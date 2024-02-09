The Best Cat Food for Indoor Cats in 2024

Shopping for the best cat food can be a daunting task. The type of food you choose will be different depending on your particular cat.

Do you have an active cat? He may need more protein than your older, sedentary kitty. Food for indoor cats may need fewer calories because indoor cats are generally less active than outdoor cats.

To ensure your cat’s food is a complete source of nutrition, you’ll want to look for the AAFCO Nutritional Adequacy Statement on the packaging – this label should state that the food is a “ complete and balanced ” source of nutrition for your cat’s current life stage.

” source of nutrition for your cat’s current life stage. Other factors to consider as you shop for cat food include the primary ingredient, the type of food (wet or dry), the caloric content, any underlying conditions your cat may have, and the “tastiness” that the food may have – only your cat can tell you that!

This guide is here to help you find the best cat food options for your furry friend.

Best Cat Food Overall:

Best Vet-Recommended Cat Food:

Best Dry Cat Food:

Best Wet Cat Food:

Best Cat Food for Kittens:

Best Cat Food for Sensitive Stomach:

Best Cat Food for Indoor Cats:

Best High-Calorie Cat Food:

Best Cat Food for Weight Loss

Best High-Protein Cat Food:

Best Cat Food For Senior Cats:

Best High Fiber Cat Food:

Best Cat Food Overall

1.) Purina – ONE Tender Selects Blend Real Salmon Dry Cat Food

$39.24

Type: Dry | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 16 pounds | Calories: 364 kcal/cup | Flavors: Salmon or chicken

Purina ONE Tender Selects Blend is a dry kibble with “meaty morsels” mixed with regular kibble. This provides a bit of variety for your furry friend. It is a popular option for adult cats. It comes in chicken or salmon flavors and is free of fillers, artificial flavors, and preservatives.

Real protein is the first ingredient on the list, which is always good. Tender Select Blends contain natural prebiotic fiber, which helps with digestion, and also beneficial vitamins and minerals that help the skin and coat.

Pros:

Real protein is the first ingredient.

Prebiotics aid in digestion.

The “meaty morsels” add texture and flavor.

Cons:

Finicky eaters may not like the taste.

2.) Purina – Fancy Feast Grilled Poultry and Beef Feast Variety

$28.49

Type: Canned | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 3 oz can | Calories: 71 kcal/cup | Flavors: Turkey, Chicken, and Beef

Fancy Feast often appeals to even the pickiest of eaters, and this is no exception. Grilled Poultry and Beef Collection is a wet food with a delicious taste of turkey, chicken, and beef. The slow-cooked, tender cuts offer a tantalizing texture that even your finicky feline will love. Each recipe features a savory gravy to add to the tempting taste, and added vitamins and minerals support overall health and wellness.

Your kitty will delight in every bite at mealtime. The meaty morsels provide your pet with the high-protein meat diet your carnivore craves. Give her an exceptional level of taste and watch as she delights in every meaty bite.

This package offers a variety between Grilled Chicken Feast in Gravy, Grilled Turkey Feast in Gravy, and Grilled Beef Feast in Gravy, and cats love variety. Fancy Feast has been around for over 30 years and has long been a favorite of kittens and cats. Made in the U.S. with a commitment to responsible sourcing and eco-friendly packaging, it is entirely recyclable.

Pros:

Lots of meaty protein.

Very tasty.

Made in the U.S.

Recyclable.

Cons:

Messier than kibble.

Best Vet-Recommended Cat Food

1.) Wysong – Epigen 90

$31.09

Type: Dry | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 5 lbs | Calories: 103 kcal per oz Flavors: Chicken and turkey

Wysong Epigen 90™ has made an incredible advancement toward turning conventional dry kibble into a much healthier food for true carnivores. This high protein meat-based starchless kibble lets you feed your fabulous feline what they were meant to eat. If you’re concerned about the high level of obesity and diabetes in today’s pets, consider feeding Epigen.

Pros:

The first extruded dry pet food is starch-free.

More closely resembles the food your cat is designed to eat.

Contains unprecedented and unequaled meat content.

Has the natural flavor and taste that pets truly desire.

Contains probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, phytonutrients, nutraceuticals, and natural form: antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals – all ingredients your cat needs.

Rich in omega-3s and other essential fatty acids – great for hair coat and skin.

Manufactured by Wysong in accordance with strict quality control protocols.

Cons:

None except that feeding dry food will give your cat less moisture than feeding canned food.

2.) Wellness – Core Natural Grain Free Hearty Cuts Indoor

$106.56

Type: Canned | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 5.5 oz | Calories:144 kcal/can | Flavors: Chicken and turkey

Wellness CORE Grain-Free Hearty Cuts Indoor Chicken and Turkey Canned Cat Food will get both protein and moisture into your kitty. The protein comes from the hearty chicken and turkey chunks, while the moisture comes from the natural water in the ingredients, plus a great-tasting broth.

This meal provides your fabulous feline the meat carnivores need and other ingredients that will help with digestion and overall health, such as carrots and spinach. It is grain-free and will help your kitty stay healthy and happy. It is also good for both indoor and outdoor cats.

Wellness takes ingredients from trusted sources, carefully selected and authentic, to create an ideal nutritional balance with lean, healthy proteins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. With no wheat, corn, soy, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or empty calories, Wellness is the face of a new generation in cat food.

Pros:

Grain-fee, hearty chunks of chicken and turkey, specifically for indoor cats.

No by-products, fillers, soy, corn, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Made in the USA.

Broth adds extra moisture.

Cons:

Includes vegetables that won’t hurt them but that a cat may not need.

Best Dry Cat Food

1.) Purina – ONE Tender Selects Blend Real Salmon

$39.24

Type: Dry | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 16 lb bag | Calories:364 kcal/cup | Flavors: Salmon

Purina ONE Tender Selects Blend With Real Salmon adult dry cat food includes essential nutrients with real ingredients. It includes real carrots and peas. Salmon is the #1 ingredient with no artificial flavors or preservatives. It provides the protein your kitty carnivore needs.

The omega-6 fatty acids are a great addition to any pet food because they produce a healthy skin and hair coat. Along with a great taste cats love, this meal delivers 100% complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats. This crunchy kibble may help reduce plaque buildup.

Pros:

Crunchy – may decrease dental plaque.

Tasty.

Added omega-6 fatty acids.

Real salmon.

Cons:

Less moisture than dry food.

Carrots and peas may not be needed for cats.

2.) Iams ProActive Health – Original Adult Chicken

$45.31

Type: Dry | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 16 lbs | Calories: 399 kcal per cup | Flavors: Chicken

Around for a very long time, Iams still never ceases to provide a healthy diet for your beloved cat. Real chicken is the #1 ingredient in this high-quality kibble. Helps to maintain digestive health with added fiber – includes prebiotics and beet pulp. This diet may help with dental health as well due to its crunchiness. Iams is a company most vets have trusted for decades.

Pros:

May help with dental plaque.

Most cats find it very tasty.

Added fiber.

Real chicken is the #1 ingredient.

Cons:

Less moisture.

Best Wet Cat Food

1.) Wellness – Complete Health Gravies Salmon Entrée

Share icon

$2.99

Type: Canned | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 5.5 oz can | Calories: 126 kcal per can | Flavors: Salmon

Wellness is known for producing healthy, tasty food; this salmon entrée is no different. These tasty grain-free Cuts in Delicious Gravy include natural, wholesome ingredients free from carrageenan, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Feeding your cat canned food is a great thing to do because most cats are slightly dehydrated all the time since they don’t drink much. This delicious salmon entrée is a great way to get more moisture in your kitty.

Wellness takes ingredients from trusted sources, carefully selected and authentic, to create an ideal nutritional balance with lean, healthy proteins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. With no wheat, corn, soy, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or empty calories, Wellness is the face of a new generation in cat food.

Pros:

Wholesome ingredients.

Free from carrageenan.

Adds moisture to the diet.

Tasty entrée in tasty gravy.

Cons:

Messier than dry food.

Too much fish is not good for cats.

2.) Tiki Cat – Makaha Grill Mackerel & Sardines

$2.39

Type: Canned | Life stage: Adults | Weight: 6 oz can | Calories: 76 kcal per can | Flavors: Mackerel and sardines

There are few cat foods that are as tasty as Tiki Cat foods. Cats generally go wild about Tiki Cat. The Grill Makaha Mackerel & Sardines contains sliced mackerel and sardines in an enticing calamari consommé. Even sounds delicious.

With high protein from real mackerel and sardines as the first two ingredients, this food is grain-free, complete, and balanced for all life stages. The hand-packed food is high in moisture to give cats the extra water they need for good urinary health.

Its soft texture is good for elderly cats who may have lost some teeth or cats with stomatitis who have no teeth. It contains no fruits or vegetables, which makes perfect sense for your carnivorous cat.

Pros:

High protein, with real mackerel and sardines as the first two ingredients.

High moisture to give cats the supplemental water they need.

Hand-packed.

Complete and balanced for all life stages.

Created using 100% non-GMO ingredients.

Cons:

Grain-free has not been proven to be safe for cats.

Best Cat Food for Kittens

1.) Fancy Feast Kitten Tender Turkey Feast Canned Cat Food

Share icon

$19.99

Fancy Feast Kitten Tender Turkey Feast Canned Cat Food features a deliciously smooth pate with real turkey in the sauce as the first ingredient made especially for your kitten. The high protein is perfect for your growing, developing kitten and is enriched with vitamins and minerals.

Taurine is added to maintain healthy vision and heart. It can be eaten independently or used as a topper on dry kibble. Every bite has real broth and milk to help your cuddly kitten stay well-hydrated.

Pros:

Real turkey in sauce.

High protein.

Vitamins and minerals and essential taurine.

A 100% complete and balanced meal for growing kittens.

Gives added moisture for good hydration.

Made in USA.

Cons:

None.

2.) Iams ProActive Health – Healthy Kitten Dry Cat Food

$45.31

Type: Dry | Life stage: Kittens | Weight: 16 lb bag | Calories: 484 kcal per cup | Flavors: Chicken

Young kittens need food that supports healthy growth and lots of protein to develop properly over the early months. They are also carnivores, so they are meat eaters. IAMS kitten dry food with chicken is perfect for that first year of playing and growing.

Chicken is the #1 ingredient, providing high protein, and the kibble is made just right for little kitten mouths. Nutrients like those in mother’s milk plus Vitamin E help the immune system, prebiotics and beet pulp support the digestive system, and Omega 3 is added for brain development. In other words, IAMS kitten food contains everything you need for your little kitten to grow into an adult cat.

Pros:

Chicken is the #1 ingredient.

High protein.

Kitten kibble is designed in bite-sized pieces perfect for little mouths.

With nutrients like those in their mother’s milk plus vitamin E.

Omega-3 DHA for brain development.

Prebiotics and beet pulp to support your kitten’s digestive health.

Made in USA.

Cons:

Low moisture since it is a dry food.

Best Cat Food for Sensitive Stomach

1.) Royal Canin – Sensitive Digestion Feline Health Adult Dry Cat Food

Share icon

$26.99

Royal Canin Sensitive Digestion Adult Cat Food is for cats from 1 to 7 years of age and has a very palatable formula. This helps with cats who are finicky and have a sensitive digestive system. It has prebiotic fibers, which help improve digestive health.

It’s also formulated with the right balance of digestible and indigestible proteins. It helps to produce good stool quality. There are 3 shapes of kibble with irresistible aromas that stimulate the appetite of even the most finicky of cats.

Pros:

Tasty.

Good for digestion.

Trustworthy company.

Cons:

May not aid all digestion issues.

Not as much moisture as canned food.

2.) Blue Buffalo – True Solutions Blissful Belly Digestive Care Cat Food

Share icon

$44.98

If your cat has digestion problems, then Blissful Belly sensitive stomach cat food may be for you. The primary ingredient is real chicken; whole grains enhance it with vitamins, minerals, and even a prebiotic fiber proven to support digestive health. Blissful Belly is highly digestible and easy on your kitty’s tummy.

Does your cat have a sensitive side? Help manage her digestive health naturally with the proven ingredients of BLUE True Solutions™ Blissful Belly sensitive stomach cat food, formulated by our team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists. Featuring real chicken, healthy whole grains, and the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, this highly digestible cat food is gentle on your cat’s tummy and contains a prebiotic fiber clinically proven to support digestive health.

Only food made with unique Lifesource Bits, a precise blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants created by veterinarians and animal nutritionists.

Pros:

Made with highly digestible ingredients, including a prebiotic fiber.

A natural cat food made with the finest ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

Starts with high-quality chicken.

Cons:

May not help all digestive problems.

Best Cat Food for Indoor Cats:

1.) Iams – Proactive Health Adult Indoor Weight & Hairball Care

Share icon

$36.99

We have 2 picks for the best indoor cat food. Iams Proactive Health Indoor Weight and Hairball Care cat food is a high-quality cat food for your indoor cat and has the added advantage of helping with hairballs. It’s a tasty and hearty cat food with chicken as its primary protein, but it also has L-carnitine that helps burn fat and support a healthy metabolism.

However, don’t worry – this cat food for your indoor cat is well-balanced and has prebiotics and beet pulp for GI health and to minimize hairballs. It’s also enriched with an Omega 6:3 ratio for a great hair coat and healthy skin. It contains no fillers and contains heart-healthy nutrients. The L-carnitine to help burn fat helps indoor cats who are less active than outdoor cats, which results in less weight gain.

Pros:

Good for indoor cats.

Good for hairballs.

Formulated with L-carnitine to help burn fat.

Fiber blend, including prebiotics and beet pulp.

Enriched with an optimal Omega 6:3 ratio.

0% fillers.

Nutrients for a healthy heart.

Cons:

May not eliminate all hairballs.

Less moisture is less good for the urinary tract than canned food.

2.) Royal Canin – Feline Health Nutrition Indoor Adult Dry Cat Food

Share icon

$67.99

There are so many cat food brands that it’s hard to know what’s best. Royal Canin is one company you can count on. They have been known for their scientific research, observation, and immaculate facilities for many years. They have researched each pet’s needs and created a diet perfect for any situation.

Indoor cats spend most of their days napping, grooming, and grazing. Royal Canin knows obese pets are in danger of developing serious illnesses, so they create indoor diets to help keep that weight off. With moderate calorie levels and fiber to control weight and hairballs, their indoor cat food provides your spoiled indoor cat with just what he needs.

Their kibble is shaped to encourage chewing to help keep dental tartar off the teeth, and highly digestible proteins decrease the amount of stool in the litter box. You can, however, mix wet and dry food sometimes to give a little variety, perhaps giving more energy to cats.

Pros:

Food based on extensive research.

Fiber to help with hairballs.

Moderate calorie levels to keep weight off.

Shaped kibble to help prevent plaque.

Highly digestible proteins.

Very palatable.

Cons:

Less moisture.

Best High-Calorie Cat Food

1.) Wellness – Core Pate Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Liver Recipe

Share icon

$2.49

Wellness CORE, canned cat food, has chicken and turkey as its first ingredients to provide the high protein our cuddly carnivores need. They’ve covered it all with antioxidants, vitamins, balanced minerals, omega fatty acids, and essential taurine.

Your kitty will love the taste, too, with its delicious flavor and soft, smooth pate texture, and it can help with weight gain for those felines who need it. Being a canned food, the higher moisture will help keep your precious feline well-hydrated, so important for urinary health. Wellness CORE has no grains, carrageenan, or artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Wellness takes ingredients from trusted sources, carefully selected and authentic, to create an ideal nutritional balance with lean, healthy proteins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. With no wheat, corn, soy, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or empty calories, Wellness is the face of a new generation in cat food.

Pros:

100% grain-free.

Chicken and turkey are the primary ingredients.

Filled with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, omega fatty acids, and taurine.

Tasty.

Lots of moisture.

No grains, carrageenan, or artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Cons:

A bit pricey.

Unknown at this time if grain-free diets are right for cats.

2.) Wellness – Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Turkey and Duck Pate Wet

$37.77

Type: Canned | Life stage: Adult | Weight: 3 oz | Calories: 215 kcal per can | Flavors: Turkey and duck

Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Turkey and Duck Recipe Wet Canned Cat Food is a great recipe for your cat who loves a good, wholesome meal. This recipe is a great source of high-quality protein like Turkey and Duck, completely free of any added growth hormones and steroids.

The first ingredient in this recipe is turkey and duck, and this recipe is super delicious and digestible. Wellness helps with urinary tract health by including cranberries and provides vitamins and minerals with dried ground potatoes.

Wellness takes ingredients from trusted sources, carefully selected and authentic, to create an ideal nutritional balance with lean, healthy proteins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. With no wheat, corn, soy, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or empty calories, Wellness is the face of a new generation in cat food.

Pros:

Grain-free.

Simple-to-digest recipe with high-quality Turkey and Duck.

No by-products, fillers, soy, corn, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Made in the USA.

High calorie.

Palatable.

Cons:

Not good for overweight cats.

A bit pricey.

Best Cat Food for Weight Loss

1.) Hill’s Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Chicken Recipe Cat Food

Share icon

$24.99

Whether your cat has a weight problem or you want to make sure he doesn’t develop one, Hill’s Science Diet Perfect Weight dry cat food provides your adult cat with delicious, breakthrough help with weight management. This high-quality protein with natural ingredients will keep your cat feeling full and satisfied between meals. 70% of cats lost weight within 10 weeks when fed this cat kibble. Always be careful not to let your cat lose weight too fast.

Pros:

Over 70% of cats lost weight within 10 weeks when fed this nutrition.

High-quality protein.

Chicken is the primary ingredient.

Healthy weight increases life expectancy and lowers the risk of diseases like diabetes.

Clinically proven antioxidant benefits.

No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Help your cat feel full.

Cons:

Rapid weight loss can make your cat ill.

Not as high in moisture as canned food.

2.) Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Share icon

$52.56

Royal Canin Feline Weight Care Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Adult Wet Cat Food is formulated for slightly overweight cats. The diet has a soft texture and the moisture needed to keep your cat hydrated. Over 90% of slightly overweight cats fed Weight Care lost weight within two months.

This diet will help keep your cat feeling full. The diet has thin slices of chicken in gravy, which cats love. It is enriched with L-carnitine to help with fat metabolism and adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass while supporting an ideal body condition and healthy weight loss in slightly overweight cats.

Pros:

Proven results.

Soft texture.

Highly palatable.

High moisture.

Enriched with L-carnitine to help with fat metabolism.

Real chicken is the first ingredient.

Cons:

Not useful for obese cats.

Best High-Protein Cat Food

1.) Wysong Optimize – Beef Heart & Liver

Share icon

$23.19

Wysong Optimize™ is a high-nutrient-value food intended for dogs, cats, and ferrets. The foundation of Optimize™ is substantial chunks of real meats. Most cat food has too high carbohydrate levels, which could account for the rise of diabetes in cats.

Wysong has boldly lowered the carbohydrates and produced a food that resembles the natural, carnivorous diet. Very few pet foods do this. Their food also has DentaTreat, which is a source of enzymes, probiotics, and other micronutrients to help your kitty’s oral and digestive health.

Pros:

Natural, carnivorous diet.

Low in carbohydrates.

High in protein.

Meat-based.

Can be mixed with other food or used alone and has DentaTreat, which helps with oral health.

Very palatable.

Cons:

Higher in price.

2.) Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein, Natural Adult Pate Wet Cat Food

Share icon

$47.76

Blue Wilderness grain-free wet cat food is a high-protein cat that provides natural ingredients that are enhanced with vitamins and minerals. The protein comes from real salmon. This is a great food for an active adult cat.

Packed with more of the meat cats love and free of the grains that contain gluten, BLUE Wilderness’s grain-free wet cat food is made to feed your feline’s wild side. Filled with healthy carbohydrates from fruits and vegetables, this recipe provides the energy your cat needs for an active lifestyle.

Pros:

More moisture.

High protein.

Real salmon.

Cons:

Having fruits and vegetables, providing too much carbohydrates, and being grain-free may not be good for pets.

Best Cat Food For Senior Cats

1.) Hill’s – Science Diet Adult 7+ Savory Chicken Entree Cat Food

Share icon

$2.59

Your cat will love the taste of Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Savory Chicken Entre cat food with its soft, smooth texture. It has precisely balanced nutrition to sustain kidney and vital organ health.

Pros:

Hill’s has a long history of being a trusted name.

Palatable.

Wet food – more moisture.

Chicken is the first ingredient, which is good for adult cats to support their need for protein.

Cons:

None.

2.) Iams ProActive Health – Healthy Senior Dry Cat Food

Share icon

$45.33

With antioxidants, prebiotics, and natural fiber, this senior dry food from a long-standing reputable company can be a complete and balanced meal for your older cats. The primary ingredient is real chicken. The dry crunchiness will help with oral health. It contains essential nutrients such as calcium and phosphorus to support bones and joints. Added L-carnitine helps your kitty maintain a healthy wealth. Vitamin E and antioxidants support your cat’s immune system.

Pros:

For senior cats.

Chicken is the first ingredient.

Contains calcium and phosphorus to support strong bones and healthy joints.

Made with L-carnitine to help your cat maintain a healthy weight.

Made in the USA.

Cons:

Less moisture.

Best High Fiber Cat Food

1.) Wellness – Core Digestive Health Salmon Pate Recipe Canned Cat Food

Share icon

$37.76

A healthy gut is often the key to feeling well and being happy. Wellness steps in again with Wellness CORE Digestive Health, which is highly digestible with high-quality protein, prebiotics, fiber, and superfoods like pumpkin and papaya for a healthy digestive system.

Omega 3 fatty acids help cats’ skin and haircoat be their healthiest. Antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals are added as well. Wellness is known for having very palatable food, and cats love salmon, so this is a great combo. No wheat, corn, soy, preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, or empty calories. The needs of indoor and outdoor cats are met with this diet.

Pros:

Lean, healthy proteins.

Salmon is the first ingredient.

Probiotics are added for intestinal health.

Omega fatty acids are added for hair and coat.

Antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Trusted Company.

Palatable.

Cons:

Fresh fruit and veggies are not necessary for our carnivorous cats.

Feeding too much fish is not recommended for cats.

2.) Royal Canin – Feline Digestive Care Dry Cat Food

Share icon

$42.99

Cats often don’t let you know if they’re not feeling well. However, there can be clues in their litter box. A stool that is too hard or soft and smells worse than usual can tell you they have some digestive issues. Regurgitation can also happen and can indicate your cat is eating too rapidly. (Always check with your vet before just diagnosing the problem yourself.)

Royal Canin Digestive Care cat food is made for cats with sensitive stomachs or who eat too fast. The ring-shaped kibble encourages your kitty to chew thoroughly and more slowly. The added prebiotics and fiber also help. You can see positive changes as soon as 10 days.

Pros:

Optimal blend of prebiotics and dietary fibers.

Proven effective after 10 days with over 95% healthy stool quality.

Exclusive ring-shaped kibble encourages slower eating to help support healthy digestion.

Formulated for cats 1 year and older with sensitive stomachs.

Promotes digestive health.

Cons:

Chicken is not the primary ingredient.

So, what should I look for in cat food?

Should indoor cats eat wet or dry food? What is the healthiest diet for an indoor cat? Is it really different than what an outdoor cat should eat? What do vets recommend? What should I look for in cat food? What is the best food?

If you don’t remember anything else, remember the following:

Cats are obligate carnivores.

Carnivores eat meat, high in protein.

Cats that eat only dry food do not get enough water because cats do not drink enough water.

Cats do not need carbohydrates. In fact, it is quite common for a cat that eats too many carbohydrates to develop diabetes.

So, read the labels and choose a high protein, low carbohydrate, moderate fiber diet for the healthiest kitty. And don’t forget about the water. Wet canned food has more water. You can also encourage your cat to drink more by buying a pet fountain.

The water that a cat likes best is moving water. This is all ideal. But choosing the best sometimes means addressing other considerations. You may have a furry feline that is overweight, stays indoors all the time, has a condition such as kidney disease or diabetes, is young or elderly, etc. In most of those cases, refer to the guide above.

However, if you have a cat with a chronic condition such as kidney disease or diabetes, always refer to your veterinarian for advice on what to feed. At the end of the day, all any of us want is to have happy, healthy cats. A high quality cat food can go a long way to accomplish that.