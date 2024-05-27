I (41 F) had been a pharmacy technician for a retail pharmacy for almost a year. I felt a lot of pride, like I finally had a great job and like I was contributing something great to society. After some months though, things started going downhill gradually.

My anxiety tends to be really bad and it got even worse with the pharmacy drive thru. Face to face interactions especially tend to make my anxiety worse. I did try to communicate that I wanted to grow and learn how to vaccinate other people eventually and do things other than just run a register and manage drive thru, but after awhile, I felt like they were not being as sympathetic about my anxiety anymore. The morale was slipping.

One great coworker left and the ones that stayed sometimes were showing their very toxic sides. I do have the energy to explain details, but it was affecting my mental health heavily as time went on. Almost 2 months ago, around my 9 month mark with this company, the Store Manager pulled me aside and told me they were going to change my position into a DH (Designated Hitter).

They were going to put me into the retail part of the store to help with the regular register and stocking merchandise on shelves. Even though the payment wasn’t changing, and I would be expected to help them with the pharmacy only when paged to do so when they are slammed… I felt like this is a demotion.

Around this time, I was already changing my availability and I applied for a seasonal job (it ends in Nov). I also had gotten covid for the first time. When I texted the SM to let them know about covid, all they responded with at first was, “Ok.” I had to text again to ask them to please confirm if there was anything else I needed to do and if I was going to be able to get sick pay/PTO and in their next reply, along with telling me I would get PTO, I was told to ‘calm down’.

After isolating myself during the contagious period, I did try to make the best of my new position. However, I felt my anger s d resentment grow. The extreme couponers coming in also didn’t help my state of mind, where they held up my register with multiple transactions at once, trying to come in every day at least once to use their coupons again…

I had also been doing good deliveries with Uber at this point too, along with going to my seasonal job on the weekends. After my 3rd day of being a DH, I found out during the last 30 mins of my shift that they transferred another pharmacy tech from another store. I knew that I was not going to be able to go back as a technician. I was replaced. I texted my SM after I finished my shift that day and told him I quit. That I wanted my tech license to be snail mailed to me and my PTO cashed out. He said I had to go in to pick up my license and that it would be in an envelope. I can’t get myself to go in without feeling triggered with anger and anxiety. I don’t think I want to be a pharmacy technician though anymore anyway.

For further context, I have also been on disability income for 20 something years. The story of that is complicated. I left my previous job before I went into this pharmacy job due to a surgery I had to have for Endometriosis. I wanted to find a job that isn’t as physically demanding.

I have been stuck in retail since 2019, trying to put myself back in the workforce even after my immediate family kept shaming me for only living off of disability income. It hasn’t been working out with my anxiety, mental health and my chronic pain condition. I have been applying to other jobs. I got turned down so far due to my not being able to work on the weekends rn due to the seasonal job.

The seasonal job is not your typical day job and I would only be able to work in it a few times a year. Food deliveries are going ok but some days are get than others. I am scared that I am going to be in a financial hole still and I will be overdrawn in my bank accounts soon. That I won’t be able to pay all my bills.

I feel guilty for walking out on the pharmacy job but my mental health was declining. I am hiding in the bath and I haven’t stopped crying today after getting turned down for a job I interviewed for recently and got the rejection email for as of this morning. My life is a mess. Things seem like they are falling apart. I feel guilty for not having a day job rn. The shame is coming back in full force.