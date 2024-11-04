Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Peanut The Squirrel’s Owner Says He Was Treated Like A “Terrorist” During “Raid” To Seize Pet
Animals, News

Peanut The Squirrel’s Owner Says He Was Treated Like A “Terrorist” During “Raid” To Seize Pet

The owners of Peanut the Squirrel have spoken out after the pet was seized and euthanized by authorities.

Mark and Daniela Longo suspect someone jealous of their success may have called the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to have the animal removed from their sanctuary.

“Maybe it’s someone who thinks I use this place to make a lot of money,” Mark told The New York Post after Peanut was put down on November 1.

Highlights
  • Peanut the Squirrel was seized and euthanized by authorities over rabies concerns.
  • Mark and Daniela Longo claim the DEC raid was triggered by a jealous tip-off.
  • A fundraiser alleges that the DEC agents “failed to follow proper law enforcement procedures” when seizing the animal.

“They treated me like I was a terrorist. They treated this raid as if I was a drug dealer. They ransacked my house for five hours.”

Mark Longo shared details about the operation to seize Peanut the Squirrel from his New York animal sanctuary
Peanut The Squirrel’s Owner Says He Was Treated Like A “Terrorist” During “Raid” To Seize Pet

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel

Mark revealed that the beloved pet’s virality helped direct traffic to his adult content site. “Did this do wonders to my OF? Absolutely. It’s making a lot of money from this.”

Peanut lived on the couple’s 350-acre property, P’nut’s Freedom Farm, near Elmira, New York, which they purchased with the money they made from posting X-rated content online.

“I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m disgusted,” Mark said in a video, holding back his tears after the squirrel’s death. 

“We fight and work every day to pay our state taxes, and they turn around, and they do this to a family.”

Peanut The Squirrel’s Owner Says He Was Treated Like A “Terrorist” During “Raid” To Seize Pet

Image credits: pulte

In addition to Peanut, the DEC seized a raccoon named Fred. Both animals were euthanized over concerns about rabies, as Peanut had reportedly bitten an agent and had to be tested for the disease.

Mark is reportedly filing a motion to obtain the medical records of the officials who were in his house to see if they actually tested positive for rabies, as per The Post.

The decision to euthanize the squirrel was met with such criticism that Jake Blumencranz, a state lawmaker, proposed legislation to improve animal rights statutes, calling it “Peanut’s Law: Humane Animal Protection Act.”

“I’m angry. I’m sad. I’m disgusted,” said Mark after the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) seized the squirrel

Peanut The Squirrel’s Owner Says He Was Treated Like A “Terrorist” During “Raid” To Seize Pet

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel

Peanut’s Law mandates a 72-hour waiting period before an animal from a sanctuary is euthanized and establishes an appeals system to ensure that animal refuge owners have “the right to humane due process.”

The squirrel became an Internet sensation after Mark and Daniela took him into their home seven years ago. The couple set up an Instagram account for their pet, where they posted photos of Peanut in various outfits—including a cowboy hat—eating waffles with Mark, and performing tricks around their home.

“Peanut faced adversity, losing half of his tail in a severe attack. Without developing essential wildlife instincts, Peanut became an indoor, non-releasable squirrel,” reads the sanctuary’s website

The couple adopted Peanut after he lost half of his tail in a severe attack

Peanut The Squirrel’s Owner Says He Was Treated Like A “Terrorist” During “Raid” To Seize Pet

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel


“Remarkably, Peanut went on to become the first squirrel to amass over 1 million, and then 2 million, followers on TikTok, with a combined social media following of over 3 million.”

A GoFundMe page titled Call For Justice for Peanut the Squirrel and NYSDEC Reform claims that DEC agents “failed to follow proper law enforcement procedures.” 

According to the fundraiser’s description, the officials repeatedly questioned “whether there were security cameras located in their home and, inappropriately, asked one of their owners about their immigration status, treating them as if they were criminals over a beloved pet.“

Mark said DEC agents “raided” his house and treated him like a “terrorist”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

“We fight and work every day to pay our state taxes, and they turn around, and they do this to a family,” expressed the content creator

Peanut The Squirrel’s Owner Says He Was Treated Like A “Terrorist” During “Raid” To Seize Pet

Image credits: Peanut The Squirrel

Animals showing signs of rabies must be euthanized for the submission of specimens to a qualified rabies laboratory for testing, as per the CDC.

The DEC states that it is illegal for young wildlife to be kept as pets. If someone finds a young wild animal that is injured or orphaned, the department recommends contacting a wildlife rehabilitator, who “are the only people legally allowed to receive and treat distressed wildlife.” 

Bored Panda has contacted the New York Department of Environmental Conservation for comment.

freyathewanderer_1 avatar
Freya the Wanderer
Freya the Wanderer
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here is a petition to sign: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/130/391/930/

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
prymanowski_1 avatar
Leg less In Minneapolis
Leg less In Minneapolis
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In accordance with NY state law you CANNOT have a squirrel or a raccoon for a pet. If you are attempting to rescue or rehab the animal you need a special license. If you break the law, especially if you flaunt it online, expect there to be consequences. Had these animals been turned over to licensed rescues they may still alive today. So no I do not feel sorry for these two stupid people.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy is a mutton head. Don't make living off something you aren't supposed to do. While it doesn't often happen, people here (Michigan) are prosecuted for "rescuing" wild animals. There are protocols in place to deal with that and sadly none of them involve making your rescued creature an internet payday. Also, if their home is a menagerie of wild animals, why on earth would you not have them immunized? That's crazy. If they had an infant bitten by a rabid animal, what would their reaction be? I'm gonna get a lot of heat for this, animals and all, but I just can't imagine bringing animals into your home that you know nothing about and NOT having them immunized. Think about the lyrics from "The Snake" in the literal sense rather than euphemistically.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
