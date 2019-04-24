What would a "Stand by Me" point and click adventure game look like? Or a "Forrest Gump" runner?

My name is Gustavo Viselner and I make pixel art scenes based on movies and television series, and actually, for me, pixel art is no longer just a graphic tool for games, but a form of art that can stand out without having a video game to support it.

My work embraces pop culture influences and allows me to express my love and appreciation for all these wonderful stories and characters that I grew up watching, and that shaped my personality.

