Woman Reveals How She Sabotaged Her Parents’ Condoms To Get A Sibling

Life with a sibling might be tough with the seemingly endless fights and pranks, but nobody would trade them for the world. When children want a new sibling, they might talk to their parents about having a bigger family. Other kids might take a more… direct and sneaky approach.

Digital creator and mom of four Keely, @mama__kee, went viral after confessing on TikTok how she may have been responsible for her little sister being born, a quarter of a century ago. Keely and her friend had poked holes in her parents’ condoms and kept all of it a secret. You’ll find the full story and the internet’s reaction to it below.

Nobody should ever sabotage someone else’s protection. However, some kids might do this not knowing any better

Digital creator Keely made a huge splash on the net when she revealed a secret she’d been keeping for a quarter of a century

In a TikTok video, she revealed how she and her friend had poked holes in her parents’ condoms one time

If you’re a little kid, please don’t even watch the rest of this video. This is so embarrassing.

Mom, I’m so sorry. I’m not sorry because Sam’s here, but when I was a little girl, me and my friend, my best friend, went in my mom and dad’s bedroom.

And I don’t know how she knew, there were some shiny packets on the nightstand, and she said what they were and told me what they were used for.

And then there was a needle laying, like a sewing needle, beside the packet. And me and my friend poked lots of holes in the packets.

And when like six months later, my mom told me she was pregnant, I was so happy. But years later, my mom still says, “I don’t know how she happened. We were so careful.”

The video was viewed over 10.6 million times. You can watch it in full right over here

The digital creator’s clip made a huge splash on the internet. At the time of writing, her video was watched a whopping 10.6 million times and got 1.5 million likes. What’s more, the story went so viral that it was picked up by many media outlets.

Keely pointed out in the video that she was sorry for what she did, however, she wasn’t going to apologize for her sister being born. She was, in fact, very happy about that happy outcome.

Of course, nobody will ever know whether it was the tiny holes in the condoms that led to Keely’s younger sister, Sam, being born, or if was all one big coincidence. They were both lucky to be born to parents who loved them and were happy to have more children (even if they were being careful).

However, broadly speaking, nobody should be sabotaging anyone else’s condoms: people have the right to decide whether they want to have (more) children and when to do so. Kids might not know better, but adults certainly do.

According to Planned Parenthood, condoms are 98% effective if they’re used perfectly. However, in practice, they’re around 87% effective because nobody will put them on perfectly every single time they have sex. Tampering with condoms drastically reduces their effectiveness.

One major issue is folks who want to have children so badly that they intentionally sabotage their partners’ protection without their knowledge or consent. Healthline explains that “condom and other barrier sabotage is a form of sexual assault.”

One common way in which condoms are tampered with is poking a hole in the condom while it’s still in the wrapper. This is very difficult to spot. Healthline notes that this hole is large enough for someone to get pregnant or to contract a sexually transmitted infection.

Another well-known way of sabotage includes someone cutting the condom with a pair of scissors, most often when it’s already out of the package. This method, however, is far easier to spot. For one, the hole is bigger than the one left by a needle. Not only that, cutting a condom with scissors isn’t exactly subtle.

It’s not just sabotage that can reduce a condom’s effectiveness, however. Leaving them out in the sun and storing them in warm places (e.g. wallets, pants pockets, and car glove compartments) can also reduce it. Not only that, condoms are less effective after their expiration date and when used in conjunction with lubricants, oils, and creams.

The TikToker took part in the discussion with her audience

