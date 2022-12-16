If there’s something you wouldn’t want for your worst enemy, it’s probably being cheated on. It shatters your life to pieces, revealing that the one you loved and trusted almost unconditionally robbed you of all you did to build that relationship.

When caught red-handed, some cheaters are even willing to pull the most absurd excuses out of their sleeve and serve them as a legit sorry. But we all know that’s not how it works. “What’s the worst excuse for cheating?” someone posed a question on Ask Reddit, making you wonder whether it’s even legal to go this low.

We wrapped up some of the most embarrassing, pathetic, silly and plain evil excuses cheaters used for their deeds.

#1

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I know nobody will read this, but I just got out of an 8 month relationship that ruined my life completely. The straw that broke the camels back was her excuse for cheating on me, she admitted to me that she slept with her ex during the time I was visiting my parents in another state. Her excuse for cheating was “I wanted to see if you loved me enough to stay after I did it” , so that’s probably the dumbest f*****g excuse i’ve ever heard for cheating. Thanks for reading.

No-one is gonna love you enough to put up with your s**t.

#2

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse The lights were off, I couldn’t see

Yup, it could happen to anyone lmao, though i have to wonder if it was another dude in the bed would the Turned off lights end up in the " same result " lol.

#3

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “I performed a soul retrieval on him, and discovered that he was my soulmate, for thousands of past lives and thousands of lives into the future”

I was told this out of the blue, after a 21 year relationship, 18 years of marriage with two small children.

I'm with another woman now and very happy. I definitely learned about my needs and values through this process, and found someone who fits me quite well.

What an excuse!! Good to know husband found a good person to share his life with.

#4

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “I was looking for an excuse to break up”

If you want to break up, why don’t you just… break up?

#5

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I thought about you the whole time

Like that’s very re-assuring. “I f****d your best friend, but i kept ya close to my heart while doing it”

#6

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse " He caught me cheating, serves him right for spying on me " Random girl I overheard talking on her phone

#7

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “I just have a flirty personality!”

#8

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse It was my birthday and I *really* wanted to

#9

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “I thought y’all were friends.” An actual quote from an ex my immediate response. “HOW THE F**K DOES THAT MAKE IT ANY BETTER?!?” She had absolutely no reply, just sat there with her jaw dropped like she was waiting for another c**k to come flying in the room.

#10

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse ‘I thought it was funny you didn’t know’

Yup, that actually happened to me.

#11

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse "It was a misunderstanding, her name was same as yours so I got confused".

#12

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “You didn’t answer the phone” at 2am after a 16 hour shift. Called back 4 minutes later and it was too late.

I bought a house 2 days prior for us to live in… I’m selling that house for 260k higher than I paid for it 6 years ago. 🤷🏻‍♂️ All I can do is laugh 😂

#13

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse "I'm an alpha and that's what we do."

Yes, that's a real one.

#14

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse Came home early from work to my last EX in bed with another guy…. “ I wasn’t trying to hurt you I didn’t think you would find out”….. I came home early because I spilled a frier on my leg and she ignored my call for a ride because she was busy being f****d…. I’m still mad when I think about it.

#15

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse This one happened to a good friend of mine, I was with him just after this little gem was dropped on him, took him some time to recover.

"I actually wasn't cheating on you, I was dating (other guy) first, so I was actually cheating on him."

Madam President of the society of pedantics didn't see an issue with what she said.

My friend is doing well, he stopped dating for a while to focus on himself and improving his own situation. It's a little over a year after the breakup with his ex and he's doing well in life.

To everyone who has had a similar/the same thing happen to them, I'm so sorry. You deserve better, remember you are loved, there are people who genuinely love you in your life. If you have someone in your life that fake loves you, you don't deserve that, and they don't deserve you.

#16

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse "She's your twin.. does it really count as cheating?"

#17

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship” - Ned Fulmer

#18

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I’ll never forget my first semester in college I met a girl in psychology 101 that shared with the whole class that her boyfriend cheated on her. She said she was going to forgive him because his reason for cheating was because he had never slept with a black girl before and wanted to know what it was like.

#19

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse One that I heard from a former marriage counselor was a woman who claimed her husband was so affectionate, hard-working, and considerate, she developed an inferiority complex and dealt with it by cheating.

#20

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “I’d had nothing but bad experiences, and had so many good ones with you, that I needed to know if I was fixed.”

#21

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I noticed that instead of saving money we were losing about $6k of our savings per month. We had a specific dollar goal to put a downpayment on a house. When I looked into it I found out my ex wife was spending over 6k a month. She got upset and said that she should be allowed to do whatever she wanted to with our money. She had been buying random url names in the hopes one would be the name of an up and coming business that would have to buy it from her. Like a patent troll but with web sites. I had been working my a*s off picking up extra work travel to save money for us, and then took up even more work trips to make up for the losses and get us back on track to buy a home. After that, whenever I returned home she was cold and distant. I tried to be affectionate to her and she told me to hook up with other women while on my work trips because she wasn't in love with me anymore. She said she loved me like a cousin and hoped we could continue being married but in a non traditional way. Meaning, she could still spend all my money lol.

When I found out she had been cheating she said that she stopped loving me when I criticized her use of our savings and then started traveling more, which gave her time to reconnect with an ex. She had broken up with the ex about 10 years prior when he became a pill popping heroin addict. When they reconnected, he was clean so she left me for him. So the reasons were 1. I shouldn't have been upset about her using our savings to buy website names instead of a down-payment on a house, 2. If I didn't get upset at the loss of all that savings, I wouldn't have picked up more work giving her the time and space to reconnect with her ex, and 3. She always loved him and he was clean now.

#22

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I am happily married now to a wonderful guy, but prior to I was cheated on twice.


Highschool boyfriend's excuse "I used to be fat and insecure and it felt good knowing another woman besides you wanted me and I didn't want to disappoint her"


College boyfriend's excuse "You were too busy taking your mom to chemo treatments every Friday, so I felt ignored"

#23

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse Sorry we started the threesome without you....

#24

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse It was the alcohol, not me.

#25

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I was going to tell you eventually, but i wanted to make sure that we had a genuine connection.
I was given this line and shortly after went off the deep end for a while. Became a heavy alcoholic. She implied that in order to make sure her and her new bf had a 'real' connection she went over to his place several times. With her even taking him back to her place, which is where I found them.

#26

I dated a girl who told me that she was straight. After our relationship she told me she had known that she was bi for years.

That would be fine I'm bi too, it would be fine if we hadn't agreed that it was alright for her to kiss girls the whole time we were together.

So naturally i was hurt and asked: " why didn't you just tell me"

She said: "i didn't wanna loose the option to kiss my friends"


LIKE WHAT
THEN DONT BE IN A RELATIONSHIP?!?!


Edit: alot of people are questioning if it would be okay if she was straight. In my circle that's pretty normal! Maybe that's weird or maybe that's a cultural thing? I live in Denmark after all. Also we were 16-17

Edit edit: alot of people has also commented things about girls kiss girls as being sexualized. To clarify it was nothing like that. I don't find it hot nor will I ever find it hot. I know it's a real problem in our culture in general and it should really stop. Don't fetishize lesbians plz.
Also if i had a bf who was gay, at that time i would probably allow him to kiss his female friends aswell.
It's more about having nothing to worry about.

I get that it may be hard to get, but that was just my mindset at the time

The point of the post is not what i count as cheating but that she wasn't honest. I also remembered that she asked me 3 months into the relationship that if she was "hypothetically bi" would it still be okay for her to kiss her friends. I said "no it's not okay for me to kiss my friends either because I'm pan". Yes, the word hypothetical threw me off and yes.... I am that gullible!

#27

"You know how I love my dog? I want to pet it every day. But when I see another dog, I want to pet it too. It doesn't mean I don't love my dog"

I just stared at her and said "did you seriously just compare me to your dog?"

Also (same girl) "But it was just part of a pagan ritual! That doesn't count!"

We actually sat down to discuss what "counts" as cheating after that. She asked if she managed to project her consciousness into a cat - would it be cheating to be with another cat? Because she was always curious what it feels like for cats.

I told her that if she managed to projet her consciousness into a cat she should come to me so I could pet her before she went off to have sex with other cats.

Needless to say, that relationship didn't last. I thought "what am I doing with this crazy girl, I want to get married and have kids - and that's never going to happen with her".

I met my wife a few months later - and we have 2 kids together.

#28

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse My ex looked me square in the eyes and said "I knew it would hurt you, but I didn't think it would hurt you this much"

#29

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I got called pussy for not cheating on you in a dream

#30

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse “You’re too nice. I’m doing you a favor.”

#31

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse I deserved to have sex with a hot guy.

#32

She's way hotter than you.

#33

ex gf tried to get one of my close friends to “do things” with her. when he told me and i asked her about it, she told me she, “liked him, but still liked me more” that was the last straw

#34

67 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse My dads excuse was “you weren’t noticing me anymore, there was no intimacy”
I was 6 months old and my mom was pregnant with my sister 🤦🏻‍♀️

#35

It wasn't me

#36

“You aren’t exactly my type”. -Actual quote after 3 years of living together

#37

Let’s use my cousin’s. “Our marriage just hasn’t been the same the past 5-6 months” During those 5-6 months his wife’s grandfather (practically her father figure) died and my cousin entered the police academy meaning he was either working or in class most of the time leaving her to care for their 2 year old alone while also working full time (or cheating with the woman in his academy class who was also married). No s**t things haven’t been the same. I’ve never been more ashamed of a family member. The way he’s handled it since she found out about it has just dug the knife in deeper.

#38

This wasn’t cheating but my bf used to like pictures on Instagram of underage girls in bikinis and when I confronted him and asked why, he said “cuz they look happy!”…….it was then that I realized I was dating an idiot.

Edit- “ex boyfriend” sorry yeah I’m definitely not with him anymore😅

#39

These are the reasons he gave me:
1. I’m tight with my friends
2. I’ve got guy friends
3. I wasn’t ready to say “I love you” days into the relationship (mind you, he cheated on me since the get-go till the relationship ended despite me telling him that I’d like it to be exclusive)
4. He was insecure about who I was because I am outgoing
5. He couldn’t end things with his ex because she was helping him a lot professionally
6. Whenever he broke up with her, she would cry and that would turn him on.
7. He said it’s all because of me

#40

"Everybody cheats" - used by cheaters to justify their bad behaviour. Actually, most people don't cheat. A lot more people have experienced cheating, because cheaters by definition get around, which makes them seem more populous than they really are.

Edit: "akshually it's 50%" - cheaters

#41

"You'll do it to me as well, anyways."

#42

My favorite: "the only reason I didn't cheat on you the last 3 months was because the job I had didn't give me an opportunity"


Another favorite: 'well, I gave her a ride home and she didn't have cash, what else was I supposed to do?"

#43

It was an accident.

🤐 like what do you mean an accident

#44

it was a gang bang and i had a mask on it doesn't count

#45

"It was an accident, it didn't mean anything"

So you just tripped and repeatedly landed on that guys d**k?

#46

She gave me the f**k me eyes

#47

It's not cheating if it stays in the family!

#48

Hm I think the first one was "I'm sorry" -this was my first girlfriend from highschool. -6 month relationship

The second girl said "you should understand. I mean look at you then look at me" - this was just before I dropped out of high school and she was the hot popular girl in senior year while I was just some short but skilled basketball player -a year and a half

The third girl cheated on me while I was at my bestfriends funeral several hundred miles away. Her dad (who we lived with) caught her and called me. I never heard what she had to say about it since I blocked her on everything and whatever voice-mail she left were erased immediately. This one hurt the most cause her dad was amazing and was the closest thing to a father I ever had. -2 years

4th girl a couple years after that was probably actually psychotic cause when I caught her cheating never said anything but got dressed and left then she had me jumped a couple days later and laughed as it happened. -1 year

5th girl I found out I was her backup while her main man was working out of state and saw her on the weekends. He did not know about me. I for real thought I found the one with this one I was a couple k from buying a house and engagement ring....and then she saved me a lot of money -3 years


So yeah every girl I've ever dated has cheated on me. I quit dating after the last one it was the worst. It's been about 5 years or so. I'm lonely but I'd rather that than be cheated on again. The last one was the worst pain I'd ever felt and genuinely thought about eating a bullet for a while. But f**k her and every single one of those bitches. They won't get the satisfaction of breaking me.

#49

“I didn’t want to tell you because it would remind you of your ex.” No, Blake, something tells me there were other reasons you werent gonna tell me 😭😭😭

#50

"I wanted to see if I still have feelings for my ex and how will I feel after it" accompanied by all those little petty reasons that aren't actually true

#51

This is your fault for not paying enough attention/ not showing enough affection.

#52

My ex told me he cheated because he was Aries (zodiac sign) and because of that he couldn’t help himself..

#53

The devil possessed me

#54

“I calculated the odds of ever getting together with a Portuguese waitress. Mathematically I had to do it.”

#55

“Atleast I don’t beat you…”

#56

She thought she had my permission. Fallout 4 release week I told her I was going to be staying home that weekend to play as much as I could. She asked what she was supposed to do and I told her to go out with her best friend (girl) and have fun. She f****d the best friends roommate.

Cherry on top was she admitted she was f*****g this guy for awhile so every time she did spend the night over there she was cheating on me. Her best friends boyfriend was the one who told me about it, how she always talked s**t about me to my gf and basically set them up and encouraged the cheating, him and I are still friends to this day.

#57

"It just happened"

#58

"You weren't giving me the attention I needed"

Bro there is no excuse for cheating, but this is by far the worst

#59

"We we're rarely having sex because you are sick/stressed of your job so I'm gonna add more to your problems like a real partner."

#60

"I respect you too much to do with you what I did with them"

#61

She’s really hot doe

#62

“You weren’t sleeping with me so I had to get it from someone else”

#63

"We haven't had sex for several months and I am feeling unloved and incomplete as a human being."

#64

“You’re too good for me. You deserve better than me” is what I was told when my ex confessed to cheating on me.

To clarify, she cheated because of this mindset, apparently. Not cheat first then feel guilty. I was too good for her, therefor, she had to cheat on me so that I would hate her.

Makes absolutely no sense and is the worst excuse I have personally experienced.

#65

"She's hot!"

"I was drunk!"

"It doesn't mean anything!"

#66

Somehow it was my fault she cheated.

#67

I was drunk and wasn’t thinking clearly. F**k you, I’m out.

