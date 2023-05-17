If you've ever been a part of the online dating market, you know that finding love on the internet can be awkward, annoying, or downright scary. Sure, there are plenty of beautiful people ready to hook up or serve as potential for something bigger. But every once in a while, you get matched with a total rando, who puts you off online dating for a good week. And there's no better way to understand what we mean if not for the 'Incel Pickup Lines' page.

Having just shy of 500,000 followers, this Twitter page delights in the most pitiful online attempts at wooing women. It showcases the most dismal entries as a stark reminder that you can never truly know if someone is a virgin by choice or because they are just, simply put, creepy.