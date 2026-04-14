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Back in the day, moms had to rely on their mothers, aunts, and neighbors named Susan for advice about parenting. Nowadays, mothers can find community online, with many Facebook and other types of groups dedicated to parents. As of 2024, Facebook is still the top platform for moms, with parenting, neighborhood advice, and logistics groups being the most popular.

Yet, some of the moms in those groups have a certain way of seeing the world. The groups can be a breeding ground for anti-vaxxers, essential oil healers, and relationship drama that's better than a soap opera. Luckily, there's an online group that collects these ridiculous posts and shames their ridiculous members – "[Stuff] Mom Groups Say." Here are the newest posts from the community trying to inject some common sense into modern parenting.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Feel So Bad For This Poor Boy

Text about a mother's decision not to vaccinate leading to her son's transplant denial, showing toxic parenting behavior.

momofwon Report

8points
POST
gaius214 avatar
Gaius214
Gaius214
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The hell in which this person must live in is righteous, just & necessary. I hope her son survived & her grief knows no succor. "You reap what you sow" isn't just wise, it's prophesy.

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    #2

    Facts

    Man on stage humorously criticizing Facebook moms' irresponsible vaccine research and autism misconceptions.

    WonderingMandarin Report

    7points
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    #3

    This Has Probably Been Posted Before But It Makes Me Laugh Every Time I See It

    Social media post showing irresponsible and toxic mother blaming vaccines and calling CPS over child's minor injury.

    WhereThereisLife Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Organic

    Social media post asking if potato in sock remedy works for babies' colds, showcasing irresponsible and toxic mothers.

    schmoozeinabox Report

    7points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What??? And do what with the sock potato? Beat the baby with it?

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    0points
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    #5

    Essential Oils Do It All!

    Social media post showing irresponsible mothers seeking unsafe advice for 10-month-old sunscreen, sparking toxic reactions.

    fluffeekat Report

    6points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a new mother beef lard was the all the rage as a natural sunscreen. I wish I was joking.

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    #6

    Doctors Don’t Know What’s Best, Don’t Listen To Them!!

    Text post discussing misinformation about labor and pregnancy, highlighting irresponsible and toxic behavior from some mothers.

    quart_knee_ Report

    6points
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean... this isn't entirely wrong and a fair question to ponder. I don't know why some women get induced when there's nothing wrong.

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    0points
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    #7

    There's An Oil For That?

    Text post showing an irresponsible mother ignoring proper care after her husband’s finger injury, infuriating people online.

    therealmrspacman Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    I Cannot Stand The Trope Of Being A Mom To Your Husband

    Gray shirt with pink necklace and white text saying not sure who is harder to raise my husband or my kids, highlighting toxic mothers theme.

    bugnerd87 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #9

    Thought You Guys Might Like This

    Meme featuring a confused cartoon mouse illustrating irresponsible and toxic behavior related to anti-vax consequences.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
    POST
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    #10

    This Extreme Fear-Mongering Pisses Me Off So Much

    Social media post showing toxic parenting concerns about unvaccinated infant and flu shot exposure risks.

    KyleRichXV Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Popped Up On My Newsfeed

    Screenshot of a social media post where a mother considers taking her one-month-old baby to a tanning bed, highlighting irresponsible parenting.

    jeopardyjeopardyjeop Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    She Googled. Don’t Scare Her. Peroxide Up The Butt Is Going To Be Okay

    Screenshot of a social media post describing an accidental harmful enema, illustrating irresponsible and toxic behavior.

    KyleRichXV Report

    5points
    POST
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    #13

    Yes, Yes They Really Are That Stupid, And Dangerous

    Post warning about toxic mothers poisoning children with bleach, showing an illustration of a child and a bleach bottle cursor.

    abees_knees Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    "Monat Makes Me A Millionaire"

    Text post from Twitter showing a toxic mother spending her daughter’s college fund on a business, reflecting irresponsible behavior.

    naterighter Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    At This Point They Don’t Even Know What They Are Arguing For

    Hand inserting strawberry into green baby feeder toy, surrounded by various colorful feeders and a baby chewing on one.

    straydingo Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Little Meme Action

    Moms in groups showing toxic behavior with pregnancy tests, rashes, temperature, and relationship suspicions.

    clahlberg Report

    5points
    POST
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    #17

    It Was A Mouse Study, And It Most Certainly Did Not Say That

    Screenshot of a social media post about fasting and immune system with reactions and shares, related to toxic mothers keyword.

    PinkertonLaborUnion Report

    5points
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and some random website says it, so it must be true!!!!!!!!!

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    #18

    On The Screen At My Doctor's Office - Too Bad They'll Never See It

    Tablet screen showing a warning not to self-diagnose with medical advice, highlighting irresponsible behavior of toxic mothers.

    GlitterberrySoup Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Lavender Oil Works Every Time

    Hand pouring essential oils on a board game, showing toxic and irresponsible behavior related to mothers and infuriating people.

    shortiecake1111 Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    You Don’t Need Either

    Text conversation about treating a huge infected spider bite with cold milk and bread, showing irresponsible mother advice.

    feedthebite Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    This Isn’t Concerning At All

    Text post asking for an essential oil to help children sleep, illustrating irresponsible and toxic parenting behavior.

    chilli206 Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Autistic Dogs

    Screenshot of a social media post by an irresponsible mother refusing dog vaccines, sparking controversy and frustration online.

    BunnyBunnyBunnies Report

    5points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a lot to unpack here, but I think I would rather not.

    0
    0points
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    #23

    The Hypocrisy

    Text post showing an unvaccinated toddler bitten by a dog, with the mother asking how to care for the wound.

    nememess Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    She Has An Online Dictionary! Doctors Beware!

    A mother reading numerous vaccine package inserts, highlighting informed parenting and toxicity in mothers.

    Jrebeclee Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Spank Your Kid Because They Have Accidents, With Bonus Ignoring Medical Professionals

    Social media post showing irresponsible mother spanked daughter for pooping in underwear, highlighting toxic parenting behavior.

    fickystingas Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    We Can Cure The Common Cold!!! Magic!!!

    Text message exchange about using complex home remedies to treat a cold, highlighting irresponsible and toxic mother behaviors.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Salt water gargle (just needs to be plain salt) is valid. Forget the essential oils and just get some hot and sour soup 👍

    0
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    #27

    Haha Screaming At Your Kids Is Funny

    Woman holding a sign about screaming at her kids, representing irresponsible toxic mothers infuriating people in new pics.

    CaeJean Report

    5points
    POST
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean I know someone who has 4 boys ages 3-11, when they fight, you need to yell to get it to stop

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    #28

    Anti-Vaxxer Tried To Post This As A Proof Of Her “Valid Medical Exemption” From Vaccines. The Body Makes Formaldehyde As A By-Product

    Text meme about having a formaldehyde allergy and refusing vaccines, related to irresponsible toxic mothers theme.

    KyleRichXV Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    The Actual Fu..?

    Post showing a toxic mother criticizing Halloween celebrations with a religious message about her home’s beliefs.

    KurtQuaked Report

    5points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’re making your house a tempting target to be egged on Halloween. Just turn off your porch lights if you want to avoid Trick or Treaters.

    0
    0points
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    #30

    I Mean Candy Is Unhealthy Buuuuut

    Sign on table comparing candy as unhealthy and crystals as epic health, illustrating toxic mothers infuriating people.

    WrathChild94 Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    I Wonder Why My Toddler Isn't Sleeping?

    Social media post discussing bedtime routines for toddlers, highlighting challenges faced by some toxic and irresponsible mothers.

    KCpaiges Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    I'm Smarter Than A Dr

    Text post illustrating an irresponsible and toxic attitude with sarcastic vaccine advice, reflecting toxic mothers' behavior.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Y.....yes???

    Social media post showing a toxic mother's question about eating cinnamon rolls while pregnant, infuriating people online.

    GayAvenue Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Just One Big Petri Dish Of Stupid

    Woman with shingles rash on forehead, discussing paranoia around baby, representing irresponsible and toxic mothers online.

    stupidflyingmonkeys Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Yeah Just Get Rid Of All Math Beyond Basic 6th Grade Math

    Man sitting in a wooden chair sharing opinions on replacing Algebra 2 with financial fundamentals education.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    A Breastpumping Problem No Scientist Has Yet Undertaken

    Text post about a boyfriend farting near a haaka, showcasing irresponsible and toxic behavior from mothers.

    Seileen_Greenwood Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Harmless Tetanus

    Social media post showing a mother asking about essential oils for a child with a leg injury, highlighting toxic mother behavior.

    BunnyBunnyBunnies Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Death. The Outcome Could Be Death

    Social media post asking about moms refusing antibiotics for Group B Strep during pregnancy, sparking debate on toxic mothers.

    SunnyAmerican Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    So I Found This Frog In My Kid's Mouth

    Alt text: Irresponsible mother finds frog in baby’s mouth, worries about CPS and vaccination consequences.

    nememess Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    It Do Be Like That

    Meme showing repeated laughing faces to humorously depict bacteria ignoring essential oils, related to toxic and irresponsible mothers.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Ask Your Kids

    Social media post warning about irresponsible and toxic mothers ignoring dangerous trends at school, infuriating people.

    StaySxyDntGetMurderd Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Couldn't Decide If This Deserved The Unfathomable Stupidity Or Vaccine Flair

    Group of women holding signs promoting vaccination, highlighting irresponsible and toxic mother behavior online.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    My Child's Future Means Nothing To Me

    Forum post questioning reasons for not wanting a child to have a birth certificate, showing toxic and irresponsible mother behavior.

    Lucyl0uboo Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Protesting Against Vaccines. This Is The New Civil Rights Movement???

    Woman in white dress and boots using phone indoors, part of a post about irresponsible toxic mothers infuriating people.

    Vaxopedia Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Maybe Don’t Leave The House If Perfectly Normal Human Behavior Bothers You?

    Social media post discussing mothers' reactions to strangers engaging with their babies, highlighting toxic behavior.

    momofwon Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Shared By A Girl I Went To High School With. Dropped Out, Had A Baby And Decided To Devote Her Life To Shaming Other Moms, Conspiracy Theories And Anti-Vaxx Propaganda

    Social media post criticizing mothers and others on vaccination debates, reflecting irresponsible and toxic behaviors.

    HomeboySucks Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    A 15 Year Old Football Player Donating His Organs... Anti-Vax Mom Has The Audacity To Comment This

    Teenage football player in uniform stands by fence after collapse, with a comment questioning vaccination, showing toxic mother behavior.

    ERyd21 Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    This Shit Right Here

    Social media comments sharing natural remedies for infant ear infections, reflecting irresponsible mothers' advice.

    DelicateFlower620 Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Full Time Job? How Do You Work Full Time Selling Oils From Your Garage?

    Text on a pastel background about allowing children to believe in Santa Claus contrasted with essential oils in toxic and irresponsible mothers context.

    CaeJean Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Some People Should Not Homeschool

    Screenshot of a social media post asking homeschooling parents for curriculum recommendations, related to toxic mothers.

    a2robbin Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Worst. Mom. Ever

    Social media post showing a mom admitting to irresponsibility after feeding her toddler cream cheese with additives.

    redredwhine2020 Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    How To [end] Your Kid At School In One Easy Step!

    Facebook post from an irresponsible toxic mother refusing prescribed asthma medicine for her son, causing school issues.

    nememess Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Sure Man, You Converted Your Kids Assistant Principal Into A Flat Earther

    Social media post from an irresponsible mother bragging about convincing an assistant principal about Flat Earth theory.

    brockol-ii Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    When You Decide You Don’t Love Your Second Kid Before It’s Even Born. (Sorry, This Group Is Just So... Stupid.)

    Social media post from a toxic mother questioning vaccine choices for her second child, sparking debate and frustration.

    IntegraScout Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    I Can’t Believe The Nurses Are Infected Too

    Comment from an RN explaining refusal to give vaccines linked to aborted fetal cells, highlighting personal beliefs and professional options.

    tshae1609 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    The Comments Are Filled With Her Explaining The Science Behind It

    Social media post showing irresponsible and toxic mother sharing unsafe teething advice for babies, infuriating people.

    neveragain1006 Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    Sure Hope The Crunchy Points Were Worth Your Child Losing His Hearing

    Text post showing a toxic mother neglecting her son's ear infection, illustrating irresponsible parenting frustrations.

    KyleRichXV Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Poor Kid Paying The Price For Her Parents Being Stupid

    Social media post by a mother discussing hearing loss in her unvaccinated child and vaccine concerns in toxic mothers context.

    KyleRichXV Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    The Commenter Is The Hero We Don’t Deserve

    Social media post showing a mom looking for vaccine speakers, highlighting irresponsible and toxic mother behavior.

    Seileen_Greenwood Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Fruits, Veggies, Poisons

    Grocery store layout highlighting fruits and veggies surrounded by poison, toxins, chemicals, and d***s, illustrating toxic environment.

    sicklyandsour Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Yes.. Very Wrong

    Social media post showing a mother described as irresponsible and toxic, sparking frustration and disbelief online.

    Sashimi_Noises Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    The Vaccine Is For Cats

    Man wearing blue jacket and face mask holding a cat, illustrating irresponsible and toxic mothers infuriating people online.

    YoiTzmooselord Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Move Over Karen

    Group photo of a large family with faces blacked out, related to irresponsible toxic mothers and anti-vax controversy.

    lizziee_rascal Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Becuz Measles R Cool🤤

    Woman dressed as measles for Halloween, highlighted in a post about irresponsible and toxic mothers causing outrage.

    wonderfulSugarBear Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    This Happens. /S

    Social media post showing irresponsible and toxic parenting attitudes about immunizations from a young daughter protecting her brother.

    Speciwacy Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    My Son Is 24 Months Old

    Meme showing a new mom angrily correcting age as 24 months while others say 2, highlighting toxic mother behavior.

    mitchyates05 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    How Do I Brainwash My Child So I Can Control Her Longer?

    Text post showing a mother sharing concerns about vaccines and struggling to explain them to her daughter.

    nememess Report

    3points
    POST
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