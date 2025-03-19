65 Awe-Inspiring Photos Of Iconic Places Around The WorldInterview With Expert
There are some places many of us can immediately recognize even if we’ve never been there: the Eiffel Tower, the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Taj Mahal… to name but a few. They’re the icons of the world, photographed millions of times throughout history. Often, the photos we see of famous places look pretty similar, which is probably why they stick in our minds like the beautiful dreams of our next travel adventure.
But sometimes, people go the extra mile, and think outside the box when documenting the places they visit. These types of unique photographs can give us a totally different perspective of something we’ve seen plenty of times before, making us think of them in a way we might never have considered. If you’re craving a trip to your next bucket-list destination but don’t have the time or money, don’t despair.
Bored Panda has put together a list of photographs of iconic places, captured in cool and unique ways. Get cozy and keep scrolling for an interesting adventure around the world, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that captivate you the most. We also spoke to the brilliant street and architecture photographer Alessio La Ruffa for some advice on how to take epic photos that stand out from the rest.
This Is What The End Of 13,000 Miles Of The Great Wall Of China Looks Like
If you love street and architecture photography, you might want to consider following a guy called Alessio La Ruffa on Instagram and Threads or his architecture photography page here. He has close to 30,000 followers and his socials are filled with creative and beautiful pictures that give fresh perspectives to ordinary places, people and things. If there’s anyone that can think outside the box, it’s La Ruffa, so we were thrilled when he agreed to share some of his creative knowledge with us.
The self-taught photographer has made a name for himself over the years, and has racked up quite an impressive list of international clients. He’s an inspiration for anyone who wants to get into photography full-time but feels they lack the skills or equipment.
La Ruffa didn’t even have a professional camera when he started taking photos and becoming Insta-famous. We’ll explain how it happened a little further down, so keep scrolling…
Rare Fresh Water Sinkhole In Tulum Mexico With Unlimited Visibility Underwater
La Ruffa tells Bored Panda his photography journey began by capturing the streets of Johannesburg, South Africa, armed with just his iPhone. "It all started when I saw a tweet about a gathering of Instagrammers in Maboneng, and I decided to join them," he reveals.
"From there, I learnt by doing—I simply enjoyed taking photos with my iPhone and kept practising. I took thousands of photos and learnt how to edit them on my phone."
The group were trailblazers because they were among the first in the country to take (really great) photos with their phones, and they started gaining a lot of recognition. "Many of us started working with brands, and that's how my journey began," he says.
"I started with small collaborations here and there using my phone and eventually transitioned to using a professional camera more seriously. I even had the opportunity to work with some big-name brands, which was incredible!"
Mars Sunset
Nowadays, La Ruffa primarily focuses on architecture photography for work, but has a huge passion for street photography. He can often be found roaming the streets of London, where he currently lives.
We asked the photographer what he looks for in a building or place to make sure he captures it in a way that stands out. "It depends on the building," he replied. "I usually look for something with character or a unique aspect, whether it's the way shadows fall, the angles, or simply the building's distinctive design. I'm always searching for something beyond the ordinary, as cliché as that sounds!"
Image Of Mount Fuji Taken From The International Space Station
... The Deutsches Schauspielhaus With 1200 Seats Is Germany’s Largest Theatre - It Opened The First Time On September 15th 1900. This Is Behind The Scene
The Colors Of Iceland 2020
So does this sought-after photographer have any advice for newbies or just the average traveler wanting to take epic photographs? "I always say that the best camera is the one you have with you, so if that's your phone, then that's perfectly fine," he tells us.
"However, if you're traveling with a camera, I recommend bringing something compact with either a fixed lens or a zoom lens if it has detachable lenses. Remember, cameras can get quite heavy when you're on the go! As for taking photos, look for something interesting, something that would make you want to tap your friend on the shoulder and say, 'Hey, take a look at this!' It has to be something special, and when you're travelling, you're likely to find plenty of those moments."
This Is What The Inside Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Looks Like
Disappointing? Well, that could be the reason why it didn't fall over.
Terrible Tilly
The Tillamook Lighthouse Off The Oregon Coast, Built In 1881 It Was Abandoned 75 Years Later Due To The Dangerous Location. It Is Now Privately-Owned And Was Used As A Columbarium For Several Decades. Currently Listed For Sale For $6.5 Million.
The Inside Of An North Korea Airport
La Ruffa is constantly looking for things to photograph. Even when he's not working... "Since moving to London five years ago, everything around me feels new and exciting. I'm really enjoying capturing the streets and architecture of London," he told us.
And we followed up by asking whether he has any favorite places, or projects. "I've had the opportunity to work with some clients here who are doing innovative things," revealed the photographer. "I think London has some very progressive architecture, and there are always interesting things happening on the streets."
A Modern Day Basketball Court Against 700 Year Old Walls In Dubrovnik, Croatia
Octagon (Egyptian Ministry Of Defense) Seen From The Plane
There's A Golf Course Right Next To The Great Pyramid Of Giza
Awe-inspiring? Looks Like urban hell to me. And wow, the costs to water it in the desert…
If you're just starting out, you might not be aware that buildings can be tricky to photograph. If you aren't careful, the lines can seem warped. We asked La Ruffa how to avoid this happening.
"This is a bit of a pet peeve of mine," he revealed. "When photographing a building, try to shoot it from as far back as possible to capture as much of it as you can in the frame. I believe that vertical lines should always be straight in architectural photography. So, when I shoot a building, I want the lines to be straight and the building to appear as it was intended. I always try to take the shot from as far back as possible to include the entire building and ensure that the lines are straight."
Behind The Price Is Right Wheel
Standing On Top Of A Nuclear Reactor
Four Miles Of Tunnels 72 Feet Underneath Tokyo Designed To Prevent The City From Flooding. The Whole System Is Absolutely Huge
When thinking of buildings and warped lines, there's one iconic structure that comes to mind: the Eiffel Tower, the Iron Lady, the jewel in the crown of the place that is Paris, France. It’s widely recognized as the most photographed landmark in the world and welcomes around 7 million visitors every year.
But the now-famous Eiffel Tower hasn’t always been loved. There was a time she faced much backlash and controversy... She was mocked, insulted, and bullied, with some going as far as referring to her as a "truly tragic street lamp."
Canadian-Us Border In Northern Idaho. They Cut Down All The Trees Along The Border To Mark It
The Modern "Bulb" In A 150-Year-Old Lighthouse
This Is What The Himalayas Look Like From International Space Station
The Eiffel Tower has even been called “useless and monstrous” by some, at a time when protests were planned in a bid to stop the construction. Ironically, it was on Valentines Day 1887 that the famous “Protest against the Tower of Monsieur Eiffel” was published in Le Temps newspaper. Signed by famous artists, writers and architects, the letter demanded an end to what critics saw as a monstrosity that would ruin the City of Love.
The protestors penned a passionate plea before posting it off to the press... “We come, we writers, painters, sculptors, architects, lovers of the beauty of Paris which was until now intact, to protest with all our strength and all our indignation, in the name of the underestimated taste of the French, in the name of French art and history under threat, against the erection in the very heart of our capital, of the useless and monstrous Eiffel Tower which popular ill-feeling, so often an arbiter of good sense and justice, has already christened the Tower of Babel,” read the letter.
This Much More Interesting Painting Directly Across From The Mona Lisa
Sitting On The Arm Of Christ The Redeemer
Photo I Took Of Mount Everest Out The Window Of A Commercial Flight To Bhutan In 2011
It wasn’t only artists who were up in arms over Gustave Eiffel’s grand architectural project. The possibility of a giant iron tower in the middle of Paris drew criticism from some members of the public too, who didn’t hold back their harsh words and disdain.
According to the Eiffel Tower site, the Iron Lady was accused of being “this belfry skeleton” (Paul Verlaine); “this truly tragic street lamp” (Léon Bloy); “this mast of iron gymnasium apparatus” (François Coppée).
“Famous author Guy de Maupassant called it a ‘giant ungainly skeleton [...] aborting to form a ridiculous, skinny, factory chimney stack’. After the Iron Lady was built, he was seemingly still repulsed by it - he said that he often went to have lunch on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower, as it was ‘the only place in the city where I won’t see it’,” reads the site.
The Great Sphinx Of Giza Has A Tail
An Inside Of Al Capone's Cell As It Exists Today At Eastern State Penitentiary
Charlie Duke's Family Portrait Left On The Surface Of The Moon. Cat Crater At Station 14 Was Named For Sons Charles And Tom. Dot Crater At Station 16 Was Named For His Wife
Fortunately, or unfortunately, depending on who you ask, the protestors failed in their bid to stop the construction of “this truly tragic streetlamp” and the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public on May 15, 1889. As quickly as she went up, the controversy died down, with some of the critics even apologizing for their criticism of what was to become the icon of Paris.
According to the Eiffel Tower website, around 300 million people have flocked to the giant tower since it was built, which equates to millions of photographs of the iconic landmark. But you might be surprised to know that there are some rules and regulations when it comes to photographing the Eiffel Tower.
Astronomical Clock. In Prague's Old Town Square, Prague
Burj Al Babas, Turkey
Factory of princesses or a horizontal skyscraper with abandoned castles.
700 were planned, but about 600 were completed!!! identical castles in the region between Istanbul and Ankara have been abandoned for probably 8 years. The village, which was built as an elite housing for foreigners from countries with rich oil deposits, went bankrupt after the fall in oil prices and still stands in the middle of beautiful mountains.
Journey Behind The Falls
If you're planning to do so, your best bet is during daylight hours. And it has nothing to do with lighting... "The image of the Eiffel Tower by day falls within the public domain: its use is rights-free, and may therefore be reproduced without prior authorisation by the SETE, the managing company of the image of the Eiffel Tower on behalf of the Mairie de Paris," reads the official site.
If you're wanting an iconic photo of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, here's what you need to know, according to those in charge:
"The various illuminations of the Eiffel Tower (golden illumination, twinkling, beacon and events lighting) are protected. The use of the image of the Eiffel Tower at night is therefore subject to prior authorisation by the SETE. This use is subject to payment of rights, the amount of which is determined by the intended use, the media plan, etc."
Behind The Baseball Scoreboard
Backside Of The Statue Of Liberty
The Shell Of The White House During The Renovation In 1950s
Grotto In An Iceberg, Photographed During The British Antarctic Expedition Of 1911-1913, 5 Jan 1911
A Green Stone Located In The Ancient City Of Hattusa (Çorum, Turkey Today). Purpose Of The Stone Is Unknown But It Is Believed To Have Religious Origins
This stone has sat in the exact same place for over 3,000 years.
Inside The Chimney Of An Irish Castle Built In The 1100s
What The Artist Sees During Tiny Desk Performances
I Cremate Your Loved Ones With Extreme Care, Dignity, And The Utmost Respect. For You That Might Wonder, This Is What The Inside Of A Cremation Chamber Looks Like
This Is What The Eiffel Tower Looked Like While It Was Under Construction
This Is Mount Rushmore Before The Presidential Heads Were Carved Into It
This Is What Ireland Looks Like From Space
Everest Base Camp On A Stormy Day
Saw The North Sentinel Island While On The Return Flight From Port Blair, South Andaman
Hm, i‘m interested what the people of Sentinel Island think of the planes… but I’m to afraid to ask them.
Here's What The Space Behind A Movie Theater Screen Looks Like. This Is The Amc Prime Theater At The Barrywoods 24 Location In Kansas City, Missouri
Alternate Angle Of The Golden Globes Red Carpet 2017
The Insides Of A Movie Theater Screen
Empty Airplane Without Seats
Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper
Flying Over Antartica From Chile To Australia
Statue Of Unity
Diamond Mine In Russia
June 13, 1955, geologists searching for a kimberlite pipe in Yakutia saw a tall larch tree, the roots of which were exposed by a landslide. A fox dug a deep hole under it. By the characteristic bluish color of the earth scattered by the fox, the geologists realized that it was kimberlite. A coded radiogram was immediately sent to Moscow: "Lighted a peace pipe, excellent tobacco."
Soon
, the workers' settlement of Mirny grew up around the diamond deposit; now it is a city with a population of 35 thousand people. The quarry is 535 meters deep and more than a kilometer in diameter. Diamonds are mined in the most difficult weather conditions. For example, subzero temperatures last seven months of the year, and frosts of -60 °C are not uncommon in winter.
The Tomb Of Tutankhamun, From The Outside
Looking Up To Santorini From The Sea
The Trevi Fountain In Rome Has Been Emptied And A Little Pool Was Put In Front Of It So Tourists Could Throw A Coin
Saw This Building That Is Upside Down
The Oval Office Sits Empty During Renovations
I Saw The Pyramids On My Flight
Golden Gate Bridge Under Construction, San Francisco, California
Gatun Locks, Construction Of Gates, Panama Canal
The Time Pyramid Of Wemding, After The 2023 Installation
The Zeitpyramide is an unfinished concrete pyramid. Because a block is only placed every 10 years, it is expected to be completed in 3183.
… I bet 1000€ that it will never be finished… and another 1000€ that if I put 1000€ into a bank account that‘s nothing left by 3183…
This Is Plymouth Rock
There's A Beer Bottle 35,000 Feet Down Into The Deepest Point Of Earth, The Challenger Deep
Cooling Towers At Nuclear Power Plants Are Open At The Bottom
I Found The Geographic Center Of The United States
The Inside Of A Water Tower Tank
Ever Been Curious What It Looked Like Behind An Mlb Videoboard?
Million Bottle Temple
The main building at Wat Pa Maha Chedio Kaew, more commonly know as "The Million Bottle Temple" or "Wat Lan Kuad" in Thai. This Buddhist temple about 300 miles from Bangkok is decorated with more than a million recycled bottles.