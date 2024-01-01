60 Hilarious Times When People Made A Joke And Someone Else Took It To The Next Level
For as long as people have been telling jokes, others have been stealing them. Or, as we are about to show you, building upon them.
There's a subreddit called 'Your Joke But Better' where, as the name suggests, platform users share pictures of folks using someone else's humor as a setup for theirs.
Created in 2019, this online community currently has 19.8k members, so it's still in the infancy phase, but the punchlines in its collection continue to grow exponentially.
From witty one-liners to a bit of character development, here are some of the best ones.
This post may include affiliate links.
Insert Title Here
Holey
This Was His First Comment In Over A Year
I Mean He’s Not Wrong
Damn
Why Am I Even Subbed To The Bossfight Subreddit Lmao
Kid On Mains
Still No Interest Then
Misery And Sadness And Misery
Pegging Conservatives
Which Witch
A Title
Dads Having Fun
Love A Good Boob Pun
"Unclejokes"
Jesus Is Watching
All The Little People!
I Dunno, Sometimes Worse Is Better
I Thought The Addition Was Better
Meringuin
Taliban Joke
Salmon Him For Giving A Better Punchline
This Mangers Me
The Reply Was Punbelievable!
Outdone On My Own Meme
5 Out Of 6 Say Russian Roulette Is Perfectly Safe
Welp
First Post To This Sub
Yourbrotherbutbetter
I Do Know The Rest
One Of The Best One's I've Ever Seen Tbh
Hah
A Bit Different Approach
An Age Of Empires Poet Refines The Craft
Holding My Cow By The Tongue Won't Hurt Her
50 Shades Of Yourjokebutbetter
The Only Thing The Invisible Man Can't Do
Your Joke But Better
This Shit Is Gold
I sadly can't remember which animal it is, but there's an animal that has glittery poop because of the shiny exoskeletons of the insects it eats. People who think we should get on the insect protein train should really do more research and promotion into this ASAP.