It’s pointless to talk about all the beautiful aspects of owning a pet without acknowledging the profound impact they have on our lives. The creatures we dedicate ourselves to repay us countless times over with their love and devotion. Every day is brighter when you can share it with your furry buddy, no matter the circumstances!

Living with pets is a significant responsibility, but it ultimately brings us joy and happiness. However, as all pet parents know, there comes a time when we must say goodbye to our companions and send them off to the rainbow bridge. The loss of our beloved pets is a devastating moment, and the grief can last for a very long time, if not forever.

Lauren Smith Kennedy is a photographer and the person behind The Tilly Project, dedicated to supporting pet owners dealing with the grief of losing their best friends. Offering end-of-life photoshoots for pets and their families, she captures those final moments together, preserving these precious memories for a lifetime.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | thetillyproject.org