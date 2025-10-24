56 Hilarious Photos People Managed To Take Before Disaster Struck
It's every photographer's dream to capture a one-of-a-kind moment. For comedy photographers, one genre of these types of photos is the perfectly timed moment. The goal is to capture a moment so ridiculous and improbable that it becomes perfect. A cat mid-bounce on another cat. A slipper just a millisecond away from hitting the camera.
The "Moments Before Disaster" subreddit is a place for everyone, not just photographers, to share the images taken just at the right moment: seconds before the scene turns into chaos. Don't worry, Pandas, no real or scary disasters here. r/MomentsBeforeDisaster is all about lighthearted fun, mild annoyance, and some harmless schadenfreude.
She Has No Idea
One Big Gold Fish
Disastrous
The kid on the far right sees what is going to happen.
The "Moments Before Disaster" subreddit is a relatively small community, with only 22k members. Yet the premise of the subreddit has been explored before. In a way, it's the naughty cousin of the r/PerfectTiming group. Whereas it's all about the comedic effect in the former, the latter focuses on the aesthetic and the oddly satisfying value of a picture snapped just at the right moment.
Another element that makes the pictures from "Moments Before Disaster" so enjoyable is the "calm before the chaos" bit. We see the moment right before something bad happens, and some of them are even famous. Like the one entry on this list featuring the now-infamous moment at a Coldplay concert between two Astronomer employees.
This Is Gonna Sting
Bonk
Smile And Say Chedda-Aaaaaah!
When we see the photograph today, we know what's going to happen next: the cameraman will pan to the couple cuddling, they will recoil from each other, and will later be exposed as two already married people having an affair. It shows us the viral moment from another perspective and from another point in time, prompting us to cringe because of what's about to happen.
We find the rest of the photos on this list funny based on the same premise. When a snowball is flying toward a kid's face, we know that he will either start bawling or go into a snowball rampage against his playmate. When we see a tennis ball flying straight toward the crotch of a stunt performer, we cringe in advance at the pain he's going to feel.
My Aunts Crystal Cabinet Has Been In This State For The Last 2 Years
Captured A Moment Before I Was Love Tackled
Infidelity
Is this the Coldplay concert? If it is, dude deserved everything he got and more. Brings a whole new meaning to f*ck around and find out
There's an element of schadenfreude to these pictures as well. After all, we're laughing at these folks' misfortunes, whether that's getting hit in the nuts or a puppy about to get bitten. You might feel a bit guilty about laughing at a kid getting hit in the face with a snowball or at a dog who's about to be swallowed by a giant sea wave.
Ummm... Run Away??
My Mom Took This Photo Of My Sister At The Beach, Captured Something Unexpected
Chaos Ensues
But feelings of schadenfreude aren't all bad, especially if we're able to distinguish between what's ethical and what's mean. Schadenfreude isn't the same as maliciously wishing bad things to happen to people. The feeling of schadenfreude is short, and it's still possible for a person to laugh at someone stumbling but still care about whether they hurt themselves or not.
Oof
Will He Attack Or Cry? That Is The Question
Fly!!
That’s not a disaster at all, it’s a pretty well executed backflip dismount. From the high point of the swing you roll back off the seat and whip your legs around. She’s most of the way there, another quarter rotation and she probably sticks the landing.
Schadenfreude is also a normal feeling to have. In fact, 1-year-olds reportedly experience it, as they might derive momentary joy from their sibling being scolded instead of them. This is why schadenfreude is sometimes our way of restoring balance in the world. If someone hurts, insults, or disappoints us, we naturally wish that karma would get them. And if it does, we feel a moment of joy at the universe's sense of justice.
When Mom Is Angry But You Are A Photographer😭😂
Seagull Stole My Ice Cream
What Do You Think Happened?
The cat finally enacted his plot to mûrder you (using the knife of course) and then had a smorgasbord of shrimp and salmon to celebrate?
However, there's a dark side to it, too. Psychologists note that those who have the Dark Triad of personality traits (narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism) tend to enjoy schadenfreude more. Depending on which trait is more prominent in a person, they feel schadenfreude in different ways. Narcissists, for example, might enjoy it more when someone is doing worse than they are at work – projecting an image that they're better than other people is important to them.
Oh Boy
Speaks For Itsself
I Hope They Are Alright
If this is real, it is in extremely bad taste to post it. Those are someone's children.
Those with psychopathic tendencies might find it easier to feel schadenfreude, since they don't see other people as human beings. Their lack of empathy allows them to find the humor and even pleasure in someone getting hurt more than a regular person would.
People with Machiavellian personality traits experience schadenfreude more intensely when they're in competition with someone.
Seems Like Someone Can't Read
Poor Doggo
Milliseconds Before A Ruined Shirt
Interestingly, there is a gender difference in who feels more schadenfreude. According to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, men are more likely to confess they feel happy "if the person [who is suffering] deserves it." 37% of male respondents reported feeling that way, while only 31% of female respondents said the same. Researchers theorize that women might be more empathic, or maybe men were just more honest when asked about their reactions.
Ahhhhhhhhh
Just Another Fun Day In The Neighborhood, Anytown, USA, 1970s
He's not going to make it. With any luck he will hit the bike first.
This Guy Splashed Out On An Expensive Camera
There's nothing wrong with chuckling at some funny pictures featuring someone else's misfortunes. But too much schadenfreude might turn us into cynics, pessimists, or something worse. "Try stepping into the shoes of the clumsy character in the sitcom of life. Instead of relishing others' missteps, remember to also choose pleasures that spread shared joy," psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., writes for Psychology Today.
There’s No Way This Could End Badly
Shlorp
I can tell you from experience that, that is a mare and that it will be very painful
Ohno
She Didn’t Know What’s Coming
Found This In A Vintage Nat Geo Photo Book
Mistakes Were Made
A Selfie Taken The Moment Three Cyclists Were Struck By Lightning While Sheltering Under A Tree
How To Start A Fire
Starship Sn9, Milliseconds Before Crashing Into The Ground In An Enormous Fireball Of Liquid Methane And Liquid Oxygen:
"partially successful" my àss. If only the cosmic clown had been on it...
It's That Time Of Year Again!
This Wedding Photo
Cold Shower
Turn Around Quickly!
Was Drinking A Tiramisu Cappuccino And The Lady Finger Broke Off Mid Bite
I Just Saved A Cat From Being Eaten By A Fox (UK)
Soda
Nothing Just Cycling
I'm a cyclist- this is one of the WORST ways to crash; but one of the best stories afterwards!
No Words Needed
Goodbye Flake
Dog
Older Brother Smackdown
Rip
Oh Boy
Somebody’s about to be grounded for the foreseeable future
Snacc
My Girlfriend Sent Me This Image. I Said No Knowing Shes Clumsy. I Got A Message A Minute Later Saying She Dropped Her Phone In The Boiler
I’m calling fraud on this one. How could she have sent a message if her phone was in the boiler?
Mere Milliseconds Before Absolute Disaster. Rip
Another woman with great aim. And isn't that what cups are for?