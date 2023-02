Hello, I’m Lana and I conserve plants using the casting technique, I create a botanical bas-relief. I am inspired by nature to preserve these beautiful wild herbs and flowers. I also paint bas-reliefs to enhance the beauty of botanical tiles.

I also love to photograph plants, but I will show these works in the following posts. I created this work in the spring, saving the daffodils and painting them in soft colors.

Botanical decor with daffodils

daffodils

botanical wall art