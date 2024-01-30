Top 10 Best Cat Chew Toys for Happy, Healthy Kitties

Catstages Nighttime Catnip Rolls

Is your fur baby keeping you awake at night? No worries. This 3-pack cat toy is great for all cats but is one of the best teething toys for kittens. Filled with 100% natural catnip, this silent toy will keep your kitty busy all night but quietly.

Share icon

Chewy $2.49

Features:

This toy is noiseless . Cats are naturally night-time creatures who want to play and hunt while you want to sleep. With the Nighttime Catnip Rolls, your cat can chase, pounce, and play without waking you up.

. Cats are naturally night-time creatures who want to play and hunt while you want to sleep. With the Nighttime Catnip Rolls, your cat can chase, pounce, and play without waking you up. Catnip . It is filled with potent catnip to keep your kitty interested for hours.

. It is filled with potent catnip to keep your kitty interested for hours. If your cat chews or bites on other things, these catnip-stuffed rolls will give them something to chew and bite, thereby reducing destructive behavior that may harm you or your furniture.

Package of three . The Nighttime Catnip Rolls come in a package of three, they’re an excellent option for a multi-cat household.

. The Nighttime Catnip Rolls come in a package of three, they’re an excellent option for a multi-cat household. Teeth cleaning. Nothing replaces a professional dental cleaning by your veterinarian, but these rolls may help clean teeth in between cleanings.

Catstages Mice Cat Chew Toy with Catnip

Another Catstages cat chew toy can bring hours of delight to your feline pet. Catstages makes some of the best chew toys on the market.

Share icon

Chewy $4.31

Features:

There’s nothing cuter than watching your fur baby become a little hunter as he tosses and bats the Catnip Chew Mice around on his own. You can also make it a game between the two of you, which is twice as much fun for your pet.

Not only does chewing on this cat toy help with dental health, but it can also redirect your cat’s attention from your hands and furniture to the toy.

Stuffed with high-quality catnip, this chew toy makes the first bite irresistible. A dental chew toy and a catnip toy all in one.

Especially good for a teething kitten.

Meowijuana King-Sized Silvervine Cat Sticks

Is your kitty ever anxious or stressed? Most cats are from time to time. Well, we’ve got just the thing for you. Meowijuana King-Sized Silvervine Cat Sticks are sure to take the edge off.

They will calm your cat and encourage him to turn his mind to hunting prey or just relaxing and chewing.

Share icon

Chewy $8.56

Features:

These natural cat sticks will make your feline pal more tranquil.

They come in a 6-pack, making it a party in a multi-cat household.

The catnip and silvervine will bring out the hunter in your pet and encourage his natural instincts.

Encourages chewing and naturally helps remove tartar and plaque from your kitty’s teeth in between professional dental cleanings.

Helps with digestion.

No additives or preservatives. Only the best for your fur baby.

You may wonder if silvervine sticks and the silvervine plant are safe for your cat to eat. As with anything, too much can upset the stomach. A little bit of silvervine is safe to consume.

Petstages Catstages Dental Banana Catnip Cat Chew Toy

Literally, there are some cats that love to hold a larger toy and kick with their back paws.

This extra-cute chew toy for your cat will also help with teeth. While they chew on this toy, it provides a flossing and cleaning action to their teeth and gums, helping to improve dental health between professional cleanings.

Share icon

Chewy $5.49

Features:

As your kitties play and chew, Petstages dental cat chew toys help clean tartar and plaque off their teeth. This is due to the mesh material that they are made of. This helps between regular veterinary cleanings.

Flossy mesh material helps improve dental health.

This toy is excellent for batting around, swatting at, tossing, and other fun things.

When squeezed and chewed, it makes a crinkle sound, providing even more interest. Crinkle sounds are sometimes the cure for cats that like to eat plastic.

Filled with catnip.

Freshens breath.

Suitable for all life stages.

Petlinks Rowdy Roller Dental Chew Ball Cat Toy

Who would think that a small, green ball with feathers and ribbons attached would be so popular? This is one of the most popular chew toys for cats. Green and small, don’t let the size fool you.

Chewy $4.80

Features:

A mere swipe of the paw starts the action, giving your furry friend more exercise and will keep your cat busy for hours.

This toy will keep cats entertained in the middle of the night when you need to sleep because it is so quiet.

Feathers and ribbons remind your pet of prey and keep his attention.

To help with dental health, ridges on the ball massage the gums as your pet chews. Another reason why cats need chew toys. Many of the toys help your cat’s dental health. They clean your cat’s teeth and massage gums.

This toy can help a teething kitten.

Best of all, Petlinks pet toys are designed to meet child safety standards and help keep both your two-legged and four-legged family members safe.

Catstages Fresh Breath Mint Stick Cat Chew Toy

Share icon

Chewy $3.74

Features:

Lightweight cat’s chew toy can be easily batted and carried, filled with sweet-smelling mint to freshen breath. It is catnip mint, which is not toxic to cats.

The toy is constructed of durable netting, which helps remove tartar and plaque to give your cat help with dental care. It also won’t unravel when chewed, which is very important.

The cat chew sticks are filled with sweet-smelling mint, which has a similar effect on cats as catnip. The crinkle material in the leaves also helps keep your cat entertained and encourages chewing behavior. Crinkle sounds may help pets who chew plastic.

If you press and roll the center stem, you can refresh the toy with real dried mint.

Petstages Fresh Breath Mint Stick measures 4-3/4″ long with 1-1/4″ wide leaves and 1/2″ wide stem.

Catstages Crunchy Pickle Kicker Dental Catnip Cat Toy

This is one of the best chew toys for cats. It has it all! Crunchiness, dental care, multiple textures and sounds, catnip, and the perfect toy for kicking, which many cats enjoy doing. Whether you have a kitten or an adult cat, this chew toy infused with catnip is perfect.

Cats who like catnip and most cats will find this very appealing. This toy is also great for solo play or interactive play. It also may be the chew toy that cats who eat plastic prefer.

Share icon

Amazon $5.59

Features:

Crinkly and cute.

Helps with dental care – mesh material helps remove tartar and plaque while a soft fabric is gentle on gums.

Multiple textures that entice cats.

Perfect size to toss, kick, bat, or chew.

Filled with 100% premium catnip.

Catstages Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Cat Toy

Constructed primarily of durable rubber, this catnip-infused, spoked ring will keep your kitty interested, help with dental care, and be perfect for cats who like to gnaw. Your cat can also carry it, bat it, and play with it endlessly.

Share icon

Chewy $2.49

Features:

Designed for all ages.

Encourages healthy chewing.

Made with fabric streamers and durable rubber.

Helps clean teeth.

It can help unwanted behavior, such as chewing on furniture, by redirecting attention to the toy.

Catnip infused.

Pet Life Rectangular Crinkle Plush Faux Fur Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip

This is another safe cat chew toy that is good for kickers. Cats of all ages will like this Crinkle Cat Toy with Catnip. It is extremely durable, has features like crinkles and feathers for fun, and plenty of catnip.

Share icon

Amazon $5.99

Features:

Plenty of natural catnip in this new chew toy.

Eco-friendly recyclable polyfill.

Durable due to dual-reinforced stitching.

Crinkles when chewed.

Added feathers for added fun.

Available in multiple colors.

Good for kickers.

Catit Groovy Fish Plush Cat Toy with Catnip

We’ve got it for those of you who would like something a little bit more technological. Not precisely a chew toy, but it sure is a fun toy – for you and your cat pal, so we decided to throw it in. Groovy Fish by Catit will have your kitty moving and grooving.

Share icon

Chewy $12.87

Features:

It has a flapping motion that is quite realistic but is also a cuddly, cute fish toy.

There are various movement modes, 3 in fact, to stimulate your feline’s natural hunting desires. Your cat’s touch will set off a motion sensor.

The toy also comes with two catnip bags. The mixture of catnip and silvervine is appealing and safe.

Even though Groovy Fish was your cat’s best friend while resting, now he will be his fiercest opponent during playtime. The toy will automatically enter standby mode when playtime ends to save power.

Charging is easily accomplished with a USB cable.

The toy can be hand-washed.

In addition, the motor is covered by an extra-durable casing that helps absorb impacts, effectively extending the toy’s lifetime.

Why Cats Need Chew Toys: More Than Just a Fun Distraction

For most of the decades that people have kept cats indoors as companions, we have generally thought all they needed was food, water, and love. Only over the past few years have researchers discovered that cats really need environmental enrichment.

In other words, they sleep 18 hours a day because that’s all they have to do, not because they need that much sleep. We have discovered that our favorite felines actually get bored, and with boredom can come anxiety and depression.

Consequently, manufacturers where toys are made have developed a world of cat chew toys and other things that are best for enrichment. Cat lovers now have a big problem. How do you choose the best chew toys? What do you look for in chew toys?

Whether your cat likes chew toys or just regular small mice-like toys they can throw around, you should take a look at the toys on our list. Finding the best cat toys can be a daunting task. However, it’s worth the time; cat chew toys offer help in many ways, including:

1. Dental Health

Most of the time, cats have been taken into our homes as pets, no one thought cats needed dental care. A cat parent wasn’t told about dental care for cats in the vet’s office or anywhere, really. However, cats have teeth just like ours and need the same dental care we do.

They need professional cleanings at the veterinarian’s hospital, but in between cleanings, cat chew toys can help with preventative dental care. Chewing on a toy can help clean the tartar off the teeth, preventing serious dental diseases such as periodontal disease. It also helps keep gums healthy and can be the best breath freshener.

2. Mental Stimulation

They tell us humans to use our brains in order to keep them sharp. The same is true for cats. Particularly for indoor cats who may not have much to do, toys can stimulate them, presenting fun and exciting challenges for your cat. A cat, during play will use their brains far more than a sleeping cat does and have fun doing it.

3. Stress Relief

The other thing we’ve learned about cats recently is that they can be anxious, depressed, and stressed like us. Many cats are prescribed medication, but it’s a far healthier remedy to enrich their environment.

Cat toys will help do this. Chewing is a natural stress-relieving activity for cats. This can also help a cat’s inclination to engage in destructive behaviors such as scratching and over-grooming.

4. Encourages Appropriate Chewing

Last but not least, bored or anxious cats can engage in destructive, unsafe behavior, like chewing on cords or shoestrings. Providing toys like chew toys can turn their attention away from unsafe objects.

After reviewing our list of the best chew toys for cats, you can read how to choose the right ones for your particular cat by following the list.

Choosing the Right Chew Toys for Your Cat

As you are shopping for chew toys or any toy for your cat, keep in mind your individual cat’s preferences, age, and size.

Look for toys that are made from high-quality, non-toxic materials.

Provide a variety for your furry feline by selecting various shapes, textures, and sizes.

Consider the life stage of your cat. Kittens and seniors may prefer soft toys, while healthy adults may enjoy more challenging materials.

Choose toys that aren’t too small to avoid choking hazards.

In addition, when selecting toys for your cat, consider some interactive toys, like puzzles and motorized toys. These can add to your cat’s fun, provide bonding times with your kitty, and challenge him mentally.

Bonding Opportunity

As a cat owner, you want your feline pal always to be happy and healthy. One way to do that is to keep him entertained. While they can play alone with the toys we’ve mentioned, playing with them will be a great bonding opportunity for you.

Chew toys are an increasingly popular solution for engaging with your kitty and stimulating his natural instincts. Chew toys are a great way to do that. It will help you engage with your cat and bring out the natural hunter in them, which they enjoy most.

Bringing chew toys into your playtime with your cat pal can help strengthen your bond with your feline. It helps build trust and makes your furry friend start to associate positive feelings with you. This will build greater trust and an increasingly stronger bond between you.

Be sure to slowly show your kitty the new toy.

Let them explore at their own pace.

Start to engage with them in a play session, including the new chew toy in your playtime.

Offer your favorite feline a treat or affection and praise him when he acts favorably with you and the new toy.

Using chew toys to connect with your cat on a deeper level is fun and effective. However, it takes patience and understanding. You won’t regret it, and your cat will love you even more.

Frequently asked questions about cat chew toys

Do cats have a natural urge to chew on things like dogs do?

Cats are not known to have the same tendency to chew as dogs. However, we traditionally haven’t offered them chew toys. Some cats would like to chew; some won’t but will still like to play with the chew toys and get the other benefits we’ve talked about.

There are some cats that destructively chew on your furniture or other objects in your home. These toys can be especially beneficial for these cats and you.

Are cat chew toys good for teething kittens?

Absolutely. Pet parents often ask their veterinarians what they can do about their kittens biting them. One great answer is to get some chew toys. Instead of biting your hands, let them gnaw on the chew toys.

This can help alleviate some of the pain and discomfort that accompanies teething. You will see some chew toys we recommended in the list above, especially for teething kittens.

Can cat chew toys replace teeth brushing in cats?

No. Just like us, cats need a variety of dental care. From time to time, your veterinarian will alert you to the fact that your pet needs a professional cleaning.

In between professional cleanings, brushing teeth is recommended, and chew toys are an addition to that care. Start when they’re young, and they will adapt to having their teeth brushed.