After Decades Of Neglect And Abuse, This Pit Bull Finally Knows What Love Is

Logan is a pit bull who was rescued from dogfighting in Mexico and brought to Los Angeles in August to find a home. Before, he was living a horrible life: routinely tortured, but he is now in safe hands.

Shira Scott Astrof is the leader and founder of the ‘Animal Rescue Mission’ organization that saved Logan when he was found on the street. She has helped Logan receive needed medical care and a safe home.

Meet Logan, a pit bull that was brutally neglected by people – used as a bait dog for ten miserable years

Shira Scott Astrof, a founder of ‘Animal Rescue Mission’ has shared on her Instagram saying, “From the second I met Logan, I was smitten. Despite how weak and awful he felt, he just wanted to be loved and give love.”

His teeth were shaved down so that the other dogs could tear him apart for practice while he had to try his best to fight back to survive

After he had no fight left in him, the people who were responsible for such a crime dumped him onto the street

When Logan was brought to the shelter, veterinary specialists found a cancerous venereal tumor in his body

She was the one, who made sure, Logan is well taken care of: “We visited Logan at his chemo treatment place in Tijuana. One more month to go till he can go to his forever home”

In the shelter where he was taken care of and fed, he soon got healthy, even while undergoing chemotherapy necessary to reduce tumor viability

Despite how horrible humans have been to him before, he is a kindhearted dog who wants to cuddle, play and give kisses

“I’m grateful…that you’ve not only survived, but that you want to continue on to the life you so wholeheartedly deserve” is how Shira expressed her gratefulness for Logans well being.

Soon after he was in the care of the animal rescuers, Logan found a friend – Leah, a 3-year-old dog, who was also found in the street

This adorable pit bull became like a big brother, taking care of other neglected pets by being their ally

“In the shelter he befriended this three year old sweet girl, who you can tell also has a sad story”, as shared by Shira on her Instagram page.

And with the help of the people on the internet, Logan and his little friend has found a place they both can call their home

“And thanks to everyone sharing their story, we’ve secured a foster home and we are picking them up on Friday to bring them back to LA. They deserve the world. And they’re about to get it. And they will be TOGETHER FOREVER”, the founder of ‘Animal Rescue Mission’ shared on her social media.