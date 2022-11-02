In May, I joined the volunteers who have been helping rebuild villages of Chernihiv Oblast in Ukraine damaged by the Russian army. Around 15-20 volunteers go there twice a week. We have already restored more than 20 houses and helped about 150 families with materials for repair.

This photo project is about volunteers who rebuild houses and let the stories of the locals pass through them. My photos were made using the double exposure technique and captured on film.

You can read every report and help us to help people on our Instagram (@pod.all and @varyalushchyk).

