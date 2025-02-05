ADVERTISEMENT

It takes a lot to be a performer. You need stamina, a thick skin, a unique look and a charismatic personality. And while it would be great if you’re super talented too, that’s not a requirement, apparently.

Redditors have recently been discussing famous singers that they don’t think have the pipes to be performing on a professional level, so we’ve gathered some of their hot takes down below. Whether you love these stars or not, there’s no denying that some of them could benefit from a few voice lessons. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the replies that you can’t help but agree with!

#1

Singer performing outdoors, wearing a white coat and using a microphone. Jennifer Lopez

She literally can't sing.

puremotives:
Agreed. That's why she gets Ashanti to do it for her

Hrekires Report

17points
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Singer at iHeart event with dramatic makeup and braided hairstyle, speaking into a microphone. Jojo Siwa, don't think i need to explain lol.

    alfie_the_elf
    Ah, yes. The first and only gay pop star, bringing gay dance music to the world.
    What ever would we do without her contributions to music?

    veronica_doodlesss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Singer on stage wearing sunglasses and a hat, holding a microphone. Kid Rock. He can barely "rap", and he definitely can't sing. I do admit my opinion might be colored by my intense hatred for this poser a*****e.

    Blues-Daddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user ZarieRose, who invited readers to share examples of singers that they don't think have great voices.

    "I saw a similar post about comedians, so I thought it would be interesting to see what people’s takes about singers were," the author told Bored Panda.
    #4

    Cardi B. Can't stand her as a singer. Can't stand her as a human being.

    I'm reminded of her lives at the beginning of the pandemic *bawling* into her Froot Loops because she couldn't go buy sushi.

    blackwidow_211 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Singer in black outfit and sunglasses at Peabody Awards backdrop. Yoko Ono.

    -z-z-x-x-:
    I love that video where John Lennon was on stage singing Johnny b good with chuck berry and they just cut her mic off

    TimeLikeWax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    toastrovn2 avatar
    person (i think)
    person (i think)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She knows she can’t sing well. But she is a performance artist and that is part of her art. It’s not really a hot take

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Man wearing gold chains, possibly a singer, with people questioning his musical success. The actual answer might be Biz Markie but that was the whole charm, wasn't it?


    "Yooooououou! You got what I neeeEEeed".

    Hail_Yondalla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were also curious to know if there are any famous singers that ZarieRose isn't particularly impressed by. "I’d say Ray," the OP shared. "Not that she’s a bad singer, she just suddenly seemed to appear out of nowhere, and there’s so much hype around her. I think her songs are nice but not as outstanding as some other artists."
    #7

    Performer on stage, holding microphone, in vibrant leopard-print outfit, with spotlight in background. DEEEJAYYYYY KHALED!

    PurpleTeaSoul:
    ALL I DO IS WIN WIN WIN NO MATTER WHAT

    Rexusus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Person with long hair, wearing earrings, posing for a photo. Maybe I'm too old, but I feel like I can never understand any of Ariana Grande's lyrics. They just seem smooshed all together into one indistinct sound.

    elphaba00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stephie_1 avatar
    Stephie
    Stephie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’s incredibly talented, but desperately needs to enunciate!!

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Person holding a feather fan, wearing a sleeveless dress. Florence Foster Jenkins was so terrible she sold out Carnegie Hall.

    bakewelltart20:
    The film about her is incredibly sad, but I almost choked to death laughing at the singing.
    I have no idea how the actors managed to keep straight faces, especially Meryl herself.

    Dracon_Pyrothayan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The author also believes that stars shouldn't try to make up for their lack of vocal skills by being charismatic. "I definitely think talent is more important over personality," ZarieRose says. "There’s probably so many fantastic singers out there, but they don’t get enough attention because they may be shy and don’t have the stage presence."
    #10

    Elegant woman with curly hair and a pearl necklace, often considered a singer who shouldn't have made it big. Ethel Merman was known as the worst singer.

    She was fabulous.

    No one sings *There's No Business Like Show Business* like she does.

    Brava, Ms. Merman!

    Headline-Skimmer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She sang everything through her nose and had a very unique tone but it was all in tune.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Burger King sign on a building under a cloudy sky. The guy that sings on the Burger King commercials. What a terrible singer!

    SlainSigney:
    BK Me eeeelt

    pfthewall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Sorry, I can’t identify the person in the image. However, you could use: "Smiling woman in a purple jacket against a blue background, relevant to singers' popularity and talent discussion." Not sure about worst, but Paula Abdul definitely comes to mind. Very weak, thin voice. Seems like she was a dancer who got forced into being a singer too.

    Low-Calligrapher502 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, she was part of the Jackson family. I agree, she had that one hit that was good. But the rest I don't like. She's not super terrible, just not a strong voice.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Finally, we asked the author what she thought of the replies to her post. "The top choice of Jennifer Lopez was a surprise, but I have a feeling it’s more to do with her association with P Diddy," she noted. "It was a lot of fun reading through the responses and seeing the different opinions. Some people said Enrique Iglesias, didn’t expect that. He has a beautiful voice in my opinion."
    #13

    Man singing passionately into a microphone on a basketball court, wearing a Berkeley shirt. William Hung (showing my age here😂).

    smooze420:
    American Idol knew what they were doing.

    grayspot94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Performer singing on stage, curly hair, colorful lights in the background, holding a microphone, live music event. Low-hanging fruit here, but Ice Spice.

    gruccimanee:
    the way she got rich and famous by recycling the same beat for multiple 3 minute songs full of poop and fart references is so crazy to me

    JoyPill15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Two people singing outdoors, one playing guitar and harmonica, representing famous singers. Bob Dylan. Great writer. Terrible singer.

    serouslydoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deadrat avatar
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So according to the title of this thread, bob Dylan should never make it big??? My God, bob Dylan is a poet of our era and wrote some of the most important songs for generations. Yeah he is not here for his voice but how could we include him in this thread along with the rest

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    A singer in a dark jacket and gold chains holds a microphone during a live performance. Drake. The dude just talks with auto tune on.

    BenchNo5997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    A singer in a red jacket and cap performing with a microphone passionately on stage. I love that people are just naming people they don't like who aren't amazing singers when there's people like Playboi Carti out there

    oliferro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Singer performing on stage with a gold microphone, wearing sunglasses and a vest, highlighted in a discussion about singers. Robin Thicke should thank Pharrell and Emily Ratajkowski because it sure wasn't his talent that made that song popular.

    Appropriate-Ad2307 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Smiling woman with long black hair and metallic outfit on stage, relating to discussion on singers. Katy Hudson before she became "Katy Perry"

    redman9000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Singer performing energetically on stage in green lighting, audience recording on phones. Doja Cat. Just straight up cannot sing. Has to rely on technology.

    DucktapeCorkfeet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Jessica Simpson.

    KiraSweetize Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Person holding a microphone, striped shirt, addressing an audience, related to singers who made it big. Roseanne Barr.

    Technicolor_Reindeer:
    for the laaaand of the FREEEEEEEEEEE

    idefeatass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Two tattooed individuals with distinctive hairstyles, highlighting sing-related critique. Island Boys.

    BOREN:
    Did they really “make it big”, though?

    TheAvaPark:
    Bigger than they ever should have 😭

    BigMikeONeill Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Singer in a red outfit and glasses holding a microphone at an event backdrop. Sexxy Redd. Turn that s**t off.

    catlady18__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Musician performing on stage with a guitar, wearing a white shirt, controversial opinions on singers' success. Dave Mustaine in his prime sounded like a goose getting strangled to death and nowadays he's just grumbling into the mic.

    jet_vr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Singer performing live on stage, holding a microphone, with tattoos visible, framed as part of music discussion online. MGK, bro is doing all the genres and being s**t at all of em.

    SweetieFlower_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's not too bad though compared to the rest in this list

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Singer performing energetically on stage in a futuristic silver outfit. Fergie. That NBA All-Star game National Anthem was legendary.

    Ill-Pickle-8101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fergie actually has a great voice, she just made a dog’s breakfast of that National Anthem.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Blonde singer on stage in a black dress and jacket, holding a microphone under bright lights, main SEO keyword discussed. Megan Trainor.

    girl_im_deepressed:
    she's a talented singer but tends to sing in the most irritating way possible

    Calcutec_1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Every single mumble rapper.

    Relative_Drop3216 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    I will die on the hill that Chris brown cannot sing but can dance. Disgusting scum piece of s**t but yea he can dance. Never could sing tho.

    cheesybiscuits912 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Singer performing energetically on stage in dramatic attire, with drums and bright stage lights in the background. I can’t believe I’m not seeing Marilyn Manson here. He sounds like a drunk lounge singer trying to be spooky.

    beartheminus:
    Hes almost a performance artist and not a singer really. Its all about the theatrics etc. I still don't like it though.

    stevebobeeve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Manson is one of my fave artists. His new album is so freaking good

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Singer performing energetically on stage, wearing a black outfit and cap, holding a microphone. Tones and I. Holy s**t is that voice irritating.

    tenacious-g Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    J G Wentworth.

    Middle_Teaching_5542 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    All the children in the cars for kids commercial.

    hashbrownsinketchup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Tom Waits and I love every minute of it.

    bdoz138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's interesting. His voice isn't classically great but it's gritty and a vibe.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Auto tuned Adam Levine.

    NoMonk8635 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Rita Ora.

    MaryTemptly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    MIlli Vinilli.

    Accurate-Law-555 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Jaden Smith.

    NimaraMeira Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    uhrensohn79 avatar
    Simon Chen
    Simon Chen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, of a list of 50 people, there were 8 i heard of. I am surely old

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Hilary Duff.

    KiralaFeya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Iggy Azalea.

    AdaCurlative Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Woman on red carpet at TIFF wearing a sequined dress and red lipstick. Selena Gomez 👀.

    mibo04 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    That Dance Monkey girl.

    liulide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Ashley Tisdale.

    FiraieVora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Take That.

    KaiaTwirlship Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gary’s a good singer, but Robbie was by far the best singer.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Tove Lo.

    LinaBlazement Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Cory Feldman.

    Confident_Act_5218 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Pussycat Dolls.

    DemiBurnward Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If referring to Nicole Scherzinger, she can sing. She did Phantom Of The Opera well enough to know she has some technique. The only other one of that group who really sang forefront was Melody Thornton. The others were backup vocalists or backup dancers. They were all severely underpaid and pimped out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    A performer in historical attire on stage, gesturing expressively. Lin Manuel Miranda.

    NO QUESTION that man can write a song. But he sucks at singing!

    cryingartist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find this one confusing. He can definitely sing. He has absolutely no problem carrying a tune. Certainly, without his writing he wouldn't be famous for his singing, but to say he sucks is just incorrect. Just look at how Hamilton did while he played THE LEAD.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Justin Timberlake.

    PiraeVera Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

