Looking for the perfect furry companion? Discover the Maltipoo, an irresistible hybrid breed dog that combines the best of the Maltese and Poodle. Curious about their look, behavior, health & how to care for them? We have all the info you need.

The Maltipoo, a delightful hybrid of the Maltese and Poodle – either Toy or Miniature – is known for its enduring puppy-like appearance, friendly disposition, and hypoallergenic coat. With a compact frame, expressive eyes, and a range of coat colors, they quickly become cherished family members.

Read on to decide if these cute dogs are right for you. We’ve got all the details about these charming dogs!

Quick Facts

Image credits: Xuan Nguyen

Origin: Cross between Maltese and Poodle (Toy or Miniature).

Cross between Maltese and Poodle (Toy or Miniature). Appearance: They’re small dogs, with round faces, big, expressive eyes, and coats in unique colors.

They’re small dogs, with round faces, big, expressive eyes, and coats in unique colors. Coat & Color: Single-layered hair, straight, wavy, or curly & available in various colors, including white, black, brown, cream, gray and more.

Single-layered hair, straight, wavy, or curly & available in various colors, including white, black, brown, cream, gray and more. Size & Weight: 8 to 14 inches tall, 5 to 20 pounds.

8 to 14 inches tall, 5 to 20 pounds. Personality: They’re social, affectionate, active, intelligent, and adaptable.

They’re social, affectionate, active, intelligent, and adaptable. Ideal Owners: Ideal companion dogs for singles or families with older children.

Ideal companion dogs for singles or families with older children. Compatibility: They usually get along with other pets, but need early socialization.

They usually get along with other pets, but need early socialization. Grooming: They need regular care for their coat, ears, eyes, teeth, and nails.

They need regular care for their coat, ears, eyes, teeth, and nails. Common Health Issues: Problems can include – Patellar Luxation, Dental Disease, Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease, Epilepsy, White Shaker Syndrome, Portosystemic Shunt, and Progressive Retinal Atrophy.

Problems can include – Patellar Luxation, Dental Disease, Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease, Epilepsy, White Shaker Syndrome, Portosystemic Shunt, and Progressive Retinal Atrophy. Food & Nutrition Need: Require a balanced diet and potential supplements.

Require a balanced diet and potential supplements. Training: They’re intelligent and responsive to positive reinforcement.

They’re intelligent and responsive to positive reinforcement. Exercise: They need daily activity, 10-15 minutes of play sessions, walks, and mental stimulation.

They need daily activity, 10-15 minutes of play sessions, walks, and mental stimulation. Recognition: They’re not recognized by the AKC, but other hybrid and designer dog groups do recognize them.

They’re not recognized by the AKC, but other hybrid and designer dog groups do recognize them. Buying Tips: Choose reputable breeders, consider health clearances, and avoid backyard breeders.

Choose reputable breeders, consider health clearances, and avoid backyard breeders. Lifespan: Typically 10-15 years, influenced by diet and overall health.

Typically 10-15 years, influenced by diet and overall health. Cost: Prices range from $400 to $4,000 – depending on different factors.

Prices range from $400 to $4,000 – depending on different factors. Hypoallergenic: They’re considered hypoallergenic due to Poodle lineage but not completely allergen-free.

They’re considered hypoallergenic due to Poodle lineage but not completely allergen-free. Breed Group: Hybrid (Designer)

What Is a Maltipoo Dog Breed?

This pup is a charming mix of Maltese and Poodle (Toy or Miniature versions). It’s a modern designer breed falling into the category of poodle mixes – known for its forever young, puppy-like look and small size. Maltipoos make amazing pets, perfect for people who live alone or need a therapy dog. Thanks to their small-sized Poodle and Maltese parents, they’re quite compact.

And, these gentle and loving dogs are a testament to purposeful breeding, merging the best traits of two well-known breeds to create a friendly & charming canine friend.

History of the Maltipoo

The Maltipoo has its roots deeply embedded in the histories of its parent breeds: the Maltese and the Poodle.

The Maltese, from the tiny island of Malta in the Mediterranean, has been a royal favorite for centuries, reaching America in the late 1800s. Originating in 15th-century France, the Poodle was once France’s national breed. It was later bred into smaller forms like the Miniature and Toy Poodles, becoming popular all over the world.

The creation of the Maltipoo, mixing these two well-loved breeds, doesn’t have a specific start date or creator. But, its goal was clear – to make a small, loving pet for those with allergies. And these dogs have even caught the attention of celebrities like Blake Lively, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus.

Most Maltipoos are first-generation mixes of Maltese and Poodles. While some, though, are bred from Maltipoos themselves.

Maltipoo Appearance and Color

Image credits: Josh Rocklage

The Maltipoo stands out with its unique appearance and a spectrum of coat colors. Each one is unique, combining the best parts of both its parent breeds into a cuddly, expressive, and colorful friend. Let’s look at what makes them so distinctive:

Frame and Face: Boasting a compact frame, these dogs have a rounded face that exudes warmth.

Boasting a compact frame, these dogs have a rounded face that exudes warmth. Eyes: Their big, round eyes are usually dark brown or black. This makes a great contrast, especially in Maltipoos with lighter fur.

Their big, round eyes are usually dark brown or black. This makes a great contrast, especially in Maltipoos with lighter fur. Nose: The Maltipoo’s nose is often small and cute, like a button. And, its color changes to match its coat from black in darker dogs to lighter in white or cream ones.

The Maltipoo’s nose is often small and cute, like a button. And, its color changes to match its coat from black in darker dogs to lighter in white or cream ones. Hair and Coat Type: Unlike typical dog fur, Maltipoos have single-layered hair similar to human hair. It can be straight, wavy, or curly, each style adding to its charm. And the texture varies from silky smooth to a bit rough.

Unlike typical dog fur, Maltipoos have single-layered hair similar to human hair. It can be straight, wavy, or curly, each style adding to its charm. And the texture varies from silky smooth to a bit rough. Coat Colors: They come in many colors – white, black, brown, cream, gray, and even silver. Rarely, you’ll see a pure black Maltipoo. Thanks to their Poodle relatives, they can also be apricot, red, and beige. Color combinations include black and brown, black and gray, red and white, and more, reflecting the Poodle’s diverse color range & the Maltese’s predominant white.

Maltipoo Size and Weight

Maltipoos can be different sizes, depending on whether their Poodle parent was a Toy or Miniature. They’re usually 8 to 14 inches tall and weigh between 5 to 20 pounds.

Maltipoo Personality & Temperament

Image credits: noelle

Maltipoos embody a harmonious blend of affection, playfulness, intelligence, and adaptability, making them not just pets, but beloved members of the family. Here’s what sets them apart:

Social Butterflies: They’re naturally outgoing and kind. Maltipoos do great around people, from kids to older folks – provided they receive proper socialization early on.

They’re naturally outgoing and kind. Maltipoos do great around people, from kids to older folks – provided they receive proper socialization early on. Affectionate Companionship: These dogs love to cuddle as much as they love to play. And they really enjoy spending time with you, whether it’s relaxing on your lap or running around playing fetch.

These dogs love to cuddle as much as they love to play. And they really enjoy spending time with you, whether it’s relaxing on your lap or running around playing fetch. Active and Alert: Maltipoos might be small, but they’re full of energy & always ready to play. They’re also very alert and bark a lot, making them good at letting you know when something’s happening, even though they’re not guard dogs.

Maltipoos might be small, but they’re full of energy & always ready to play. They’re also very alert and bark a lot, making them good at letting you know when something’s happening, even though they’re not guard dogs. Intelligent and Adaptable: They learn fast and are smart, which makes training them fun and rewarding.

Ideal Owner

The perfect owner for a Maltipoo is someone who can be with them a lot and take good care of them. And they’re great for families with older, gentle kids or for people living alone.

These dogs need lots of attention and can suffer from separation anxiety if they’re left alone too much. Maltipoos can live happily in different places – from big houses to small apartments. They love being part of the family’s activities so be ready to include them in most parts of your life.

Maltipoo vs Other Pets

Maltipoos usually get along well with other pets in the family, provided they are socialized early. They tend to be friendly with both dogs and cats, especially if they grow up together. However – watch them closely as they might chase smaller pets or cats they don’t know. But when introducing a Maltipoo to existing pets, it’s crucial to supervise their first interactions in a controlled environment. And it’s best to have them play gently, especially with other dogs, because young Maltipoos might not handle rough play well.

Maltipoo Grooming & Care

Image credits: sq lim

The Maltipoo requires attentive care to maintain its charming appearance. Despite being low shedders, their grooming regimen is far from minimal. Here’s what you need to know to keep your Maltipoo looking and feeling great:

Coat Care: Their coat, similar to either a Poodle’s or a Maltese’s, needs regular grooming. Brushing them every day with a wire slicker brush stops mats from forming. You might want to give them a shorter ‘puppy cut’ for easier care – but they still need regular grooming. They need hair trims around their face and head every month to keep hair out of their eyes & a full coat trim once or twice a year.

Their coat, similar to either a Poodle’s or a Maltese’s, needs regular grooming. Brushing them every day with a wire slicker brush stops mats from forming. You might want to give them a shorter ‘puppy cut’ for easier care – but they still need regular grooming. They need hair trims around their face and head every month to keep hair out of their eyes & a full coat trim once or twice a year. Bathing and Skin Care: Bathing them once a month is enough. This keeps their skin healthy and their coat clean. For optimal skin health, professional grooming every 4-6 weeks is recommended.

Bathing them once a month is enough. This keeps their skin healthy and their coat clean. For optimal skin health, professional grooming every 4-6 weeks is recommended. Ear Care: Maltipoos can get ear infections because of hair growing in their ears. Cleaning their ears regularly, especially after baths, helps prevent this.

Maltipoos can get ear infections because of hair growing in their ears. Cleaning their ears regularly, especially after baths, helps prevent this. Eye Care: Some Maltipoos have problems with their tear ducts, which can stain their fur. Cleaning their eyes with a pet-safe cleaner helps, and sometimes they might need a small surgery to fix the tear ducts.

Some Maltipoos have problems with their tear ducts, which can stain their fur. Cleaning their eyes with a pet-safe cleaner helps, and sometimes they might need a small surgery to fix the tear ducts. Dental and Nail Care: Brushing their teeth several times a week is important for their dental health. And, their nails should be trimmed once or twice a month – which you can tell is needed when you hear their nails clicking on the floor.

Taking care of Maltipoo’s grooming is a constant job, but it keeps them looking nice and healthy.

Common Maltipoo Health Issues

Maltipoos are predisposed to several health issues, though not every dog will experience them. Understanding these potential conditions is vital for prospective and current owners.

Patellar Luxation: This condition involves the misalignment of the kneecap, causing it to slip out of place. And, it can result in an abnormal gait or ‘bunny hop’ & may lead to chronic pain and arthritis if left untreated.

This condition involves the misalignment of the kneecap, causing it to slip out of place. And, it can result in an abnormal gait or ‘bunny hop’ & may lead to chronic pain and arthritis if left untreated. Dental Disease: Their small size makes them more likely to get periodontal disease. This can lead to:

Gum recession Bone loss And tooth decay.



Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease: This affects blood flow to the hip or leg – leading to bone damage and pain. You might see the dog limping or not wanting to use one leg.

This affects blood flow to the hip or leg – leading to bone damage and pain. You might see the dog limping or not wanting to use one leg. Epilepsy: This brain problem can cause seizures. Symptoms include stiffness, limb paddling, and involuntary urination or defecation. Some Maltipoos might have seizures rarely, but others may need medicine all their life.

This brain problem can cause seizures. Symptoms include stiffness, limb paddling, and involuntary urination or defecation. Some Maltipoos might have seizures rarely, but others may need medicine all their life. White Shaker Syndrome: This condition causes shaking, trouble moving smoothly, and quick eye movements. And it usually starts when they’re young.

This condition causes shaking, trouble moving smoothly, and quick eye movements. And it usually starts when they’re young. Portosystemic Shunt (PSS): PSS messes up blood flow between the liver and the rest of the body, affecting how the liver works. Symptoms include:

Bad balance Low blood sugar And stomach issues.



Progressive Retinal Atrophy (PRA): This eye problem gradually leads to blindness. There’s no cure, but dogs can still get around using their other senses.

Regular veterinary check-ups, living a healthy lifestyle, and catching problems early can help manage these issues, letting your Maltipoo live a happy and healthy life.

Food and Nutrition

Feeding your Maltipoo the right food is key for their health. Choose dog food that’s approved by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) to make sure they get what they need for a:

Healthy stomach

Strong teeth

And shiny fur.

Other tips for feeding include:

Feeding Schedule: Feed Maltipoo puppies three to four times a day. And when they get older – cut down to two or three smaller meals.

Feed Maltipoo puppies three to four times a day. And when they get older – cut down to two or three smaller meals. Monitoring Weight: Maltipoos can easily get overweight & watch how much they eat. Consult with your veterinarian for personalized feeding amounts.

Maltipoos can easily get overweight & watch how much they eat. Consult with your veterinarian for personalized feeding amounts. Nutritional Supplements: Most of the time, Maltipoos get all the nutrients they need from their food. But sometimes, your vet might suggest supplements, especially for their joints.

Maltipoo Training

Image credits: noelle

Start training your Maltipoo as soon as they come home. These smart dogs do well with short, regular training sessions – best kept to about 15 minutes a day. This keeps them focused. Positive reinforcement, using treats or toys, is highly effective for teaching them new commands and tricks.

And early and ongoing socialization is crucial to build their confidence around people and other dogs. With some patience & steady effort, your Maltipoo will quickly learn to be a well-behaved companion.

Exercise Needs

Maltipoos are lively and require daily exercise to maintain their health and happiness. Even just 10 to 15 minutes of activities can make a big difference like:

Short walks

Playing fetch

Tug of war

Or using puzzle toys.

Adequate exercise (both physical & mental) helps prevent the onset of destructive behavior due to pent-up energy.

Recognized Clubs

The Maltipoo isn’t recognized by the American Kennel Club as a purebred – but many hybrid and designer dog groups do recognize them. These include:

The American Canine Hybrid Club

Designer Dogs Kennel Club

International Designer Canine Registry

Designer Breed Registry

Many Maltipoo clubs and nonprofit organizations focus on this mixed breed. And they offer lots of breed information & work towards getting more recognition for Maltipoos.

Buying a Maltipoo

When you’re thinking about getting a Maltipoo puppy, it’s really important to choose a reputable breeder. Ethical breeders focus on the health and socialization of their dogs, providing lifetime support to new owners. They conduct health screenings for issues common in Maltese and Poodles – including patellar & thyroid exams, and eye health certified by the Canine Eye Registry Foundation. Stay away from backyard breeders who might not do these important health checks, as their puppies could have health and behavior problems.

Bottom Line: So when buying make sure the puppy’s parents have been checked for health issues and are bred responsibly, usually when they’re at least two or three years old.

Maltipoo FAQs

How Long Do Maltipoos Live?

Maltipoos usually live for 10-15 years. Things like their diet, how much they exercise & their overall health can really affect how long they live.

How Much Do Maltipoos Cost?

The price of a Maltipoo puppy can be anywhere from $400 to $4,000. This depends on:

The breeder’s reputation

The puppy’s family history

Color

The quality of their coat

And how much people want them.

Getting a Maltipoo from a shelter, rescue, or a less-known breeder might cost $400 to $800. But – for a well-raised puppy with health promises, you should expect to pay between $1,000 and $4,000.

Is a Maltipoo Hypoallergenic?

Maltipoos are often thought to be good for people with allergies because of their Poodle side, which means they might not cause as many allergies. But no dog is totally hypoallergenic – as all dogs make some allergens. So prospective owners with allergies should spend time with Maltipoos to gauge their individual reactions before making a commitment.

Conclusion

The Maltipoo is a remarkable and endearing companion, blending the best qualities of the Maltese & Poodle breeds. They are loving, smart, and easy to adapt, making them perfect for any home. Whether you’re a family seeking a furry friend or a single individual craving loyal companionship – the Maltipoo’s affectionate nature shines through. Their unique appearance, with those expressive eyes and a variety of coat colors, adds to their charm.

Just remember, they need regular grooming and lots of care, but their unwavering devotion makes it all worthwhile. And, their friendly nature and intelligence make them quickly become loved members of a family.