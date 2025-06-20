ADVERTISEMENT

Who remembers a red-faced Bill Clinton getting outed for his extra-political shenanigans with then-intern Monica Lewinsky? Or the unrelated "Deep Throat" controversy that saw Richard Nixon resigning from office? Rewind to the 1800's and you'll come across what's been dubbed the "Petticoat Affair."

This goes to show you that there's no shortage of scandals throughout the ages. And they aren't always confined within the walls of the White House. Human beings have been rocking the boat since long before tabloids were invented. Maybe it was Adam and Eve who first broke the moral compass and paved the way for the rest of us to veer off the path of righteousness. Who knows...

Either way, hundreds of scandals have gone down in history as fodder for the masses—leaving eyes wide open and jaws on the floor. When someone asked, "What do you think is the biggest scandal in human history?" it opened the gates to a rabbit hole of sordid tales of people, and companies, behaving in less than savory ways. The question clocked no less than 1,300 comments. And Bored Panda has put together a list of the best.

#1

Person fueling a car with a green gas pump, illustrating a possible scandal in human history involving fuel or energy. Lead in fuel. Many people know about it and why it was partly outlawed, but not enough people know that the dangers and health problems were known right from the beginning. It's the biggest scandal in terms of loss of human life in existence. Estimated at hundreds of thousands of deaths per year still to this day.

ecco311 , Getty Images Report

Our dear friend Wikipedia defines a scandal as "the strong social reactions of outrage, anger, or surprise, when accusations or rumours circulate or appear for some reason, regarding a person or persons who are perceived to have transgressed in some way a social norm."

And boy have we seen our fair share. But not all scandalous acts result in a scandal or produce the same consequences. Some people suffer a fall from grace while others remain unscathed. Seemingly immune to scandals despite their blatant scandalous behavior. Experts believe it has a lot to do with the media.

    #2

    Worker inspecting oil rig at sunset, highlighting the biggest scandal in human history related to oil industry practices. Oil companies have data as early as the 1970s that their emissions were the primary driver of global climate change and then covering up that data for decades. They knew that they were killing the environment and didn't care. because profits.

    Emptyspace227 , Getty Images Report

    The media are more likely to create a scandal when transgressions disrupt established norms, notes an article published on the University of Alberta's website. "When public figures who hold themselves up as paragons of morality are revealed to violate the social order they purport to uphold, a scandal is sure to follow," it reads.

    So basically, if you paint a picture of yourself as someone with a squeaky clean image, and a moral compass that always points in the right direction, don't be surprised if the house of cards comes crashing down when you're caught in a compromising position.

    #3

    A large pile of discarded plastic bottles and containers representing plastic pollution as a major human history scandal. Plastic is good for the environment because it is recyclable.

    Chibiooo , tanvi sharma Report

    The university adds that media coverage of wrongdoing only activates a scandal when it speaks to powerful and interested social groups.

    "Audiences are not homogeneous: what is egregiously offensive to some is unremarkable to others," explains the site. "Those who operate at the intersection of multiple, diverse interest groups may seem immune from scandal because only some constituencies find a particular behaviour objectionable."

    A scandal is only likely to emerge if the most powerful audiences are willing to act upon the transgression, say the experts.

    #4

    Blister packs of white pills on a light surface representing a potential scandal in human history related to medicine. The pharmaceutical giant Bayer sold a d**g for hemophiliacs that ended being contaminated with HIV. Once learning of the contamination, instead of ceasing sales entirely, the company choose to only discontinue the d**g in the US (where the evidence of the contamination and associated deaths had come from) and proceeded to market the product in Asia and Latin America. Many patients contracted HIV and ultimately died of AIDS because of this decision. To my knowledge, no one from Bayer has ever been prosecuted.

    Jackyonthemove , Ksenia Report

    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Corporations always end up getting a fine that is like a slap on the wrist but the people who made the decisions resulting in grave harm are never held accountable. Unacceptable!

    #5

    Black and white photo of a barbed wire fence lining a pathway between historic buildings symbolizing major human history scandals. H*******t. The idea of making human killing factories is so surreal my brain tries to protect me and I'm not realizing what was really going on when thinking about it

    So

    Instead of killing people in war or shooting them THEY MADE SLAUGHTER MACHINES. A WHOLE CAMPS TO K**L PEOPLE AS FAST AS POSSIBLE. WHAT THE F**K WAS THAT!!!

    umotex12 , Karsten Winegeart Report

    Scandals often come to light on social media but they don't always blow up to the point of damaging reputations, unless a well-known or prestigious media outlet picks up the story. But the status and credibility of a media outlet also plays a part.

    "The media not only publicize transgressions but also shape scandal narratives," reads the site, adding that any attempts to delegitimize the media could help someone caught in a scandal to escape bad publicity.

    For example, an outlet is often attacked and accused of producing "fake news," as certain individuals (follow my eyes but don't look now) may remain unjudged, and untouched, despite their blatantly scandalous behavior.

    #6

    Person with clasped hands resting on an open book, reflecting on the biggest scandal in human history. Religion.

    MilitantBicyclist , Patrick Fore Report

    Some public figures are politicians who are purely able to weather the storm, and resist creating a scandal better than others.

    "Political figures have status, authority and legitimacy that can protect them, but also visibility that can pull them down," notes the University of Alberta article. "Corporate leaders answer to a different set of stakeholders but the activation and fallout from corporate scandals are similar to those in politics."
    #7

    Stupid people tearing down what smart people fight for and achieved also for them. Like democracy.

    DannyMatteo Report

    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA tearing down so many things and setting us back 20 years.

    #8

    Group of diverse women holding a sign saying WOMEN during a protest, representing voices in the biggest scandal in human history. Probably the idea than a man owns a woman and controls her right to reproduction. It has existed in one form or another in all societies, and in some countries it still exists today (think ISIS). I have always been impressed with recent female leaders and I wonder would a matriarchal society have been more peaceful and prosperous.

    CornusControversa , Getty Images Report

    #9

    Close-up of a Nobel Prize medal featuring Alfred Nobel's profile, linked to discussions on the biggest scandal in human history. Well..i can't say much on human history due to how broad it is...so ig i can pinpoint on some points in history

    In the world of Medicine: Its gonna be the awarding of Nobel Prize of António Egas Moniz, the proponent of Lobotomy.

    Also Andrew Wakefield. the guy who proposes that vaccine causes autism. the dude created fraudulent results. this guy single-handedly puts everyone in jeopardy.

    Murica_Chan , Anastacia Dvi Report

    #10

    Stack of tied vintage letters and old photographs beside a pen and ink bottle representing scandal in human history. I don't have the biggest but I have the one that makes me laugh. In Ancient Rome Julius Caesar as the head of Rome had an enemy in the senator Cato. During a meeting when Cato was denouncing Caesar for being treasonous and many other things, a messenger came in and slipped Caesar a note which Caesar read supposedly smiling. Cato thinking he had a gotcha moment yelled something along the lines of "see?! He is so bold as to plot and conspire against us here in the senate house. Read your letter aloud!" ...It was a raunchy love letter from Catos sister who Caesar was having an affair with. It was read aloud in front of hundreds of the most powerful men in the entire Republic.

    GallicPontiff , Joanna Kosinska Report

    #11

    Three rough copper bars stacked on a white surface, illustrating a concept related to the biggest scandal in human history. “This is premium grade copper.”
    -Ea-Nasir.

    Throw-away-rando , Trend2023 Report

    #12

    Gravestone of Douglas Adams surrounded by pens and a sign with number 42, symbolizing cultural references and historical scandals. Douglas Adams — 'In the beginning the Universe was created.This had made many people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move.'.

    Cassandra-s-truths , Stuart Timms Report

    #13

    Office with American flag, leather chair, wooden bookshelf, and soft natural light highlighting biggest scandal in human history theme. The Russian intelligence operation that resulted in two US administration changes.

    Key-StructurePlus , Trey Hollins Report

    #14

    Close-up of hands stacking coins on a table representing the biggest scandal in human history concept. The concept of trickle down economics. 


    That when you take care of the top, they'll take care of you, because that's what's holding them up.

    IdislikeSpiders , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    #15

    May not be the biggest scandal - but the renowned General Amherst of the "Indian" wars during the time of Manifest Destiny (whites overrunning native lands) used to distribute blankets knowingly infected with smallpox because it would decimate the indigenous. IOW biological warfare.

    Human-Contribution16 Report

    #16

    Pharmaceutical companies patenting life saving medicine and charging people a fortune for them in the name of shareholder profits.

    atbng Report

    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is a double edged sword. If pharmaceutical companies didn’t make good profit, they would never go through the expense to develop new medications, which save and improve so many lives. However, some are just plain greedy.

    #17

    #exxonknew


    Reports as early as the 1960s knew that burning fossil fuels would cause global catastrophe, all of which are playing out today. Alot of people underestimate the link between rising temps and our growing political instability worldwide. .

    wetbulbsarecoming Report

    #18

    Current day f*******s thinking Hitler is cool.

    Obviously Hitler was a bigger scandal overall, but these a******s have had time to reflect.

    Future-Suit6497 Report

    #19

    Hands holding multiple hundred-dollar bills, symbolizing money and the biggest scandal in human history. Bailing out failed banking system and damning an entire generation to austerity



    Could argue the events that lead upto said bank failure was a scandal aswell.....but when it emerged they weren't subject to same rules as rest of business,it was a scandal.

    Wise_Adhesiveness746 , Alexander Mils Report

    #20

    Person in handcuffs with wrists secured, symbolizing scandals in human history related to crime and justice. The biggest scandal, and the oldest, is that no-one on God's green earth has yet worked out how to stop the five or so percent of the human race from preying parasitically on the rest of us.

    As a result, we all need locks on our houses, businesses, cars, you name it, and passwords on our devices. We have parasites from pickpockets to dictators, from cyber criminals to Ponzi scheme promoters.

    We arrest some, we jail others, and nothing stops them. They are the scourge of our species, just as Covid was and whooping cough still is. The wide ranging harm they cause is immeasurable.

    In the name of whatever supernatural entity you believe in, can *someone* please come up with a truly effective deterrent, because I can't.

    Puzzleheaded-Car3562 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #21

    The Panama Papers.

    agoatwithopinion Report

    #22

    Well I was going to say Milli Vanilli, but I guess that plastic thing is pretty bad.

    InterestingRelease45 Report

    #23

    One of the biggest scandals in human history has to be the Panama Papers leak in 2016. It exposed how world leaders, billionaires, celebrities, and corporations were hiding wealth in offshore tax havens. The scale was mind-blowing—11.5 million documents revealing financial corruption on a global level. Politicians resigned, governments were shaken, and it confirmed what many already suspected: the ultra-rich play by different rules. And the craziest part? Hardly anyone faced real consequences.

    obsoletemanifestoes Report

    #24

    People getting very very rich from wars.

    Significant_Tree8407 Report

    #25

    Maybe the Opium Wars (1839-1860) – The British Empire deliberately flooding China with opium, leading to mass a*******n, all to maintain economic and colonial dominance?

    Or the Colonial & Slave Trade Atrocities – The transatlantic slave trade and European colonial exploitation of Africa, Asia, and the Americas shaped global inequality and caused suffering on an unimaginable scale?

    The H*******t?

    Or the generalized oppression of women and children (and also men who are poor?) in every continent every century?

    Or the concept of war, just in general?

    So many to pick out form!

    Ikunou Report

    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are they censoring h*******t ? Trying to pretend the murder of >six million Jews didn’t happen?

    #26

    Our debt-based monetary system.

    The biggest scam in the history of mankind with the biggest implications. We would all be living much more prosperous and safer lives.

    >*“The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or be so dependent upon its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of people, mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.” The Rothschild brothers of London writing to associates in New York, 1863.*.

    numbersev Report

    #27

    So many but Epstein island. Still no one brought to justice on behalf of those children.

    anon Report

    #28

    Big oil companies creating the term “carbon footprint” to make individual people feel worse about their own pollution than pay attention to how much fracking was destroying our earth. I did a whole project on it in high school and I will forever feel duped.

    acraw794 Report

    #29

    The 1534 Act of Supremacy that solidified Henry VIII as supreme head of the Church of England in order to break England from the Pope/Vatican was WILD. The Pope wouldn't annul Henry's marriage to his wife SO that he could marry Anne Boleyn to try for a "legitimate" male heir.

    The people loved his wife Catherine, and now she was being made persona non grata and on top of THAT, if you even whispered that Henry wasn't the head of the Church or showed support for Rome, you were a traitor. And I think we all know how Henry treated those he saw as his enemies, no?

    Ah, those kooky royals...

    Jurassic_ParkRanger Report

    #30

    Diamonds.

    Proquis Report

    #31

    Cleopatra. She herself was involved in a c**p load of them.

    ExtraDuck9620 Report

    #32

    How the greatest democracy on earth gave up on intelligence for glam and things how Americans not only closed their minds they began to barricade the door. 

    America doesn’t even know itself now you stopped reading you stopped writing you stopped doing THINGS and allowed yourselves to be lulled into stupor by dopamine and greedy self interest. You embraced cowardice and coat yourselves in fear. 

    Your only hope now is deep diving into knowledge going to libraries learning your d**n history. .

    DefinitelyNotWilling Report

    #33

    Organized religion will prove to be the biggest hoax of all time.

    A1wetdog Report

    #34

    Whatever Lockheed Martin is hiding from us.

    PoopDig Report

