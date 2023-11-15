ADVERTISEMENT

When I was a child, my mom always told me to learn to do math in my head, "because you won't always have a calculator with you!" Well, years have passed, I'm really good at mental arithmetic - but damn, the calculator on my smartphone gives me virtually no opportunity to improve in this skill.

Be that as it may, from childhood, our parents instilled in us many different points of view, advice and instructions, which may have been truly useful in their time - but as adults, we understand that it is unlikely that literally following these recommendations would have benefited us. Or maybe it even does harm. So here is a selection of similar stories from the corresponding viral thread in the AskReddit community.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community “You can’t always get what you want!”

True Dad, but you keep forgetting the second part where if you try sometimes, you just might find you get what you need.

fuktardy , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandfather would tell me you can always get what you want as long as you’re realistic & flexible with what it is you actually want. Oh, & to never confuse wants with needs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#2

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That it's normal to have something negative to say about everyone you know as soon as you leave any sort of gathering.

Prudent_Tourist8161 , Helena Lopes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who do this are sad & gross. It’s such an abundantly transparent self-esteem issue.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community “What will the neighbors think???” 🙄

Daffodils28 , August de Richelieu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about what we think? Isn’t that more important than transient acquaintances?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

No, in fact, life experience is an incredibly wholesome thing, and the ability to learn from your own and, importantly, other people’s mistakes is a skill of critical importance. But at the same time, it is important to realize something else - any generalization based on your own experience may turn out to be erroneous. For example, if for some reason you are unlucky with online dating, this in no way means that others will also be unlucky.
#4

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That I’ll quickly succumb to illness if I go outside with wet hair.

Ok_Comment_2100 , Nathan Cowley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

??? This must be a regional myth? I grew up with daily tropical torrential downpours so being outside was more frequent than being inside and being outside meant getting wet hair.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community The need to always be productive. There is no sitting down. If you sit down you can be folding laundry, organizing something. The house must be spotless the yard must be pristine (even if there’s only one person to do all of it) and time for yourself is frivolous. Anything short of this is laziness. The ultimate sin.
I’m literally sick from living that way. The guilt of self care is gut wrenching.

jax9151210 , Annushka Ahuja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community The whole make you finish what’s on your plate thing. Yeah I’m not hungry why you making me eat?

Zero-Sugah-Added , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
brianne_amos avatar
Brainmas
Brainmas
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then being force-fed until you puke and yelled at for that. As an adult I learned to use smaller plates and take smaller portions, so if I still feel the need to "clean my plate" I'm not overeating.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Almost any rule, any tradition and any advice from parents is nothing more than an extrapolation of other people’s life experiences,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “The only question is the volume and representativeness of the statistical sample. In other words, if the formation of some folk tradition requires the experience of thousands and thousands of people, then parental advice is often the experience of one person. And not necessarily of the same generation.”

“I remember a semi-fictional story about a woman whose husband tried to find out why, when she boils sausages, she always cuts off the ends. She said that her mother taught her that way, and then, when the couple became interested and began to find out the origin of this idea, it turned out that the wife's grandma simply had a single сasserole dish - a very small diameter."

ADVERTISEMENT

“In other words, someone else’s life experience is wonderful, but under two conditions. First, it should not clearly cause harm in changed life circumstances. Second, over time, it must necessarily be subject to critical revision,” Irina summarizes.
#7

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That they "have eyes on the back of their head" so basically to say they're always watching me especially when I was little so I wouldn't do something bad. I've never seen their extra eyes so I'm going with ridiculous.

jenandspaz , Movidagrafica Barcelona Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community Always think the worst it’s usually not that bad . I think they thought it was a good message but it actually made me very scared all the time if I can’t get a hold of someone I think they are dead or hurt. Or if someone is having bad day I always think it’s something I did wrong. I am trying to change trying to look at things differently.

shellymaeshaw , Engin Akyurt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
samijoross239 avatar
Sami-Jo Ross
Sami-Jo Ross
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had my first ever panic attack because of this. I was texting my now-ex one evening and she mentioned she was driving home. I told her to drive safe and text me when she got home. She didn't text me back and my mind immediately went to "oh my god she crashed she's in the hospital she's dead".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community “The only people that sleep during the day are firefighters and [escorts] - and you aren’t either of those” I still can’t sleep/nap during the day. Lol Added note: The point my parents were trying to make - was sleeping during the day was lazy behavior. I didn’t have a night job (They used those two as an example) I was 10. Still stupid - yes, of course.

Hellokitten525 , EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sounds like a tactic without any flaws............! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Another clear example is the famous advice of Thomas Edison: “Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration.” Advice that sounds cool, especially considering the scale of the author’s personality - however, if you look at it, it was only suitable for one person, Edison himself. After all, the great inventor always suffered from a lack of theoretical knowledge, which he covered with an incredible number of practical experiments. Fortunately, Edison himself had enviable health and truly inhuman perseverance and efficiency.
#10

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community I was bullied a lot growing up. I was a miserable little girl who heard "Boys you pick on you actually like you," and "Girls who pick on you are just jealous of you."

twothirtysevenam , Keira Burton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community “Everyone is more important than you.”

When I was a junior in high school she once quite seriously asked my best friend why he would be friends with me because she couldn’t understand why anyone would be.

DadsRGR8 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community Don't talk back.

I was just explaining my logic and my way of problem solving.

Sorry that it sounded like disrespect but that's your problem.

And my parents wonder why I don't share information with them anymore.

Because heaven forbid your daughter share actual information with you.

astrangeone88 , Timur Weber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I counter with the truthful saying: "You catch more flies with honey than you do vinegar." I think the majority of this has to do with the tone and attitude we as children chose (Yes. CHOSE.) to take. Much of disrespect isn't in the words or the fact you had something to say, it's how it is said. This goes on into adulthood. I'm pretty sure we've all seen, more times than we care to count, children who grew up into adults STILL talking at people with that attitude and tone. It's ironic that the slap back is, "...but that's your problem" when the people who received your attitude and tone most likely aren't giving your demeanor a second thought. It is YOU who are stuck with the problem, not them...no matter how hard you wish it to be true.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Be that as it may, there are quite a few things in this collection that you may well consider to be sound ideas - even though some may find them useless. So now please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, comment the most interesting stories, and of course share your own examples of parents' advice which got only disproven by time in the comments below this post.
#13

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That the important people in your life should read your mind and know what you want them to do without asking. Absolutely not true- you need to set boundaries, voice your concerns and desires, and communicate to get what you want. Not just expect people to do what you want and be mad when they don't.

ThrowRA43334 , Tirachard Kumtanom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community All unions are bad. (my dad).

Refused to work a union job. Ended up with nothing but a life of financial struggles.

He was not thrilled when I took a union job.

Twenty years in a union (private sector). Good wages, vacation and traditional pension. It was not an easy job for me but at least I have something to show for it.

hdnpn , Sora Shimazaki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is wrong with more security, higher wages, vacation? 🙄🤨🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ (it's not communistic..)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community Don’t ever ask for help.

As an adult I watched the end of “My Cousin Vinny” and realized how that had been holding me back.

Chillafrix , Samantha Garrote Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community My mom put a lot of stock into people who had a lot of money, drove fancy cars, took fancy vacations. As an adult who is struggling to get by - I realize how ridiculous she sounds/acts. Your friend from high school just
Bought a $3 million house. That’s great for them. I believe they had a large trust fund. I have to work for everything

UMDAlum2000 , Any Lane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That the number on the scale matters.

My whole life I agonized about my weight. My mom kept telling me I should weigh 120 but I could never get there. But now I'm almost 40 and I've finally figured it out. I can run a half marathon in under 2 hours and my mom still gets after me for my weight being over 130 at 5'4". I'm healthy and strong. The scale doesn't matter.

savethetriffids , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
daniellegibbs_2 avatar
DippityDooDerp
DippityDooDerp
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That number on the scale does matter. Your BMI does matter. That shows you the difference between "You're at a good weight" and "Lose some weight because your risk of heart disease, stroke and numerous other health issues is through the roof"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community "Never do a job unless you're gonna do it perfectly." Now as an adult, I've had to unlearn all this damaging perfectionism.

cabalavatar , Christina Morillo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
samijoross239 avatar
Sami-Jo Ross
Sami-Jo Ross
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hence why I'm unable to pick up a new hobby or do anything 90% of the time. Didn't get it right the first time? Guess I'll never get it right and shouldn't bother.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That when you injure yourself, it’s 100% your fault and that the immediate response is to scold you for being injured, and worry 0% about the injury for a second or two.

EDIT: I remember being at the fair one time and got lost for about 10 minutes. My mom just ran crying to the car because she used to tell us that if we ever got lost, to return to the car.

Pops was still looking for me when I got to the car. My mom’s first words were “your dad is gonna be *pissed* at you!” and yanked my f-ing ear. My dad eventually shows up and his words were “why the f**k did you get lost???”

Curious_Working5706 , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
samijoross239 avatar
Sami-Jo Ross
Sami-Jo Ross
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fell off my bike when I was still using training wheels and got my ankle caught in the spokes. Got yelled at for it and because Dad had to pry my ankle loose. No "are you okay" or anything, just yelled at for "being stupid". Now I'm 29 and never learned how to ride.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community Not to cry because everyone will think you are weak

UrdreamWifey , Alena Darmel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community I’ve recently realized how much of my negative self-talk is directly from my parents. Something good happens and I STILL get negativity.

Zestyclose-Ruin8337 , Liza Summer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
maria_richter23 avatar
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my husband grew up like this. He recently got a raise and we were already joking that his parents would still find a way to make it a negative thing and I'm not kidding, his mom really went "ah well but that means you need to pay more taxes now".

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#22

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community "People making minimum wage are stupid and beneath us." "People on government handouts are a drain on taxpayers who work for their money." "Universal healthcare is communist and unamerican."

-My father who has never had a job interview or put together a resume in his life. He joined the army at 18 and is still in it over 30 years later as an officer. Whose entire salary is paid by taxes. AND has his healthcare and education paid for by the government.

It baffles me how he doesn't see his own hypocrisy. How he can think it's okay for these benefits to be given ONLY if you risk life and limb (and be overseas most of your child's life).

Symnestra , Monstera Production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
samijoross239 avatar
Sami-Jo Ross
Sami-Jo Ross
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like my gym teacher. Bragged about never taking a sick day, said anyone on food stamps was lazy and didn't want to work, and so on. Never mind that my family was living on food stamps because the only money we had was my pop's SSI and one employed income (my mom), my dad was physically unable to work and is still fighting disability 14 years later, and I was NOT AT A LEGAL AGE TO GET A JOB.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That I HAD to hug any family (or friends) who wanted to hug me. Everyone else's feelings were more important than my own deep discomfort. I was constantly being forced to show physical "affection" because not doing so hurt my father's, grandparents', and little brother's feelings.

It really got kicked into overdrive when my mother realized that other people were noticing me cringe away from even the slightest touch from her. Who knew that if you badly abuse your daughter, she's going to flinch when you try to hug her??

anyesuki , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Say that louder for the people in the back. Adults: we need to be aware of these little cringe movements of children when their parents are around. It's our duty to be their voice when their parents refuse the privilege.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community Typical religious fanatic nonsense.

-My role as a girl was to prepare myself to be the best wife and mother.

-CSA is the victims fault.

-What I wanted didn’t matter, know your place.

-There’s no point in educating girls and women.

-If someone is a religious leader, they can do no wrong.

ThrowRA_hardtruths , Pavel Danilyuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be higher! Maby a good starter video on YT on the subject?? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKzN5tGv7JI

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community “It’s not worth the risk”

So much life missed out on not taking a small risk…and I’m not talking about skydiving…more like going into the city late at night to see your favorite band play “you might get mugged, it’s not worth the risk”

GrayBox1313 , Tom Fisk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No that's called social anxiety and "catastrophic thoughts" (according to google translate, don't know if right words though?), ingrained into your kid!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community They insisted socks should always match. Turns out, mismatched socks bring a bit of rebel flair to life. haha

BewilderedMot , The Lazy Artist Gallery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

"Show up at least 30 minutes early to everything, it's better to be early than late and they'll appreciate your initiative to show up early".

Turns out showing up before people are even ready is quite annoying to people when you surprise them by showing up early.

skilliard7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community The vast gulf between "adults" and "children." I'm in my early 50s and I still think of other people as "adults."

bullet_proof_smile , MART PRODUCTION Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a gulf between children and adults. It's called life experience and maturity. Adults reach across that gulf and pour into children, the good ones do at least. I hate when people say, especially teachers, "I learn more from them than they do from me." Well, then you're doing something wrong and WAY wrong. If an adult is truly learning more from a child, they didn't learn anything as a child and continued into adulthood without learning until a child taught them. If this truly happens with a teacher, they are not doing their job. It is impossible to raise a child if you are not above them to help guide them upward, not ahead of them to show them the way, and not farther along the path to help advise them of life ahead.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#29

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community You can't eat warm food for breakfast

ApXv , Ba Tik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's the best to eat for breakfast, according to my own taste!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Paranoia and the worst possible scenario.

Me: "I'm going to go ride my bike"

My mother: "Make sure you don't get hit by a car. Drivers are reckless and they'll hit you if you're not careful"

QuitBanningMeJFC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

That I should always smile and act as though everything is good in my life to people. What happens in our family should never be shared with people outside the family. That I should never share my personal business with anyone. Never be vulnerable or let people know they’ve hurt you.

Thanks for making me super stunted at making friends growing up mom. Turns out that talking to people about your life and struggles and being vulnerable forges deep relationships and is a lot healthier.

In retrospect it makes sense now how mom never had friends and still has none. She was shocked to see how many friends came out for our wedding and how much they genuinely love us.

no-strings-attached Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

You just have to suck it up. Life’s hard.

But I shouldn’t have to just stay quiet though. I should be able to speak up and let someone know when I don’t like something or disagree with it.

Kittytigris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could you say this louder for the conservative-hating people in the back of the BP community?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Don't complain

Ob1cannobody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

It is always my fault when something bad happens. Hence, I am still trying to quit my habit of saying sorry every time something bad happens or feeling guilty about things that went wrong.

Full-Choice-2204 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
brianne_amos avatar
Brainmas
Brainmas
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My therapist said, "let this at least be the one place you don't apologize for having emotions," because I kept saying sorry when I started crying. It was very helpful.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community That I always have to explain/justify my mood if I’m in a bad or irritable or sad mood. No I don’t. Just let me be!

JammyJacketPotato , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
samijoross239 avatar
Sami-Jo Ross
Sami-Jo Ross
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad. He's apparently the only one allowed to be in any kind of a bad mood. If me or my mom have a legitimate reason for a bad mood, we get told we have no reason to be upset and he "deals with more sh!t than both of [us] combined". All he does is sit at home and play CoD.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

42 Ridiculous Things That Parents Ingrained In Their Children, As Shared In This Online Community I can't wear white after Labor Day.


I can't ever weigh more than 120 pounds.


I can't go swimming after a meal.


I can't do this or that because yadda yadda blah blah blah.

GTFOakaFOD , Drew Dau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

That I was completely indebted to them simply because they fed me and put a roof over my head. As if that isn’t the absolute bare minimum requirement of being a parent…

notacactusexpert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the saying, pay it backwards, is definitely not the correct version...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Another one: "You can never stand to be a little uncomfortable."

My narcissistic mom's way of dismissing my need for anything (food, bathroom, warmth) that would inconvenience her. I still struggle with trying to ignore my own physical needs so I'm not an inconvenience, even if I'm all alone.

For example, sometimes I'll wait until I'm almost bursting to finally use the restroom because I grew up hearing, "Can't you hold it for a little bit longer? We'll be there in 20 minutes," or "You just went! How can you have to go again so soon?"

The other big thing was being cold all winter long, to the point of having a constant sore throat and getting strep throat at least once or twice every winter. The cold air would make me feel like I was swallowing glass. My parents refused to let me have a space heater or an electric blanket because "it's too expensive."

I still struggle with turning up the heat, even though I'm paying it myself. I feel guilty if anyone comes to my house, like they're going to judge me for wasting so much money to be warm. (My normal body temperature is also below 98.6, so I get a lot colder more easily than most people do.)

My parents always turned the heat off at night, no matter how cold it was. I finally realized, as an adult, that of course *they* weren't cold. They could cuddle up together and stay nice and toasty. They also didn't have sensitive throats like I do.

Anyway, money was a little tight, but looking back on it now, it wasn't *that* tight. We still did all the normal middle-class suburbia things. As an adult, I can't imagine letting my child be cold or denying them a bathroom break or forcing them to eat food they hated because it would inconvenience me to tend to their needs. Some people really shouldn't have kids.

ScepticOfEverything Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
brianne_amos avatar
Brainmas
Brainmas
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, sounds like we had the same parents. I had strep every year as a kid. Was told at 17 if I got it again they were taking my tonsils. Moved out at 18 and haven't had it since (I'm 40) so it's an odd coincidence.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

That if you're yourself everyone will leave
My folks
They are afraid of themselves

I love my weird tribe of chosen family

helllfae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My mom is a FIRM believer that *someone out there* is gonna poison Halloween candy or sneak [illegal substances] in it.

She's still f*****g convinced this happens.

There has never once been single a corroborated case of this happening ever in the history of mankind. Never.

Tootsie roll pops, smarties, Dum Dums, anything that could be easily "tampered with" we were ordered to throw in the trash. She watched us do it just to make sure and checked our candy to see if we missed any.

I'm 38 years old I have my own kids who are trick-or-treat age now. [Illegal substances] are EXPENSIVE nobody is putting f*****g pot into the Halloween cookies. Jail really sucks nobody is sneaking cyanide into the f*****g blow pops.

Dunkinmydonuts1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#41

You must deep clean the entire house a day before guests come over. (So it's freshly cleaned)

So any family gathering, visiting for the weekend, family dinners, etc....bleach everything, baseboards, kitchen grout, dust ceiling fans/vents, do all the laundry, etc. We talking hands and knees scrubbing.

We "spring cleaned" every month if not more.

It's crazy how people can actually visit a lived-in home where maybe the couch hasnt been vacuumed in the last week, or the porch hasn't been swept. People really don't care how clean the inside of your fridge is or if you wiped down the garbage can.

I still do it to this day, but not as neurotic.

One-Advertising-2780 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

You can't run the dishwasher on the same day as the washing machine.

I grew up with a fairly shallow well and we ran out of water frequently. Now, I'm on a town water system and there have been several times that I have waited to run the dishes because it's "too soon"

OptimalTrash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well,,, the childhood homes water supply had its limitations. But here one could see how anything from the childhood can become an "obstacle".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!