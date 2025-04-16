ADVERTISEMENT

Women have been suffering for the sake of fashion for many centuries. Corsets, stiff collars, heavy wigs, and impossibly high heels are just some of the questionable fashion trends women had to endure. And they're still enduring some of them to this day.

We see women on red carpets look gorgeous with each outfit more stunning than the next. Yet we often remain oblivious to what they have to go through to achieve that perfect look. Bored Panda has prepared a compilation of the times people had to go through physical pain for the sake of beauty. Read on to find out which celebrities were left with bruises, blood, shifted organs, and more!