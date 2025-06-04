40 Then And Now Photos That Show How Places Have Changed Over Time
The world around us is constantly changing, but we might not notice how much it actually transforms when we’re in the midst of all of it. It’s only when we compare photos taken in the past and the present that the contrast between the two becomes obvious.
To draw your attention to how much we have progressed, Bored Panda compiled a list of then-and-now photos that show how dramatically our surroundings have changed. Scroll down to find them below, and don’t forget to upvote those you found the most surprising.
While you're at it, be sure to check out a conversation with photographers Mark Klett and Garry Pycroft, who dabble in then-and-now photography, called rephotography, and kindly agreed to share more about it.
Noorabad Bridge, Morena, India. 1829 vs. 2010
Norway, Hellesylt 1885 vs. 2016
Eilean Donan Castle, Taken Sometime Before 1911 vs. 2020
Hiroshima, Japan. 1945 vs. 2006
Moai Statues In Rano Raraku, Easter Island. 1914 vs. 2019
The Ruins Of Tikál, Guatemala. 1890 vs. 2023
Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan, Mexico. 1900 vs. 2023
And some still say these people were "primitive." Try that today without modern building equipment.
Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., U.S. 1917 vs 2020
DC has always been a swamp. And when I say that I'm not referring to the MAGA slogan. That part of the USA was literally a swamp. Or wetland if you prefer. I wonder why they decided to put the US capitol there. Could have had New York or Boston or Philly. I wonder what the founding fathers were thinking.
Tokyo Station - 1914 vs. 2023
Seoul, South Korea In 1900 vs. 2016
Outdoor Theater, Bucharest, Romania. 1916 vs. 2016
Mortuary Temple Of Hatshepsut, Luxor, Egypt. 1880 vs. 2022
I went there. It a sight to behold. You walk up this long pathway so you start from a distance, it’s a breathtaking sight
Caerphilly Castle, Caerphilly, South Wales. 1855 vs. 2024
Los Angeles In 1880 vs. 2019
Buddahs Of Bamiyan, Afghanistan. 1963 vs. 2008
From 544 & 591 CE they endured, until blown up by the Taliban in 2001.
Machu Picchu In 1912 After Major Clearing Work Had Been Undertaken vs. 2023
Magnesia Ad Maeandrum, Anatolia, Turkey. 1984 vs. 2013
Stonehenge In Wiltshire, England. Then vs. 2019
Arch Of Constantine, Rome, Italy. 1896 vs. 2022
End Of Great Wall, Shanhai Pass, China. 1930 vs. 2008
Back in the 1960s, we were taught in school that it was visible to the eye from space. I was oddly disappointed when that proved to be false.
Togetsukyo Bridge, Kyoto, Japan. 1870 vs. Now
Odeon Of Herodes Atticus, Located On The Southwest Slope Of The Acropolis Of Athens, Greece. 1893 vs. 2001
Milan Cathedral, Italy. 1938 vs. 2016
Seljestadjuvet In Odda, Norway. 1905 vs. 2022
Roman Baths And Abbey, England. 1890 vs. 2024
The Parthenon, Athens. 1900 vs. 2022
Piramide Cestia And Porta San Paolo In Rome, Italy. 1920 vs. 2012
Pennsylvania Station In New York, United States. 1911 vs. 2007
Golden Gate Bridge In San Francisco, California. 1934 vs. 2017
Sagrada Familia, Barcelona. 1930 vs. 2020
Malabar Hill - Panorama Of Bombay, India. 1860 vs. 2021
Statue Of Liberty In Liberty Island, New York City. 1927 vs. 2014
Reichstag In Berlin, Germany. 1900 vs. 2024
Seoul City Gates, Korea. 1910 vs. 2024
Cairo, Egypt. 1870 vs. 2019
The Peruvudaiyar Kovil Or Brihadeeswarar Temple, India. 1880 vs. 2016
Ponte Vecchio In Florence, Italy. 1965 vs. 2019
Copacabana Beach In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. 1930 vs. 2022
Eiffel Tower In Paris, France. 1889 vs. 2025
