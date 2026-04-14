67 Irresponsible, Toxic, And Stupid Mothers Showing Their True Colors And Infuriating People (New Pics)
Back in the day, moms had to rely on their mothers, aunts, and neighbors named Susan for advice about parenting. Nowadays, mothers can find community online, with many Facebook and other types of groups dedicated to parents. As of 2024, Facebook is still the top platform for moms, with parenting, neighborhood advice, and logistics groups being the most popular.
Yet, some of the moms in those groups have a certain way of seeing the world. The groups can be a breeding ground for anti-vaxxers, essential oil healers, and relationship drama that's better than a soap opera. Luckily, there's an online group that collects these ridiculous posts and shames their ridiculous members – "[Stuff] Mom Groups Say." Here are the newest posts from the community trying to inject some common sense into modern parenting.
More info: Reddit
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I Feel So Bad For This Poor Boy
Facts
This Has Probably Been Posted Before But It Makes Me Laugh Every Time I See It
Organic
What??? And do what with the sock potato? Beat the baby with it?
Essential Oils Do It All!
Doctors Don’t Know What’s Best, Don’t Listen To Them!!
I mean... this isn't entirely wrong and a fair question to ponder. I don't know why some women get induced when there's nothing wrong.
There's An Oil For That?
I Cannot Stand The Trope Of Being A Mom To Your Husband
Thought You Guys Might Like This
This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much
Popped Up On My Newsfeed
She Googled. Don’t Scare Her. Peroxide Up The Butt Is Going To Be Okay
Yes, Yes They Really Are That Stupid, And Dangerous
"Monat Makes Me A Millionaire"
At This Point They Don’t Even Know What They Are Arguing For
A Little Meme Action
It Was A Mouse Study, And It Most Certainly Did Not Say That
On The Screen At My Doctor's Office - Too Bad They'll Never See It
Lavender Oil Works Every Time
You Don’t Need Either
This Isn’t Concerning At All
Autistic Dogs
The Hypocrisy
She Has An Online Dictionary! Doctors Beware!
Spank Your Kid Because They Have Accidents, With Bonus Ignoring Medical Professionals
We Can Cure The Common Cold!!! Magic!!!
Salt water gargle (just needs to be plain salt) is valid. Forget the essential oils and just get some hot and sour soup 👍
Haha Screaming At Your Kids Is Funny
Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product
The Actual Fu..?
You’re making your house a tempting target to be egged on Halloween. Just turn off your porch lights if you want to avoid Trick or Treaters.