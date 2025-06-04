The world around us is constantly changing, but we might not notice how much it actually transforms when we’re in the midst of all of it. It’s only when we compare photos taken in the past and the present that the contrast between the two becomes obvious. 

To draw your attention to how much we have progressed, Bored Panda compiled a list of then-and-now photos that show how dramatically our surroundings have changed. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those you found the most surprising.

While you're at it, be sure to check out a conversation with photographers Mark Klett and Garry Pycroft, who dabble in then-and-now photography, called rephotography, and kindly agreed to share more about it.

#1

Noorabad Bridge, Morena, India. 1829 vs. 2010

Gallery mode Then and now photos of a historic stone bridge showing how places have changed over time with restored architecture and greenery.

Edward Francis Finden and Patrick Young Waugh , Iceman_2222 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, I don't know what it is exactly, but I have the strangest feeling that the first image isn't actually a photo :p

    #2

    Norway, Hellesylt 1885 vs. 2016

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how a coastal village and fjord have changed over time with modern buildings and a cruise ship visible.

    Knud Knudsen , thenorwegianblue Report

    #3

    Eilean Donan Castle, Taken Sometime Before 1911 vs. 2020

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how the castle and surrounding landscape have changed over time.

    G. W. Wilson & Co. , moreracehorse Report

    #4

    Hiroshima, Japan. 1945 vs. 2006

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing dramatic changes in a cityscape from post-war ruins to a modern urban area with buildings and rivers.

    U.S. Navy Public Affairs Resources Website , mai-u Report

    #5

    Moai Statues In Rano Raraku, Easter Island. 1914 vs. 2019

    Gallery mode Easter Island statues in then and now photos showing how places have changed over time with tourism growth.

    Katherine Maria Routledge , Katherine Maria Routledge , kevinlyfather33 Report

    #6

    The Ruins Of Tikál, Guatemala. 1890 vs. 2023

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing ancient ruins in a forested area highlighting how places have changed over time.

    Alfred Percival Maudslay , here_to_be_me Report

    #7

    Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan, Mexico. 1900 vs. 2023

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how the Teotihuacan pyramid and surroundings have changed over time.

    Library of Congress , Malkowo Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And some still say these people were "primitive." Try that today without modern building equipment.

    #8

    Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., U.S. 1917 vs 2020

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the transformation of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding reflecting pool over time.

    Library of Congress , Woodenjars27 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DC has always been a swamp. And when I say that I'm not referring to the MAGA slogan. That part of the USA was literally a swamp. Or wetland if you prefer. I wonder why they decided to put the US capitol there. Could have had New York or Boston or Philly. I wonder what the founding fathers were thinking.

    #9

    Tokyo Station - 1914 vs. 2023

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how the historic building and surrounding cityscape have changed over time.

    wikimedia , MaedaAkihiko Report

    #10

    Seoul, South Korea In 1900 vs. 2016

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how the cityscape has dramatically changed over time with modern skyscrapers and lights.

    wikimedia , Joon Kyu Park Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems like the second mountain from the left just appeared out of nowhere.Slight change in the angle?

    #11

    Outdoor Theater, Bucharest, Romania. 1916 vs. 2016

    Gallery mode Then and now photos of an ornate outdoor theater showing its original use and current abandoned state over time.

    9999problems , Teatrul de vara Capitol Report

    #12

    Mortuary Temple Of Hatshepsut, Luxor, Egypt. 1880 vs. 2022

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how an ancient temple complex carved into rocky cliffs has changed over time.

    ETH Library Zurich , Diego Delso Report

    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I went there. It a sight to behold. You walk up this long pathway so you start from a distance, it’s a breathtaking sight

    #13

    Caerphilly Castle, Caerphilly, South Wales. 1855 vs. 2024

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how this ancient castle and surrounding area have changed over time with restoration and greenery.

    Francis Lockey , cadwcymruwales Report

    #14

    Los Angeles In 1880 vs. 2019

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the dramatic change of a city skyline with mountains in the background over time.

    metrolibraryarchive , Alek Leckszas Report

    #15

    Buddahs Of Bamiyan, Afghanistan. 1963 vs. 2008

    Gallery mode Side by side then and now photos of a carved statue site showing significant changes in the place over time.

    UNESCO/A Lezine , Carl Montgomery Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From 544 & 591 CE they endured, until blown up by the Taliban in 2001.

    #16

    Machu Picchu In 1912 After Major Clearing Work Had Been Undertaken vs. 2023

    Gallery mode Then and now photos of Machu Picchu showcasing how places have changed over time with historical and modern views.

    Hiram Bingham III , Draceane Report

    #17

    Magnesia Ad Maeandrum, Anatolia, Turkey. 1984 vs. 2013

    Gallery mode Aerial and ground views showing then and now photos of an ancient site revealing how places have changed over time

    reddit.com , Orhan Bingöl , Orhan Bingöl Report

    #18

    Stonehenge In Wiltshire, England. Then vs. 2019

    Gallery mode Stonehenge in then and now photos showing how places have changed over time with visitors and clearer preservation.

    ETH Library Zurich , titans1fan93 Report

    #19

    Arch Of Constantine, Rome, Italy. 1896 vs. 2022

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how places have changed over time with historical and modern views of an ancient Roman arch.

    Keystone View Company , fiodevelop Report

    #20

    End Of Great Wall, Shanhai Pass, China. 1930 vs. 2008

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the transformation of a coastal fortress and how places have changed over time.

    Frey-Wyssling , fuzheado Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the 1960s, we were taught in school that it was visible to the eye from space. I was oddly disappointed when that proved to be false.

    #21

    Togetsukyo Bridge, Kyoto, Japan. 1870 vs. Now

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing a rustic wooden bridge replaced by a modern concrete bridge over a river with surrounding hills.

    GooglySmelmo Report

    #22

    Odeon Of Herodes Atticus, Located On The Southwest Slope Of The Acropolis Of Athens, Greece. 1893 vs. 2001

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the ancient amphitheater and surrounding landscape changes over time.

    William Vaughn , wikimedia Report

    #23

    Milan Cathedral, Italy. 1938 vs. 2016

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the historic cathedral and surrounding plaza with architectural changes over time.

    ETH Library Zurich , kuhnmi Report

    #24

    Seljestadjuvet In Odda, Norway. 1905 vs. 2022

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing a mountain road’s transformation with modern paving and lush greenery over time.

    American Stereoscopic Company , pasolber Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That tunnel looks amazing and a little scary, but I'd go through it!

    #25

    Roman Baths And Abbey, England. 1890 vs. 2024

    Gallery mode Ancient Roman bath shown in then and now photos highlighting how historic places have changed over time with restoration and visitors.

    Detroit Publishing Company , dontapscott Report

    #26

    The Parthenon, Athens. 1900 vs. 2022

    Gallery mode Then and now photos of the Parthenon showing how the historic place has changed over time with restoration efforts.

    Matson photograph collection , Chabe01 Report

    #27

    Piramide Cestia And Porta San Paolo In Rome, Italy. 1920 vs. 2012

    Gallery mode Old and modern views of Roman pyramid and city gate showing how places have changed over time in then and now photos.

    ETH Library Zurich , Blackcat Report

    #28

    Pennsylvania Station In New York, United States. 1911 vs. 2007

    Gallery mode Then and now photos of a busy train station interior showing how places have changed over time with modern updates.

    Library of Congress , Alan Turkus Report

    #29

    Golden Gate Bridge In San Francisco, California. 1934 vs. 2017

    Gallery mode Golden Gate Bridge construction in black and white next to the completed bridge in color showing place changes over time.

    Charles M. Hiller , Frank Schulenburg Report

    #30

    Sagrada Familia, Barcelona. 1930 vs. 2020

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the transformation of the Sagrada Familia and surrounding cityscape over time.

    Walter Mittelholzer , sagradafamilia Report

    #31

    Malabar Hill - Panorama Of Bombay, India. 1860 vs. 2021

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the transformation of a coastal city with old boats and modern skyscrapers over time

    Samuel Bourne , ompsyram Report

    #32

    Statue Of Liberty In Liberty Island, New York City. 1927 vs. 2014

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how the Statue of Liberty and surrounding areas have changed over time

    Department of Agriculture , Don Ramey Logan Report

    #33

    Reichstag In Berlin, Germany. 1900 vs. 2024

    Gallery mode Then and now photos of a historic building showing changes in architecture and surroundings over time.

    Library of Congress , przekraczajacgranice Report

    #34

    Seoul City Gates, Korea. 1910 vs. 2024

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing architectural changes of a historic gate with evolving urban surroundings over time.

    Frank G. Carpenter , tian.tan.official Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perspective makes it look much bigger in the first image.

    #35

    Cairo, Egypt. 1870 vs. 2019

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how this historic cityscape and architecture have changed over time.

    Antonio Beato , CE-85 Report

    #36

    The Peruvudaiyar Kovil Or Brihadeeswarar Temple, India. 1880 vs. 2016

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how the historic temple has changed over time with restoration and visitors present.

    wikimedia , Shanze1 Report

    #37

    Ponte Vecchio In Florence, Italy. 1965 vs. 2019

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing how the historic Ponte Vecchio bridge and surrounding area in Florence have changed over time

    Biblioteca Europea Di Informazione E Cultura , zoon1984 Report

    #38

    Copacabana Beach In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. 1930 vs. 2022

    Gallery mode Side-by-side then and now photos showing how a beachfront urban area has changed over time with different buildings and beach activity

    Library of Congress , TucsonTank Report

    #39

    Eiffel Tower In Paris, France. 1889 vs. 2025

    Gallery mode Split view of the Eiffel Tower showcasing then and now photos that reveal how this iconic place has changed over time.

    Library of Congress , harry_gui_acorn Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A recent post quoted a genius who said that the French stole "our" design, because of course the original is in Las Vegas!

    #40

    Times Square In New York, United States. 1980 vs. 2023

    Gallery mode Then and now photos showing the transformation of Times Square with changes in lighting, advertisements, and crowd size over time.

    Bernard Gotfryd , Camilo José Vergara Report

