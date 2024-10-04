ADVERTISEMENT

It’s pointless to talk about all the beautiful aspects of owning a pet without acknowledging the profound impact they have on our lives. The creatures we dedicate ourselves to repay us countless times over with their love and devotion. Every day is brighter when you can share it with your furry buddy, no matter the circumstances!

Living with pets is a significant responsibility, but it ultimately brings us joy and happiness. However, as all pet parents know, there comes a time when we must say goodbye to our companions and send them off to the rainbow bridge. The loss of our beloved pets is a devastating moment, and the grief can last for a very long time, if not forever.

Lauren Smith Kennedy is a photographer and the person behind The Tilly Project, dedicated to supporting pet owners dealing with the grief of losing their best friends. Offering end-of-life photoshoots for pets and their families, she captures those final moments together, preserving these precious memories for a lifetime.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | thetillyproject.org

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Remy

Remy

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Lauren to discuss her project, and the photographer shared insights about her approach to these emotional sessions with families who are saying goodbye to their beloved pets: “It is my goal to create a calm, supportive, and empathetic environment for both the pets and their families. It's essential to meet the family where they are at emotionally, which allows for capturing genuine, candid moments.”
#2

Zephyr

Zephyr

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Dennis

Dennis

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

We learned that the first step the photographer takes to ensure everyone feels comfortable is by asking family members to help her get to know their pet and hear their story. Smith Kennedy emphasized the importance of recognizing when things get too tense, as it signals a need to pause: “Should the session begin to become emotional, or the pet seems stressed or anxious, we pause and do a check-in. Additionally, we end the session whenever we need to. The pet and their family will also be my top priority.”
#4

Mighty

Mighty

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Penny

Penny

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The photographer elaborated on how she balances the emotional intensity of these sessions with maintaining professionalism and focus behind the camera: “It’s a delicate balance, but I remind myself that I’m there to capture these moments for the family, which helps me stay focused behind the camera. I take breaks as needed during post-production (editing) and I never rush the process. My own experience with pet loss and grief has taught me how to hold space for grief while maintaining a sense of purpose.”
#6

Smokey

Smokey

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Stella

Stella

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

We wanted to know how families typically respond to the photos Lauren provides. We learned that: “The families I work with always express such deep gratitude. Many have shared how the images helped them feel a sense of closure or allowed them to celebrate the bond they shared with their beloved pet. Every experience is different, but many times there are tears- whether that be happy or sad, anger towards their situation, or a mix of them all. Nonetheless, they always profusely thank me for this service.”
#8

Stella

Stella

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Keeta

Keeta

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Lauren Smith Kennedy explained the role she believes photography plays in the grieving process for those who’ve lost a beloved pet: “Photography offers a tangible way to hold onto the love and connection that families feel for their pets. For anticipatory grief, it can be a way of coming to terms with their pet’s future and can provide a sense of closure after the pet has passed while also creating a keepsake that families can return to as they move through their grief. I believe that seeing their pet in a peaceful, loving moment helps people heal by allowing them to remember their pet in a positive, meaningful way.”
#10

Abby

Abby

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Zoey

Zoey

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, we asked the photographer how the project has impacted her own views on loss, grief, or love. Lauren kindly answered: “The Tilly Project is named after my own cat who tragically passed away, so pet loss and grief is a subject I am no stranger to. Though, this style of photography and founding The Tilly Project has really deepened my understanding of loss, grief, and love. It has opened my eyes and heart up to so many families and reminded me that grief looks different for everyone with the most genuine form of love always being the common thread. Each session reminds me of the profound connection people share with their pets, and it has given me an even greater appreciation for the beauty and fragility of those relationships.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Cheddar

Cheddar

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Brodie

Brodie

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Garlic

Garlic

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Duchess

Duchess

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Baxter

Baxter

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Jack

Jack

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Godiva

Godiva

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Howie

Howie

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Denali

Denali

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Ella

Ella

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Pumba

Pumba

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Snoopy

Snoopy

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Harley

Harley

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Munjoy

Munjoy

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Maya

Maya

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Rufus

Rufus

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Sierra

Sierra

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Denali

Denali

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Cooper

Cooper

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Cooper

Cooper

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Chancer

Chancer

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Marlee And Maggie

Marlee And Maggie

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Lacey

Lacey

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Bailey

Bailey

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Bella

Bella

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Zombie

Zombie

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Chelsea

Chelsea

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Lucca

Lucca

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Keely

Keely

laurensmithkennedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!