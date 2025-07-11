So, you probably know the pain of watching the creator you like slowly losing their spark or just losing quality in their content. And sometimes there's nothing else left to do but to unsubscribe. Today, let's take a journey through various YouTubers people think fell off and see if we agree with these opinions .

You're probably not a stranger to the concept of a content creator. In fact, you likely have certain channels or pages that you like or even are a dedicated fan of.

#1 Joshua Weissman. He used to make great cooking videos, explaining everything about the techniques ( when most youtubers just show a recipe without explaining anything ). Now he's just tasting food from fast foods and testing some bad kitchen gadgets.

#2 RoosterTeeth. Stopped watching them years ago but finally unsubbed the other day, their channel used to be iconic in the 2010's sad days.

#3 Donut Media has been getting there… all I wanted was more up to speed episodes, and wheel house episodes, and they ditched all that for a lot of reaction videos and silliness..

The day is February 14th, 2005. It’s the day a new social media and online video sharing platform, YouTube, is founded by former employees of PayPal – Chad Hurley, Jawed Karim, and Steve Chen. Little did they know that their platform would change the world as we know it. Sound dramatic? Well, let’s admit it – YouTube did really cause a cultural shift, didn’t it? Now, 20 years later, it’s still the second most visited website in the world (with only Google beating it).

#4 MrBeast obviously, you spent a thousand j*zzbillion dollars on recreating the set of some show and one of your three friends gets another house? Eh.

#5 Linus Tech Tips for me.

#6 MKBHD. Dude looks so bored with tech. All hail Dave2D!

As of 2024, the site had over 2.7 billion monthly active users, who were collectively watching more than a billion hours of videos daily. Still, no matter how much content is being watched, just as much, if not more, is uploaded constantly – in May 2019, videos were being uploaded at a rate of over 500 hours of content per minute. In mid-2024, it was estimated that the site hosted around 14.8 billion videos in total. Impressive numbers, aren’t they? YouTube isn’t only a simple site to watch videos, but for some, it’s a full-time job. And we’re not talking about people who are responsible for the site’s functionality or the business itself; we’re talking about those whose job is creating those videos – YouTubers.

#7 Asmongold, dude appears to be losing his d**n mind...

#8 Anyone remember Crazy Russian Hacker?

#9 Infographics. Started out being informative, turning into propaganda and ludicrous what if scenarios. Kurgesagt does the same but much better.

When a person starts off in this profession, usually it’s not profitable – it takes time to build a following that interacts with your content. Interactions, like views, likes, and subscriptions, are what bring in the money, most of the time. There’s this thing called the YouTube Partner Program, where people can monetize their content when they fit the criteria, and depending on how successful it is, make money off it. ADVERTISEMENT Granted, this program isn’t the only way to make a profit while YouTubing – a content creator can also take on sponsorships of various companies, which pay them pretty large sums of money. Only the creators must be cautious of what sponsorships they sign up for, as there have been a handful of stories where some sponsors turned out to be scams, terrible companies, and things like that.

#10 Mark Rober aka Mr Beast Lite.

#11 Most of the theory channels (style, game, movie, food)

Binging with Babish.

#12 I haven’t unsubbed because I still like him and he’s a good dude but Jacksepticeye. I haven’t watched one of his videos in years, not that he’s been uploading much at all anyway. Which I get, mental health is important, and he’s got the passive income from his back catalog to live comfortably, so more power to him, and I wish him the best.

A few examples of such cases would include Honey, the coupon-finding system that was a pretty prevalent sponsor back in the day. Later, it was found out that the way this system worked was pretty scammy – codes not working, stealing commissions, and stuff like that. This caused many YouTubers to turn away from the company and apologize to their viewers. Another questionable sponsor is BetterHelp – a site for mental health services. Many creators used to recommend it, and some still do. Yet, the legitimacy of this service has been questioned, as there have been scandals related to privacy concerns, misleading users, and transparency. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Angry Video Game Nerd.

#14 Good Mythical Morning. Was fun for a while, but you can only watch so many of their videos before they start to get stale. And I’m absolutely sick of them pushing their mythical merch in every episode.

#15 Joe Rogan if I have to be honest….

Sometimes, YouTubers getting involved with controversy makes their viewers turn away from them, as they don’t want to support someone who is getting paid off by questionable firms. Yet, sponsorships are far from the only reasons why even the most loyal fans turn away from their beloved content creators. Sometimes it’s scandals, which there have been quite many of throughout the years. Other times, it’s simply content losing quality or just getting boring/stale. ADVERTISEMENT That’s what today’s list is all about – YouTubers who lost loyal fans due to the decrease in quality. Check it out, and if you have any more examples, make sure to leave them in the comments!

#16 Cinema sins, his voice is f*****g annoying.

#17 The fall of Shadiversity was unfortunate but certainly poetic, in a shakespearean tragedy sort of way.

#18 H3, Boogie2988.

#19 Mrwhosetheboss, his calm focused and fun tech videos have devolved into straight up low-attention a million things all at once garbage, it has been gradual but watching any random old video of his makes it obvious



This goes for most of YouTube.

#20 I might be aging myself but does anyone remember Matthew Santoro.

He still uploads the exact same s**t to this day.

#21 Jim sterling was always an a**ehole but he played into it and could be quite funny. Then the humour went and he was just an a**ehole.

"My subscribers are dropping since I came out as non binary"

No you have become insufferable. However your identify is not the problem.

#22 Star Wars Theory, my god he's become insufferable.

#23 GrayStillPlays.



He used to be hilarious when he was just playing games and the funny bits happened when he honestly made a dumb mistake, then once he realized people liked that sort of content his videos started becoming increasingly braindead to the point that I just couldn't watch anymore.

#24 MXRMods.



He used to be super fun and did a ton of Skyrim modding content.



Then he found it he made way more or the same but much easier to work by just reacting to content with his girlfriend.

#25 Wranglestar???

#26 Ah Tobuscus. How far you've fallen...

#27 I might get s****d for this, but Markiplier. But I don’t think it’s because he’s changed in anyway, I just think I’m no longer interested in his style of content. I get more enjoyment out of other mediums now.

#28 I had to do this with SkyDoesMinecraft back in like 2017 or so. That was rough.

#29 Matt Stonie :(.