Redditors have recently been discussing famous singers that they don’t think have the pipes to be performing on a professional level, so we’ve gathered some of their hot takes down below. Whether you love these stars or not, there’s no denying that some of them could benefit from a few voice lessons. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote the replies that you can’t help but agree with!

It takes a lot to be a performer . You need stamina, a thick skin, a unique look and a charismatic personality. And while it would be great if you’re super talented too, that’s not a requirement, apparently.

#1 Jennifer Lopez



She literally can't sing.



puremotives:

Agreed. That's why she gets Ashanti to do it for her

#2 Jojo Siwa, don't think i need to explain lol.



alfie_the_elf

Ah, yes. The first and only gay pop star, bringing gay dance music to the world.

What ever would we do without her contributions to music?

#3 Kid Rock. He can barely "rap", and he definitely can't sing. I do admit my opinion might be colored by my intense hatred for this poser a*****e.

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user ZarieRose, who invited readers to share examples of singers that they don't think have great voices. ADVERTISEMENT "I saw a similar post about comedians, so I thought it would be interesting to see what people’s takes about singers were," the author told Bored Panda.

#4 Cardi B. Can't stand her as a singer. Can't stand her as a human being.



I'm reminded of her lives at the beginning of the pandemic *bawling* into her Froot Loops because she couldn't go buy sushi.

#5 Yoko Ono.



-z-z-x-x-:

I love that video where John Lennon was on stage singing Johnny b good with chuck berry and they just cut her mic off

#6 The actual answer might be Biz Markie but that was the whole charm, wasn't it?





"Yooooououou! You got what I neeeEEeed".

We were also curious to know if there are any famous singers that ZarieRose isn't particularly impressed by. "I’d say Ray," the OP shared. "Not that she’s a bad singer, she just suddenly seemed to appear out of nowhere, and there’s so much hype around her. I think her songs are nice but not as outstanding as some other artists."

#7 DEEEJAYYYYY KHALED!



PurpleTeaSoul:

ALL I DO IS WIN WIN WIN NO MATTER WHAT

#8 Maybe I'm too old, but I feel like I can never understand any of Ariana Grande's lyrics. They just seem smooshed all together into one indistinct sound.

#9 Florence Foster Jenkins was so terrible she sold out Carnegie Hall.



bakewelltart20:

The film about her is incredibly sad, but I almost choked to death laughing at the singing.

I have no idea how the actors managed to keep straight faces, especially Meryl herself.

The author also believes that stars shouldn't try to make up for their lack of vocal skills by being charismatic. "I definitely think talent is more important over personality," ZarieRose says. "There’s probably so many fantastic singers out there, but they don’t get enough attention because they may be shy and don’t have the stage presence."

#10 Ethel Merman was known as the worst singer.



She was fabulous.



No one sings *There's No Business Like Show Business* like she does.



Brava, Ms. Merman!

#11 The guy that sings on the Burger King commercials. What a terrible singer!



SlainSigney:

BK Me eeeelt

#12 Not sure about worst, but Paula Abdul definitely comes to mind. Very weak, thin voice. Seems like she was a dancer who got forced into being a singer too.

Finally, we asked the author what she thought of the replies to her post. "The top choice of Jennifer Lopez was a surprise, but I have a feeling it’s more to do with her association with P Diddy," she noted. "It was a lot of fun reading through the responses and seeing the different opinions. Some people said Enrique Iglesias, didn’t expect that. He has a beautiful voice in my opinion."

#13 William Hung (showing my age here😂).



smooze420:

American Idol knew what they were doing.

#14 Low-hanging fruit here, but Ice Spice.



gruccimanee:

the way she got rich and famous by recycling the same beat for multiple 3 minute songs full of poop and fart references is so crazy to me

#15 Bob Dylan. Great writer. Terrible singer.

#16 Drake. The dude just talks with auto tune on.

#17 I love that people are just naming people they don't like who aren't amazing singers when there's people like Playboi Carti out there

#18 Robin Thicke should thank Pharrell and Emily Ratajkowski because it sure wasn't his talent that made that song popular.

#19 Katy Hudson before she became "Katy Perry"

#20 Doja Cat. Just straight up cannot sing. Has to rely on technology.

#21 Jessica Simpson.

#22 Roseanne Barr.



Technicolor_Reindeer:

for the laaaand of the FREEEEEEEEEEE

#23 Island Boys.



BOREN:

Did they really “make it big”, though?



TheAvaPark:

Bigger than they ever should have 😭

#24 Sexxy Redd. Turn that s**t off.

#25 Dave Mustaine in his prime sounded like a goose getting strangled to death and nowadays he's just grumbling into the mic.

#26 MGK, bro is doing all the genres and being s**t at all of em.

#27 Fergie. That NBA All-Star game National Anthem was legendary.

#28 Megan Trainor.



girl_im_deepressed:

she's a talented singer but tends to sing in the most irritating way possible

#29 Every single mumble rapper.

#30 I will die on the hill that Chris brown cannot sing but can dance. Disgusting scum piece of s**t but yea he can dance. Never could sing tho.

#31 I can’t believe I’m not seeing Marilyn Manson here. He sounds like a drunk lounge singer trying to be spooky.



beartheminus:

Hes almost a performance artist and not a singer really. Its all about the theatrics etc. I still don't like it though.

#32 Tones and I. Holy s**t is that voice irritating.

#33 J G Wentworth.

#34 All the children in the cars for kids commercial.

#35 Tom Waits and I love every minute of it.

#36 Auto tuned Adam Levine.

#37 Rita Ora.

#38 MIlli Vinilli.

#39 Jaden Smith.

#40 Hilary Duff.

#41 Iggy Azalea.

#42 Selena Gomez 👀.

#43 That Dance Monkey girl.

#44 Ashley Tisdale.

#45 Take That.

#46 Tove Lo.

#47 Cory Feldman.

#48 Pussycat Dolls.

#49 Lin Manuel Miranda.



NO QUESTION that man can write a song. But he sucks at singing!