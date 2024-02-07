Person Gets Kicked Out Of Wedding For Thinking The Security Guard Wanted A Hug

ADVERTISEMENT

Social cues can be extremely difficult to learn. Body language, vocal inflection, unspoken rules and subtext are hard enough to decipher. But especially when we find ourselves in unfamiliar scenarios, it can be easy to feel like an alien.

But we swallow our pride and try our best to fit in wherever we are, even when there will inevitably be some embarrassing moments. One Reddit user who knows this all too well recently shared a story on the Today I [Messed] Up subreddit, detailing how they missed their friend’s wedding because they didn’t know the protocol when interacting with security guards in Indian cities. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies from amused readers.

Social cues are often hard to read, especially when we’re in unfamiliar places

So when this person left their village for the first time and encountered a security guard, they weren’t quite sure how to act

Image credits: Narrow-Move8065

About two thirds of India’s population live in rural areas

It’s easy to feel like you understand social cues and how to interact with others until you suddenly find yourself in a new environment. I’ve lived in 4 different countries over the past 6 years, and I can say that my tolerance for embarrassment has increased exponentially because of that.

Whether it’s from not understanding what a stranger is saying to me, booking movie tickets for the wrong day because I thought I knew my days of the week, pronouncing words hilariously wrong or being completely unaware of social norms that are different in my country, I definitely know how it feels to stick out like a sore thumb.

When it comes to India in particular, there are plenty of people living in both villages and cities. It is the most populous country in the world, after all. But according to Statista, in 2021, even more citizens lived in rural areas than cities. India had about 909 million people residing in villages and small towns, while only 498 million residents occupied cities. And there’s no question that residents of either might have a hard time adjusting to the opposite lifestyle.

There are many differences between village and city life

Just like in any other nation, village and city life are quite different in India. According to Dr. D. Y. Patil College of Nursing, village life may seem serene because residents are closer to nature, and they don’t have to experience the hustle and bustle of living in a crowded city. The air quality is better, and most residents work in the agricultural industry.

The community may be stronger in rural areas, and the celebrations and festivals are huge. Villages may be some of the best places to experience authentic Indian culture, and these small towns provide a calmer lifestyle and environment. Many of these areas have beautiful nature as well. “The majority of people that produce handcrafted goods come from rural areas, including ranchers, potters, artisans, metalsmiths, and so on,” the Patil College of Nursing notes.

But there are challenges to village life as well. It can be harder to find access to quality medical care in rural areas, and a lack of power, resources, transportation and wide roads can cause residents to miss out on professional opportunities. Children may also have less access to education, as certain areas of India may have one elementary school for kids of various towns to attend. Girls may be discouraged from going to school to help their mothers at home as well.

It’s possible to experience culture shock, even in your home country

The idea of having culture shock in your own nation might sound silly, but there will always be an adjustment period when moving to a different city in another part of the country, moving from a city to a small town or moving from a village into a bustling city. People may use a different vernacular, and there might be new things to adjust to that you’ve never seen before.

Perhaps you’ve never experienced snow or a sweltering hot summer. You might be used to chatting with the cashiers in small town shops, while city workers might not even look up at you or say a word. Strangers on the street might walk much faster or slower than what you’re used to, and it’s easy to feel out of place. To help minimize others from feeling alien, especially in their own nation, we could all probably practice a bit more empathy. Instead of reacting to someone’s behavior as strange or annoying, it might be wise to try to understand where they’re coming from instead. Especially so they don’t miss a friend’s wedding!

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story down below, pandas. Have you ever experienced a similarly embarrassing moment in a new place? Feel free to share, and then if you’d like to read another article from Bored Panda featuring the Today I [Messed] Up subreddit, check out this piece next!

Amused readers shared their reactions, as well as similar embarrassing stories of their own