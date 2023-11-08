ADVERTISEMENT

As temperatures drop, the cooler months are getting increasingly more difficult to bear, encouraging people to start playing with their thermostats.

This young woman was not given access to the thermostat in her home, though. Her parents asked the AITA community if they were in the wrong for not letting their daughter turn up the heating as she was the only one feeling cold, and the internet said yes. Scroll down for the full story.

The colder months of the year require more effort to keep comfortable, be it turning up the heating or layering up

This woman suggested that her daughter put on more layers if she’s cold and refused to give her access to the thermostat

The OP shared more details in the comments

Quite a few people believed the parents are in the wrong here

Some redditors sided with the mom and dad