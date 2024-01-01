ADVERTISEMENT

For as long as people have been telling jokes, others have been stealing them. Or, as we are about to show you, building upon them.

There's a subreddit called 'Your Joke But Better' where, as the name suggests, platform users share pictures of folks using someone else's humor as a setup for theirs.

Created in 2019, this online community currently has 19.8k members, so it's still in the infancy phase, but the punchlines in its collection continue to grow exponentially.

From witty one-liners to a bit of character development, here are some of the best ones.