71 Of “The Most Pathetic Attempts To Pick Up Women”, As Shared By The “Incel Pickup Lines” Twitter Page (New Pics)
If you've ever been a part of the online dating market, you know that finding love on the internet can be awkward, annoying, or downright scary. Sure, there are plenty of beautiful people ready to hook up or serve as potential for something bigger. But every once in a while, you get matched with a total rando, who puts you off online dating for a good week. And there's no better way to understand what we mean if not for the 'Incel Pickup Lines' page.
Having just shy of 500,000 followers, this Twitter page delights in the most pitiful online attempts at wooing women. It showcases the most dismal entries as a stark reminder that you can never truly know if someone is a virgin by choice or because they are just, simply put, creepy.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sounds like the start of a Romcom, or in real life, stalker hell.
Okay, other stuff aside, why can't schizophrenics be good looking?
Whatever happened to "Hi, how are you, I'm Nathaniel, want to grab a coffee or something with me?"
would you like to get murdered today? if so, please hang out with him. 'do you live alone' ????
This person is recommending OTHERS to check their mental health?
Just tell your son you are a stalky perv. Simples.
*david attenborough voice* and here, we have an example of natural selection in the wild.
Okay so we have had necrophilia and now zoophilia. What is wrong with these people?
He will not be rich when she puts him in the hospital.
Apparently you can find all kinds of photos and videos of naked women on the internet. So I have heard. I would not no for sure as I do not have access to the internet.
How am I? Well, are you a four year old? Sorry, I'm not into pedophilia.
Nice my a*s. And if you're getting all offended over someone rejecting you it seems like you can't get over things either.
Pedophiliac incel. Hope these kids notified someone of these monsters.
Seems you are a ignorant misogynistic jerk who deserves to be kicked in the nuts many, many times. Those women had families and f*****g lives. And one of them was a TWELVE YEAR OLD SEVENTH-GRADER. You are disgusting.
NO IS NO WHY DOn't YOU GET IT?? ONE SYLLABLE, EASY ENOUGH
He's trying to tell you he doesn't know how to aim for the toilet, since he can't see his penis.
Oh. I thought it was the sound of your pants ripping when you bend over.
Ilk never understand why these guys go straight for the insults. Learn to accept rejection with some grace.
Living fleshlight. Heh. Rotting fleshlight more like it.
Don't be alarmed! I'm not a stalker; I'm just determined!