Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Are Outraged After “Miss Buttaface” Compared To Zendaya In Early 2000s Ugliest Woman Contest
Close-up of a woman wearing headphones, related to people outraged after Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in ugliest woman contest.
Celebrities, Entertainment

People Are Outraged After “Miss Buttaface” Compared To Zendaya In Early 2000s Ugliest Woman Contest

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2004 clip from the “Miss Buttaface Contest” went viral on X (formerly Twitter) this week, sparking heated discussions about feminism and beauty standards.

The clip features a contestant named Stacey, who went on the Howard Stern Show’s Miss Buttaface, a parody of competitions like Miss Universe, but for women who are deemed unattractive.

Highlights
  • A 2004 clip from the 'Miss Buttaface Contest' has gone viral on X, sparking both feminist and derogatory comments.
  • The contest judged women with attractive bodies but faces deemed unattractive.
  • A post compared Stacey, a contestant, to Zendaya, provoking heated discussions about modern beauty ideals.

Some men online have compared Stacey to Zendaya, whom they called an example of a modern “model,” and stirred controversy by claiming that today’s “it girls” are less attractive than the so-called “Buttaface girl.”

The contest’s name comes from “butterfaces,” the slang term for “but her face,” and is used to describe women who have slim, curvy bodies but whose faces supposedly don’t meet society’s conventional beauty standards.

RELATED:

    A woman who competed to become “Miss Buttaface” has recently gone viral
    Three women in bikinis wearing headsets stand near a screen displaying the Buttaface contest in early 2000s.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    Miss Buttaface was held annually in Las Vegas, and the winner received a cash prize of $25,000.

    Contestants were ranked by a panel of judges who decided who had the largest gap in beauty between their body and their face.

    Judges included Howard Stern, Artie Lange, Rob Schneider, and Robin Quivers, among others.

    Person with curly hair in an orange shirt speaking into a microphone during a contest related to early 2000s ugliest woman.

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    Women walked on stage wearing bikinis and paper bags over their faces. Once they faced the judges, they removed the brown bags, revealing their faces to the judges and the live audience.

    In 2004, the first contestant was named Stacey (or Stacy). When she took the paper bag off, the audience and judges laughed, with some sticking their tongues out or making other faces of disgust.

    In 2004, Stacey went on the show, which looked for the woman with the best body and the most unattractive face

    Woman in black bikini wearing paper bag mask, related to outrage over Miss Buttaface and Zendaya comparison.

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with curly hair wearing large black headphones during a contest related to early 2000s ugliest woman comparisons.

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A post featuring side-by-side photos of Stacey and Zendaya has recently gone viral. The post, captioned, “Butterface, 2003; Model, 2025,” received over 22 million views and 185,000 likes.

    Many men expressed disbelief that Stacey was once considered unattractive, while the Dune actress is now widely regarded as beautiful. In criticizing modern beauty standards, they often made derogatory comments about Zendaya.

    Zendaya is much more of a butterface then the girl on the left,” reads one comment.

    “I’ve never understood the hype of Zendaya.. It’s not like she’s ugly but she gets touted as some supermodel. But hey… I grew up in the time of Cindy Crawford and Tyra Banks,” another user said.

    Hosted by Howard Stern, it showed women in bikinis who removed their paper bags after going on stage

    Man in a pink backwards cap reacting dramatically at an early 2000s ugliest woman contest crowd event.

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @anonym0usqz shes legit one of the prettiest girls ive ever seen. #2000s#toxic#2004#buttaface#trending#foryoupage#‼️#fyp♬ original sound – 🫶🏻

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing growth and perceptions related to the butterface girl and Zendaya comparison.
    Another group quickly defended Zendaya, stating that both women are attractive and condemning early-2000s shows like Miss Buttaface for their treatment of women.

    “We don’t have to bring one woman down to prop another woman up. They’re both beautiful…. In their own unique way,” one person penned.

    “Howard Stern is an awful human being,” fumed someone else.

    “You scoured the earth for a bad pic of Zendaya,” a third replied.

    “Watch like 5 seconds of a 2000s reality TV show and you will instantly understand why 2016 feminism was the way it was,” said another viral reaction.

    Actress Zendaya, considered an “it girl,” was compared to Stacey in a viral post

    Zendaya posing in a black dress at night, highlighting controversy around Miss Buttaface in ugliest woman contest debate.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT


    When someone countered that Stacey and the other contestants had competed on the show voluntarily, the user replied, “Ask yourself what type of society would produce people who are ok subjecting themselves to this type of stuff and what type of society would produce people who are ok treating others like this.”Screenshot of a tweet discussing outrage over a Miss Buttaface and Zendaya comparison in ugliness contest debate.
    Others recalled the body-shaming faced by stars like Britney Spears during that period. “The 2000s was such a strange time. Ppl were calling Britney Spears fat, even her own dad and mind you this was how she looked,” the fan wrote, sharing a photo of the singer’s 2007 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

    The show was hosted in Las Vegas and awarded the winner a cash prize

    Two men wearing headphones at a table with microphones discussing the Miss Buttaface Zendaya ugly woman contest controversy.

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man wearing headphones laughing while speaking into microphone during a podcast about Miss Buttaface and Zendaya comparison outrage.

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    In the full “Miss Buttaface” clip, host Howard Stern tells Stacey after she removes the paper bag that she’s “pretty” and that he doesn’t understand why she competed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think your face is really nice. I would go home with you in a minute. I think you’re hot. I think you’re too pretty for this time,” he said.

    “Yeah, I don’t think you’re unattractive at all,” agreed Robin Quivers. “I think you’re girl next door cute.”

    Stern asked the woman if it was hard for her to witness the crowd’s negative reaction after taking off the bag. She quietly replied, “No, not really.”

    “Howard Stern is an awful human being,” fumed one netizen after watching a clip of the humiliating show

    Contestant wearing black bikini stands next to screen displaying Buttaface contest during early 2000s ugly woman event.

    Image credits: 我的世界萌小熊 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The host then asked if “some guy” entered her into the competition, to which Stacey replies that a friend had told her about it.

    The crude competition to find the woman with “the best body and the worst face,” as described by Stern, was broadcast for many years in the early 2000s.

    According to BuzzFeed, the segment included instances of judges asking women if they could “take her top off,” telling them to “turn around to look at their a**,” speculating about their pubic hair and s*x lives, and labeling them “sl*ts.”

    People called the show “despicable” and said both Zendaya and Stacey are attractive

    Tweet showing outrage over Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in early 2000s ugliest woman contest controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet defending Miss Buttaface amid outrage over comparison to Zendaya in early 2000s ugliest woman contest.

    Tweet by Deslo Banechero addressing controversy over Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in early 2000s ugliest woman contest.

    Twitter user responding to outrage over Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in early 2000s ugliest woman contest debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing butterface compared to Zendaya in the context of an ugly woman contest outrage.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending a woman’s attractiveness amid the Miss Buttaface vs Zendaya outrage debate.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing a user praising someone as the hottest person in a video amid people’s outrage over Zendaya comparison.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in early 2000s ugliest woman contest outrage.

    Tweet showing support for Stacy with hearts, amid outrage over Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in ugliest woman contest.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing early 2000s beauty standards and comparisons to Zendaya controversy.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Matthew Carlsen stating that someone has never been a butterface in an online discussion.

    Comment on social media expressing outrage over Miss Buttaface being compared to Zendaya in a controversial contest.

    Comment by Brittnaay Beaudion expressing disagreement over comparing Miss Buttaface to Zendaya in an online controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting Zendaya compared to others in early 2000s ugliest woman contest controversy.

    Social media comment reacting to Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in early 2000s ugliest woman contest outrage.

    Comment by Kelsey Elizabeth Dart about changing views on natural beauty since 2003 amid outrage over Miss Buttaface Zendaya comparison.

    Social media comment reacting to Miss Buttaface compared to Zendaya in early 2000s ugliest woman contest.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the early 2000s in context of the ugliest woman contest controversy.

    Comment from Zach Childs in a light blue box stating their opinion on the comparison of faces in the Miss Buttaface controversy.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Beauty
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That girl was amazingly beautiful (even without makeup). Sorry to see the sad look in her gorgeous eyes, it seems she believed all the b******t (and was affected for sure). The whole moment was humiliating for her and utterly disgusting.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first time I heard the term I heard it as "Butterface" and I thought it was because the woman had a sort of fatty face - like she ate too much butter so she was butterface. The next few times I heard it the wrong definition fit so it was a while before I figured out I had it wrong. I will also add that this is a horrible term and should not be used.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    alexia_1 avatar
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That girl was amazingly beautiful (even without makeup). Sorry to see the sad look in her gorgeous eyes, it seems she believed all the b******t (and was affected for sure). The whole moment was humiliating for her and utterly disgusting.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first time I heard the term I heard it as "Butterface" and I thought it was because the woman had a sort of fatty face - like she ate too much butter so she was butterface. The next few times I heard it the wrong definition fit so it was a while before I figured out I had it wrong. I will also add that this is a horrible term and should not be used.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT