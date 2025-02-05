“She Literally Can’t Sing”: 50 People Call Out Singers Who Shouldn’t Have Ever Made It BigInterview
It takes a lot to be a performer. You need stamina, a thick skin, a unique look and a charismatic personality. And while it would be great if you’re super talented too, that’s not a requirement, apparently.
Redditors have recently been discussing famous singers that they don’t think have the pipes to be performing on a professional level, so we’ve gathered some of their hot takes down below. Whether you love these stars or not, there’s no denying that some of them could benefit from a few voice lessons. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the replies that you can’t help but agree with!
Jennifer Lopez
She literally can't sing.
puremotives:
Agreed. That's why she gets Ashanti to do it for her
Jojo Siwa, don't think i need to explain lol.
alfie_the_elf
Ah, yes. The first and only gay pop star, bringing gay dance music to the world.
What ever would we do without her contributions to music?
Kid Rock. He can barely "rap", and he definitely can't sing. I do admit my opinion might be colored by my intense hatred for this poser a*****e.
To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user ZarieRose, who invited readers to share examples of singers that they don't think have great voices.
"I saw a similar post about comedians, so I thought it would be interesting to see what people’s takes about singers were," the author told Bored Panda.
Cardi B. Can't stand her as a singer. Can't stand her as a human being.
I'm reminded of her lives at the beginning of the pandemic *bawling* into her Froot Loops because she couldn't go buy sushi.
Yoko Ono.
-z-z-x-x-:
I love that video where John Lennon was on stage singing Johnny b good with chuck berry and they just cut her mic off
She knows she can’t sing well. But she is a performance artist and that is part of her art. It’s not really a hot take
The actual answer might be Biz Markie but that was the whole charm, wasn't it?
"Yooooououou! You got what I neeeEEeed".
We were also curious to know if there are any famous singers that ZarieRose isn't particularly impressed by. "I’d say Ray," the OP shared. "Not that she’s a bad singer, she just suddenly seemed to appear out of nowhere, and there’s so much hype around her. I think her songs are nice but not as outstanding as some other artists."
DEEEJAYYYYY KHALED!
PurpleTeaSoul:
ALL I DO IS WIN WIN WIN NO MATTER WHAT
Maybe I'm too old, but I feel like I can never understand any of Ariana Grande's lyrics. They just seem smooshed all together into one indistinct sound.
Florence Foster Jenkins was so terrible she sold out Carnegie Hall.
bakewelltart20:
The film about her is incredibly sad, but I almost choked to death laughing at the singing.
I have no idea how the actors managed to keep straight faces, especially Meryl herself.
The author also believes that stars shouldn't try to make up for their lack of vocal skills by being charismatic. "I definitely think talent is more important over personality," ZarieRose says. "There’s probably so many fantastic singers out there, but they don’t get enough attention because they may be shy and don’t have the stage presence."
Ethel Merman was known as the worst singer.
She was fabulous.
No one sings *There's No Business Like Show Business* like she does.
Brava, Ms. Merman!
She sang everything through her nose and had a very unique tone but it was all in tune.
The guy that sings on the Burger King commercials. What a terrible singer!
SlainSigney:
BK Me eeeelt
Not sure about worst, but Paula Abdul definitely comes to mind. Very weak, thin voice. Seems like she was a dancer who got forced into being a singer too.
Well, she was part of the Jackson family. I agree, she had that one hit that was good. But the rest I don't like. She's not super terrible, just not a strong voice.
Finally, we asked the author what she thought of the replies to her post. "The top choice of Jennifer Lopez was a surprise, but I have a feeling it’s more to do with her association with P Diddy," she noted. "It was a lot of fun reading through the responses and seeing the different opinions. Some people said Enrique Iglesias, didn’t expect that. He has a beautiful voice in my opinion."
William Hung (showing my age here😂).
smooze420:
American Idol knew what they were doing.
Low-hanging fruit here, but Ice Spice.
gruccimanee:
the way she got rich and famous by recycling the same beat for multiple 3 minute songs full of poop and fart references is so crazy to me
Bob Dylan. Great writer. Terrible singer.
So according to the title of this thread, bob Dylan should never make it big??? My God, bob Dylan is a poet of our era and wrote some of the most important songs for generations. Yeah he is not here for his voice but how could we include him in this thread along with the rest
Drake. The dude just talks with auto tune on.
I love that people are just naming people they don't like who aren't amazing singers when there's people like Playboi Carti out there
Robin Thicke should thank Pharrell and Emily Ratajkowski because it sure wasn't his talent that made that song popular.
Katy Hudson before she became "Katy Perry"
Doja Cat. Just straight up cannot sing. Has to rely on technology.
Jessica Simpson.
Roseanne Barr.
Technicolor_Reindeer:
for the laaaand of the FREEEEEEEEEEE
Island Boys.
BOREN:
Did they really “make it big”, though?
TheAvaPark:
Bigger than they ever should have 😭
Sexxy Redd. Turn that s**t off.
Dave Mustaine in his prime sounded like a goose getting strangled to death and nowadays he's just grumbling into the mic.
MGK, bro is doing all the genres and being s**t at all of em.
Fergie. That NBA All-Star game National Anthem was legendary.
Fergie actually has a great voice, she just made a dog’s breakfast of that National Anthem.
Megan Trainor.
girl_im_deepressed:
she's a talented singer but tends to sing in the most irritating way possible
Every single mumble rapper.
I will die on the hill that Chris brown cannot sing but can dance. Disgusting scum piece of s**t but yea he can dance. Never could sing tho.
I can’t believe I’m not seeing Marilyn Manson here. He sounds like a drunk lounge singer trying to be spooky.
beartheminus:
Hes almost a performance artist and not a singer really. Its all about the theatrics etc. I still don't like it though.
Manson is one of my fave artists. His new album is so freaking good
Tones and I. Holy s**t is that voice irritating.
J G Wentworth.
All the children in the cars for kids commercial.
I've stopped watching any channel that airs that commercial.
Tom Waits and I love every minute of it.
He's interesting. His voice isn't classically great but it's gritty and a vibe.
Auto tuned Adam Levine.
Rita Ora.
MIlli Vinilli.
Jaden Smith.
Wow, of a list of 50 people, there were 8 i heard of. I am surely old
Hilary Duff.
Iggy Azalea.
Selena Gomez 👀.
That Dance Monkey girl.
Ashley Tisdale.
Take That.
Tove Lo.
Cory Feldman.
Pussycat Dolls.
If referring to Nicole Scherzinger, she can sing. She did Phantom Of The Opera well enough to know she has some technique. The only other one of that group who really sang forefront was Melody Thornton. The others were backup vocalists or backup dancers. They were all severely underpaid and pimped out.
Lin Manuel Miranda.
NO QUESTION that man can write a song. But he sucks at singing!
I find this one confusing. He can definitely sing. He has absolutely no problem carrying a tune. Certainly, without his writing he wouldn't be famous for his singing, but to say he sucks is just incorrect. Just look at how Hamilton did while he played THE LEAD.
Justin Timberlake.
I’ll probably be downvoted to buggery, but I don’t think that Beyoncé is a good singer. She’s autotuned to the sky.
I upvoted you for respectfully sharing your honest opinion. I’m just wondering, though, if you heard her when she came up with Destiny’s Child? At that time autotune had just been created and was far from ubiquitous as it is now. She stands out in those early years even alongside her talented band mates.Load More Replies...
It’s from when she was doing a concert on her own at the start of her solo career.
Nah, I agree. She's been putting out some really boring songs. I miss Destiny's Child.
Rhianna's voice hurts my nervous system, and her lyrics are repetitive and mindless. I hate every sound that she has ever made.
"Work work work work work" ugh can't stand it. I'm sure if she had a 9-5 she had to drudge through she would have never written that monotone c**p.Load More Replies...
I'm going to guess this list was mainly made by people who just dislike the artist cause a lot of them can sing 😅 I see some actual good answers but definitely some that don't make any sense.
