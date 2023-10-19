136Kviews
I’ve Spent A Total Of 3,200 Hours Photographing Squirrels, Here Are 19 Pictures Of The Cute Animals Playing With Dinos
136Kviews
I have been photographing red squirrels since 2016 and spent a total of 3200 hours.
As a child, I was always playing with dinosaurs and I grew up with them, I had inflatable dinosaurs to ride on and an Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs. I was really addicted to dinos in my childhood and then Steven Spielberg came with his Jurassic Park movies. I thought it was a great idea to bring my love for squirrels and dinosaurs together in a themed series and to pay a tribute to Jurassic Park.
I hope you enjoy the pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them. And if you do, check out my other squirrel photographs I shared on Bored Panda. You can do that by clicking here, here, here, here and here.
More info: Instagram | opensea.io | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
When it came to making a decision like this with my photos, I think it was a combination of my love for dinosaurs – I had encyclopedias about every dinosaur as a child – and my fascination with them throughout my life. I also watched every Jurassic Park movie, which only fueled my passion for these prehistoric creatures.
However, a particular day in 2022 stands out in my memory. I happened to stumble upon a miniature dinosaur in a shopping store, and it was the same size as a red squirrel. This unique find sparked an idea.
As soon as I saw the tiny dinosaur, I thought: what if I could merge my childhood joy with my love for squirrels? Without hesitation, I purchased the dinosaur.
The very next day, I placed the dinosaur on a branch in my private squirrel playground. To make it more enticing for the squirrels, I put a walnut in its mouth, creating an interactive experience.
It took exactly 3 days to capture these photos. The first squirrel to see the dinosaur ran away. They maintained their distance until day 3. Then, the magic happened. I couldn't contain my excitement when I saw the first squirrel snatch the nut from the dino's mouth. Once I realized the squirrels were comfortable enough to grab the nut, I placed another one in the dinosaur's mouth.
They continually returned after burying the previous nut. I could diversify my shots, like capturing them on the dino's back or biting its mouth. Creating a theme with the images was challenging, I assure you!
Looks like the squirrel has loaded his dino cannon, and is getting ready to fire it.
Over the years, I've understood their behavior. They'll do whatever it takes to secure the nuts. They're persistent, curious, and intelligent, so patience is key to capturing the shot. There's no need to pressure oneself; you don't have to get the picture on day one. Give the squirrel time to adapt to the prop, and everything will come together, whether it takes days, weeks, or months of preparation.
The picture I hold dear is of a red squirrel riding the dinosaur's back, holding a nut in its mouth. This was an unplanned, spontaneous shot. I captured the perfect moment: the dinosaur posed with a nut in its mouth, and the squirrel, approaching from the left, jumped on its back to get the nut before hopping off. I was thrilled by the result.
When it comes to my photographs... well, previously a deep disappointment would hit me if a shot didn't meet expectations. Now, I've realized that letting go of stringent expectations removes the pressure to get the "perfect" shot, allowing me to revel in my photography.
I've refined my technique by noting optimal lighting conditions and using burst shutter speed for unanticipated moments. By focusing intently on the squirrels and noting their behavior, I've captured memorable moments. For instance, catching a squirrel during an itch. I've also upgraded to the Nikon Z6II mirrorless system camera for sharper autofocus. Furthermore, I've enhanced my post-processing skills in Lightroom.
Overall, by releasing the pursuit of perfection, maintaining patience and observation, and updating my equipment and editing proficiency, my photography has matured, enriching the process.
Now sneak right past...you know who...and drop these nuts for me.
I do suggest a chew on a strong bark for that horrendous breath
You can see their disappointment when the dinosaur doesn't have a nut for them.
THANK. YOU.
Lovely pictures. I wonder if the squirrel is playing or if it is trying to communicate with the dino
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I make more then $12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 11 to 12 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it…GOOD LUCK.. ===))> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐚𝐫.𝐂𝐨𝐦
You can see their disappointment when the dinosaur doesn't have a nut for them.
THANK. YOU.
Lovely pictures. I wonder if the squirrel is playing or if it is trying to communicate with the dino
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I make more then $12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 11 to 12 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it…GOOD LUCK.. ===))> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐚𝐫.𝐂𝐨𝐦