ADVERTISEMENT

I have been photographing red squirrels since 2016 and spent a total of 3200 hours.

As a child, I was always playing with dinosaurs and I grew up with them, I had inflatable dinosaurs to ride on and an Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs. I was really addicted to dinos in my childhood and then Steven Spielberg came with his Jurassic Park movies. I thought it was a great idea to bring my love for squirrels and dinosaurs together in a themed series and to pay a tribute to Jurassic Park.

I hope you enjoy the pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them. And if you do, check out my other squirrel photographs I shared on Bored Panda. You can do that by clicking here, here, here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | opensea.io | twitter.com