What’s more natural and exciting than a camping trip with man’s best friend? Whether you are exploring a new national park or you plan to go camping close to home, bringing along your pup can add an extra special element to your expedition.

Planning ahead is key when you want to camp with dogs, as you want to ensure you pack everything you need and keep your pooch safe and healthy.

Remember, if you think campsites won’t be your dog’s thing, there is no shame in leaving your dog at home with another family member while you enjoy your vacation.

Is it a good idea to camp with your dog?

Image credit: RDNE Stock project

Most camping spots allow dogs to tag along but your dog may not be keen on the idea. Some dogs get anxious when away from home, so you want to make sure your pup is a happy camper before embarking on a long trip away.

Your life will be easier if you are already a seasoned camper who has all of the camping gear you need, but you’ll want to make sure your dog is well provided for too. While you don’t necessarily need specific dog camping gear, certain items may make your trip more enjoyable.

What should I pack for my furry friend?

Here’s a neat list of things you may want to bring along if your dog is coming too:

Lots of poop bags; remember, dog waste can attract wildlife and is not something you want to leave behind for other campers to find

A well-stocked first aid kit with things like bandages, anti-histamines and tick removers

Dog boots if planning on walking over rough or rocky terrain

A pet sweater in case your dog gets cold, especially at night

A doggy sleeping bag or bed and sleep mat

Something familiar, like a much-loved stuffed toy

A back up dog leash, in case one gets broken

A two-person tent (or bigger if more people will be there)

A doggy backpack, especially if you have a larger breed such as a Husky. This is a great place to store things like a collapsible water bowl and water.

Food, water and dog bowls

Will my dog be warm enough on a campsite?

This is going to depend on the time of year as well as on the location of the campsite. Remember, weather can change at the drop of a hat and it is sensible to keep checking the local weather conditions online.

Most breeds are adapted to spending lots of time outdoors, but smaller and toy dogs such as Chihuahuas and Italian Greyhounds may struggle. Watch out for signs such as shivering or cold extremities, and be sure to pack plenty of dog clothing and blankets. On colder nights, your dog may prefer to do some “car camping”!

Where do dogs sleep when camping?

Image credit: S Migaj

Set up your tent to ensure there is lots of space for you and your pet to lie out fully, ensuring your dog is comfortable. Never leave your dog unattended while you sleep; they should always be near to you so you know where they are at all times.

Most dogs are happy to sleep in their regular dog bed or tucked up next to you, but you might also consider a doggy sleeping bag with a zip.

What are some of the best tips for camping?

As a vet, my top tip would definitely be to ensure your dog is microchipped and that the microchip details (like your address and contact number) are up to date, in case your dog gets lost. It is all too easy for a dog to go missing when in an unfamiliar environment. Do also ensure they have a visible dog ID tag and consider investing in a high visibility collar and harness.

You must also check your pooch is up to date with their vaccines and their flea and tick prevention. One souvenir you won’t want to be bringing back is a parasite infestation!

How to keep your dog safe in the great outdoors?

This is a great question and one we should give plenty of thought to, before embarking on a camping expedition.

When you’re hiking, it is best to keep your dog on a long leash at all times, in case they catch a scent and run away, or in case of local wildlife that they may try to approach. Similarly, you do not want your dog munching on the local mushrooms or plants, so it is important you are always nearby and in control of what they are doing.

Always check the terrain. A rocky surface can lead to paw lacerations, while a hot pavement can lead to pad burns. Try to stick to soft and cool ground that is easy for you both to navigate.

Dog owners are encouraged to work on their dog’s recall before going away. Try to teach your dog to listen to you, even when outdoors. This mans if your dog gets loose, there is a more of a chance of them returning promptly when called. Remember, always have some high value treats within easy reach, in case a bribe is needed.

FAQS

Is it best to stick with a dog-friendly camp?

When possible, yes. These camps will be set up for your four-legged friends and should have facilities like doggy showers and listed dog walks. It’s also a great way to meet other dog lovers and to find some furry friends for your dog.

Should I practice camping with my dog before the big trip?

If you can, it is a wonderful idea to do some tent camping in your backyard, before going further afield. Not only will this get your dog accustomed to the idea in a safe environment, it will also highlight any issues you might come across; like equipment that is poorly fitted or a lack of supplies.

Get your dog used to being inside the tent and to sleeping close to you, if this is not something they regularly do.

How much dog food will I need to bring to the campground?

Remember, dog food may not be readily accessible when you’re camping, so it is important to be aware of this when packing. Your dog’s calorie requirements may well increase if they’re doing more exercise than usual and using up calories to stay warm.

It’s a good idea to pack double the food you think you will need, just to be sure you won’t run out.