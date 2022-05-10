I didn't set out to take in an orphaned squirrel but here I was feeding this tiny creature puppy formula through a syringe at 2 am.

A 5-week-old baby squirrel looking for its mommy scratched and chirped at my basement office window. When I saw it turn and head for the street, I ran out to keep it off the road.

I tried leading it back to the garden with my feet, and instead, it hopped onto my sandal and stayed there. I was officially adopted.

After some time the little Twig was re-homed to a farm that takes in orphaned animals. He'll be safe and happy there until his release at 12 weeks. I felt it was my duty to bring this extreme cuteness to the internet, enjoy!

More info: lucybaumphotographer.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

39points
Lucy Baum
POST
View more comments

Following instructions from the internet, we tried to attract its mother, but sadly, she didn't return. We took it in and cared for it as we tried to find it a more suitable home.

I've never seen a baby squirrel, ever! Not only was it adorable, but it was also friendly, and had a personality that I kind of never even thought of squirrels as having. Oh, and they are really 'grippy'! I see squirrels scaling trees easily but you don't get a real sense of how incredible and effortless their grip is! "Little Twig" stuck to us like velcro as he climbed up our shirts and into our hoodies looking for a warm bed.
#2

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

33points
Lucy Baum
POST
View more comments
#3

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

31points
Lucy Baum
POST

I'm a Montreal photographer who specializes in weddings and lifestyle family and newborns. A different kind of newborn photo shoot, but I couldn't help myself! Being so big on personality, and so cute when sleeping, I decided to give Little Twig his very own spotlight in front of the camera.
#4

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

30points
Lucy Baum
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

30points
Lucy Baum
POST
Georgine
Georgine
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I crochet baby animal nests to give them a cozy home. Sweet little animals

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The garden photos were easier since lifestyle is my thing and I went with his flow. The posed newborn-styled ones were more challenging because baby squirrels are squirmy and easily woken too, which makes it hard for posing. A heating pad helped to create a cozy nest, and lots of patience finally paid off!
#6

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

29points
Lucy Baum
POST
View more comments
#7

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

28points
Lucy Baum
POST
Georgine
Georgine
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I only had one to keep me company

1
1point
reply
#8

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

27points
Lucy Baum
POST
#9

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

27points
Lucy Baum
POST
Georgine
Georgine
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have to forage for my own food. HELP ME, PLEASE!!!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

27points
Lucy Baum
POST
Jason Marin
Jason Marin
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taken to a farm? Forget that. I would have kept him.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

25points
Lucy Baum
POST
Georgine
Georgine
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not time to get up yet, please, 10 more minutes!!!

1
1point
reply
#12

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

24points
Lucy Baum
POST
Liss
Liss
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Floof overload!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#13

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

24points
Lucy Baum
POST
Georgine
Georgine
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got up here. How do I get back down?

3
3points
reply
#14

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

24points
Lucy Baum
POST
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like you have a new f(ur)amily member now, dear Lucy, so cute photos of the baby squirrel, thank you so much for caring for the furbaby.

3
3points
reply
#15

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

24points
Lucy Baum
POST
View more comments
#16

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

24points
Lucy Baum
POST
Linda HS
Linda HS
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am officially in love! What a story! Thank you for helping! May you live a wonderful life Little Twig!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

23points
Lucy Baum
POST
#18

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

22points
Lucy Baum
POST
Georgine
Georgine
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just what I needed. A sun bath. This rock feels so good to me

0
0points
reply
#19

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

21points
Lucy Baum
POST
#20

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

21points
Lucy Baum
POST
#21

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

19points
Lucy Baum
POST
Georgine
Georgine
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I found out how to come back down

0
0points
reply
#22

A Baby Squirrel Adopted Me, And As A Photographer, I Just Had To Give It Its Own Photoshoot

Report

19points
Lucy Baum
POST
Marie Émiel
Marie Émiel
Community Member
12 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bravo Lucy ! I love your work !

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!