From the icy wilderness of the Arctic to the remote corners of the South Pacific, Martin Gregus has spent nearly two decades capturing the planet’s most extraordinary wildlife. Growing up in Bratislava, Slovakia, surrounded by artists and guided by his father’s photography, Martin’s passion for the natural world ignited at just eight years old, and it hasn’t stopped since.

Best known for his breathtaking polar bear expeditions, including the viral project 33 Days Among the Bears featured in National Geographic, Martin continues to push the boundaries of wildlife cinematography. Now based in Canada, he works as a DOP and drone pilot on cinematic projects for Disney, BBC, and Netflix, while sharing his knowledge through exhibitions, TEDx talks, and workshops around the world.

Scroll down to see some of his most breathtaking images, capturing the beauty, strength, and fragility of wildlife, and read what we learned about the photographer in our exclusive interview.

