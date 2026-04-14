Yet, some of the moms in those groups have a certain way of seeing the world. The groups can be a breeding ground for anti-vaxxers , essential oil healers, and relationship drama that's better than a soap opera. Luckily, there's an online group that collects these ridiculous posts and shames their ridiculous members – "[Stuff] Mom Groups Say." Here are the newest posts from the community trying to inject some common sense into modern parenting.

Back in the day, moms had to rely on their mothers, aunts, and neighbors named Susan for advice about parenting . Nowadays, mothers can find community online, with many Facebook and other types of groups dedicated to parents. As of 2024, Facebook is still the top platform for moms, with parenting, neighborhood advice, and logistics groups being the most popular.

#1 I Feel So Bad For This Poor Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Facts

#3 This Has Probably Been Posted Before But It Makes Me Laugh Every Time I See It

#4 Organic

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Essential Oils Do It All!

#6 Doctors Don’t Know What’s Best, Don’t Listen To Them!!

#7 There's An Oil For That?

#8 I Cannot Stand The Trope Of Being A Mom To Your Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Thought You Guys Might Like This

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much

#11 Popped Up On My Newsfeed

#12 She Googled. Don’t Scare Her. Peroxide Up The Butt Is Going To Be Okay

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Yes, Yes They Really Are That Stupid, And Dangerous

#14 "Monat Makes Me A Millionaire"

#15 At This Point They Don’t Even Know What They Are Arguing For

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 A Little Meme Action

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 It Was A Mouse Study, And It Most Certainly Did Not Say That

#18 On The Screen At My Doctor's Office - Too Bad They'll Never See It

#19 Lavender Oil Works Every Time

#20 You Don’t Need Either

#21 This Isn’t Concerning At All

#22 Autistic Dogs

#23 The Hypocrisy

#24 She Has An Online Dictionary! Doctors Beware!

#25 Spank Your Kid Because They Have Accidents, With Bonus Ignoring Medical Professionals

#26 We Can Cure The Common Cold!!! Magic!!!

#27 Haha Screaming At Your Kids Is Funny

#28 Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product

#29 The Actual Fu..?

#30 I Mean Candy Is Unhealthy Buuuuut

#31 I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn't Sleeping?

#32 I'm Smarter Than A Dr

#34 Just One Big Petri Dish Of Stupid

#35 Yeah Just Get Rid Of All Math Beyond Basic 6th Grade Math

#36 A Breastpumping Problem No Scientist Has Yet Undertaken

#37 Harmless Tetanus

#38 Death. The Outcome Could Be Death

#39 So I Found This Frog In My Kid's Mouth

#40 It Do Be Like That

#41 Ask Your Kids

#42 Couldn't Decide If This Deserved The Unfathomable Stupidity Or Vaccine Flair

#43 My Child's Future Means Nothing To Me

#44 Protesting Against Vaccines. This Is The New Civil Rights Movement???

#45 Maybe Don’t Leave The House If Perfectly Normal Human Behavior Bothers You?

#46 Shared By A Girl I Went To High School With. Dropped Out, Had A Baby And Decided To Devote Her Life To Shaming Other Moms, Conspiracy Theories And Anti-Vaxx Propaganda

#47 A 15 Year Old Football Player Donating His Organs... Anti-Vax Mom Has The Audacity To Comment This

#48 This Shit Right Here

#49 Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?

#50 Some People Should Not Homeschool

#51 Worst. Mom. Ever

#52 How To [end] Your Kid At School In One Easy Step!

#53 Sure Man, You Converted Your Kids Assistant Principal Into A Flat Earther

#54 When You Decide You Don’t Love Your Second Kid Before It’s Even Born. (Sorry, This Group Is Just So... Stupid.)

#55 I Can’t Believe The Nurses Are Infected Too

#56 The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It

#57 Sure Hope The Crunchy Points Were Worth Your Child Losing His Hearing

#58 Poor Kid Paying The Price For Her Parents Being Stupid

#59 The Commenter Is The Hero We Don’t Deserve

#60 Fruits, Veggies, Poisons

#61 Yes.. Very Wrong

#62 The Vaccine Is For Cats

#63 Move Over Karen

#64 Becuz Measles R Cool🤤

#65 This Happens. /S

#66 My Son Is 24 Months Old