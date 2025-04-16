15 Celebrities Who Suffered “For The Sake Of Fashion” On The Red Carpet
Women have been suffering for the sake of fashion for many centuries. Corsets, stiff collars, heavy wigs, and impossibly high heels are just some of the questionable fashion trends women had to endure. And they're still enduring some of them to this day.
We see women on red carpets look gorgeous with each outfit more stunning than the next. Yet we often remain oblivious to what they have to go through to achieve that perfect look. Bored Panda has prepared a compilation of the times people had to go through physical pain for the sake of beauty. Read on to find out which celebrities were left with bruises, blood, shifted organs, and more!
This post may include affiliate links.
Kim Kardashian Met Gala, 2024
Kim Kardashian revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that her 2024 Met Gala look came at a great physical cost. She described feeling extremely uncomfortable, struggling to breathe, and experiencing pain, saying "I've never been in this much pain before...I was gonna sneak out right before the dinner." However, a chance encounter with Anna Wintour, who asked her to sit in her seat, kept Kardashian from making an early exit. Despite her discomfort, Kardashian adhered to her mantra, "If you look good, it was all worth it," and stuck it out for the sake of fashion.
You shouldn't tight lace. It doesn't make it look better and it's not worth the pain.
Kylie Jenner Met Gala, 2016
At the 2016 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner's stylish appearance came at a physical cost, as she later revealed on Snapchat. She shared a photo of her bruised feet and scratched ankles, captioning it "When ur dress made you bleed and ur feet are purple." Despite the discomfort, Jenner seemed to take it in stride, adding in a follow-up post, "It was worth it though."
Emma Thompson 71st Annual Golden Globe Award, 2014
At the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014, Emma Thompson made a memorable entrance while presenting the award for Best Screenplay. She walked onstage barefoot, carrying her Christian Louboutin heels in one hand and a martini in the other. With her typical wit, Thompson joked about the painful shoes, pointing to the red soles and saying, "I just want you to know, this red? It's my blood," The Hollywood Reporter wrote.
Kim Kardashian Met Gala, 2019
Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala look was a stunning but painful affair, as she revealed on Instagram and in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. She had to undergo "corset breathing lessons" with renowned corsetier Mr. Pearl just to be able to wear the tight garment. Kardashian described the experience as excruciating, saying "I have never felt pain like that in my life." She even claimed to have suffered physical aftermath, including indentations on her back and stomach, from wearing the corset.
Anne Hathaway Versace Fashion Show, 2024
At the 2024 Versace show in Milan, Anne Hathaway struggled to move freely in her corseted dress, leading to a humorous and relatable moment. In an Instagram post, Hathaway shared a candid video of herself trying to sit comfortably, wriggling and squirming in her seat while joking, "I just want to respect the integrity of the corset." Designer Donatella Versace was seen laughing and teasing Hathaway, saying "Help her. She can't move!" Despite her discomfort, Hathaway remained good-natured, insisting "I'm fine" and expressing her gratitude to Donatella for having her in Milan.
Zendaya World Premiere Of "Dune: Part Two", 2024
At the 2024 world premiere of "Dune: Part Two", Zendaya made a bold fashion statement by wearing a iconic suit that she had been eyeing. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that she had to convince her stylist, Law Roach, to let her wear the suit, which was a complex and challenging piece to wear. Despite initial concerns that the suit might not fit due to its intricate design and hinges, Zendaya was thrilled to find that it fit her like a glove. However, her excitement was short-lived, as she began to feel lightheaded and uncomfortable just 10 minutes into wearing it. The metal suit, which conducts and traps heat, proved to be a physically demanding choice, but Zendaya was determined to make a statement with her fashion choice.
If even a stylist is telling you no, you know it's a bad idea! Also, why do scifi/futuristic/superhero outfits always have to make sure the 'female' attributes are on show? Will we get even more sexualised in the future? And why do female 'fashion icons' agree to wear them? Do they actually buy into the belief that women should be portrayed that way or do they just not care because it gets them attention?
Rihanna
Rihanna's show-stopping, pope-inspired Margiela look came with a physical price, as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. The outfit was so heavy that every step felt like a squat, and Rihanna joked that her butt even got a workout from wearing it. Despite having a simpler alternative, Rihanna chose to wear the elaborate ensemble out of respect for the craftsmanship that went into creating it, including the painstaking hand-beading process.
Imagine, all that money, yet you choose the more uncomfortable option. I spend more money on bras etc to make me more comfortable!
Beyonce Met Gala, 2011
At the 2011 Met Gala, Beyoncé wore a stunning Emilio Pucci gown that was so tight it left her struggling to move. According to People, the singer required assistance from her stylist, Ty Hunter, and her husband, Jay-Z, just to walk up the iconic steps of the Met.
Bella Hadid Met Gala, 2018
At the 2018 Met Gala, Bella Hadid made a striking appearance in a Chrome Hearts gown, but her look came with a physical challenge. She revealed on Instagram that her 10-pound veil, which was sewn to her head by hairstylist Jen Atkin, left her unable to move freely, explaining the reason behind her limited mobility on the red carpet.
Jennifer Lawrence The Oscars, 2013
Jennifer Lawrence's 2013 Academy Awards win was overshadowed by her infamous stumble on the way to the stage. The actress, dressed in a strapless Dior Haute Couture gown, tripped on the stairs but quickly recovered, earning a standing ovation from the audience. With characteristic humor, Lawrence quipped, "You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell." Backstage, she confessed that her immediate reaction to the fall was a profanity-laced thought that "starts with 'F'".
Kylie Jenner Met Gala, 2017
In an episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner was seen trying on her 2017 Met Gala look for the first time. She mentioned that the corset needed to be tightened to the point where she would "kind of suffocate", highlighting the extreme measures she was willing to take to achieve the perfect fit.
Taylor Swift AMAs, 2018
Taylor Swift's dazzling Balmain mirror ball dress at the 2018 American Music Awards came with a hidden cost, as revealed in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. Behind-the-scenes footage showed Swift struggling to breathe in the outfit.
Naomie Harris Golden Globes, 2017
Naomie Harris's 2017 Golden Globes look was a stunning but suffocating experience, as she revealed in an interview with ITV's Lorraine. The actress described her dress as "like a corset" that left her barely able to breathe. The restrictive garment also forced her to forgo eating and drinking from 12 o'clock onwards, as she couldn't use the toilet while wearing it. Harris even shared a humorous Instagram photo of herself being transported to the car, where she had to lie flat to avoid creasing the dress, with the designer himself carrying her to ensure the gown remained pristine, as reported by Harper's Bazaar.
Kendall Jenner Met Gala, 2022
Kendall Jenner's 2022 Met Gala look was a stylish but stressful experience, as revealed on an episode of The Kardashians. The model shared that her outfit was so huge that she needed assistance getting into her van, and the pressure of wearing the difficult garment even triggered a panic attack on the way to the event.
Liza Koshy At The 96th Annual Academy Awards, 2024
At the 2024 Academy Awards, actress Liza Koshy suffered a dramatic red carpet mishap when she took a tumble in her massive platform heels. While posing for photos, Koshy lost her footing and collapsed onto the carpet, her elegant Marchesa gown and Simon G jewels momentarily forgotten in the shock of the moment, People reported.
All these women got themselves into this mess, I don't feel sympathy for them at all. Not sure why I even bothered reading this tbh.
All these women got themselves into this mess, I don't feel sympathy for them at all. Not sure why I even bothered reading this tbh.