A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot (22 Pics)
I didn't set out to take in an orphaned squirrel but here I was feeding this tiny creature puppy formula through a syringe at 2 am.
A 5-week-old baby squirrel looking for its mommy scratched and chirped at my basement office window. When I saw it turn and head for the street, I ran out to keep it off the road.
I tried leading it back to the garden with my feet, and instead, it hopped onto my sandal and stayed there. I was officially adopted.
After some time the little Twig was re-homed to a farm that takes in orphaned animals. He'll be safe and happy there until his release at 12 weeks. I felt it was my duty to bring this extreme cuteness to the internet, enjoy!
More info: lucybaumphotographer.com | Instagram | Facebook
Following instructions from the internet, we tried to attract its mother, but sadly, she didn't return. We took it in and cared for it as we tried to find it a more suitable home.
I've never seen a baby squirrel, ever! Not only was it adorable, but it was also friendly, and had a personality that I kind of never even thought of squirrels as having. Oh, and they are really 'grippy'! I see squirrels scaling trees easily but you don't get a real sense of how incredible and effortless their grip is! "Little Twig" stuck to us like velcro as he climbed up our shirts and into our hoodies looking for a warm bed.
I'm a Montreal photographer who specializes in weddings and lifestyle family and newborns. A different kind of newborn photo shoot, but I couldn't help myself! Being so big on personality, and so cute when sleeping, I decided to give Little Twig his very own spotlight in front of the camera.
The garden photos were easier since lifestyle is my thing and I went with his flow. The posed newborn-styled ones were more challenging because baby squirrels are squirmy and easily woken too, which makes it hard for posing. A heating pad helped to create a cozy nest, and lots of patience finally paid off!
Looks like you have a new f(ur)amily member now, dear Lucy, so cute photos of the baby squirrel, thank you so much for caring for the furbaby.
I am officially in love! What a story! Thank you for helping! May you live a wonderful life Little Twig!
Soooo cute baby squirrel photos, each of them got my upvote, I´d already been following Ludy´s Facebook page, now I also follow her Instagram account (even though I can´t post there myself without a cellphone, but I can follow, like and comment and sometimes visit the platform "as visitor), additionally I am following her here on Bored Panda now and am looking forward to more posts of her.
Beautiful pics - what a nice family member!
