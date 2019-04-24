What would a "Stand by Me" point and click adventure game look like? Or a "Forrest Gump" runner?

My name is Gustavo Viselner and I make pixel art scenes based on movies and television series, and actually, for me, pixel art is no longer just a graphic tool for games, but a form of art that can stand out without having a video game to support it.

My work embraces pop culture influences and allows me to express my love and appreciation for all these wonderful stories and characters that I grew up watching, and that shaped my personality.

#1

The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride

Dodger
Dodger
3 years ago

did anyone else hear this picture or just me?

#2

Back To The Future

Back To The Future

Not Alec
Not Alec
3 years ago

“The way I see it, if you're gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?”

#3

Thor

Thor

Not Alec
Not Alec
3 years ago

The greatest movie in the MCU

#4

Grease

Grease

Daria B
Daria B
3 years ago

Now I gotta listen to an 8-bit version of that song.

#5

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

#6

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians Of The Galaxy

#7

The Lord Of The Rings

The Lord Of The Rings

Ahnnah Newell
Ahnnah Newell
3 years ago

I have watched the book trailer for that one. That is the only reason I know what this is.

#8

Arrival

Arrival

G.
G.
3 years ago

Perfect! Just perfect, I loved this movie

#9

Back To The Future

Back To The Future

Blake Morgan
Blake Morgan
3 years ago

Tesla Model X Falcon Wing Doors

#10

The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride

Not Alec
Not Alec
3 years ago

“Is there a village nearby?”

#11

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

#12

The Big Lebowski

The Big Lebowski

#13

Neverending Story

Neverending Story

Jeff
Jeff
3 years ago

The never ending stooooorrrryyyyyy! (Musically sung)

#14

Back To The Future 2

Back To The Future 2

#15

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption

#16

Stand By Me

Stand By Me

#17

Tenacious D

Tenacious D

Withnail
Withnail
3 years ago

This isn't the real picture. This is a tribute.

#18

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead

#19

The Goonies

The Goonies

#20

Wonder Years

Wonder Years

#21

Dark Knight

Dark Knight

Άρης Παπαδόπουλος
Άρης Παπαδόπουλος
3 years ago

This isn't from the Dark Knight series, this is from Batman Returns

#22

Memories From My Father

Memories From My Father

#23

Rocky

Rocky

#24

First Blood

First Blood

#25

Good Will Hunting

Good Will Hunting

#26

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
3 years ago

There are two kind of people.....

#27

Three Amigos

Three Amigos

#28

Inglourious Basterds

Inglourious Basterds

#29

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul

#30

Spaceballs

Spaceballs

camena
camena
3 years ago

"i see your shwarchz is as big as mine"

