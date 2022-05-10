I didn't set out to take in an orphaned squirrel but here I was feeding this tiny creature puppy formula through a syringe at 2 am.

A 5-week-old baby squirrel looking for its mommy scratched and chirped at my basement office window. When I saw it turn and head for the street, I ran out to keep it off the road.

I tried leading it back to the garden with my feet, and instead, it hopped onto my sandal and stayed there. I was officially adopted.

After some time the little Twig was re-homed to a farm that takes in orphaned animals. He'll be safe and happy there until his release at 12 weeks. I felt it was my duty to bring this extreme cuteness to the internet, enjoy!

