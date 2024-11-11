Lead Investigator Behind Peanut The Squirrel Raid Revealed As NY State Investigates Euthanasia

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the lead investigator behind the controversial raid that led to the death of an internet-famous squirrel named Peanut has been revealed.

Amid intense backlash over the handling of the case, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said it is now conducting an internal probe into what went wrong during the raid on a Pine City property belonging to pet owner Mark Longo.

“They’re realizing in hindsight, this got out of hand, they did not handle it well,” state Sen. Dan Stec (R-Warren) said about the state's response.

Mark is an animal sanctuary owner who gained attention following the controversial raid on his property.

The controversial euthanasia of the internet-famous squirrel, Peanut, and a rescued raccoon has raised questions about the DEC’s conduct

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel

Mark and his wife manage the animal sanctuary on their 350-acre property, where they care for various rescued animals, including Peanut, a squirrel they had raised as a pet for seven years after its mother was killed by a car, and Fred, a raccoon who was rescued a few months back.

The raid by DEC officers resulted in the euthanasia of both Peanut and Fred, sparking significant public outcry and leading to accusations of government overreach. The state claimed that the animals were tested for rabies after the beloved squirrel bit one of the agents’ hands during the raid.

Mark Longo, the owner of the animal sanctuary where Peanut and Fred were cared for, expressed deep dismay and believes the raid was excessive

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel

Mark, who noted that the officers were wearing heavy protective gloves during the raid, has been vocal about his dismay over the operation. He believes it was excessive and unjustified.

The raid on Mark’s Pine City home also left many questioning whether the state’s actions were justified or marked a gross overreach.

A recent report revealed that DEC Investigator Joshua Crain was the one who spearheaded the operation. The lead investigator had executed the search warrant after receiving a sign-off from Chemung County Judge Richard W. Rich Jr., according to court documents reviewed by the New York Post.

DEC Investigator Joshua Crain was found to have executed the search warrant, which eventually led to an internal probe

DEC Investigator Joshua Crain executed the search warrant to seize P’Nut and Fred on Oct. 30. pic.twitter.com/4dxFVsIbBB — Brad Staggs – Conspiracy Observer (@realBradStaggs) November 9, 2024

In 2022, Joshua was celebrated as Wildlife Officer of the Year by a conservation-focused organization, and the DEC commended his approach claiming it “promotes education first and enforcement when needed.”

An unconvinced Mark said, “What happened in my house, if you think that was an educational [action] — I don’t know.”

The animal sanctuary owner revealed that he was planning to sue the DEC.

The DEC confirmed last week that it was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

The grieving pet parent vowed to pursue legal action and sue the DEC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peanut The Squirrel (@peanut_the_squirrel12)

“DEC is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of wildlife across New York. An internal investigation into the matter is ongoing, and we are reviewing internal policies and procedures to ensure we continue serving this core mission,” read a statement emailed to WETM 18 News last week.

State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Warren) spoke to the New York Post about the state’s response and said they are realizing that things may have “got out of hand.”

“Peanut was the best thing that happened to us,” a heartbroken Mark said through tears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peanut The Squirrel (@peanut_the_squirrel12)

“They’re realizing in hindsight, this got out of hand, they did not handle it well,” he said.

“I can’t think of any legitimate or lawful reason to conceal the results of the rabies test. It’s a matter of public health,” he continued. “Where is the state secret here? Whose interest are they protecting?”