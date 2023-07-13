Uğur Gallenkuş is a world-known digital artist based in Istanbul, Turkey. He gained his popularity with thought-provoking photo collages conscientiously addressing the "widening global divide between the privileged and oppressed, weaving together misery and mirth, wealth and poverty and love and despair".

"I aim to showcase the significant social issues our world is facing, such as injustice, war, climate change, etc., by juxtaposing two pictures side-by-side within a single frame. Through these photography artworks, I strive to illustrate the contrasts between the two different worlds we live in and prompt reflection on making decisions that will minimize these problems by fostering empathy," the artist previously wrote on Bored Panda.

We've collected the newest work by Gallenkuş

