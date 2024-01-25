ADVERTISEMENT

The Corgipoo is a mixed breed, or mutt, resulting from intentionally crossbreeding a Corgi with a Poodle. As a designer dog, the Corgipoo has no standardized origin like purebred breeds, making it difficult to determine the outcome.

Generally, the Corgipoo inherits traits from both parent breeds, meaning it tends to be a very active and driven dog with various characteristics.

Quick Facts about Corgipoos

Share icon Image credits: tilou.phoebe.corgipoocuties

Origin: The Corgipoo is a mixed breed resulting from mixing a Cardigan Welsh Corgi or Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a Poodle.

The Corgipoo is a mixed breed resulting from mixing a Cardigan Welsh Corgi or Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a Poodle. Classification: It is not a recognized purebred but rather a designer breed or mixed breed.

It is not a recognized purebred but rather a designer breed or mixed breed. Variability: Size, appearance, and temperament can vary widely due to the mixed parentage.

Size, appearance, and temperament can vary widely due to the mixed parentage. Average Size: Typically stands between 10 to 12 inches at the shoulder, weighing 12 to 30 pounds. Can vary from Miniature to Medium sized.

Typically stands between 10 to 12 inches at the shoulder, weighing 12 to 30 pounds. Can vary from Miniature to Medium sized. Temperament: Known for being affectionate, playful, intelligent, and social, but without a standardized behaviour like most doodle dogs.

Known for being affectionate, playful, intelligent, and social, but without a standardized behaviour like most doodle dogs. Exercise Needs: Generally moderate to high, requiring regular walks, playtime, and plenty of mental stimulation.

Generally moderate to high, requiring regular walks, playtime, and plenty of mental stimulation. Health Considerations: May inherit diseases from both parent breeds, emphasizing the importance of responsible breeding and health checks before buying.

May inherit diseases from both parent breeds, emphasizing the importance of responsible breeding and health checks before buying. Grooming: Coat type varies, ranging from wiry to curly. Frequent brushing, bathing, and grooming are likely to be needed.

Coat type varies, ranging from wiry to curly. Frequent brushing, bathing, and grooming are likely to be needed. Training: Intelligent and hardworking, often easy to train but may be stubborn.

History of The Corgi and Poodle

It is uncertain where exactly the first mixes between Poodles and Corgis came from or who decided to coin the now-famous term of the Corgipoo dog breed.

However, we know that the term “Corgipoo” first gained attention in recent decades with the rise of designer dog trends. Other examples of designer breeds include the Maltipoo and the Pomapoo.

Is The Corgipoo a Real Dog Breed?

The Corgipoo breed stems from the mix of two recognized breeds, the Corgi and the Poodle, and therefore not classified as a real breed – instead, it is a designer breed, a mix, or a mutt of a Corgi Poodle mix.

While Corgipoos are bred for the fusion of favoured traits, the unpredictable nature of mixed breeds introduces an element of uncertainty. It is also worth noting that combining a Poodle, a water-retrieving hunting dog, and a Corgi, a herding dog, can result in an unusual combination of traits that may not suit everyone, as every dog is unique.

Prospective owners should approach with awareness, as the outcome can vary widely, potentially incorporating unexpected and less desirable characteristics.

The Corgipoo Appearance

Share icon Image credits: gavinmckenzie

The Corgipoo’s appearance blends its Corgi and Poodle parentage, presenting a spectrum of features that can vary widely. The name doesn’t specify whether the mix involves a Pembroke Welsh Corgi or Cardigan Corgi, contributing to significant diversity among Corgipoo puppies. However, generally, Corgipoos exhibit a compact body with short legs, like a Corgi parent, and a curly or wavy coat inherited from the Poodle parent.

Their expressive eyes and erect ears often showcase the charm associated with both breeds. However, the range of possible outcomes emphasizes the importance of considering individual preferences in size, coat type, and other physical characteristics when choosing a Corgipoo.

As the Corgipoo is a hybrid mix, they can vary widely in size. However, on average, the Corgipoo is considered a small to medium dog, as they usually stand between 10 and 12 inches at the shoulder, and their weight can range from 12 to 30 pounds.

Corgipoo Temperament

The temperament of a Corgipoo can vary widely due to the diverse traits inherited. As there is no breed standard, behaviour and temperament are not predictable.

However, Corgipoos are often described as affectionate, intelligent, and social dogs that make for great family dogs. They may inherit the Corgi’s herding instincts and the Poodle’s intelligence, making them responsive to training and lively companions.

Exercise needs of the Corgipoo

The exercise needs of a Corgipoo mix can vary a lot, but owners should generally keep in mind that they are bringing a mix between two very active breeds into their home. Corgipoos, therefore, typically have moderate to high exercise needs.

As for all dogs, daily walks, playtime, and mental stimulation are essential to keep them physically fit and mentally engaged, but Corgipoos need to be stimulated more than most.

Owners should be prepared for a potentially energetic dog and provide sufficient outlets for exercise, like bringing a dog to the dog park to run freely, coming along for runs, or even a swim! This mix also benefits significantly from activities that challenge their intelligence, such as puzzle toys and interactive games, and they’ll be more than happy to follow you everywhere.

Corgipoo Health

When discussing health issues, it’s a good idea to discuss the unprecedented popularity of poodle mixes. Due to high demand, there are, unfortunately, some people who choose to breed without considering the health of the puppies and future dogs.

All dogs are likely to become sick at least once in a while throughout their life, but future owners should consider carefully whether they are prepared for the increased risk associated with bringing a “designer breed” into their house and heart. This is mainly due to the uncertainty involved with these mixes.

As with all poodle mixes, the Corgipoo may inherit diseases from one or both parent breeds. The Corgi is prone to develop issues like hip dysplasia, back issues, and epilepsy. The Poodle has a predisposition for developing conditions like patella luxation, eye issues, and allergies.

Especially allergies tend to be a recurring issue in poodle mixes where proper health checks have not been completed before breeding the dogs. Allergies can be quite limiting for the dog and the owner, leading to secondary issues with itching skin, ear infections, and a limited lifespan.

How To Groom Your Corgipoo

Share icon Image credits: ladyyydeee

As we have already covered, Corgipoos have no standard fur type and may come out as everything from wiry to curly. However, most Corgipoos tend to display a wavy to curly coat of varying lengths. Corgipoos are commonly found in many colours, ranging from creme and tricolour to black and even red, depending on their Corgi and Poodle parent, displaying a colourful palette of variety across even a single litter.

As the fur can vary a lot, it is essential to adapt the brushing and cleaning regime to every unique dog. Most Corgipoo will, however, need frequent brushing to avoid matting. The majority will also need frequent baths to prevent tiny broken hairs from getting stuck in the fur, contributing to matting.

Many may also need regular trips to the groomer for a haircut or a trim, especially if they take from their Poodle parent. Owners can choose to do the washing, brushing, and grooming at home or seek help from a professional dog groomer to ease the process.

Are Corgipoos Hypoallergenic?

Despite their charming and colourful appearance, they are often bred with the hope of being hypoallergenic. Future owners should consider that the hypoallergenic trait of the Poodle is not guaranteed in offspring – and that even the Poodle is not completely hypoallergenic. Therefore, prospective owners should spend plenty of time with a Corgipoo before buying to determine whether they are hypoallergenic enough for their needs.

Dog Training With a Corgi Poodle Mix

Share icon Image credits: p0ul8s

Training a Corgipoo can be a rewarding experience, given their likely intelligence and hardworking nature. As a mix of the highly intelligent Poodle and the diligent Corgi, these dogs are often quick learners and not only thrive on mental stimulation; they need it.

Owners should engage them in various mental training activities. Corgipoos are likely suitable for everything from basic obedience dog training to advanced tricks, as they enjoy the challenge and will often love to make their owners pleased.

Future owners could consider incorporating dog sports like agility or nose work into their routine to keep both their minds and bodies active. Due to their herding instincts, Corgipoos may also excel in activities that tap into their natural inclinations. Just remember to teach them not to herd other animals or even humans. Owners should also consider that some may have a very high prey drive that needs curbing.

Regular mental exercises are crucial for all dogs, but especially for a mix like the Corgipoo’s well-being. Without sufficient mental stimulation, they may become bored or exhibit undesirable behaviors like being destructive or barking.

Create a training routine that includes a mix of physical and mental exercises to keep your Corgipoo happy and well-adjusted. Positive reinforcement, treats, and praise work well in training sessions, fostering a strong bond between you and your dog. Remember, a tired dog is a happy dog.

Picking the right dog

When selecting the best dog breed, it’s essential to consider factors like size, energy level, and temperament to ensure compatibility with your lifestyle. While some prefer breeds with predictable traits, others opt for designer dog breeds like Corgipoos.

If set on a specific mix, thoroughly research reputable breeders to avoid potential health or behavioral issues. Ensure the breed aligns with your preferences and living situation, and be prepared for the responsibilities of dog ownership. Thoughtful consideration and responsible choices contribute to a harmonious relationship with your chosen furry companion.

Buying a Corgi Puppy

Before purchasing a puppy from a breeder, visiting and interacting with the puppy beforehand is always advisable. Ideally, future owners should observe the living conditions and meet the parent dogs to assess the dogs and the breeder.

Owners should also inquire about any health checks the parents and the puppies have gone through and ask for documentation to ensure the puppy’s health.

Avoid supporting unethical breeding and puppy mills by choosing reputable breeders who prioritize the health and welfare of their dogs. Most responsible breeders are transparent and happy to discuss their dogs and breeding practices.

Adopting A Corgipoo as A Family Pet

Adopting a Corgipoo is also a possibility, instead of buying a puppy. Although adoption is often praised above buying and is generally encouraged, it requires careful consideration. Dogs like Corgipoos may come with unknown histories, behavioral issues, or other troubles, requiring patience and understanding from new owners.

While adoption is admirable, individual circumstances vary, and factors like allergies or specific breed preferences may influence the decision to adopt or buy. Balancing the desire to provide a home for a Corgipoo with personal considerations ensures a suitable match for both the adopter and the dog.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Corgipoo is a delightful blend of Corgi and Poodle and a charming but unconventional addition to designer dogs. As a mixed breed, it lacks the standardized traits of purebreds, offering a combination of characteristics that can vary widely. The absence of a breed standard requires prospective owners to approach with awareness, as the outcome may include unexpected and less desirable traits.

Whether obtained through reputable breeders or adoption, thoughtful choices and careful consideration contribute to a harmonious relationship with this one-of-a-kind mixed breed.