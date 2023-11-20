ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that dogs adore their toys, but there’s just something about a squeaky toy that sends them into a frenzy of joy. You’ve come to the right place if you’ve ever wondered why your furry friend goes wild for its favorite toy.

We’re diving into the five cutest reasons why our four-legged pals can’t get enough of their squeaky treasures.

1.) They satisfy the hunting instincts within

Image source: Sarah Brown

For many dogs, playing with a squeaky toy is more than entertainment. Dogs like squeaky toys so much because they tap into a dog’s instinctual prey drive. Dogs are natural hunters, and the squeaky dog toys mimic the sounds of their natural prey – small animals.

As your furry friend pounces on the toy, there’s sheer joy in their “hunt” and satisfaction in “capturing” their squeaky prey.

2.) They provide sensory stimulation

The squeaking sound these toys make takes every dog on a sensory adventure. Because of their keen sense of hearing, a squeaky toy can effortlessly seize a dog’s attention. Biting into squeaky toys can also stimulate the release of the happy hormone, dopamine.

According to Success Dogs, dopamine is released when a dog is stimulated with a pleasurable thing, creating a desire to keep doing this behavior. Dogs love squeaky toys so much because the squeaking stimulates their reward center.

3.) They promote interactive fun

Sometimes, dogs prefer the squeaking a toy makes because they see it as a playful dialogue. Squeezing the toy and the resulting squeak becomes a form of communication to them. Figuring out how to produce this coveted squeak adds an extra layer of enjoyment, turning play sessions into a mentally stimulating and rewarding experience.

4.) They give their jaw something to work on

Image source: Justin Veenema

Squeaky toys aren’t just sources of amusement for our furry friends; they double as delightful workouts for those canine jaws.

This intertwines with natural dog behavior. According to the ASPCA, dogs naturally explore their surroundings by chewing.

For younger pups, these toys can be used as essential chew toys, especially when teething. For older dogs that love to chew, durable squeaky toys bring double the joy. Not only do these toys offer a satisfying texture for their jaws and cater to the inherent chewing behavior, but the bonus of a playful squeak makes the experience even better.

5.) They are simply irresistibly fun

Whether you use your dog’s squeaky toys to play fetch or leave them to tug at it, these toys are a healthy outlet for energy and can have your dog playing for hours. Apart from playtime, squeaky toys can be used in basic dog training for older puppies.

Are squeaky toys okay for adult dogs?

Squeaky toys can be safe for adult dogs, but monitoring them during play is essential. Dogs who like to chew may tear toys apart so for them, a plush squeaky toy might not be the best choice. Choose durable toys to prevent any choking hazards.

Some dogs prefer squeak toys while others simply want to cuddle with plush toys. Understanding your dog’s preferences is key to choosing suitable toys for them.

Are squeaky toys suitable for puppies?

Squeaky toys can be an excellent choice for puppies because they provide sensory stimulation and encourage interactive play. It can also help in developing their natural hunting and chasing instincts. The squeaking sound can grab their attention and engage them in play, providing mental and physical exercise.

However, it’s best to supervise them while playing. Some puppies may rip squeaky toys apart and ingest pieces of the toy. This could lead to intestinal blockages and other health issues. Additionally, choose high-quality, durable squeaky toys designed for puppies to prevent choking hazards.

Note that not all young dogs like toys that squeak. Some dogs may prefer toys like rubber balls or teddy bears.

Why do dogs try to chew the squeaker out of toys?

Dogs may try to chew the squeaker out of toys because of their instinct to explore and investigate objects through chewing. For some dogs, this behavior can also be a way to seek attention or release pent-up energy.

If your dog chews up a toy’s squeaker, get immediate help from a veterinary professional.

Playing with squeaky toys: Safety Tips

Playing with squeaky toys can be a delightful experience for dogs, but ensuring safety during playtime is crucial, especially for heavy chewers. Here are some essential safety tips:

Supervision is Key

Always supervise your dog while they’re playing with squeaky toys. This way you can ensure they’re safe and stop them from swallowing any toy pieces that could hurt them.

Appropriate Size and Material

Choose squeaky toys suitable for your dog’s size and chewing habits. Opt for durable, high-quality materials to minimize the risk of the toy breaking into small, ingestible pieces.

Avoid Overuse

Limit playtime with squeaky toys to prevent overuse, which could lead to excessive chewing or destruction of the toy.

Inspect for Durability

Prioritize well-constructed toys for your fur buddy. Regularly inspect these toys for any signs of wear, such as tears or weakened areas, and replace them promptly if damaged.

Ask your veterinarian

If you’re unsure if a toy is safe or the right size for your pet, ask your veterinarian for some advice.