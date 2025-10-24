ADVERTISEMENT

It's every photographer's dream to capture a one-of-a-kind moment. For comedy photographers, one genre of these types of photos is the perfectly timed moment. The goal is to capture a moment so ridiculous and improbable that it becomes perfect. A cat mid-bounce on another cat. A slipper just a millisecond away from hitting the camera.

The "Moments Before Disaster" subreddit is a place for everyone, not just photographers, to share the images taken just at the right moment: seconds before the scene turns into chaos. Don't worry, Pandas, no real or scary disasters here. r/MomentsBeforeDisaster is all about lighthearted fun, mild annoyance, and some harmless schadenfreude.

More info: Reddit