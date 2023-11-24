Ph.D. Student Asks Colleague To Debug Her Code, Gets Frustrated After They Overdeliver

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing wrong with asking your colleagues for help. That’s one of the benefits of working with other people — you can share knowledge and foster a collaborative environment that promotes learning and professional growth.

So when Reddit user Incandescent-aioli, who works in academic research, was approached by one of their teammates asking to fix her code, they happily obliged.

However, the woman wasn’t happy that they over-delivered and was too stubborn to see that her script needed the extra touch. So Incandescent-aioli allowed her to set herself up for failure at the upcoming committee meeting.

Continue scrolling to read their post on the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘ to learn how it all unfolded.

Image credits: Árpád Czapp (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Incandescent-aioli

Image credits: Zhivko Minkov (not the actual photo)

As their story went viral, the original poster (OP) joined the discussion it started