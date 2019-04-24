13Kviews
I Make Pixel-Art Game Scenes Based On Popular TV Series And Movies (30 New Pics)
13Kviews
What would a "Stand by Me" point and click adventure game look like? Or a "Forrest Gump" runner?
My name is Gustavo Viselner and I make pixel art scenes based on movies and television series, and actually, for me, pixel art is no longer just a graphic tool for games, but a form of art that can stand out without having a video game to support it.
My work embraces pop culture influences and allows me to express my love and appreciation for all these wonderful stories and characters that I grew up watching, and that shaped my personality.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Princess Bride
Back To The Future
Thor
Grease
Forrest Gump
Guardians Of The Galaxy
The Lord Of The Rings
I have watched the book trailer for that one. That is the only reason I know what this is.
Arrival
Back To The Future
The Princess Bride
Beetlejuice
Neverending Story
Back To The Future 2
The Shawshank Redemption
Tenacious D
The Walking Dead
The Goonies
Wonder Years
Dark Knight
This isn't from the Dark Knight series, this is from Batman Returns
Amazing work! Listen, if Lazar shows up on this post, don’t listen to him, he’s just a troll.
Should be banned from the website, in my opinion.
Yes, true! I wish there was an option to report users, because or else trolls like these can thrive. And nobody likes that.
It's impressive how you capture the essence of each movie. Also, I love the colour pallets in each work.
Wow, those pictures look great. And although they are standalone I really want to play all of them as games now :D
Amazing work! Listen, if Lazar shows up on this post, don’t listen to him, he’s just a troll.
Should be banned from the website, in my opinion.
Yes, true! I wish there was an option to report users, because or else trolls like these can thrive. And nobody likes that.
It's impressive how you capture the essence of each movie. Also, I love the colour pallets in each work.
Wow, those pictures look great. And although they are standalone I really want to play all of them as games now :D