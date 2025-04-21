31 Scenic Places That Look Identical But Are In Different Parts Of The World
If you're a traveling junkie, you've probably seen places like The Great Wall of China, The Parthenon in Athens, or Christ the Redeemer in Rio. But what if I told you that these and the other most famous scenic spots in the world have twins that look almost the same yet are in a completely different part of the world?
Yes, dear Pandas, Mother Nature sometimes says "Copy & paste" and creates very similar landscapes thousands on different continents. So, if you're looking for your next travel destination that isn't as famous but just as visually stunning, check out our suggestions below!
Iceland's Naturally Formed Church Floor And Northern Ireland's Giant's Causeway
There are formations like this in Australia too, the Organ Pipes in Victoria
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge And Ponte 25 Bridge, Lisbon, Portugal
It is almost 200 meters smaller and crosses a river. Very similar due to construction type, but not identical.
Twelve Apostles In Australia And Praia Da Ursa, Portugal
There are no longer 12 apostles, though they are still called that.
Salar De Uyuni, Bolivia And Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah
There are a number of salt lakes in Australia, including a pink one. I used to travel past one, lake Tyrrell, when I would go to Melbourne while I was living near Mildura.
Big Ben, London, United Kingdom And The Peace Tower, Ottawa, Canada
I saw the Peace Tower when I went to Ottawa. It looked really nice with it's lights on as the sky got darker.
Cameron Highlands, Malaysia And Munnar, India
Great Wall Of China And Kumbhalgarh Fort Wall, India
The Gherkin In England And Torre Glories In Spain
Haifoss, Iceland And Maletsunyane, Lesotho
Christ The Redeemer, Brazil & Cristo Rei, Portugal
A common depiction for a statue of Christ. There is another one in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Eiffel Tower, Paris And It's Replica In Tianducheng, China
Obviously a replica is going to look like the thing it's replicating...
Taj Mahal, India And Brighton’s Royal Pavilion
Identical? As a wise man once said "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."
Sahara Desert, Africa And Thar Desert, India
Colosseum In Rome, Italy And Pula Arena In Croatia
Grand Canal, Venice, Italy And Aveiro Lagoon, Portugal
The Parthenon In Greece And Temple Of Concordia In Italy
Ha Long Bay In Vietnam And Maya Bay, Thailand
Hallstatt, Austria And Hallstatt, China
Greek Temple Of Hephaestus And Penshaw Monument Located In The City Of Sunderland, North East England
Grand Canyon, Arizona And Kings Canyon, Australia
This is one I immediately thought of. King's Canyon is amazing, though I don't think it's quite the same scale as the Grand Canyon. I especially liked the waterhole we stopped at while there. Central-Au...24321e.jpg
Motukiekie Beach, New Zealand And Pacific Ocean Coastline In Northern California
That looks like a lot of coastlines, including the Great Ocean Road in Australia.
Stonehenge, Wiltshire, England And Stonehenge, Natural Bridge, Virginia
Arc De Triomphe In Paris And Marble Arch In London
Durham Cathedral, England And Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris
Geierlay Suspension Bridge, Germany And Capilano Suspension Bridge, Canada
I really wanted to go to the Capilano bridge when I was in Canada but there just wasn't enough time. I have been to the suspension bridge walk in the Otway National Park, Australia a number of times though which is awesome. Some of the tallest trees in the world. Paul-and-S...b6ffc2.jpg
Bridge Of Sighs In Cambridge And Venice’s Rialto Bridge
Clearly mistaken. Yet there is a bridge of sighs in Venice.
Budapest Szechenyi Baths And Roman Baths
Santorini, Greece And Gamcheon, South Korea
Niagara Falls, New York And Victoria Falls, Zimbabawe
Two areas with mighty waterfalls. To call them identical is a stretch.
Sydney Opera House, Australia And Creek Golf And Yacht Club, UAE
Naples, Italy And Kagoshima, Japan
Really? I fail to see how they are similar other than being coastal cities.
Need to change ‘identical’ to ‘vaguely reminiscent’ in the title.
