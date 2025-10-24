ADVERTISEMENT

It's every photographer's dream to capture a one-of-a-kind moment. For comedy photographers, one genre of these types of photos is the perfectly timed moment. The goal is to capture a moment so ridiculous and improbable that it becomes perfect. A cat mid-bounce on another cat. A slipper just a millisecond away from hitting the camera.

The "Moments Before Disaster" subreddit is a place for everyone, not just photographers, to share the images taken just at the right moment: seconds before the scene turns into chaos. Don't worry, Pandas, no real or scary disasters here. r/MomentsBeforeDisaster is all about lighthearted fun, mild annoyance, and some harmless schadenfreude.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

She Has No Idea

Cat caught mid-jump in a kitchen moments before disaster strikes, showcasing one of the hilarious photos people managed to take.

JoeZocktGames Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    One Big Gold Fish

    Golden retriever caught in a large ocean wave, a hilarious photo capturing the moment before disaster struck the dog.

    Koyaanisquatsi_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Disastrous

    Kids about to experience unexpected chaos as an airborne soccer ball interrupts a quiet outdoor game moment before disaster.

    b3kk0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid on the far right sees what is going to happen.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The "Moments Before Disaster" subreddit is a relatively small community, with only 22k members. Yet the premise of the subreddit has been explored before. In a way, it's the naughty cousin of the r/PerfectTiming group. Whereas it's all about the comedic effect in the former, the latter focuses on the aesthetic and the oddly satisfying value of a picture snapped just at the right moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another element that makes the pictures from "Moments Before Disaster" so enjoyable is the "calm before the chaos" bit. We see the moment right before something bad happens, and some of them are even famous. Like the one entry on this list featuring the now-infamous moment at a Coldplay concert between two Astronomer employees.
    #4

    This Is Gonna Sting

    Man about to break wall with sledgehammer in hilarious photo capturing moment before disaster struck.

    Zykium Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Bonk

    Woman playing giant Jenga as blocks start to topple during hilarious photos people managed to take before disaster struck outdoors.

    zdube21d Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Smile And Say Chedda-Aaaaaah!

    Two women on swings with one woman falling off, a hilarious photo captured just before disaster struck.

    FreyFire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When we see the photograph today, we know what's going to happen next: the cameraman will pan to the couple cuddling, they will recoil from each other, and will later be exposed as two already married people having an affair. It shows us the viral moment from another perspective and from another point in time, prompting us to cringe because of what's about to happen.

    We find the rest of the photos on this list funny based on the same premise. When a snowball is flying toward a kid's face, we know that he will either start bawling or go into a snowball rampage against his playmate. When we see a tennis ball flying straight toward the crotch of a stunt performer, we cringe in advance at the pain he's going to feel.
    #7

    My Aunts Crystal Cabinet Has Been In This State For The Last 2 Years

    Wooden display cabinet with glassware and chef figurines teetering before disaster in a hilarious photo moment.

    indigo-antler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Captured A Moment Before I Was Love Tackled

    Close-up of a dog with its tongue sticking out, one of the hilarious photos people managed to take before disaster struck.

    brodeine-goth-syrup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Infidelity

    Two musicians playing guitars on stage at a concert with a crowd and a red circle highlighting people above before disaster struck.

    ExcitingCustomer5156 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the Coldplay concert? If it is, dude deserved everything he got and more. Brings a whole new meaning to f*ck around and find out

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There's an element of schadenfreude to these pictures as well. After all, we're laughing at these folks' misfortunes, whether that's getting hit in the nuts or a puppy about to get bitten. You might feel a bit guilty about laughing at a kid getting hit in the face with a snowball or at a dog who's about to be swallowed by a giant sea wave.
    #10

    Ummm... Run Away??

    Person standing on the beach facing a huge ocean wave, a hilarious photo taken before disaster struck.

    Antonio0300 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    My Mom Took This Photo Of My Sister At The Beach, Captured Something Unexpected

    Teen girl laughing and splashing in ocean waves, a perfect moment captured before disaster struck in hilarious photos.

    Temporary_Ad1651 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Chaos Ensues

    Two cats in motion showing a hilarious photo taken just before disaster struck with a quick paw swipe captured.

    Fernando_357 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But feelings of schadenfreude aren't all bad, especially if we're able to distinguish between what's ethical and what's mean. Schadenfreude isn't the same as maliciously wishing bad things to happen to people. The feeling of schadenfreude is short, and it's still possible for a person to laugh at someone stumbling but still care about whether they hurt themselves or not.
    #13

    Oof

    Two boys at a playground with one falling off a seesaw, a hilarious photo taken just before disaster struck.

    ThisIsAUsernameBtw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Will He Attack Or Cry? That Is The Question

    Two children outside in snow, one about to throw a snowball at the other in a hilarious moment before disaster.

    Antonio0300 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Fly!!

    Woman falling off swing mid-air in a park, capturing a hilarious moment before disaster struck in an outdoor setting.

    Antonio0300 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulvalembois avatar
    Delineator
    Delineator
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s not a disaster at all, it’s a pretty well executed backflip dismount. From the high point of the swing you roll back off the seat and whip your legs around. She’s most of the way there, another quarter rotation and she probably sticks the landing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Schadenfreude is also a normal feeling to have. In fact, 1-year-olds reportedly experience it, as they might derive momentary joy from their sibling being scolded instead of them. This is why schadenfreude is sometimes our way of restoring balance in the world. If someone hurts, insults, or disappoints us, we naturally wish that karma would get them. And if it does, we feel a moment of joy at the universe's sense of justice.
    #16

    When Mom Is Angry But You Are A Photographer😭😂

    Woman mid-throw of a slipper in a living room, captured in a hilarious photo before disaster struck unexpectedly.

    Frosty_Ship_1746 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Seagull Stole My Ice Cream

    Seagull about to snatch ice cream cone from hand on a beach in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    ignaffee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    What Do You Think Happened?

    Black cat on kitchen counter near fish and shrimp ready to cook, a hilarious photo before disaster struck with food.

    Mean_Command1830 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat finally enacted his plot to mûrder you (using the knife of course) and then had a smorgasbord of shrimp and salmon to celebrate?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    However, there's a dark side to it, too. Psychologists note that those who have the Dark Triad of personality traits (narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism) tend to enjoy schadenfreude more. Depending on which trait is more prominent in a person, they feel schadenfreude in different ways. Narcissists, for example, might enjoy it more when someone is doing worse than they are at work – projecting an image that they're better than other people is important to them.
    #19

    Oh Boy

    Two shirtless men at a table with drinks, one unaware of a hammer flying toward his head before disaster struck.

    ColdScissors358 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Speaks For Itsself

    Young child standing on a step stool using a treadmill control panel in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    literalld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Hope They Are Alright

    Two kids buried in sand at the beach with a huge wave about to crash behind them, a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    xetaril Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amyschilder avatar
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    ShortAttnSpanTheatre
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is real, it is in extremely bad taste to post it. Those are someone's children.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Those with psychopathic tendencies might find it easier to feel schadenfreude, since they don't see other people as human beings. Their lack of empathy allows them to find the humor and even pleasure in someone getting hurt more than a regular person would.

    People with Machiavellian personality traits experience schadenfreude more intensely when they're in competition with someone.
    #22

    Seems Like Someone Can't Read

    Man dangerously balancing on railing while hanging a safety banner, a hilarious photo taken before disaster struck.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Poor Doggo

    Dog slipping on icy trail with funny expression, capturing hilarious moment before disaster struck outdoors in winter.

    maximum_94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Milliseconds Before A Ruined Shirt

    Two young men at a crowded party, one pouring a drink over himself, captured in a hilarious moment before disaster struck.

    LordeLightskin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Interestingly, there is a gender difference in who feels more schadenfreude. According to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, men are more likely to confess they feel happy "if the person [who is suffering] deserves it." 37% of male respondents reported feeling that way, while only 31% of female respondents said the same. Researchers theorize that women might be more empathic, or maybe men were just more honest when asked about their reactions.
    #25

    Ahhhhhhhhh

    Couple in wedding attire posing by a pool while a person flips in midair nearby in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    CodeNovaBtw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Just Another Fun Day In The Neighborhood, Anytown, USA, 1970s

    Boy on bike jumping over two kids lying on the ground in a hilarious photo taken before disaster struck outdoors.

    DiosMioMan2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's not going to make it. With any luck he will hit the bike first.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    This Guy Splashed Out On An Expensive Camera

    Person falling while taking a photo with camera and tripod by the riverside, a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There's nothing wrong with chuckling at some funny pictures featuring someone else's misfortunes. But too much schadenfreude might turn us into cynics, pessimists, or something worse. "Try stepping into the shoes of the clumsy character in the sitcom of life. Instead of relishing others' missteps, remember to also choose pleasures that spread shared joy," psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., writes for Psychology Today.
    #28

    There’s No Way This Could End Badly

    Man and boy holding a large trampoline in a truck bed before a likely hilarious disaster struck in a suburban neighborhood.

    Coffin_Nail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Shlorp

    Child standing near horse stable with horse reaching out, a hilarious photo taken just before disaster struck.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    orangemum avatar
    Orange Mum
    Orange Mum
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can tell you from experience that, that is a mare and that it will be very painful

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Ohno

    Two colorful birds on grass, a perfect moment captured in hilarious photos before disaster struck.

    Yeety_Mcyeet_face Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    How many of these "calm before chaos" pictures did you enjoy, Pandas? Which ones do you think were the work of karma, and which ones deserve more empathy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And if you'd like to see even more pictures taken right before disaster struck, check out our previous collections here and here!
    #31

    She Didn’t Know What’s Coming

    Gray tabby cat on a table preparing for disaster, with a blurred white cat in background in a cluttered room.

    TL_the_legend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Found This In A Vintage Nat Geo Photo Book

    Bat about to catch a frog on a mossy surface in a hilarious photo captured before disaster struck.

    algaespirit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Mistakes Were Made

    Black cat precariously perched on a large pack of paper towels above a kitchen fridge in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    StormofRavens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    A Selfie Taken The Moment Three Cyclists Were Struck By Lightning While Sheltering Under A Tree

    Blurry photo under bright yellow leaves with two people barely visible, capturing a moment before disaster struck.

    arithmetic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    How To Start A Fire

    Man holding bucket near burning electrical transformer on pole, captured in hilarious photos before disaster struck.

    katsumi907 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Starship Sn9, Milliseconds Before Crashing Into The Ground In An Enormous Fireball Of Liquid Methane And Liquid Oxygen:

    Rocket tilting dangerously during launch at a test site, one of the hilarious photos before disaster struck.

    jernej_mocnik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "partially successful" my àss. If only the cosmic clown had been on it...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #37

    It's That Time Of Year Again!

    Young man in a yellow shirt and white beanie getting hit in the face with a snowball in hilarious photos before disaster struck.

    FreyFire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    This Wedding Photo

    Group photo interrupted by collapsing floral arch, a hilarious moment captured just before disaster struck at an event.

    SakuranomiyaSyafeeq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Cold Shower

    Baseball player in a Red Sox jersey getting an ice cooler poured on him, capturing a hilarious moment before disaster.

    quartz174 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Turn Around Quickly!

    Kitten about to paw a cat lying on a bed, a hilarious photo captured just before disaster struck.

    Antonio0300 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Was Drinking A Tiramisu Cappuccino And The Lady Finger Broke Off Mid Bite

    Man about to eat a cookie while a coffee cup overflows with spilled liquid, a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    torNATEo12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    I Just Saved A Cat From Being Eaten By A Fox (UK)

    Two cats cautiously facing each other in a suburban driveway, capturing a hilarious moment before disaster struck.

    Ambitious-Book-7200 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Soda

    Plastic containers stacked precariously with soda bottles inside, moments before disaster struck in a hilarious photo.

    Cacaowo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Nothing Just Cycling

    Young man attempting bike stunt on street moments before disaster in hilarious photos people managed to take before disaster struck

    mr_infinity7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lexifoote avatar
    Jedi Panda
    Jedi Panda
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a cyclist- this is one of the WORST ways to crash; but one of the best stories afterwards!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    No Words Needed

    Toddler in red pants about to fall while running on a forest path in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    ThePilotWhoCantFly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Goodbye Flake

    Seagull stealing a chocolate stick from an ice cream cone in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    EpicKieranFTW Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Dog

    Man sitting on couch with dog, captured in hilarious photo just before disaster struck, showing chaotic moment with blurred face.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Older Brother Smackdown

    Toddler jumping on crib with baby inside in a hilarious photo captured before disaster struck.

    cotterized Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Rip

    Dishes precariously stacked inside a cabinet, captured in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    tea-vs-coffee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Oh Boy

    Woman relaxing on a lounge chair in backyard as a soccer ball flies toward her face, capturing a moment before disaster struck.

    Dynamic_Humann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody’s about to be grounded for the foreseeable future

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Snacc

    Goose lunging aggressively at a person’s hand feeding it near water in a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    kaynslave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    My Girlfriend Sent Me This Image. I Said No Knowing Shes Clumsy. I Got A Message A Minute Later Saying She Dropped Her Phone In The Boiler

    Hand holding a burnt, shriveled fry over an empty, greasy fryer, capturing a hilarious photo before disaster struck.

    Commercial-Ad-2704 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m calling fraud on this one. How could she have sent a message if her phone was in the boiler?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Mere Milliseconds Before Absolute Disaster. Rip

    Woman pitching a ball to a catcher outdoors in a hilarious photo taken just before disaster struck.

    Old-Chapter-5437 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another woman with great aim. And isn't that what cups are for?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    That’s Gonna Leave A Mark!

    Two people wearing life vests by a lake preparing a canoe, a funny moment before disaster struck outdoors.

    Kellybrucex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Destroy

    Three people smiling in a pool at night with one holding a ball ready to throw before disaster struck.

    robinplaygames Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    You Can Imagine

    Three friends in a room with one wearing VR goggles while another is about to accidentally collide, capturing a hilarious disaster moment.

    otrid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!