If you're a traveling junkie, you've probably seen places like The Great Wall of China, The Parthenon in Athens, or Christ the Redeemer in Rio. But what if I told you that these and the other most famous scenic spots in the world have twins that look almost the same yet are in a completely different part of the world?

Yes, dear Pandas, Mother Nature sometimes says "Copy & paste" and creates very similar landscapes thousands on different continents. So, if you're looking for your next travel destination that isn't as famous but just as visually stunning, check out our suggestions below!