This list sure does look scary, but we assure you, both Facebook Marketplace and any vintage stores that sell secondhand furniture and other stuff have a great selection of items that are worth checking out. So to get more of an idea of how one can start their journey in thrifting and upcycling projects, Bored Panda reached out to Sarah Ramberg, the owner of the website Sadie Seasongoods, which celebrates all things secondhand. There she shares various upcycling ideas, thrifted decor, or vintage-centric travel itineraries and after thrifting for her whole new house, she has more than enough experience to share, so make sure to visit her blog if you are feeling thrift-curious. Besides that, Sarah is also the author of the book “Crafting with Flannel” which you can find here.

Sarah’s blog is known for its emphasis on repurposing and upcycling. We asked her to share a specific project where she has transformed a thrifted find into a stunning repurposed piece.

“One of my favorite upcycling projects was this industrial side table I created from VHS tapes storage drawers. Similar tables were being created from metal files (which I didn't have and couldn't find affordably), so I decided to recreate the look with a much cheaper alternative. Once I accumulated what I needed - the drawers from a thrift store, a piece of plywood, spray paint, adhesive and hairpin legs - it was a fairly straightforward project. Making those plastic storage drawers look like metal was key - and spray paint was the right choice to make that happen! Once they were painted, it was just a matter of gluing them together on top of the plywood and then adding the legs underneath. I love showing off the 'before' and 'after' because avid thrifters know how common those old tape storage boxes are - and how rarely they get repurposed,” wrote Sarah.