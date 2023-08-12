65 People That Unapologetically Tried To Sell Funny, Weird, And Shady Things Online (New Pics) Interview
I am sure you have thought at least once of giving away or selling some items that are just lying around and collecting dust. And that is great; it is so much better for the environment and for people with fewer funds who can’t afford new stuff. Luckily, in the internet age, selling or buying from people you don’t necessarily know has become way more accessible than ever before. However, there will always be the ones who are a bit out of touch with reality when it comes to pricing their items, especially when they are literal garbage.
This brings us to the good (bad) old Facebook Marketplace finds where a tree branch is unapologetically listed as a ‘wine bottle tree’, and most generic plush toys, for whatever reason, are priced at 2000 bucks. These and other more outrageous listings that you will find down below were found on a Facebook page called “That's it, I'm Marketplace Shaming”, whose founder and one of the admins, KristL, created it for the sake of humor.
So, Pandas, let’s dive into the internet ‘treasures’ that rightfully deserve a bit of shaming.
Did I accidentally click on one of those "Photos taken moments before tragedy struck" listicles...?
This list sure does look scary, but we assure you, both Facebook Marketplace and any vintage stores that sell secondhand furniture and other stuff have a great selection of items that are worth checking out. So to get more of an idea of how one can start their journey in thrifting and upcycling projects, Bored Panda reached out to Sarah Ramberg, the owner of the website Sadie Seasongoods, which celebrates all things secondhand. There she shares various upcycling ideas, thrifted decor, or vintage-centric travel itineraries and after thrifting for her whole new house, she has more than enough experience to share, so make sure to visit her blog if you are feeling thrift-curious. Besides that, Sarah is also the author of the book “Crafting with Flannel” which you can find here.
Sarah’s blog is known for its emphasis on repurposing and upcycling. We asked her to share a specific project where she has transformed a thrifted find into a stunning repurposed piece.
“One of my favorite upcycling projects was this industrial side table I created from VHS tapes storage drawers. Similar tables were being created from metal files (which I didn't have and couldn't find affordably), so I decided to recreate the look with a much cheaper alternative. Once I accumulated what I needed - the drawers from a thrift store, a piece of plywood, spray paint, adhesive and hairpin legs - it was a fairly straightforward project. Making those plastic storage drawers look like metal was key - and spray paint was the right choice to make that happen! Once they were painted, it was just a matter of gluing them together on top of the plywood and then adding the legs underneath. I love showing off the 'before' and 'after' because avid thrifters know how common those old tape storage boxes are - and how rarely they get repurposed,” wrote Sarah.
I usually just open Grindr when I want some bear; I prefer mine squeezed fresh.
As now you all know, online thrifting often comes with challenges, such as assessing quality and authenticity. Since Sarah has had her fair share of purchases, we asked her how she ensures that the items online meet her standards for both crafting potential and sustainability. Sarah explained: “If I'm looking at furniture or higher quality furnishings (vases, paintings, etc.), I expect the listing to include photos of a maker's mark, if there is one. On furniture, this is usually found underneath (such as on tables or chairs) or on the inside of drawers. But, alas, not all pieces are marked - and they can still be good quality without a recognizable maker. While weight isn't a guarantee of quality, it's also another good indicator of a piece that is well-made; however, heavier items come with pricier shipping. And when in doubt, try Google Lens - it's such a great tool for helping me identify pieces without a maker's mark.”
Was*** a very sturdy bed. NOW it's feeling the paces we've put it through.
Nowadays, more and more people are intrigued by the idea of starting their own repurposing projects. However, more often than not, they can get overwhelmed. We asked Sarah to give a piece of advice to beginners who want to venture into upcycling using thrifted items.
“I often get asked questions like this and always have the same answer: just about anything can become a planter, especially with artificial plants. So, upcycled planters are a great place to start - head to a thrift store and look for a 'holder', whether it's a bowl, a teacup, a basket, or even a cute pair of boots! Real plants thrive in planters with proper drainage, of course - but artificial plants can 'grow' in anything. And just like that, you've upcycled a thrift store treasure!” shared Sarah.
What kind of a flip did this Tony Hawk of a microwave do?
We also were wondering about insights that Sarah could share into her approach to online thrifting. Like, how to identify valuable vintage items and unique treasures amidst the vast array of options available online. Sarah wrote: “Admittedly, it's easier to spot valuable vintage items after you've been doing it for a while. But if you're just starting out, I wouldn't worry much about value, unless you plan on reselling it. If you're curating items for your own home, what matters most is how strongly you're drawn to an item and whether or not it's within your budget. If I stumble upon an online listing that I really like, but I have some reservations about it, I'll Google the item (or brand, or other keywords in the listing) just to get a better idea of the piece's background. I'm a sucker for interesting history or intriguing backstories, and it's always fun to learn that about a piece you are eyeing.”
And lastly, Sarah added: “Thrifting, in a physical store or online, is always a gamble. It's always important to remember that someone donated it to a thrift store for a reason. Maybe it's just not their style anymore, or perhaps they inherited something they don't want. But maybe they donated it because it's broken or unstable - a little due diligence (physically checking an item or sending questions to an online seller) can go a long way in the end. When it comes to upcycling ideas, there is an abundance of inspiration available online - searching on Pinterest or Instagram hashtags is a great way to get the creative juices flowing.”