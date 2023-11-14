ADVERTISEMENT

For both us and our four-legged friends, going outside in winter can be an unappealing thought. From the rain to the snow and cold temperatures, winter is probably not our favorite time of year for walkies!

Keeping dogs warm in the winter months when walking outside is important but can also be pretty fun!

How to keep your dog warm outside

Just like us, dogs tend to enjoy things less when they are cold. It’s important to make sure that both you and your dog are comfortably dressed for outside conditions, as this will help them enjoy the walk and lessen the risks associated with cold weather (we’ll talk more about those later).

Booties

Image credits: Brian Jones.

If the sidewalk, path, or track where you’re walking your dog is particularly icy, muddy, or wet, you might want to consider how to keep your dog’s paws safe.

You may have heard that it could be good to wipe down your dog’s paws after a particularly wet or icy walk. This is recommended as it:

Helps remove grit and salt from your dog’s paws.

Helps their paws dry faster after being outside.

Helps keep your home free of muddy pawprints (as cute as they are).

Keeping your dog’s paws clean and dry makes things more comfortable for your pet, and lessens the chances of them developing skin problems associated with them being constantly wet.

When choosing booties for your dog, be sure to keep their size and weight in mind. You’ll want to ensure that their paws can fit comfortably inside and that the booties are not too heavy so that your dog can comfortably walk in them.

For example, there is a considerable weight difference between what a greyhound would be comfortable carrying extra weight on their feet, compared a chihuahua.

It’s also good to know, that not all dogs tolerate things on their feet. We’d recommend choosing a moderately priced pair for your dog’s first ones and keeping the receipt in case you need to return them.

When seeing if your pet would be happy to wear boots, it’s a good idea to take things slow. Start by trying on the boots when your pet is inside and relaxed. Don’t force your pet to wear them if they don’t like it.

When your pet has all 4 boots on for the first time, start by practicing taking them for a walk inside with them, and then progress to using them during time outside.

Dog Winter Coat

Image credits: Pezibear.

Whether or not you’ve tried winter boots for your pet, a dog winter coat can be a great way to keep them warm inside. If you have a puppy or senior dog, this is especially important, as they, along with smaller dogs, can be particularly sensitive to the cold.

Other things to keep your dog happy and healthy in winter

Helping your pet be seen in the dark

During winter, just as the temperature gets lower, daylight also decreases. This means that it can be more challenging for your pet to be seen, especially during afternoon walkies, when it gets darker much earlier compared to summer.

To help keep your pet safe, and be seen, we’d recommend increasing your pet’s visibility. Here are some examples below:

Fashing dog collars or leads.

Reflective lights on their collar or lead.

Dog coats or boots with incorporated lights or reflective panels.

Paw Care

Walking outside in winter often means that your pet’s paws will frequently contact water, ice, salt, de-icers, and mud. Over time, these things can harm your dog’s paw pads.

We’d recommend drying your dog’s each time you come in from outside with a soft towel. If they are incredibly muddy, you might want to carefully wipe them clean or dip them in warm water before drying them.

When you dry your dog’s paws after coming in it’s also a good idea to check for any problem areas and broken or long nails. If your pet has long nails, you might want to consider whether you can carefully trim them yourself or ask your vet to do it.

Paw wax or balm can also be a good way to reduce the contact your pet’s paws have with the environment and help stop them from becoming too dry, especially if your dog doesn’t like wearing boots.

Hypothermia

In winter, there are increased chances of your pet suffering from hypothermia, especially if they’re a puppy or an older dog.

We’ve listed some signs of hypothermia in dogs below, according to this article by the American Kennel Club:

Being less active than usual.

Increased breathing rate which then becomes slower and more shallow.

Pale color of gums.

Increased size of pupils.

Fast heart rate which then becomes slower.

Please refer to the above list as a guide only. If you think that your pet may have hypothermia, take them to your veterinarian immediately.

Antifreeze Ingestion

Image credits: Robert Laursoo.

In the colder months, many of us will start to use anti-freeze products on our cars. Sadly, the chemicals inside these products can be particularly appealing for cats and dogs, and sometimes they may try to consume them.

The chemicals inside anti-freeze solutions are very harmful for pets and ingestion should be avoided at all costs. To decrease the risks of your pet accidentally consuming them, we’d recommend keeping them in hard-to-access places, which are many inches off the ground and away from your pet.

If your dog accidentally consumes anti-freeze or any other harmful product, food, or drink, it’s essential to take them to your veterinarian immediately.

If you can, try to take with you the label or information about the product your pet has consumed, however, don’t allow this to make a significant disruption to your journey.

Frequently asked questions

How cold is too cold for a dog to be outside?

In general, as soon as it is cold enough for us humans to be uncomfortable outside, the chances are, that it’s too cold for dogs. A dog’s ability to tolerate colder weather can depend on a few factors, such as size, age, breed, and health status.

What temperature can dogs tolerate?

Most dogs (apart from those particularly sensitive to cold weather such as puppies and older dogs) can tolerate temperatures around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. When the temperature starts to decrease below this, then a dog may start to feel less comfortable spending on their size, age, breed, and health status.

Do street dogs feel cold at night?

Sadly yes, it’s likely that street dogs feel the cold at night. However, since they live outdoors constantly, they will feel it less compared to dogs that live inside. How cold they feel at night will also vary depending on their age, breed, size, and health status.

How do you make a stray dog shelter for the winter?

Making a stray dog a shelter for the winter can be a kind thing to do and they will undoubtedly appreciate it. We’ve listed some tips below:

Build or use a sheltered space large enough for the dog to fit comfortably inside.

Insulate the area to protect it from the wind, rain, and snow.

Provide them with an outdoor dog bed, warm bedding like straw, or even an outdoor heated mat.

If you regularly see a dog inside, you can also leave some food and water for them inside the shelter. You might also consider calling your local adoption or shelter service.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article about how to keep your dog warm outside in the winter. In the cold winter months, the outside temperature on cold days can be pretty uncomfortable, however now you know a little more about how you can help keep your dog warm and cozy.