away a triple like he's been starved of food for weeks. Then I notice the wrappers crumbled and strewn across the table like throwaway tumbleweed. There are -I s**t you not- at least 5 wrappers. Then I notice the 3 or 4 empty fry boxes. *Then* I notice an empty chili bowl which has been tossed on its side, with its remaining juices oozing off the edge of the table, dripping to the ground. This man was clearly eating himself to death.



As the man finishes two-biting his triple, he stumbles to his feet (at which point nearly a half pound of slop rolls off his stomach and splatters onto the table and floor). He belches unapologetically, and then walks out the door. He left the entire mess there for the poor workers to clean.



I finish my meal and pop into an electronics store next door (needed a new phone charger) and I notice this man again (he's a hard one to miss). He's at the register making a purchase. He's picking at his a*s (which his shorts are struggling to keep contained) as the cashier rings up his item. Here's where I lose it. I see what's in his hand; it's a Blu Ray copy of 'The Last Airbender.' I nearly got sick on myself right there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Although the most disgusting thing I’ve seen someone do, they didn’t mean it. On a school trip from AUS to France, we were wondering around Paris in some spare time. One of the guys with us wasn’t feeling well and it climaxed as we entered the galeries lafayette, a very prominent shopping building.

In the middle of the crowded area, next to all the most expensive make-up stands, our mate rushed to the closest bin, which was at the entry/exit of an escalator. He projectile vomits into the bin, which was one of the bins that had holes from the side and not the top. This meant that he was shooting vomit into and through the bin onto the floor as a butt load of rich French shoppers had to move around the mess while using the escalators. Not fun!

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 These are disgusting and vile depending on what your moral views are, but -



When I worked at a local animal shelter I saw several horrible, vile, disgusting things. Being a public facility, I'd consider most of them "in public".

1. Someone brought their dog in with duct tape around it's mouth because it tried to bite them, after they had tried to cram it into a kennel half it's size.

2. Had a person throw their cat out the car window at me after I refused to take it because the shelter was at capacity for cats.

3. Overheard a mom telling her small child to lie about the puppy they had just brought in. The kid was in tears and the mom was telling her, "It's not so and so, we have to say we 'found' her". This was all to avoid a fee to surrender their dog.



Not sure if it's the disgusting and vile people are looking for, but all of those were for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I saw a man reach down and start scratching his b******e through his trousers, evidently not satisfied he then put his hand down under his trousers and underwear and began really digging in there.



I've seen things that you could probably argue were worse, but that's the one that stays in my mind most vividly because he was so nonchalant about it. He just did it right there in a relatively busy town center in broad daylight.

#49 There's a man at my work who hacks unlike anyone I've ever heard hack before. Then he proceeds to spit his loogies into his trashcan so loud that you can hear it hit the bottom. Then he tosses his trashcan back which also makes an obnoxiously loud sound. Keep in mind we work in a VERY quiet office.



His hacking almost sounds exaggerated, but he does it literally all day, every day. I want to tell him to shut his door and take a f*****g Mucinex. It's f*****g foul. I smoked for years and I don't even hack like that. If you have to hack like that, CLOSE YOUR DOOR.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Saw a homeless guy pick up a piece of bread from a trash bin and eat it without hesitation. He then proceeded to pick up a used paper napkin from the same trash bin and whipe his lips with it. It was the classiest trashy act Ive ever witnessed.

#51 A guy I used to work with ran the gamut, body odour, pick his nose and ate it etc… one day in the lunch room he clipped his toenails into a pile, then swept them into his hand and tossed them into his mouth. I just gagged a bit thinking of the crunching sound it made.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Last Easter - boyfriend's 80 year old father, standing at the dessert table at his house, after we'd gone over there for a holiday dinner. From across the room, I watched him pick up the cake knife ( a big butter knife type) that had been used to cut a big dessert cake, and he just pretty much deep throated the knife, to suck all of the cake frosting off.



I must have been the only one watching him doing this; with my jaw open.



He was very nonchalant and casual about it, not looking sneaky or rushed at all, but as if it were the most natural thing in the world to do. He then very casually just put the cake knife back down on the table next to the cake, for the next person to use, and walked away.



I jumped up, grabbed the cake knife, went behind his back to the kitchen sink, and threw it into the sink.



It's not my place to start a family altercation about this in HIS house; but f**k him, that was absolutely disgusting. I am now completely put off by food in their house, especially their homemade desserts.



It's not dementia or anything like that - he 100% has all his marbles.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I saw a drunk guy stumble into the street and was hit by a work van traveling at 50 mph. He died. I was 4 when that happened. My dad turned to me and said, "That's why you look both ways before crossing the street.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Knew a dude in high school who would sit in class and spend ages scratching all of his dandruff off onto his desk, then pat it neatly into a pile, check around to see that nobody was looking, and chow down on the pile, one pinchful at a time. He also regularly used his nose as a mid-face snack dispenser.



Update: just for interest's sake, the same guy reached out to me years later out of absolutely nowhere asking me on a date. His qualifiers were that he's "very tall now" and "earns lots of money". I politely declined xD.