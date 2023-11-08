“AITA For Not Letting Daughter Control Thermostat?”
As temperatures drop, the cooler months are getting increasingly more difficult to bear, encouraging people to start playing with their thermostats.
This young woman was not given access to the thermostat in her home, though. Her parents asked the AITA community if they were in the wrong for not letting their daughter turn up the heating as she was the only one feeling cold, and the internet said yes. Scroll down for the full story.
The colder months of the year require more effort to keep comfortable, be it turning up the heating or layering up
This woman suggested that her daughter put on more layers if she’s cold and refused to give her access to the thermostat
It's not like 18° is freezing cold, personally i like it cool as well and never turn the heating up any higher in my house. If this is too cool for some people they can put something on, or in case of the adult daughter find their own place if they want 25° and to online war a tshirt in Winter.I am permanently too warm in public places in Winter, if i am dressed for the season and it suchst as much as being cold.
Why are the comments all only about increased costs if the Thermostat is Set to a higher temperature? In my opinion it is more about 3 people being comfortable with the Status quo and one who is not? Why would anybody think the majority has to adjust to the preferences of one person?
