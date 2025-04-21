ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a traveling junkie, you've probably seen places like The Great Wall of China, The Parthenon in Athens, or Christ the Redeemer in Rio. But what if I told you that these and the other most famous scenic spots in the world have twins that look almost the same yet are in a completely different part of the world?

Yes, dear Pandas, Mother Nature sometimes says "Copy & paste" and creates very similar landscapes thousands on different continents. So, if you're looking for your next travel destination that isn't as famous but just as visually stunning, check out our suggestions below!

#1

Iceland's Naturally Formed Church Floor And Northern Ireland's Giant's Causeway

Identical scenic basalt formations in different parts of the world, with rocky landscapes and ocean views.

Iceland Unlimited , Chmee2 Report

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are formations like this in Australia too, the Organ Pipes in Victoria

    #2

    San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge And Ponte 25 Bridge, Lisbon, Portugal

    Red suspension bridges in different scenic places, resembling each other in two separate locations worldwide.

    © Frank Schulenburg / CC BY-SA 4.0 , Portuguese_eyes Report

    luigi_soyyo avatar
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is almost 200 meters smaller and crosses a river. Very similar due to construction type, but not identical.

    #3

    Twelve Apostles In Australia And Praia Da Ursa, Portugal

    Scenic places with rocky coastlines and sea stacks, showing natural similarity in different global locations.

    Dietmar Rabich , Nick Rickert Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are no longer 12 apostles, though they are still called that.

    #4

    Salar De Uyuni, Bolivia And Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah

    Two scenic salt flats with cracked surfaces, resembling each other but located in different parts of the world.

    Dan Lundberg , travelourplanet.com Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are a number of salt lakes in Australia, including a pink one. I used to travel past one, lake Tyrrell, when I would go to Melbourne while I was living near Mildura.

    #5

    Big Ben, London, United Kingdom And The Peace Tower, Ottawa, Canada

    Two scenic clock towers resembling each other in different parts of the world.

    romainberth , Ymblanter Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw the Peace Tower when I went to Ottawa. It looked really nice with it's lights on as the sky got darker.

    #6

    Cameron Highlands, Malaysia And Munnar, India

    Scenic places: two lush green tea plantations in different parts of the world, showcasing similar landscapes.

    paviro , ravipinisetti Report

    #7

    Great Wall Of China And Kumbhalgarh Fort Wall, India

    Two scenic walls on green hills, looking similar but located in different parts of the world.

    Pedronet , Shafik Ahmad Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the Indian one better. Even if it does sound like a Scot who couldn't hold his liquor.

    #8

    The Gherkin In England And Torre Glories In Spain

    Two tall, similarly shaped skyscrapers in different parts of the world.

    kallerna , Jean Nouvel Report

    maureenblanchard avatar
    Peggygirl
    Peggygirl
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    oh, I could comment, but I'd get sent to the penalty box.

    #9

    Haifoss, Iceland And Maletsunyane, Lesotho

    Two scenic waterfalls in different locations, each cascading beautifully into lush green gorges.

    Hansueli Krapf , BagelBelt Report

    #10

    Christ The Redeemer, Brazil & Cristo Rei, Portugal

    Two identical scenic statues of Christ with outstretched arms in different parts of the world.

    PLBechly , Portuguese_eyes Report

    luigi_soyyo avatar
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Luis Hernandez Dauajare
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A common depiction for a statue of Christ. There is another one in Guanajuato, Mexico.

    #11

    Eiffel Tower, Paris And It's Replica In Tianducheng, China

    Two identical Eiffel Tower replicas under cloudy skies, showcasing scenic places in different parts of the world.

    Mustang Joe , MNXANL Report

    dankolby avatar
    FlamingZombies
    FlamingZombies
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously a replica is going to look like the thing it's replicating...

    #12

    Taj Mahal, India And Brighton’s Royal Pavilion

    Scenic places with similar architecture, showcasing iconic domes and minarets in different locations.

    Koushik Chowdavarapu , Fenliokao Report

    martinkaine17 avatar
    Martin Kaine
    Martin Kaine
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Identical? As a wise man once said "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

    #13

    Sahara Desert, Africa And Thar Desert, India

    Identical scenic desert dunes in different parts of the world.

    Luca Galuzzi - www.galuzzi.it , Pawar Pooja Report

    #14

    Colosseum In Rome, Italy And Pula Arena In Croatia

    Two scenic amphitheaters resembling each other, captured at dusk in different locations.

    Diliff , Diego Delso Report

    #15

    Grand Canal, Venice, Italy And Aveiro Lagoon, Portugal

    Gondolas on scenic waterways in two different parts of the world, showcasing beautiful architecture and vibrant surroundings.

    Sergey Ashmarin , Joaomartinho63 Report

    #16

    The Parthenon In Greece And Temple Of Concordia In Italy

    Ancient temple structures showcasing scenic places looking similar but located in different parts of the world.

    MIGUEL BAIXAULI , © Jose Luiz Bernardes Ribeiro / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    #17

    Ha Long Bay In Vietnam And Maya Bay, Thailand

    Scenic places with similar landscapes: towering limestone cliffs over turquoise waters in two distinct locations.

    lgoetz , Lucas Hemingway Report

    #18

    Hallstatt, Austria And Hallstatt, China

    Scenic places with similar mountain and lake views, featuring picturesque villages and a church spire in both landscapes.

    C.Stadler/Bwag , Hanno Bock Report

    #19

    Greek Temple Of Hephaestus And Penshaw Monument Located In The City Of Sunderland, North East England

    Two identical ancient temples with columns, showcasing scenic architecture from different parts of the world.

    Kev Murley Report

    #20

    Grand Canyon, Arizona And Kings Canyon, Australia

    Scenic places resembling each other, showcasing stunning canyons in different parts of the world.

    Dorian CORRADO , Tchami Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one I immediately thought of. King's Canyon is amazing, though I don't think it's quite the same scale as the Grand Canyon. I especially liked the waterhole we stopped at while there. Central-Au...24321e.jpg Central-Australia-2007-080-6805b0324321e.jpg

    #21

    Motukiekie Beach, New Zealand And Pacific Ocean Coastline In Northern California

    Scenic places with rocky coastlines and greenery, resembling yet distinct, located in different parts of the world.

    Krzysztof Golik , Library of Congress Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like a lot of coastlines, including the Great Ocean Road in Australia.

    #22

    Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England And Stonehenge, Natural Bridge, Virginia

    Two scenic stone structures in different locations resembling each other under clear skies.

    garethwiscombe , SchuminWeb Report

    #23

    Arc De Triomphe In Paris And Marble Arch In London

    Two scenic white stone arches in different locations, resembling each other closely under blue skies.

    Alexandre Prevot , *SHERWOOD* Report

    #24

    Durham Cathedral, England And Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris

    Scenic places comparison: two similar Gothic cathedrals in different locations.

    Jiawangkun/Dreamstime.com , ChrisYunker Report

    #25

    Geierlay Suspension Bridge, Germany And Capilano Suspension Bridge, Canada

    Two scenic suspension bridges in different parts of the world, surrounded by lush greenery and dense forests.

    lukasbecker , nikipike.com Report

    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really wanted to go to the Capilano bridge when I was in Canada but there just wasn't enough time. I have been to the suspension bridge walk in the Otway National Park, Australia a number of times though which is awesome. Some of the tallest trees in the world. Paul-and-S...b6ffc2.jpg Paul-and-Scott-6805b14b6ffc2.jpg

    #26

    Bridge Of Sighs In Cambridge And Venice’s Rialto Bridge

    Two scenic bridges over canals in different parts of the world, showcasing similar architectural styles.

    Suicasmo , gnuckx Report

    #27

    Budapest Szechenyi Baths And Roman Baths

    Scenic places with similar architecture and pools in different locations around the world.

    Elin B , Diego Delso Report

    #28

    Santorini, Greece And Gamcheon, South Korea

    White and colorful houses on cliffs overlooking scenic locations in different parts of the world.

    Norbert Nagel , Bernard Gagnon Report

    #29

    Niagara Falls, New York And Victoria Falls, Zimbabawe

    Scenic waterfalls showing striking similarities in different parts of the world.

    wikimedia commons , Pdrousseau81 Report

    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two areas with mighty waterfalls. To call them identical is a stretch.

    #30

    Sydney Opera House, Australia And Creek Golf And Yacht Club, UAE

    Scenic places with similar architectural designs in different parts of the world, featuring iconic buildings near water.

    Dietmar Rabich , Stefano Vigorelli Report

    #31

    Naples, Italy And Kagoshima, Japan

    Two scenic places with identical mountain views and water, highlighting beauty in different parts of the world.

    Pedro Nuno Caetano , Tomo M Report

    dankolby avatar
    FlamingZombies
    FlamingZombies
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really? I fail to see how they are similar other than being coastal cities.

